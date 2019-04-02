Garbanzo Bean and Sausage Stew

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe almost to the letter. My only changes were I chopped the onion and I used canned diced tomatoes with chilies. I needed to add another can of chicken broth when adding the chickpeas. Very full flavored and balanced. Definately a Keeper! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Great! I substituted quite a bit here... I used two hot sausage links for the meat kale instead of the pasta (to cut back on the carbs) and extra garbanzo beans. Topped with a little sour cream. Yum! Would definitely make again! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Bf really liked this. I thought it was okay--it's very flavored by the sausage so choose something you like! I'm thinking the difference in our opinions has more to do with bf liking the sausage I used more than I like it. I changed this a bit bc bc didn't want me to do the roux so I didn't and I wanted to put it in the crockpot. So I put everything except the chickpeas and pasta in let it cook for several hours then added the chickpeas about 45 mins before and the pasta about 10 mins before serving. Worked perfectly although I accidently dumped in more pasta than it called for. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made it pretty spice but we loved it. I made cornbread muffins to accompany the stew and it made a great dinner. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely LOVE this dish it has become a bi-weeekly meal for us. I did make a few changes though i don't add the bell pepper or the pasta I use 2 cans of diced tomatoes w/garlic and herbs and i use a 1lb dinner sausage-beef summer sausage and 1lb of italian sausage. I also cook my garbanzo beans in the crockpot overnight on high to get them as soft as possible. Also i never add any salt or ground black pepper because it's got enough spice with the crushed red and the chicken stock has plenty of salt. Hands down one of my favorite meals Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very flavorful and easy to make Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars The fiance loved how healthy of a dish this was he said it made him feel good all over. I think it had way to many garbanzo beans. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars My family and I really liked this recipe. I used Polish Keilbasa and half the basil and omitted the red pepper. Very hearty and flavorful. I used the penne pasta that I had in the cupboard. I also did not simmer it for 3 hours-- I just threw it all together as directed and it turned out fine. Highly recommend! Helpful (3)