Garbanzo Bean and Sausage Stew

Rating: 4.37 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Garbanzo beans in a tomato-based sauce with sweet Italian sausage and pasta. Hearty winter comfort food, it can be varied using other types of sausages. I came up with this one day when I was tired of the same old stuff, and I had picked up dried garbanzo beans at Cleveland's West Side Market.

By RCHEISS

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 40 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
11 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Place the garbanzo beans into a large container and cover with several inches of cool water; let stand 8 hours to overnight. Or, bring the beans and water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Once boiling, turn off the heat, cover, and let stand 1 hour. Drain and rinse before using.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, then stir in the sausage. Cook and stir until the sausage is evenly browned and no longer pink. Remove sausage and set aside, leaving any grease from the sausage in the skillet. Return the skillet to the stove and reduce the heat to medium, then add the bell pepper and onion. Cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes; stir in the garlic. Continue cooking and stirring until the onion is golden brown, about 5 more minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in the flour until the mixture becomes paste-like and light golden brown, about 5 minutes. Gradually stir the tomatoes and chicken stock into the flour mixture, and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook and stir until the mixture is thick and smooth, 10 to 15 minutes. Season with basil, parsley, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Stir in the sausage. Cover and cook over low heat for 2 hours, then add the prepared garbanzo beans. Cook for an additional hour.

  • Meanwhile, fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the pipette pasta, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink. Stir the pasta into the stew, adding more chicken stock, if necessary.

Cook's Notes

Using canned garbanzos is okay, but they break down easier and become mushy. Using dried beans and cooking them yourself gives you a heartier, chewier bean that holds up well under stewing.

Recipe may be varied using chorizo, andouille, linguica or other ethnic sausages based on the user's tastes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
655 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 69.3mg; sodium 1457.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Caley022
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2011
Great! I substituted quite a bit here... I used two hot sausage links for the meat kale instead of the pasta (to cut back on the carbs) and extra garbanzo beans. Topped with a little sour cream. Yum! Would definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

EROCK101
Rating: 3 stars
06/28/2010
The fiance loved how healthy of a dish this was he said it made him feel good all over. I think it had way to many garbanzo beans. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Connelley
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2010
I followed the recipe almost to the letter. My only changes were I chopped the onion and I used canned diced tomatoes with chilies. I needed to add another can of chicken broth when adding the chickpeas. Very full flavored and balanced. Definately a Keeper! Read More
Helpful
(9)
pomplemousse
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2011
Bf really liked this. I thought it was okay--it's very flavored by the sausage so choose something you like! I'm thinking the difference in our opinions has more to do with bf liking the sausage I used more than I like it. I changed this a bit bc bc didn't want me to do the roux so I didn't and I wanted to put it in the crockpot. So I put everything except the chickpeas and pasta in let it cook for several hours then added the chickpeas about 45 mins before and the pasta about 10 mins before serving. Worked perfectly although I accidently dumped in more pasta than it called for. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Viktoria
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2010
I made it pretty spice but we loved it. I made cornbread muffins to accompany the stew and it made a great dinner. Read More
Helpful
(5)
cr13
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2012
I absolutely LOVE this dish it has become a bi-weeekly meal for us. I did make a few changes though i don't add the bell pepper or the pasta I use 2 cans of diced tomatoes w/garlic and herbs and i use a 1lb dinner sausage-beef summer sausage and 1lb of italian sausage. I also cook my garbanzo beans in the crockpot overnight on high to get them as soft as possible. Also i never add any salt or ground black pepper because it's got enough spice with the crushed red and the chicken stock has plenty of salt. Hands down one of my favorite meals Read More
Helpful
(4)
Matt
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2010
Very flavorful and easy to make Read More
Helpful
(3)
EROCK101
Rating: 3 stars
06/28/2010
The fiance loved how healthy of a dish this was he said it made him feel good all over. I think it had way to many garbanzo beans. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Ann-Marie Case
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2013
My family and I really liked this recipe. I used Polish Keilbasa and half the basil and omitted the red pepper. Very hearty and flavorful. I used the penne pasta that I had in the cupboard. I also did not simmer it for 3 hours-- I just threw it all together as directed and it turned out fine. Highly recommend! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Aliza Duckworth
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2012
this was delicious...i cooked my garbonzos slow style in chicken stock all day...yummy Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
