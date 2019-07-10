Pear and Pomegranate Salad

71 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 24
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A fall and winter favorite--I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again. I make my own pomegranate juice by pressing the seeds against a metal sieve.

By JPMJ

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 salads
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Divide the lettuce between two bowls. Halve and core the pear, then cut each half in slices. Divide the pear slices and pomegranate seeds among the two bowls and mix gently.

  • Combine the vegetable oil, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, mustard, honey, and pepper in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, until the dressing thickens slightly, about 2 minutes. Pour the warm dressing over the salads and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 7.1g; sodium 88mg. Full Nutrition
