Pear and Pomegranate Salad
A fall and winter favorite--I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again. I make my own pomegranate juice by pressing the seeds against a metal sieve.
When making fresh pomegranate juice, put the seeds in a clean garlic press and press down hard. It works so quickly!Read More
The dressing was the wonderful thing about this receipe, it had a very powerful taste and used a good mix of sour, sweet and strong. No salt though? I added some sea salt. Overall I thought there were too few ingredients in the salad. Or at least I thought the salad ingredients were too boring to score really high points and even this excellent dressing couldn't hide that fact.Read More
When making fresh pomegranate juice, put the seeds in a clean garlic press and press down hard. It works so quickly!
Very tasty!!! The dressing is very balanced, sweet from the pomegrante and pears, sour from the lemon, and a little spice from the pepper. I bought a small bag of spring lettuce, and only had red pears on hand, but followed the directions exactly otherwise. I'm sure the dressing would taste just as good cold, so I'm thinking about increasing the amounts to make a larger batch and store it in the refrigerator.
Loved the dressing. Light and flavorful. I made this for Thanksgiving and added candied pecans. Everyone loved it.
I actually used an apple with this since my pears were not quite ripe. Other than that--delicious as is! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was nothing short of fabulous. It would be a great starter for a nice dinner so that the dressing remains warm. This is both easy and elegant.
Absolutely delightful salad. Will definately make again as everyone loved it. I don't usually change a recipe the first time i make it but as this is a winter salad, I thought I'd go with a little lettuce, spinach and small baby bok choy leaves. I do love a combination of greens in my salads. I sprinkled very lightly with candied almonds on top. A real hit
Fantastic:)
We had this for Christmas dinner and it was wonderful! I think I'd add a few less pomagranate seeds next time but I'd definitely have it again.
I love this recipe, it gets rave reviews every time I make it. It's easy and healthy!
This was a lovely salad, although I would cut back on the lemon juice next time as I found it a bit too tart. I would also add a light sprinkle of blue cheese and some cashews to make it a bit more interesting. The dressing would not thicken for me, so I had to add a touch of cornstarch to it. I used my potato ricer to extract the juice from the pomegranate arils in one go - very simple.
Fabulous! so holiday-ish. Next time I will try adding goat cheese and candied pecans. I will also shop for pomegranade seeds already out of the fruit (for sale this month at least at Trader Joe's). The process of extracting the seeds took awhile.
This was really good and perfect to make during Christmas time. I doubled the dressing ingrediants so that we can have some more salad tomorrow for lunch. I didn't have any pear so I used an apple instead. I also topped off the salads with crumbled goat cheese which added a nice touch. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this the day BEFORE Thanksgiving. It tasted really great served warm. I added feta cheese and pine nuts on top. I also served the dressing cold and it tasted really bland and not very special at all. So...served warm is the way to go! I used POM Pomegranite juice and got some pomegranite seeds from Trader Joes so I didn't have to seed it myself...well worth it!
Pretty and tastes good, but the dressing could be too tart for some.
The pomegranate was a nice touch, adding color, crunch, and flavor. But this salad wasn't anything spectacular. I'll stick to some of the other salads & just add pomegranate when in season.
Exquisite!! A very unique flavor of the dressing, almost a rosy taste, perfect match of ingredients. I can't believe one reviewer said not enough/boring ingredients. Simple can be much better as in this case, and how can such a different flavor be boring? And its perfect for Yule! I actually used Boston butterball lettuce and that worked really well.
Absolute hit at a family gathering! Didn't adjust any of the ingredients as it is just perfect! Thanks!
Really good. The combination of the sweet pear and tart pomegranate seeds worked nicely together.
Great recipe that was well-received. I used other reviewers' suggestions to buy the pomegranate seeds at Trader Joe's and juice them in a garlic press. Candied pecans were a great addition, and I also served this with sliced, cold chicken as an entree salad for lunch. Next time will serve with goat cheese, as I prefer a balance to the sweetness of the dressing.
Made it with an apple since it was all I had on hand. Excellent!
Added Blue Cheese Crumbles, OMG good
Delicious! Will definitely use it again.
amazing glaze, fresh, sweet and delicious
Awesome salad - we didn't have enough lemon juice so we used orange juice - light and delicious!
A great salad to make for winter, the dressing is easy too.
Excellent and easy. The pomegranate seeds give a nice crunch. I ate the dressing cooled as I took this to work but imagine warmed would be even better.
Yum
I have not tried this recipe but plan to soon, it sounds excellent. A tip for Cathy and Courtney who dislike removing the pomegranate seeds.... Cut the pomegranate in half. Place in big bowl of water. Break off membrane (under water) which will float to the top. Then pour off the membrane, this is quick and easy!! Gwel in Wisconsin
Make sure you buy your pears a few days in advance to allow them to ripen (place in a brown paper bag).
LOVE this recipe! made it three times within 2 weeks. Used strawberries instead of pomegranate seeds though. The last two times I made it, I used iceberg and butter lettuce so it wasn't so bitter. I also put raspberries in it along with the strawberries and pears. (raspberries start to break down, but still good) Absolutely wonderful, the dressing is perfect. Great summer recipe!!
Loved this. Light and fresh with just a little sweetness, not too much. I added chopped walnuts, which added a satisfying crunch (and some protein). Next time I might add a little goat cheese.
Great recipe, I made a couple of tweaks for my family's taste. I used dried cranberries instead of pomegranates and cranberry juice instead of pomegranate juice. I added the chopped pears to the dressing after it had thickened and then let it sit until it cooled to room temperature. Then I tossed it into the lettuce and cranberry mixture. Got raves.
The dressing was delicious and easy. The amount of honey can be adjusted slightly to your taste. My family wanted it a touch less tart. I doubled the recipe and made it for New Year's Eve dinner. Yum!bi'm planning to make it again for a dinner with girlfriends.
Good but not over the top
This was OK, but I've had other pear salads that I liked better. The pomegranate was a nice touch though. We found that we wanted something savory in it to balance the sweetness of the other ingredients so we added Gorgonzola cheese and crunchy onions.
My family liked this very much when I made it with fresh pears. However, because it is not always easy to find good fresh pears, I will try it with canned pears that are drained. I don't expect it to be as tasty as the fresh, but we enjoyed the flavors so much that it is worth a try. Thanks for sharing.
I really liked this salad. It was simple but tasty. I would probably add a little more lemon juice next time.
A beautiful and delicious salad!
A nice change if you like a sweet salad. Takes good with sunflower seeds.
Easy to make and very refreshing. Will definitely make it again.
It was an alright dish. Will not make again. It needed something else and was overly sweet for my taste.
This was very tasty, but a little too tart. I'll made it again, but add more honey.
I added a bit more mustard to the dressing, and topped with some feta cheese. This was a real hit at Thanksgiving. My husband wants it at Christmas, too ??
Beautiful salad for special occasions! I crushed the seeds in my garlic press and was very impressed with how wonderful the dressing turned out. Reviews were that is was "refreshing!"
Delicious! The pomegranate seeds pop in your mouth and the dressing is very good - mine was room temp. I also added carmelized pecans, which I HIGHLY recommend.
Good starter recipe for a salad. I think some almonds, pecans or cashews would taste great (candied ones would be even better, but more calories), Next time will add varied leaf lettuce or spinach. Dressing was good.
This has become one of my classic annual salads for the Thanksgiving feast i host for friends in Germany, flavorful and seasonal.
Absolutely delicious. Relatively lot fat dressing. We did add some bleu cheese to the salad, and the creaminess was a nice contrast. This is a keeper. As Someone else said, it’s not spectacular, but we had the ingredients on-hand, and it was a nice winter salad.
I liked the pear and pomegranate flavor combination. You really need a fairly strong green. I used romaine, but I think it would be better with spinach (unfortunately one of our guests can't eat spinach). My disappointment was with the salad dressing. It just didn't pack much of a punch. The mustard in the dressing was a nice touch, but in the end it was a little bland.
I made this for Christmas lunch. I doubled the dressing recipe and got 4-6 servings of the dressing. It really was delicious and complimented our steak dinner so well.
Needs a cheese like feta crumbles to balance out the acidity.
