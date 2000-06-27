Make Ahead French Toast

My husband is LOVING this dish! He is saying "mmmmm 5, mmmmmmm 5"! Since there are only three of us here today I pulled 6 pieces of Texas Toast out of the freezer. I sprayed the glass pan with Pam, whipped up the egg mixture with 1/2 cup of half and half and 1 cup of milk only. I just put the toast, whole, in the pan. This way, there were two whole pieces for each of us. After placing the dunked pieces in the pan, I sprinkled cinnamon over top. Then I poured the remaining egg mixture over top. This morning, when I pulled the dish out of the fridge it appeared that all of the egg mixture had been absorbed. By the way, I had only put chopped pecans over two pieces of the toast, since hubby is the only one that likes them for breakfast. I didn't have maple syrup so I just used some Aunt Jemima Butter Lite. I baked this for right at 40 minutes and my oven runs hot, so if you have a new oven you might need to go 45 - 50 minutes. As for the finished product, hubby loves it. Naturally, the edges of the toast got done faster than the middle. I think it is crucial to let this sit for the 5 minutes after bake time. I wonder if cutting the amount of butter down a bit would help? It was just a tad soggier in the middle, but overall, this is a wonderful recipe! Next time I will sprinkle powdered sugar over top.