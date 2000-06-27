Make Ahead French Toast

We have made this French Toast for Christmas brunch for twenty four years! It originally came from the East Coast. If you like your French toast firmer, then cut back on the milk.

Recipe by Debbie Tate

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream and vanilla. Dip bread slices into egg mixture and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking pan. Refrigerate overnight.

  • The next morning: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, combine butter, sugar, maple syrup and pecans. Spoon mixture over bread.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 40 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 161.6mg; sodium 346.8mg. Full Nutrition
