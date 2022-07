Make Ahead French Toast

UPDATED: I had to come and update my review...I started making this when my oldest was about 3. He is now 14. When asked what makes Christmas special...it is THIS French Toast. I've been told that if I don't make it, then Christmas is a bust. This is absolutely the easiest french toast to make. Honestly, I followed the recipe to the T the very first time I made it except I dipped my bread I didn't pour it over the bread. It does make a LOT of egg dip if you only dip your bread. Pieces of Advice: 1) Do not crowd my baking dishes. I will cut all of my pieces about 1 inch big. In my 9x13 glass dishes I get about 8-10 pieces. In my smaller glass dishes I get less. I probably make about 2 9x13, 2 7x11, 2 9x9 dishes worth before running out of my egg dipping stuff. 2) Since I never get to my french toast until about 9:00 pm (at the earliest and usually if I'm honest it isn't going into the fridge until about 11) on Christmas Eve, and I get it out of the fridge around 6:30 (at the latest), it doesn't need any more than 7 hours in the fridge. BUT, if you don't let it sit in the fridge at least 6 hours, the bread doesn't bake right. Trust Me...I know...just ask the kids about the failed french toast year (they all can still describe in great detail how I messed up Christmas...oy!) 3) I've made this SO many times...the sweet spot for cooking is 40 minutes in the oven at the recommended temp (so I cook in shifts b/c I don't have that many ovens), 5 minutes on broil (o