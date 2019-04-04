Honey Milk Tea - Hong Kong Style

I came up with this recipe after reading many Chinese posts; none of them sounded like the milk tea I have had before. Honey milk tea is what I always order when I go to a tea place. Technically, bubble tea is not much different from milk tea (I am not sure why they separate them into two different categories in the tea shop). There are also different styles of bubble/milk tea, like Hong Kong style, Taiwan style, etc. This is a Hong Kong-style milk tea.
Definitely too sweet, but a good jumping off point. I had 1 mug as per recipe, but modified my 2nd mug by skipping the honey, putting 3 teaspoons sweetened condensed milk rather than 4, and topping it off with 2% milk to make up for the creaminess the 4th teaspoon would have added.
Thanks for the recipe! I haven't had tea like this since I was in Japan, the taste is pretty much exactly the same, and brings back some great memories. I'm not much for sweet drinks so I used whole milk, and added honey, tasted, added, etc. until I was happy with it.
Loved this tea. I used a Ceylon black tea instead of the standard Orange pekoe. Very nice way to use some of an opened can of sweetened condensed milk. I most definitely will make this again. Thanks Tao for submitting this.
Perfect for my no-good-very-bad-day. I used fat free sweetened condensed milk but I made no other changes. Using the martini shaker, smart idea! That was the coolest idea. Really. Excellent milk tea. I'd like to try this with fat free half-n-half next time and see if it's just as good.
Thank you so much for posting this! I absolutely love milk tea! It was delicious - I halved the condensed milk and the honey, but I think it was still a tad to sweet. Then again, I always like things a little less sweet.
I enjoyed this very much. I remember having it as a child when we were stationed in Guam. My parents had been in stationed in Japan and I remember my mom making this for me. It was lightly sweet and still had a nice little kick flavor of tea. Nicely done Tao. I know can't wait to make this for my kids. I did use decaf tea for that is all I use. And it was wonderful. Thanks so much.
This tea makes me so nostalgic! I didn't have ice ready, so I served the tea hot instead. I also substituted condense milk with evaporated milk (condense milk is too sweet), and I used English black tea instead of orange pekoe. Usually recipes call for sugar, so the honey was a great addition. I will definitely make it again. My boyfriend and I both enjoyed it immensely. Thank you for the recipe!
Wow, it was better than what I had expected. Perfect amount of creaminess and sweetness. An excellent formula. I used the exact recipe and directions. I made enough to fill my pitcher. Tonight I am cooking Asian. Thanks for sharing.
Wow this is just what I needed after the day from h*ll. It tastes so authentic! Thank you for posting this & making it possible for me to be a nice person again !! lol Needless to say this will be my new "staple" tea.
Excellent tea!! thank you for sharing. For those who had a tough time finding Pekoe tea, it is found under the Lipton brand in Asian supermarkets. I added boba to the tea and it tastes even better than what I can buy at the tea shops!!
I really enjoyed this drink. I used sweetened condensed milk, but am anxious to try with regular milk, as suggested by other reviewers. I used black tea bags as opposed to orange pekoe tea bags, as that's all I had!
I could not find the pekoe tea so instead, I just got a random black tea. The black tea was not strong enough, I was so disappointed. However, an idea came to me. I boiled the tea leaves in water for a while, then I left it on med-low heat for half an hour. The taste of the black tea was so much stronger. It made a huge difference! Then I added all the other ingredients and it was perfect. It really reminded me of the milk tea I had in Hong Kong. Thanks for sharing the ingredient!!
At first I wasn't sure if I liked this so much but it grew on me. I made a lot so there was leftovers. I enjoyed it more the next day after being refrigerated for a day. I don't know if I was more in the mood for it or it actually got better sitting there but I did like it quite a bit the second day.
My boyfriend and I love honey milk tea. He likes his mild and I like mine sweet. For his, I used less sweetened condensed milk and a larger amount of water and tea. He said the flavor was just like the tea he used to have with his friends in China.
**Edit: After finishing my first tea and going to clean out my cocktail shaker, I realized that a lot of the honey solidified and never made its way into the drink! Since then, I've made the drink a bit differently, adding the honey (2 tsp max) and the sweetened condensed milk to the shaker, then the (warm) tea. Mix that up, then add the ice and shake to chill. Now I do see what the other reviewers were saying about the sweetness. 2 tsp honey is enough for me. Original post: I thought this was excellent! I'm surprised that many of the reviews say this is too sweet as I actually think the sweetness is quite understated. We happened to have some lychee coconut jelly on hand as well as some of those big straws, so I cut some up and added it in.
First I tried just the honey and tea, which was too sweet for me; then I tried just the sweetened condensed milk and tea which was still a little too much, so I used a tablespoon of sweetened condensed per cup of tea. Still not quite like the delicious stuff from a shop, but pretty doggone good! :)
Deffinately didn't turn out as I expected. I thought the honey was a little overpowering and the sweetened condensed milk was a bit much. But I think with a little tweeking, I can find something that suits my taste.
