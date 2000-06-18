Kielbasa and Potato Bake

This recipe gets high marks for idea, but low marks for flavor without some tweaking. I was tired of the standard potato/ham casserole and was looking for new ways to use turkey smoked sausage or kielbasa, so I gave it a try. I read previous reviews and incorporated some of other reviewer's ideas and some of my own. What we came out with was a winner, but as written I think the recipe would have been a bland potato stew. I used three medium sized russet potatoes peeled and sliced 1/8" thick. One can of Healthy Request Cream of Mushroom soup and one full can of skim milk. I sauteed the sliced kielbasa, 1 cup of chopped onion and one chopped red bell pepper with the garlic in a little oil, and added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper to the mixture. Once the kielbasa was lightly browned to bring out the flavor I mixed it in the bowl with the potato slices which I'd parboiled for 8 minutes and drained and the soup mixture. Spread that into a 2 qt casserole dish sprayed with cooking spray, baked for 50 minutes, then sprinkled a cup of medium cheddar cheese on for another five minutes until melted and bubbly. We got a terrific dinner casserole and leftovers that we can reheat for a weekend breakfast! This recipe needed less milk, more spice, and the creamy added texture of the melty cheese. Once I added these things to the mix it was a great casserole that we'll repeat!

