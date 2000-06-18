Kielbasa and Potato Bake

An easy variation of the now classic brunch potato bake that includes a very tender Kielbasa.

Recipe by Geneva

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix together soup, milk, garlic, salt, and pepper. Stir in potatoes and kielbasa. Spoon into a 7x11 inch casserole dish.

  • Place casserole on a baking sheet, and bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 42.3mg; sodium 1363.9mg. Full Nutrition
