Kielbasa and Potato Bake
An easy variation of the now classic brunch potato bake that includes a very tender Kielbasa.
Okay, my last review was incomplete (my changes didn't post!), so I'll update it. :) First things first: OMIT THE SALT! You can add some if you need it, but it's hard to remove salt from a recipe once added! I used a can of mushroom soup, 3/4 can milk, about 1/3 cup sour cream, maybe ½ tsp garlic powder, several shakes of pepper, a can of mushrooms, ½ a small onion, and maybe a cup of frozen peas. I pan-fried the sliced sausage up with the mushrooms and the onion, and I preboiled the potatoes for about 10 minutes. I topped the entire thing with a few shakes of parmesan and maybe a cup of cheddar cheese. Since I preboiled the spuds, the baking time was only around 40 minutes. Very tasty! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
This recipe gets high marks for idea, but low marks for flavor without some tweaking. I was tired of the standard potato/ham casserole and was looking for new ways to use turkey smoked sausage or kielbasa, so I gave it a try. I read previous reviews and incorporated some of other reviewer's ideas and some of my own. What we came out with was a winner, but as written I think the recipe would have been a bland potato stew. I used three medium sized russet potatoes peeled and sliced 1/8" thick. One can of Healthy Request Cream of Mushroom soup and one full can of skim milk. I sauteed the sliced kielbasa, 1 cup of chopped onion and one chopped red bell pepper with the garlic in a little oil, and added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper to the mixture. Once the kielbasa was lightly browned to bring out the flavor I mixed it in the bowl with the potato slices which I'd parboiled for 8 minutes and drained and the soup mixture. Spread that into a 2 qt casserole dish sprayed with cooking spray, baked for 50 minutes, then sprinkled a cup of medium cheddar cheese on for another five minutes until melted and bubbly. We got a terrific dinner casserole and leftovers that we can reheat for a weekend breakfast! This recipe needed less milk, more spice, and the creamy added texture of the melty cheese. Once I added these things to the mix it was a great casserole that we'll repeat!Read More
Wonderful recipe and kid friendly too! I used fresh garlic and followed the recipe exactly except I used beef link sausage instead of kielbasa. I can't imagine why some people felt it was "soupy". Did they maybe cover it with foil? And bland? NO WAY! I did place it on a foil-lined cookie sheet because I knew it would boil over and it did. But mmmm... the potatoes turned out perfect (firm, not mushy) and the top browned over beautifully. The sauce is creamy and delicious. It got a thumbs up from my entire family!
My Polish husband loved it...even wants me to give the recipe to his mother! Made a few modifications to improve it. Cut the potatoes into small cubes, about 1/2". I added about a cup of sour cream to the soup mixture. Also used one clove of fresh garlic rather than garlic salt or powder. Topped with lots of grated cheese. This was awesome!
This recipe was great!! We had NO leftovers!! :( I can't understand the reviewers who said they had to bake for longer. How big were your cubes?? Try thin slicing the taters next time. And too much garlic??? Are you people nuts?? Next time I'm adding MORE garlic!! I think that I'll probably add onions too, and perhaps cheese topping the last 15 minutes of baking! Thanks Geneva for sharing this great recipe with us! It's a keeper at this house!
I have been making this for years now, only we use cream of celery soup rather than cream of mushroom. Other than that, the only difference is I slice my potatoes, although cubing them is probably easier and I top with cheddar the last few minutes of baking. I serve for dinner all the time with bread and salad and my 13 month old loves it, she can't get enough.
I was really on the fence on how to rate this recipe. Out of fairness, I changed the recipe quite a bit the first time trying it after reading other reviews referring to the bland flavor. Because my family does not eat mushrooms I used cream of celery soup. I used potatoe slices, and I also added a cup of cheddar cheese to the mix and then another 1/2 cup to the top for the last 15 minutes of baking. I also fried the garlic with the kielbasa which I think helped the flavor. I also added some french fried onions to the top of the casserole with the cheddar cheese at the end. I would HIGHLY recommend not adding any salt to this recipe as I did not and it still was salty enough. I only added 3/4 soup can of milk and it was plenty. After all these changes, I must say this casserole turned out AWESOME!!
I made quite a few variations. I used 3/4 can milk as recommended in reviews. I browned the sliced kielbasa with minced garlic and half a sliced onion. After I removed from pan, I deglazed the pan with a splash of white wine and added that to mix. I scalloped my potatoes instead of cubing and cooked for 45 min. I added grated cheese over half the casserole (in case I didn;t like it) in the last 5 minutes of baking and it was sooo much better with the cheese. I also omitted salt and found it was perfectly salty on it's own. I want to try this in the slow cooker. It was good, I thought it would be better than it was though. I think if I make it again, I will add sauerkraut.
Wonderful flavors! It looked a little odd when I started baking it. However, the aroma and finished product is to die for! It is creamy and definitely a comfort food. Can be a little salty though. Be careful of that! :)
OMG! this is so good, but I too made changes, had to add an onion, cant cook without that!!! I used Hillshire Farms Hot Links instead of the Kielbasa, and I also added some frozen corn and broccoli....YUMMMMM I am thinking cheese soup instead of the mush would be good too....enjoy
excellent to this proportion,Double the sausage, add 2 cups of cheese, 1/2 milk 1/2 heavy cream, cream of broccoli, sautee the sausage 1st with peppere and onions, par-boil potatoes for 8-10 min mix all together sprinkle parmesean over the top after placing it in pan and cook for 40 min then broil for 2 min to crisp the top
This is a great comfort food and reminds me of a dish my mom used to make when I was a kid. I did make a few changes simply because I like to tweak things a little bit and make it my own. I used 6 russet potatoes sliced thin with the peels left on. I sauteed the sliced smoked sausage until slightly browned(I used turkey smoked sausage) along with about a 1/3C of diced onion, 1/4C sliced leeks, 1T of minced garlic and a handful of baby bella mushrooms sliced thin. Meanwhile in a sauce pan I mixed together a can of cream of mushroom soup, 2C of milk, 1/2C of sour cream, 1/2 teaspoon each of onion powder and garlic powder, a tablespoon of parsley and a few shakes of red pepper flakes then melted about a cup and a half of chedder cheese into this mixture until just heated through and mixed well. Next I loaded a baking dish with the potatoes and tossed that together with my saute mixture. Next I topped that with 1/8 of a cup of sliced green onions and poured the soup mixture over top of everything. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and popped in the oven for an hour and half...absolutely wonderful. Not exactly the most health conscious dish but really good on a cold night as other have said.
I made this last night and it was a hit with all my kids. My 2 yr old had three helpings. Thanks it was great. I used cream of chicken and the can filled with milk. Sprinkled with garlic powder and pepper. with extra cheese between layers. Thanks!
Very good. I thinly sliced 4 baking potatoes, and layered them with the sliced kielbasa. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, mixed with one can of skim milk, a little bit of jarred minced garlic, and freshly ground black pepper. I poured the soup mixture over the potatoes and kielbasa and topped with 1/2 a bag of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. I baked for an hour, and then topped with some French's Fried Onions and baked about 8 minutes more. Let it set outside the oven for a while for the sauce to thicken. A word of advice: this does not need the teaspoon of salt!! The kielbasa makes it salty enough (this coming from someone who likes salty!). This was a good diversion from our usual grilled kielbasa and my family says it is a keeper!
This was good! Used 2cans of potatoes. I sautéed them up first with the sliced kielbasa... Then baked with remainging stuff for 30 mins... Will make again
I made this to take to a potluck and had 3 people ask me for the recipe. It was good but I think it could be better with some cheese on top and perhaps some onion and bell pepper mixed in and more seasonings. Just my opinion. I made recipe as it is stated here. Diced potatoes small and came out completely cooked.
I did read some of the tweaks I read in other reviews before making this recipe. It was great, even my husband (who is a chef) liked it. I added only a cup of milk. I doubled the amount of garlic and added 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard with some onion powder for a good bite to it. I baked for only an hour then added shredded cheese and french fried onions, baking for another 10 minutes.
Delicious. I sauteed sausage with 2 minced onions first. Added about 2/3 cup sour cream, and 3/4 cup shredded cheese before baking. Plus I only added 1 can milk as suggested by others. After 60-70 minutes covered top with cheese and french fried onions. I don't think there was to much salt. I think it depended on what kind of sausage you choose. I'd make it again and keep varying it depending on my pantry. A definite keeper!
I gave this 4 stars, my fiance gave it 3.5. I used sliced red potatoes, skin on and followed the advice to parboil them for about 8 minutes first- and I'm glad I did! I also lightly browned the kielbasa with the garlic and dried minced onion before putting it all together. I used Cream of Celery soup, and 1 can of FF milk. I cooked at 375 for about 50 minutes and it was perfectly cooked. Fiance complained it was a tad bland and a tad too soupy. So we'll work on that for the next batch! This was easy, pretty quick and tasty. We'll def make it again- THANKS!
I thought this made for a good fast & easy dinner. I didn't use cream of mushroom but used cream of poblano instead, only because that it what I had on hand. It was flavorful and everyone liked it. I didn't give it 4 or 5 stars because although I liked it and it made for a good meal it wasn't something to jump up & down about. I will probably make it again.
I add a few spices to ZING it up; a great base recipe. Good comfort food on a cool night!
I actually didn't bake this dish, I boiled the potatoes and then added them to a skillet in which the keilbasa, soup, milk, and spices were already added, then I just heated it thru and it actually came out really good. We were kind of hungry, that's the only reason I didn't bake it this time, but I will definitely try it next time baked. I kind of over cooked the potatoes (not on purpose... :) but it made it a bit more creamy like that. I also used less than the called for 2 cups of milk which made it less runny as well. It all depends on how you like it though. Anyway, this is a definite repeat dish. One more little tip - I sprinkled a bit of parmesan cheese on top (instead of adding cheddar) and it gave it a nice taste. Hope this is helpful to those who'd like to try this but don't have two hours to kill. It took about a half hour all said and done. Enjoy!!
Sorry, no one in my family liked this recipe.
This was a nice, easy, rich dish. Great for a cold rainy night. not five stars because its not the most delicious thing ive ever made. I made a couple modifications to make it my own and it turned out nice and thick, not soupy like some were saying. My mods: 6 red potatoes(skin on) that i diced and boiled for 5 minutes before adding to the sauce. 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. 2 cups of milk. 1/2 pint of sour cream. I also diced up half of a large yellow onion and sauteed it with the kielbasa slices before adding to sauce mixture. i put everything in a 13x9 glass dish and baked for an hour. delish!
This was a good "comfort food" meal, but I agree with other reviewers that it's a bit bland. I took the advice of others and boiled my potatoes 10 minutes before mixing in the other ingredients. I also browned my sausage with garlic in a bit of olive oil. Only used 1 soup can of milk and it was nice and creamy, not soupy. Just lacked much flavor. Needs additional spices.
This recipe does not call for garlic SALT or lemon pepper(?). I used red potatoes so that I wouldn't need to cook it as long. It was so good my husband and I ate the entire dish! I would recommend if you want leftovers to double the recipe. I love this recipe! And no it is not a creamy base dish. Ingrediants are used for flavor only, not consistancy.
Great flavor! Mine turned out great. I used a little less milk, half the S&P. I added a little chopped onion and celery, and diced the potatoes very small (1/2"), as suggested. Made half the recipe in an 8" square pan (3 cups diced potatoes), baked it at 350 for 1hr & 15 mins, and it came out perfect! Next time, I may use less kielbasa or else cut it up (it was very strong - I used Hillshire Farms Turkey Kielbasa).
Very good. A bit salty, especially if there are any leftovers. Recommend cutting down on added salt.
Pretty good. Make the potato chunks smaller so it gets done in the right amount of time.
A solid recipe, delicious and satisfying.
This was great with the following changes: Sauteed the kielbasa, garlic, onions, and bell pepper for about 5 min. Then added the potatoes and cooked for another 5 min, before transferring to baking dish. Then added the cream of mushroom and about 3/4 c. milk. Omitted the salt. So, I ended up baking it all for about 35 min.
Tasty! I grew up dreading kielbasa night, but I married a man that loves this stuff. I finally found a recipe that we both enjoy. I cooked the sausage in a pan to cook off some of the fat and brown it a little. I will use 3 potatoes next time I make this.
This recipe reminded me of a dish my father made while i was growing up. The wife and kids loved this recipe very much, I used cream of chicken instead because thats all i had, and i topped with cheddar cheese. My only suggestion is with the excess liquid have some good bread at the table to dip it into the liquid.
Hmm, need's more flavor. I added about a cup of shredded swiss cheese and this addition would bring the recipe up to a 4 star.
I'm a college student and I make this recipe a lot, its cheap and fast. It heats up well so its an easy warm lunch when I'm on campus all day during the winter. I do use fresh garlic, and follow everything, but I add a cup of cheese and a little sour cream, I also think the thinner the potatoes are sliced the better. I love it, its a great comfort food and is a meal that reminds me of living at home.
My family did not like this recipe:( I cubed the potatoes smaller and they cooked well. However, it seemed to have too much garlic salt.
I used to make this in a skillet w/o the cream of mushroom and garlic. I always felt it was lacking something--this is perfect! I used 1/2 can of milk and I really like the consistency, like a casserole. I only added 1/2 tablespoon of salt because we like to sprinkle Cavender's Greek Seasoning on it instead (it really adds taste, it may be the thing some of you feel this recipe might still be lacking). Also, to increase more flavor, brown the sausage slices in a skillet 'til they're golden. I found that some of the tastiest sausage on my plate were the carmelized ones that were browning on top (my husband felt the rest had a raw texture--I can see his point since they've been soaking in the cream). I didn't add cheese, it tastes great and creamy enough w/o it, though I may try it once for kicks. This is one I will continue to make often, with the great new additions.
Used cream of celery as it was all I had. Added some fried onions and fresh garlic. My kids loved it.
This was very filling. I used cheddar cheese soup instead of cream of mushroom since we don't like the taste. I also used red potatoes because I was out of russet. Because the potatoes were smaller I only had to bake for about 70 minutes. Next time I won't put as much milk in. Seemed a little watery. Thanks Geneva!
A great recipe! My husband, mom, and sister all loved it!
I thought this sounded like it would be good. I'm sorry I made it. This has got to be one of the most disgusting meals, I have ever had the misfortune of trying. All I could taste was the grease from the sausage, and my mom and I also agreed, it had a funny taste.
Three stars on the original recipe. I agree, great idea, but lacked flavor. Five stars with changes. I made a simple roux by using equal parts of butter and flour.I mixed in some chicken broth and some milk. I added salt for flavor. I mixed in a handful of cheese. I sauteed onions with some garlic, then added sausage. I mixed the sausage in the roux. I layered the potatoes, spread the sauce, then layered again and finished with the sauce. With these changes, my family really loved it and I will make again.
Good recipe, worthy of adding to my rotation. Made as written and it turned out great.
I wasn't to sure about how it tasted. It needed something the taste was kinda BLAH. When I make it again I'll probably add some veggies for flavor....and something to kick up the texture. I did add cheese towards the end and liked that. The next day I stared at the left overs not really excited about it, BUT it does taste better re-heated like others have stated.
Doubled the recipe and added 1 small onion, can of peas and can of carrots.paprika and oregano. Also used 2 cans of precooked whole potatoes, and cooked for one hour. Mix didn't thicken so we ate as a soup. Everyone liked it.
This should be called kielbasa potato soup because thats what I wound up with! Very bland! I followed the recipie exactly then I had to add a bunch of stuff to it to make it an awsome soup recipie. I will be writing up what I added which is ALOT and will post it as a seperate recipie. I also hate when someone rates only after they changed the origional. So anyways 2 stars as written 5 stars after I got done with it.
Casserole - my kids shuddered at the thought. That is until they tasted it. WOW! What a dish! This recipe is now a family favorite. Just don't use the word casserole.
I should have read the reviews before I made this recipe. I was hoping I could use the idea for a recipe for our store ad. It was far too runny as many others had suggested. (Sometimes the potatoes will cause that.) It was too much for a 9-inch square baking dish - perhaps a 13 x 9-inch pan would give greater surface area and allow it to dry up better - then one wouldn't need the baking sheet. IF I ever make this again, I will use 1 cup milk. I always look at the salt and never add it when I think the dish will be too salty. This would have been the case with this one. I added drained canned mushrooms. Onions would have been good too.
I rated this a 3 star simply because it needed alot of tweeking! But after the "tweeking" it's a 5 star recipe!! I added 1 can of cheese soup, along with 1 cup of sour cream and 1 more cup of milk. And topped with shredded cheddar cheese. I also thinly sliced my potatoes, so it cooked faster. After my additions it filled a 9x13" pan. Will make again!
Comforting and easy casserole. I made a few changes and am glad I did or I fear it might not been as tasty. I substituted cream of chicken soup (out of mushroom), added about 4 oz. of cream cheese to the sauce mixture, as well as garlic powder, dried minced onion and cajun seasoning. I will use even more seasoning next time. I made it in 2 layers and topped each layer with grated cheese too. Not real healthy, but sure tasted good!
Fantastic!!
This is a great way to wake up in the morning! I used polska kielbasa (we love it) and per other reviews, I added some dry minced onion and some sharp shredded cheddar cheese during the last 10 min to melt. Yum good! Since I cubed the potatoes small, we had no problems of them being undercooked. One small bit of advice, be sure to grease your baking dish well-even though I greased it, some of the potatoes still stuck to the dish. However, this did not detract from the taste. Would make this again!
Great simple recipe! Changing things up a little, I sautéd half an onion, a green pepper, a clove of garlic with a little olive oil with cayenne pepper and black pepper; then added the kielbasa to cook for a bit. Instead of 2 cups, milk, I used 1 cup half & half, 0.5 cups milk, 4 oz of sour cream, a handful of sharp cheddar cheese, and a little black pepper. Omit the salt as the kielbasa will make up for it; add garlic salt if desired. It will help to reduce the cooking time by putting the cubed potatoes in the microwave on high for about 4-5 minutes. Turned out awesome!
I had to make some changes to original recipe since as is the dish is soupy, it seems to be missing something and the potatoes aren't done. Instead of creamed soup I added cream corn and added 2 Tbsp flour, I also added 1/4 cup diced onions as others had mentioned and parboiled the potatoes. Then for last 5-10 minutes of baking topped with grated cheddar. Much better flavor and I will make it again.
A quick scan of the ingredients told me that this was going to be far too soupy for what I wanted. Since I wanted more of a creamy casserole than a soup, it was necessary for me to make a few changes. I omitted the milk entirely and used cream of onion soup mixed with 8 oz sour cream. I added some garlic/onion powders, pepper, paprika, a few shakes of dried parsley, as well as a handful each of shredded cheddar and an Italian blend. I cut my potatoes a bit bigger than diced and parboiled for 10 minutes. I browned my lowfat smoked turkey sausage, which I sliced into halves, in a bit of canola oil, then removed from the pan and sauteed a small onion in the drippings. I combined the parboiled potatoes, turkey sausage, onions, and the soup/sour cream mixture in a 9x13 baking dish (don't own a 7x11 dish). I added some additional shredded cheddar atop the casserole and baked for 25 minutes at 350. The last 2 minutes, I set the oven to broil and scattered a few French fried onions. I let the casserole sit for 10 minutes after removing it from the oven and the end result was delicious! Will definitely make again using this recipe as my inspiration!
Very delicious!! I used celery soup. My only complaint is that it was kind of salty. Next time i will use reduced sodium soup and kielbasa. Also, it was a little soupy. I would recommend letting it sit a while or using only one cup of milk. All in all very tasty! I will definitely make again! Thanks!
Followed some previous suggestions: 1) Fried the kielbasa with one small sliced onion and the minced garlic before adding to sauce. 2) Used 1 1/2 cups milk instead of 2 cups. 3) Added just a dash of salt. Can't imagine using the whole teaspoon! Will probably make again.
The original recipe looked good but bland so I added bacon & cheddar cheese & it was wonderful !! To everyone who said it was too soupy....leave it sit for awhile. It thickens up a bit as it cools
Tasty and simple to make. Will likely make again for a quick, good dinner.
My family likes this dish. I have to use a 13x9 pan, though, and I cube my kielbasa along with the potatoes. The sauce will thicken a little upon standing. It is strong on garlic, but we like that!
Good flavor, but would need quite a few modifications. I figured I'd try the original recipe first just to give it a shot and decide from there. It turned out bland and watery. The potatoes weren't all the way done but I think having the pan underneath was preventing that. Next time i'll deffinatly add more garlic, and maybe even red pepper flakes, and some onion. And instead of 2 cups of milk, maybe only 1 and some sour cream. Over all, it had good flavor, but wasn't one of my favorites.
I made this dish for a recent gathering thinking the men would enjoy it but even the ladies liked it. Simple to prepare and very tasty.
great with these changes made with cream soup base (1 recipe) added 1/4c milk. sautéed onion, celery, mushrooms, garlic and sausage. pre-boiled the potatoes 10 min. added sautéed mixture and cream base to potatoes and mixed. poured into the casserole and baked for 1 hr.
Husband LOVED it. Used frozen hashbrowns instead of fresh potatoes. Heavy, more of a dinner dish not a breakfast dish.
Very tasty and comforting meal. I added in a diced and sautéed Vidalia onion and fresh minced garlic. There were no left-overs.
It was souper that I expected, but was still really good!!
I could only give this 4 stars bec I changed and added alot. First I used cream of chicken soup I just like it better. I also only added 1/2 cup of milk.. Than I boiled potatoes, carrots and brocolli for about 15 mins. I fried the sausage a small onion and garlic. I added them all together. Cooked 375 for about an hour and BOOM you have a great tasty meal!!
This is really good. Per other reviews, I decreased the amount of milk to one soup can and that was plenty - even then it was still a bit soupy - could've added more potatoes though. Didn't think I'd be able to taste the garlic over the kielbasa but it's definitely there. It was done in an hour. I put some cheese over the top the last 5 minutes. Very nice - will add to the potluck rotation!
Wow! Delicious! I used smoked sausage and added a 14 cup of chopped onions to the recipe. I had two big helpings. I normally don't care for the taste of sausage, but with this recipe it was great.
I made this last night for my family for dinner. I made a few adjustments to the original recipe though. First, I fried the Kielbasa and potato slices with Tastefully Simple's Onion, Onion as well as minced garlic until the potatoes and kielbasa started to brown a bit and become tender. I used Cream of Celery soup and 1 can of milk. I added a couple handfuls of shredded sharp cheddar cheese then mixed in the kielbasa and potatoes. I added extra of the onion onion spice and minced garlic. I put it in the oven for 30 minutes then topped with french fried onions and additional shredded sharp cheddar cheese and put back in the oven for 15 minutes. With these changes, it was delicious! Not only did my husband love it but my 4 year old daughter and my 10 month old daughter loved it as well! Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe with a few changes. Made for a large crowd, so added more potatoes and an extra can of soup (Cream of Celery) and used only 1 can of milk. Also added chopped onions. Was excellent! Everyone wanted the recipe!
This had a good taste but way too salty. Next time I will leave the salt out completely. I followed the ingredients exactly and only had to cook for an hour which was perfect. Make sure you cube you potatoes small and watch them so they do not get mushy.
This came out pretty good, but I made a few changes. I only used a soup can full of milk and threw in a good handful of shredded cheddar. Also, I used the Golden Mushroom soup, which has a little more flavor than the regular cream of mushroom. I sliced the potatoes thin and the cooking time was fine. Then let it sit for 15 minutes or so before diving in. Good start to a recipe that can be changed to suit your taste, but 2 cups milk is definitely too much. I think you could throw in a beaten egg to help hold it together also.
YUMMY!!!!! I used 3 sliced thin potatoes. Next time would only use 2 potatoes.
My husband wasn't a huge fan, but me and the kids loved it!!
I only adjusted the oven temp and i added onions and put grated cheese on for the last 5 minutes. we all loved it will definitely be making again!!!!!
epitomy of comfort food...i added 2x the amount of soup because i wanted to make sure it was creamy enough for us, but that was my own preferance. it was so good even my 8 year old ate it right up!
I like it! I use super low fat sausage, otherwise it'd be a greasy mess I think. Yummy!
The flavor in this dish was excellent! I used cheddar soup and added a dash of cayenne pepper and onion salt in addition to the spices that were called for. Yum!! The only problem was that mine came out pretty soupy. I am not sure what the cause of this was. I'd welcome suggestions! Maybe next time I will cut down on the milk a little bit. Overall I would highly recommend this dish, though!
Came out soupy. I added onions to the mix, and it tasted ok. I may mess around with this recipe and try it again to see what I can do differently.
This recipe is delicious just the way it is.
This recipe is the best I have ever tried!!!! I ALWAYS add a large chopped onion into the bake for an amazing added flavor, but I have even used this recipe in a fundraising dinner event, and was asked for the recipe over and over!!! We sold over 50 dinners!!!
Really good - especially considering how easy it was. Only changes were using turkey kielbasa and did add a generous sprinkling of garlic powder (based on others' reviews of it being bland). Must've done the trick because it wasn't bland at all. Will definitely make it again,
I thought this recipe was excellent! Definitely a "do-over" (meaning make it again, and again, and .......) The only thing I did differently was to add onion, simply because we like onion in nearly everything we make.
Very yummy! I sauted the kielbasa and garlic before adding it to everything. Will definately make again. Was a little runny, next time I may use less liquid, hubby likes thicker sauces!
I absolutely love this recipe, I only made one small change and added some shredded cheese and placed back in the oven to melt. Gives a little extra flavor and the kids love it. You can also use a little lemon pepper to add a little tang. Husband will even make this meal for us. Great for cold days.
Easy to make, but did not have much flavor. I will likely not make this again.
Excellent! Husband and I both loved it! Thanks for the recipe.
My husband took one bite and gave it the thumbs up! I did use fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. I think next time I will try it with cheese as some others suggested. Thanks for the recipe!
Not great but also not bad. I boiled the potatoes first, browned the sausage, cut milk in half, and added carrots and tomatoes. I'll probably make again but this isn't a recipe I'd brag about.
This was very boring. After I tried it I threw on some cheddar cheese but it was still just OK.
This dish smelled heavenly while cooking, so I was very excited to sit down to dinner. Like others have said, it was just too salty. And, I like salt! But, even though I did NOT add the tsp. of salt the recipe called for, and used Campbell's Healthy Request (low fat/low sodium) Cream of Chicken Soup, the flavor was overwhelmingly salty. I used turkey kielbasa, diced red skin potatoes, added chopped onion and celery, a dash of cayenne, and substited 1 C. Milk with 1 C. low fat Sour Cream. I mixed in about a C. of shredded cheddar, too. It looked great, and smelled even better, but my husband and kids ended up ordering Chinese Take Out instead. Bummer. I gave it two stars for the aroma, and the ease of preparation. I'd like to try it again, but I don't know how else to eliminate the salt/sodium. Do they make low sodium kielbasa? I doubt it.
I took what I thought were the best suggestions from all the comments. I used sweet potatoes instead of potatoes, I added some sharp cheddar, I left out the salt (thank goodness, very salty anyway). Like others have said, it was quite "soupy" but if you make it, do yourself a favour and make sure you serve that soup. The broth is where all the best flavour is. Would definitely make this with sweet potatoes again. Delicious. Might try it without cheese net time. It was good and gooey, but I'm not sure it's necessary.
This recipe is so good with changes i made after reading other reviews. I sliced and parboiled the potatoes and added sliced peppers and onions. Omitted the salt. Used one can of milk (using the soup can to measure) and stirred in a can of french fried onions. Topped with 2 cups of shredded cheddar and baked 1 hour. I also let it set for about an hour before serving to allow to thicken. This will be going into my regular rotation. Delicious!
very yummy, my husband had seconds. gave it 4 stars because I changed the recipe a bit. only added 1/2 can of milk like other reviewers suggested. I fried the kielbasa first with the garlic and pepper to make it a bit crispy. I omitted the salt and it was plenty salty. I also sliced the potatoes very thin and added a layer of chedder cheese and crushed ritz crackers to the top (I think that really made it great!). I will definately make again! Great comfort food.
Okay is it just me or do you have to bake it almost double what the recipe says? The tase is pretty decent, i left out the lemon pepper.... I baked it for about 30 minutes longer than it says to and the potatoes are still not done! Won't be making again, sorry : (
This is great for a cold winter day. My husband even had seconds! I added celery and onion, which added a lot to the dish. Thanks.
Simple and delicious! Everyone in my family enjoyed this even two picky toddlers. I added a chopped onion and green bell pepper and cooked them with a little butter. Then I added a handful of shredded cheddar on top the last five minutes of baking. A little cheese makes everything taste even better. I'll be making this many more times, It's a keeper!
There is no way this receipe can be correct. I baked this 1 hour longer than the receipe called for, because it was soupy and the potatoes never got soft. This receipe needs to be revised to read: Boil cubed potatoes 8-10 minutes. Add 4 beaten eggs or 1 carton egg substitute. That will hold everything together. After adjustments...was good!
