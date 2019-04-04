New York Italian Pizza Dough

A really wet, sticky pizza dough that bakes up to perfection! Simple ingredients and technique in this dough make your pizza crust authentic, crispy and chewy just like your favorite NY brick oven joint. This recipe makes enough for three 10- to 12-inch pizzas, two 12- to 14-inch pizzas, one 16- to 18-inch pizza, or 6 to 8 small single serving stromboli.
Directions
Cook's Note
This dough can be made in a bread machine on the quick dough cycle if you prefer. If you do it in a bowl, you really need a dough mixer because this dough will be, and remain, pretty sticky, and it's impossible to work with it with your hands. It's important for the crust texture that it be a very soft, wet dough.
This is the best pizza dough recipe I have found. I only let it sit in the refrigerator about 30 mins. and it still turned out really yummy!! I also used a mixer instead of my bread machine. I just find it easier! Thanks for this recipe, I love it!!
This is the pizza dough recipe I've been looking for! Makes a real New York style pizza. I read a website by a famous New York pizza maker, and he said you had to have a sticky, tacky dough- well, none of the doughs I've made so far have come close until now. Thanks for this!!
Just enjoying a slice of pie made with this dough recipe, and it's hard not to keep going back and goo-ing up my hands with "one more bite" of it until I finish this review! The quintessential New York pizza has a thin, seared crust layer on the bottom, with light, ethereal bread topped with a thin layer of sauce, cheese, and whatever other items ring your bells. This does not disappoint on any score. This dough stretches easily to supreme thinness when allowed to rest as recommended in the fridge. That's one detraction, that you need to plan ahead. But it can be made and rested for up to 2 days, so no problem. A baking stone is a must for success, as when it's preheated, it will sear the bottom of the crust by instantly drawing out the surface moisture. As for "blandness" that some dislike, remember that a great crust acts as a backdrop for your accoutrements. It's not the star. It is, however, a very important supporting player. If desired, you can flavor it with herbs and/or a few Tb of Parmesan. I found the dough to be too sticky with the proportions listed. Whereas I fully understand that a pizza dough needs as little flour as possible, no way could you work with it, until I added about 1/4 cup of flour, which left it still very sticky, but able to be handled with floured hands. Experiment. You want it sticky, but not quasi-liquid. You're going to love this crust. Second-generation Italian girl here, New York born and raised, and I can tell you, THIS is the real deal.
I make mine WITHOUT a bread machine, and it turns out wonderful. I use the same ingredients listed, though I might add up to a cup more flour depending on the humidity, b/c like the recipe states, this IS very sticky dough. To make by hand, I mixed the yeast and water to proof. Then I added the salt, a tsp or two of sugar (that's my only addition), and mixed in the flour until it was able to be turned out onto a floured surface for kneading. I kneaded for 5-10 minutes. Like the recipe states, the dough will be sticky, so I add just enough flour so that it's able to be handled but that it's also not a "stiff" dough. It should be very pliable and soft like a baby's bottom, like the submitter stated ;-) Then I patted it with oil and let it rise (about 1 hour). I then punched it down and made it into 2 crusts; one 10" round pan and one for a 11x13" rectangle sheet. This dough is easily "tossed" and stretched, so have fun with it! **I prebaked our crusts for about 8 minutes on 450°, until they barely started to have golden edges. Then I topped them and baked for about 10 more minutes, until it "looked" done. The center of our pizzas had a thin, chewy crust, and the big outside edges were delicious with a slight crisp outside, and chewy center. Yum!! Next time I'll get some nacho cheese to use as a dip for our crusts, which were tastier than breadsticks IMO:-) I definitely recommend this dough, it's simple and delicious.
Thanks for the reviews! Being a NY Italian gal out in the South, there were few options for a good pie. I have been experimenting for 3-4 yrs, with much advice from NY professionals, horrible flops, many trials & errors...and then success. I have since bought a KitchenAid mixer and its so much better to mix the dough, as those of you who have suggested here have done. Whether you are able to handle it very wet or decide to add a bit more flour...make sure you do the autolyse (sit & soak of the flour) first and keep it 'pancake batter-like' when doing the preliminary mixing of ingredients-- its crucial! Then add more flour and mix or knead for 10-15 mins. :) Enjoy!
really good crust. I found the recipe last minute, mixed it in the bread maker, and didn't have time to let it sit 10 hours. It sat in the fridge for 3 hours. I didn't let it warm up to room temp either. Baked it as instructed and the kids loved it. So, I can't wait to make it ahead of time to get the actual taste of it. If you don't want it doughy this is a great recipe!
Perfect! I made it with my mixer, I had to add more flour before I put it in a bowl to raise the dough. I only waited 1 hour for it to rise and then I rolled it out. I made separate pizzas and put the dough on the grill. It made a perfect chewy and tasty crust. Thank you!
OK, I've made this recipe four times now. Like many reviews I've read here my first attempts were greeted with a flour milkshake that wouldn't hold into a ball shape. Today I bought White Lily Unbleached Bread Flour and BANG! Had a ball shape before I was finished mixing it. (I do it all in a bowl, using the bread machine is too much clean-up.) The bread flour ingredient cannot be substituted! This is the BEST pizza dough, exactly like a NY pizzeria. Now that I have the flour down, I can have a taste of home at any time!
Wonderful, easy recipe! I doubled it and used half bread flour and half wheat. Only refrigerated for 7 hours. Kids had fun rolling it out, very easy to work with. Paired with Chicago Style Deep Dish recipe on this site... highly recommended! Thanks! Will use over and over!
My husband and I have mastered this recipe! You really have to trust the recipe and keep the dough sticky, do NOT add too much flour. We let it sit in the fridge for 36 hours and it was perfect. We brought it to room temp, rolled out, and topped. We can't wait to show off for our friends! My husband has even perfected the dough toss in the air. Pizzaria style at home! By the way, I make this dough in my stand mixer.
Beautiful!! Prepared this today in my kitchen aid mixer. Kept reminding myself that the batter will be very sticky. Proofed the yeast in one cup of the water adding a Tablespoon of sugar. After it proofed, I poured it into the mixing bowl adding the rest of the liquid ingredients. Replaced the beater with the dough hook & gradually added the rest of the flour kneading on speed 2 for another 8 minutes. I did add more flour than the recipe called for.This dough will not clean the sides of the bowl. It will look like a very thick pancake batter. On a heavily floured board I emptied my sticky dough. I kneaded it adding more flour until it barely held its shape. Placed it in an oiled bowl rotating it so the oil covered all of it. Into the fridge it went covered with a towel. Next day I removed it from the fridge and punched it down. Left it on the counter for about 3 hrs to take the chill out. I was detained & could not work on it as planned so I punched it down as it rose. Had to do this twice till I finally was able to shape it by patting it onto my pans & bake it. I had the oven preheated to 450 & semi baked the crusts for 9 min. on lowest rack. After cooling the crusts, I froze all of them except for one...my tester. I topped it with sauce & cheese. Into a 450 oven for about 12 min. on the lowest rack. Oh, I did add 1 Teas. of Garlic Powder & dried basil to the flour before mixing. That sticky dough rivals a tasty authentic Pizza even without a Pizza Stone. Thank you.
So close to the dough of my dreams (from Boston, missing the pizza!). The first time I made this, I only left it in the fridge for an hour.. it stretched out wonderfully, flavor was good, and texture spot on! The second time, I left it in the fridge overnight and some of the next day.. flavor was really good, texture chewy and thin and bubbly.. but I couldn't get it to stretch out very well. Definitely going back for more tries.
This was absolutely impossible to deal with and stretch out on a pizza pan. I just ended up with a sticky mess even after adding a lot more flour. Then it puffed up way too much in the oven and wasn't thin crust at all. Such good ratings on this recipe... I followed it to a t so I'm not sure what went wrong.
We used this for a neighborhood pizza party and got rave reviews! We changed a few things, though: 1) Bake dough at 500 deg. F 2) substituted 1-2 cups of flour with whole wheat flour 3) added dried basil/thyme/oregano to the dough High temp baking was essential for an evenly cooked crust, especially ones loaded with fresh veggies! We only put it in the fridge for 6-7 hours and then it sat out on the counter for an hour before we started making pizzas.
Very simple, good flavor and texture! I didn't let mine proof overnight in the fridge but I will next time. I had it in the fridge about 2 hours. The dough was pretty soft, but still workable. Not exactly like the pizza I grew up with in NJ but better than what's here in GA.
This was good - really not that much different than others I've made - but good. Probably the texture was the best part - there really wasn't much taste. The overnite thing probably won't happen again. I'm the kind of person that wants to get things done once I've started!?? Oh well...
YUM!!! I made this tonight used mixer and I only put it in the fridge for about an hour. Still great. My kids ate a whole pizza. My I, folded the crust over string cheese pieces and putt spinach and goat cheese. So good loved the chewy crisp texture. Glad I made it!
Best recipe for pizza dough I've found so far! Texture is what matters here and this has it. I've made it four times now. First time it was tricky working with but you figure it out. I've added flavors since, doubled it, halved it, it always works! Next time I'm substituting flat beer for half the liquid and see what that does, but I'm really having fun with this! Oh, and always toss it, don't roll it! Takes practice but it's fun and you'll get the hang of it! Awesome recipe! Kudos and thanks.
Great dough, made a very crispy and crunchy crust when rolled and stretched thin. Problem was that I kneaded it too much and it became so springy that I found it almost impossible to stretch to fit the pan; it kept springing back and I had to deliver the pizza to the co-op 15 minutes late (well, and the falafel disintegrated, but that's another story)... I think it would definitely have benefited from rising overnight in the fridge as opposed to in 3 hours on the counter as I did.
One word - WOW! I grew up in New York and have had some of the BEST pizza out there. This pizza dough tastes exactly like L&B Spumoni Garden's pizza. I only had to let it rise for about 6 hours in the refrigerator and, while a bit messy in the beginning, it turned out to be the best one out there yet, and I have tried MANY, MANY recipes. They are all going in the recycling bin today. This is THE recipe for us from now on. Thank you so much, ItsJeanettic for submitting this fantastic recipe!!
TERRIFIC thin crust pizza dough recipe. Halved the recipe, added a teeny bit more baking soda, and mixed garlic powder, oregano, parsley and rosemary into the flour and let it sit in the fridge for a day. bf is extremely picky and he can't stop raving about the pizza... and it's been days since we had it! "that pizza alone is worth a marriage proposal!" hahah.
This is the cure for the endless string of pizza dough disappointment! I halved the recipe, used a heavy pizza pan sprinkled with semolina flour instead of a pizza stone, and baked for 15 minutes at 500 F. Forget about all the other pizza dough recipes that let you down with mediocre results; this is the one to rule them all!
PERFECTION! My track record with pizza dough in the past has been "iffy". NO MORE! Thanks for posting a fail-proof delicious recipe! Changes: only used Kitchen- aid stand mixer- set at "2" to knead for 10 minutes, then added the last 1/4 cup of flour a few spoons at a time into mixer still set at "2" until dough forms into ball , just a few more minutes. Also, used packet of yeast, not the exact measurement. Used "Red Star" active dry yeast, was careful with temperature of water, used King Arther bread flour. As recipe explained, this is a wet and sticky dough, no fear! Just work it with your hands into the shape of your pan (didn't use rolling pin) and let gravity help you stretch it. It rarely tore, and when it did, a little patch of dough was an easy fix. dont forget to oil your hands! Recipe easily doubled, made 2 large and 3 medium pizzas. cooked pepperoni pizzas 500* 10 minutes in oven, 13 min for loaded toppings pizza. Happily noticed the pizza dough kept rising as pizza's were on dining room table waiting for oven! Flavor:excellent! used standard spaghetti sauce, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, olive oil brushed on edges before baking. Have you tried barbecue pizza? For that one used KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce for the base, seasoned/cooked/drained lean ground beef, & Cheddar cheese. Family thinks I am a hero, and the secret is really this recipe and my trusty Kitchen Aid stand mixer! God Bless the lady that posted this recipe, it has renewed my confidence!!!!!
Fantasic thin crust. Used my food processor. Increased flour to 5 cups. Let it rise one hour and made pizza. looking forward to the taste after letting it rest in fridge for the full time. Thanks so much!! I am a fan of Rays Pizza in NYC. This is so close.
I don't have a bread machine OR a stand mixer, so I had a go at this by hand. I've been making bread by hand for years, so I followed classic bread making technique (add the yeast to the warm water and allow it to bloom for 10 min before adding the flour). It is no joke that this dough is wet and sticky, and thanks to the crazy humidity today, it was even wetter and stickier. Honestly, it was a bit of a pain to knead by hand, and I ended up having to add 1/2 cup extra bread flour just to make it manageable, but I left it as sticky as possible. After 10 min of kneading, I let it rise for 30 min at room temp before putting it in the fridge. Before I put it in the fridge, I cut off a small ball of dough and made my daughter a small personal-sized pizza. It was a bit of a trial and error situation to get her pizza made since the dough was still quite sticky, but we ended up just stretching it out right on our pizza stone. I baked it at 425 for 15 min and it came out PERFECT. Crisp on the bottom and chewy in the middle. She gobbled it up. This recipe was TOTALLY worth the sticky fingers. I'm anxious to I make my husband and myself our pizzas after the dough has had time to sit in the fridge. This is officially my go-to pizza dough recipe!
Making this dough without a mixer or bread macine is not for wimps. I prepared this dough last night using only a bowl, spatula, & some serious muscle. As the cook's note indicates, the douh is too sticky to handle with your hands so I did the mixing/ kneading with a spatula. There was one reviewer who added 1/2c more flour to be able to handle the dough with her hands, but I successfuly managed add about only 1/4c & still manage. (I could have managed with less added flour but I was following the instructions.) Once I was done with all the mixing, i sprinkled some flour on my counter & scraped the dough out of the bowl onto the counter. I floured my hands to flip the dough over & shape it into a ball. Afterwards, I picked it up & put it in an oiled bowl & moved the bowl arouond to oil up the whole ball & viola!
WOW....This dough was great.......I started to prepare before reading the instuctions and was surpised to find out it was to sit in the fidge for 10 hour.. I used my kitchenaid mixer with an extra cup of flour. I was making for dinner and didn't have anything else for back up, so I had the dough in the fidge only 1 hour and then left it to warm up on the counter for 15 mins. That's all the time I had to spare.I was afraid it wouldn't rise in the fridge, my head kept telling me to put in a warm place. It turn out wonderful!! Can't wait till I have the time to follow the directions.
GREAT CRUST! This is everything that you would want in a pizza crust...chewy, crunchy, crusty and yummy! Made exactly as written, but I did have to add quite a bit of extra flour, and wasn't sure just when to stop, but finally I did and it came out perfectly. I made two 14-inch pizza crusts from this recipe. I would definately use this recipe again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Great! This was exactly what I was looking for. I halved recipe for 1 large pizza. I added 1/2tsp garlic powder, 1/4tsp onion powder, 1/4tsp oregano & basil to flour. I used a hand mixer with one dough hook, cuz I could only find one, lol. I refrigerated about 1 hour, rolled out and topped with "Exquisite Pizza Sauce" from this site(minus anchovy & honey), pepperoni, ham, mushrooms & mozzarella. I baked at 450 for 15 minutes on metal pizza pan. Delicious!! Soft and slightly chewy! Thanks for the recipe!!
I lived in NYC my whole life and when my husband and I had to move out to Monterey We found out all the pizza here sucks very domino's type. Then I found this recipe and it made us very happy. I did find that when you bake the crust if you sauce the middle first it tasted more like NY to me. I love this I just wish I could find a bigger pizza pan. ^_^
This dough is the ultimate. I will never search for another pizza dough/breadstick dough again as long as I live. It also freezes well. We make a double batch of the dough and save individual pizza-sized balls of dough in ziplock baggies in the freezer, then thaw one whenever we feel like pizza. So easy, so good.
Absolutely fantastic! I didn't have time to set it in the refrigerator for 10 hours so I just let it rise and made my pizza. I also did not have bread flour so I used all purpose. I bought the right flour now and can't wait to do it again. I have tried multiple recipes, but this is the best by far.
This was great. When I made it the night before to have it for lunch, the crust was puffy and crispy- looked very good! I believe it is better to rest it overnight or 8hrs because when I only rest it for 4hrs, the result was not the same. They were still good but not as puffy and crispy. I'll plan better and make them for dinner! Yum
this is a VERY STICKY DOUGH! I wondered if i had done something wrong but, continued with the recipe. ( i did use about 1 cup or more high gluten flour too though to add a bit more chewy quality) This is a Fantastic recipe for pizza dough, crunchy on the outside (unlike most pizza doughs which stay a bit more like regular bread) and soft inside (not doughy but soft) the closest i have ever found to a pizzeria dough. TRY IT! You'll think your doing it wrong because mine never really formed a ball even after kneading, but just go ahead and let it rise, it totally turns out!
You are right about the sticky dough. I use my Kitchen Aid mixer (love it). Always use less flour. I just drop in into a warm oiled bowl (I like using garlic infused oil - it adds something). It's not sticky after it rises. It is perfect every time! I like to add ground flax seed, wheat germ, and ground oatmeal. I use my coffee grinder, it adds a nutty flavor.
Needed to add about 2 or 3 cups of extra flour to make this dough workable. In the quantity described here it is more the consistency or batter than dough. It was good after I did that, but I ended up with more dough than I needed.
Loved this dough. I did mess up the timing a bit after I took it out of the refrigerator - I let it sit out too long and after cooking, it came out bread-like (thicker) but still had a great crunchy crust. I will definetly make this again.
Following this recipe to the letter = one awesome pizza! My family raved about my pizza last night and asked for more. This is the BEST pizza dough recipe I have come across in my 15 year search for authentic pizzaria at home.
OMG! OMG! OMG! This recipe is AMAZING!!!!!! The only thing I did different was use bottled spring water as suggested by another reviewer and, as I bite into each slice, I feel as if I have been transported home. What an amazing recipe - oh I said that already. The recipe did make a lot more dough than I expected but I have no complaints. Pizza for a few days, in many variations, is on the menu. And perhaps some fried dough. Thank you for sharing this recipe. Pizza is one of my favorite foods and something that I have been missing since I moved to the Midwest. This is amazing - there will never be another take-out pizza in my life again.
Best pizza crust my wife and I have eaten in a long time. This crust turns out like the authentic italian pizza style. We use garlic alfredo sauce and four cheeses to get the best pizza we have had in a long time.
I followed the recipe almost to the letter. I let the dough sit at room temp for only about 1/2 hour, which didn't bring it quite to room temp. My dough was wet and sticky, as the directions said it would be. It was never a "round ball" when I put it into the bowl, it was more like a wet blob, looked kind of like mashed potatoes. It grew too big for my large bowl and spilled out of the bowl in the fridge, but this was not a problem, it wiped off easily. The dough could not be rolled out with a roller because it was too sticky. I found steps 3 and 4 to be a little bit confusing - in 3, the rolling out of the dough on a floured surface and in 4 placing a pizza stone in the oven dusted with flour. (Was I supposed to preheat the stone and then transfer my dough onto the stone?) I stretched out the dough with my hands onto my floured pizza stone The taste was ok after I baked it an additional 2-3 minutes; before that, it tasted doughy. I will give it another try with the dough that's still in the fridge and cook 10 min @ 500. The crust was also thick, not thin, but I did have trouble stretching it out by hand w/o a roller. Another attempt from scratch - I added an additional 1/2-3/4 cup of flour. The dough was less of a mess than last time, but still too sticky to roll out with a rolling pin. The taste was so half. I prebaked the dough the second time. I really wanted to like this recipe, but won't be making it again.
We loved this pizza dough. I only let it rest in the fridge for about 6 hours but the recipe made more dough than we needed so put the remainder back in the fridge. The pizza that night was really delicious, however the next day when we made a grilled flat bread out of the remaining dough, it was excellent. Thanks for the great recipe, we live on a farm so I love the idea that we can have delicious pizza when ever we want!
This is a great recipe. I make my crust really thin so I am able to get two 16 inch pies out it. I bake the crust by itself first also. We like ours extra crispy. This is my favorite pizza dough recipe so far. Thanks for sharing.
All I can say is--wow! I didn't know it was possible to bake such a good crust at home. I did 2 cups whole wheat flour and also used wheat flour to dust it on the pan. I also added 2 tsp. of wheat gluten. I only let it set in the fridge for 5 hours but I did wait for it to warm to room temperature. But I can't say enough good things--yum yum yum! I used to live in NY and this was at least as good as other pizza I ate there, including pizza where I used to buy dough from a local Italian bakery.
This is the best pizza dough ever.I halved the recipe &made 3 thin crust 10"pizza margherita.the only thing I could not find right in this recipe was the baking time.it says 6-8min, with the topping, while it took 35-40min to bake &get fully crisp bottom.Also I did everything with mixer for kneading dough, had proofed yeast earlier with 1tsp sugar.No problems with the dough.Had refrigerated(frozen)the rest of 2halves after once risen for later use.but the timing stated in the recipe for baking is ridiculous.Else it's a perfect recipe. Also I used all purpose with 1tbsp gluten per cup, didn't have bread flour. Still had amazing results. Thanks.but please correct the baking time.
Amazing. I do feel that you have to give that 10 hr resting time and warm to room temp before rolling. Otherwise it doesn't easily stretch. It was very good. It will be my dough to use for future pizza parties.
If I could give this a 10-Star rating, I would. I have been making pizza dough for years and have tried many different recipes with virtually all of the same ingredients. This one is, by far, the most flavorful of any recipe I have ever tried. Who knew that keeping the dough overnight in the refrigerator would develop such an amazing flavor? I used my Kitchen Aid for mixing and most of the kneading. Then, I finished up the kneading by hand. After resting the dough in the fridge, overnight, I made two 13-inch pizzas. Amazingly Delicious! Thank you for the recipe!!
This is by far the best pizza dough recipe that I have ever made. I make this ahead of time in a heavy duty mixer. I then divide the dough into four separate portions, put each portion in a 1 quart freezer Zip Lock bag, label and freeze. the night before I am going to make pizza, I put one of the portions in the refrigerator to thaw overnight. I then roll the dough out on a heavily floured surface, sprinkle more flour on the top of the dough to keep it from sticking and roll out to a medium size pizza, slightly larger than the pizza peal. Sprinkle corn meal on the pizza peal to keep the pizza dough from sticking to it. Roll the dough around a rolling pin so that it will keep its shape and roll back out onto the pizza peal. Press the dough to shape and bring the edges up slightly to hold the sauce. Spread sauce out evenly and top with your favorite toppings. I cooked the pizza on a preheated pizza stone in a convection oven at 525 degrees for 9 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes before slicing.
I'll start by saying I have tried making pizza crusts in the past and they have all failed. The middle ends up undercooked and the texture just has never been right. I decided to try this, but instead of mixing in my bread maker, I used my kitchen-aid and doughhook. I turned it out on a large floured surface and it was VERY sticky. I had to add the entire 1/4 cup of addition flour and then some to get it workable. I ended up making my dough very thick, so it didn't turn out thin like NY pizzas usually are, but that was my fault. Baked it on a pizza stone and it turned out AMAZING! The thickness of mine was more like chicago style, but the flavor and texture was great. I'll make again.
Fantastic pizza dough recipe, nice elasticity to dough and bakes up crispy yet chewy; one of my complaints regarding other recipes is that the crust baked too crisp like a dry old cracker. I baked one crust about 1 hr after refrigerating and the other two crusts a couple of days later. No more takeout pizza for us! Thank you for sharing.
Great! I have made this several times now and learned that while the dough can be used just about immediately, the flavor is really good if you wait a day to use it...and the flavor of the dough is AMAZING when we let it sit in the fridge for two days.
great pizza crust dough recipe!!! i used this to make stuffed mexican pizzas for cinco de mayo and they turned out fabulously. i decided to pre-bake them at 425 for about 10 minutes earlier in the day, and then assembled the pizzas. once everyone was there i was able to just pop them in the oven to heat through. this made enough dough for two 10-inch deep dish pizza stones. very very yummy!!
Great basic recipe for the bread machine. Thanks. To take it one step further...add in to the bread machine... smells great even when the dough is rising in the machine.... 3 crushed garlic cloves 2 tbs dried basil 2 tbs oregano 1/3 c Parmesan (yes in the dough) 1 tsp dried red pepper flakes Sounds like a lot of spices but when you are topping the crust with even more flavours it's nice to have the crust flavour come through
I am surprised I tried this, as I have been making another wildly popular pizza dough from this site for my pizza needs and have been happy with it. I am glad I tried this, though, because it is most definitely my go-to dough from now on. This is EXACTLY what I have been looking for- a beautiful, tasty thin crust...my favorite type of pizza! I wish I had read down to the Cook's Note before I made this, as I ended up adding more flour than I probably should have. This dough is VERY sticky and it IS impossible to work it with your hands...next time I will add the full amount of flour to the bread machine right from the beginning, and then simply dump it in the bowl...there really is no way to knead this by hand. In any event, it turned out fantastic even with the extra flour, and I will be making this over and over again. As for that other recipe- I will still use that for breadsticks and garlic knobs :)
We really liked this dough, but it was a bit much for our 14" pizza stone...way more dough than necessary. Also the final part of the directions is a bit conflicting and once you manipulate the dough and put it on a surface, it's almost impossible to manipulate again. I adjusted the recipe to 5 servings and that made just the right amount of dough for a 14" pizza. It was so easy to work with and I just laid it right on the hot pizza stone. Do not lay this on a floured surface and then try to put it on a stone unless it's a smaller pizza and can be picked up. I'm still giving it a 5 because it's still a very good crust!
I’ve been trying every dough recipe I can to find one that makes a thin, crisp crust. This is it. I used my stand mixer: added yeast to water with a pinch of sugar. Let proof 10 minutes, then added the salt. Added 4 cups bread flour and gently mixed by hand, then let it sit for 15 minutes to let the flour hydrate. I kneaded for 15 minutes. It was wet, sloppy and messy! I added the last 0.5 cup of flour and mixed it in. I turned it out onto a floured board and kneaded for a few minutes. I placed the dough in an oiled bowl, covered it, and let it rise for an hour. I placed it in the fridge for 3-4 hours, punched it down, and let it warm on the counter. I pulled a small ball of dough, stretched it out very thinly, sauced it, and baked at 500F for 10 minutes. It was unbelievable how crisp and crunchy the crust was!
I have been wanting to perfect home made pizza for years. Finally I have the right crust recipe. Too many recipes called for 1/4 olive oil in the dough recipe. This made for a heavy crust. Recipes are always a bit tricky in the mile high city, but not only did this come out beautifully, but it was as silky as a baby's bottom. I, too, was short on time so I left the dough in the fridge for only 1 hour. I also used my kitchen aide mixer to make and kneed the dough. AND perhaps the best suggestion for those like me who have louse ovens, I used my gas grill outside with a pizza stone. 500 degrees. My ONLY suggestion would be to add some sea salt to the crust before cooking. Wonderful!
Oh my goodness!! SO good. Made for the first time tonight. Was very easy. I only refrigerated for 30 min like another reviewer said they did and it was still excellent. I made it into stuffed crust adding strips of mozzarella cheese and wrapping the edges over. I then brushed garlic butter to the edge. I will definitely be making this again!
All I can say is YUM!!!! This was my first homemade pizza and I really didn't think I made the dough right. It was so delicious and my family LOVED it. We will never order out now that I have this delicious and easy dough recipe. Thanks so much for sharing your secrets with all!!!
Used AP flour, added 1t m garlic, 1/4 t each oreg, basil & pepper to water before flour (double spice next time,couldn't taste) & 1 full pkge (2 1/2 tsp) quick rise yeast. Rested 20 minutes then on dough setting of bread machine for 15 min. Dough was so wet it would've poured out so added 1/4 c flour, in machine an additional 5 min. It still poured onto counter so added another 3/4 c flour, still really wet but covered it & hoped for the best, almost threw it out. We won't talk about the clean up! It rose in fridge for about 2 hrs. The dough spread over pans easily unlike store bought dough. Crust was crispy outside and chewy inside, a big hit with the family. Will definitely make again.
Not for people who love bread. Yea I know... why make new york style crust if you love bread? I just wanted to do something different. Its not a bad crust but there is nothing special about it either. +1 because it holds well without being too brittle or dry but -1 because it has little flavor even after I added 1/2 teaspoon oregano and garlic powder. +1 because it was easy to work with and stretch but -1 for the time it takes to prep this. The entire over night thing did nothing for the flavor if that was the point to doing it. Average crust but stay away if you love bread.
The first time I made the dough I used it only after sitting for a few hours. It was quite good. However, the second time I made the dough, I let it sit overnight. The pizza turned out spectacular. It was so crisp I felt like I was back in NY. Everyone loved it and the pizza went very quickly. I will continue to use this recipe. Its the best.
This pizza dough came out MOST AMAZING! I let it sit for the full time and it actually doubled in the fridge and made two crusts. It would work just as well for calzones. Will def be making this again!
I am so happy that I tried this recipe because I absolutely love it.I like to roll out the crust as thin as I can and then bake the pizza at 450 for 16 minutes.It will then slide off the baking sheet onto my granite counter top where I can cut it and let it cool for 5 minutes.I use cornmeal on bottom of the pizza and the crust tastes like you went out for pizza,just perfect.A good crust with a great chew.When I make this I have enough dough for 2 big 16 inch pizzas.Bake one and freeze the second crust in a round ball shape.When you`re ready to use the frozen crust just defrost and roll it out and it`s perfect.What a great find for me as I have been looking for a better pizza crust than the bread-like crust that I have been using for 25 years.I will never use another crust.Almost forgot to add that when I mix for 10 minutes in my mixer you need to add more flour because the mix is very wet and sticky.I pour it out on floured top and keep adding flour(about 1-1 and a half cups)until it gets so you can handle it and kneed it.
Delicious! Made exactly as per recipe, but I don't have a pizza stone, so I baked it off in a pre-heated cast iron skillet at 500 deg. Chewy crust, soft middle, crisp on bottom. The next day I pinched off pieces of raw leftover dough and fried them in my trusty cast iron skillet then tossed the fried dough in cinnamon sugar. Holy moly delicious!
Excellent pizza dough. I have been making pizza for years with the bread machine and my dough always came out bread like. It was really good but I wanted a chewier texture and this was just what I was looking for. I even mess up on the putting a little too much extra flour and it was harder to roll out but it still came out fantastic. I can't wait to try it and do it the right way. Thanks for the recipe.
First time ever reviewing something but I needed to because this is a superb pizza crust. Love how it made two large pizza's and my friend even told me that it was better than his mother's (who's an awesome cook). Wow!
I made this two days ago and wanted pizza that night, I left it sit out for one hour and then made 2 pizzas. I had enough dough for another pizza and so I left that in the fridge for two days and today made a pizza for lunch. The pizza made that day was fine, but leaving it in the fridge for two days and preheating my pizza stone... welllll, that was the best pizza I've ever had! So crisp and light!
I have been using this dough recipe for years. It is BY FAR the best one out there. Short of some eccentric recipe that is tough to duplicate. I will say this though, if you're not using a pizza stone AND a electric oven (electric heat is dry/gas is not) you will not get great results. I can't make a decent pizza with this dough and a gas oven. Electric, I can wow pretty much anyone. Also, try aging the dough for 3-5 days. It seems to make an even crispier crust.
I have made this dough several times. It's wonderful and easy. I used my mixer as I don't have a bread maker. I've never refrigerated for 10 hours and it still turns out great. I have tried 2 other ways to enhance this. Adding cheese to the edge to make a stuffed crust pizza and rubbing melted butter on the edges and adding garlic salt and Parmesan cheese.
Love this recipe. Kids won't let it sit in fridge for more than 4 hours and it still tastes amazing. I add a tsp of sugar (to make up for shorting the chemical reaction that would happen over 10 hours). My family loves garlic, so I use about a tsp of crushed garlic, add some italian seasoning as well (all to the water in bread machine). Makes one amazing pizza and a whole bunch of cheese sticks.
made a panzerotti the first day (baked at 500 for 30 min) , left the rest of the dough in the fridge for 2 days, then made 2 pizza doughs(baked at 450 for 8 min) to freeze. the dough rose beautifully, can't wait to make pizza's on them! the panzerotti was amazing, my other half couldn't stop raving about it! Will definitely make again, may even be the go to! the only thing I did differently was add 1/2 cup stout as part of the liquid.
This is a great recipe! I made is later in the evening so we could have it for lunch the next day. I make it in my mixer with the dough hook attachment. What a beautiful dough, easy to work and just like the recipe says 'soft as a babies bottom'!!
This dough is exactly as described. Problem is even with a bread machine, there's no easy way to transfer the finished product from pan to pizza peel, or in and out of the oven without making a messhhn. Its tasty all right, but the difficulty of working with it, earns it 3 stars.
