New York Italian Pizza Dough

I followed the recipe almost to the letter. I let the dough sit at room temp for only about 1/2 hour, which didn't bring it quite to room temp. My dough was wet and sticky, as the directions said it would be. It was never a "round ball" when I put it into the bowl, it was more like a wet blob, looked kind of like mashed potatoes. It grew too big for my large bowl and spilled out of the bowl in the fridge, but this was not a problem, it wiped off easily. The dough could not be rolled out with a roller because it was too sticky. I found steps 3 and 4 to be a little bit confusing - in 3, the rolling out of the dough on a floured surface and in 4 placing a pizza stone in the oven dusted with flour. (Was I supposed to preheat the stone and then transfer my dough onto the stone?) I stretched out the dough with my hands onto my floured pizza stone The taste was ok after I baked it an additional 2-3 minutes; before that, it tasted doughy. I will give it another try with the dough that's still in the fridge and cook 10 min @ 500. The crust was also thick, not thin, but I did have trouble stretching it out by hand w/o a roller. Another attempt from scratch - I added an additional 1/2-3/4 cup of flour. The dough was less of a mess than last time, but still too sticky to roll out with a rolling pin. The taste was so half. I prebaked the dough the second time. I really wanted to like this recipe, but won't be making it again.