Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli
Great homemade Italian ravioli recipe that I have recreated to taste like the ravioli at Maggiano's restaurant. Don't be intimidated by the large list of ingredients, it is well worth it!
This recipe for ravioli dough is good. The pasta turned out as it should. Unfortunately, do to my novice status with making pasta, the ravioli pieces were way too big. So, tip from me... don't be afraid to cut closee to the filling. This dough doesn't need a lot of seam to hold in the filling. I will definitely try this again, and get it right the next time. Thanks for the recipe and the clear instructions.Read More
Reviewing just the filling. I used a different dough recipe that turned out perfectly. The filling was disappointing. Good but very bland. I didn't have provolone so I used Parmesan. Luckily I served the raviolis with red pepper and spinach Alfredo sauce and that gave them the oomph they needed. I won't use this filling again. Oh, I used a 12X 4 inch ravioli press and there's enough filling for 48 raviolis.Read More
Such a tasty recipe! Made it SO much easier by using wonton wrappers to make my ravioli!!
I messed up the pasta badly, (my first time), but with ugly ravioli it still tasted amazing and motivated me to try again. On the next try I cut out circles, pressed two together at the edges around the bottoms, filled them, then sealed around the top. Nephews went nuts for this and it's really fun to make.
Very easyo to make and assemble. wonderful texture and freezes well.
didn't make the pesto, used my homemade red sauce. the dough was fabulous (i did have to add a little more water than recipe calls for) taste and consistency were both great. i followed filling recipe as written, but added cottage cheese, equal parts to ricotta. i did add ground beef to some, spinach to some. plates were cleaned, excellent recipe. made extra filling, going to make up more and try to freeze....will see how that goes. was concerned from other reviews about wraps opening, but tried to seal tight, not a one opened.
This recipe is very good, but I too had to change up the dough a bit. What I did was instead of 2 eggs and water, I used 1 large egg, 1/2 cup Sour Cream, and 1/4 cup soften butter. Much easier for me to work with. Plus I just dropped them in boiling water until the pasta was done. Also, you can freeze them too. Put them on a sheet in a single layer and put them in the freezer, when the outsides are frozen... into a ziplock they go! Then when you want to use them, take out what you need and drop them in boiling water until they float. You can freeze the sauce in a ziplock too! Busy day? Homemade dinner is done!
I LOVED this and so did my family. I used whole wheat flour and it still turned out great. Next time I will try and cut closer to the inside; I ended up with a lot of extra edge pasta that wasn't really needed
This dish is really good, i did add Italien sausage and onions and a bit more spice, but so good for pasta lovers! thanks Callie1025!
Overall this recipe has real potential! First off, the dough gave me real issues. My first try i ended up with a rock of flour. The second time was a bit better, i used 3 Tbs. of water and 2 tsp. of oil which made it more workable. The dough needs to be rolled much thinner than a nickel though. Another reviewer said not to worry about cutting close to the filling. Don't be afraid! The dough is very thick and too much if you don't. After cooking this i advise round ravioli! The filling is a really good mix of cheeses. I ended up using a full cup of mozzarella instead of half mozzarella and half provolone to save a bit of money. The proportions are a little off with this recipe. I ended up with only 13 ravioli, more than half of the filling leftover and just as much sauce as filling. Advise to anyone cooking this-- double the dough! You won't be sorry. The Pesto Alfredo sauce is really good! Too much oil though. Next time i cook this i will cut out the olive oil and cook the garlic alone with the basil pesto sauce. Lastly, the egg wash. I didn't see the point in brushing an egg wash over the ravioli before sticking them in boiling water, so i cut it altogether. Again, overall the recipe is good! VERY time consuming for one person. I would make it again, however, with the changes i mentioned above and probably a different dough.
This recipe was wonderful! I used wonton wrappers to make it easier. I also added chopped chicken (roasted in a crock pot with a little butter and a dry Italian dressing packet) to the ravioli filling for even more flavor. It turned out so well, I will definitely be making it again!
I used this recepie minus the sauce; I used a basic red sauce and it was amazing! I had never made pasta before, but I looked up tecniques and it turned out wonderful. The dough was too dry and did require more water but came out very nice, and made delicious raviolis!
I used the filling portion of this recipe and boy was that delicious! I doubled the filling and made one meal of tortellini and one dish of Lasagna roll-ups. Both recipes were absolutely fantastic because of the filling. Will definitely be making this again.
This recipe was wonderful! I will say that it is a labor of love because it takes a few hours to make the dough, the filling, the sauce, and then fill the raviolis, and cook them. However, if you have a day to spend in the kitchen, the reward is well worth the effort! I added a small amount of finely diced, cooked chicken to the filling -- about 1 1/2 cups of well-seasoned, baked chicken breasts. This added a bit of texture to the cheese filling. To those who had difficulty with rolling and filling the pasta, I suggest that you may need to spend more time kneading the dough. DO NOT cut this step short. Also, be sure the allow the dough to rest after kneading, and before rolling. This makes all the difference. I wrapped the dough in plastic wrap and let it rest on the counter, at room temp while I was making the filling. Then, when I was ready to roll out the dough, I cut it into fourths, and rolled out 1/4 at at time, keeping the remaining dough wrapped in plastic wrap until ready to use. I was able to get about 11-12 raviolis from each fourth of dough using a 1 1/2 inch biscuit cutter. I did have some filling left over which I placed into a ziploc bag in the freezer to use next time. I waited to make my sauce while the raviolis were draining. I added the marinara to my cream sauce to create a pink sauce. I layered half the raviolis in a baking dish, covered with half the sauce, and then layered the remaining raviolis and sauce. I baked at 350 for 30 minutes!
A Standard Dough Recipe, I Use Butter and Not Olive Oil, I Think It Gives a Bigger Flavor. Other Than That A Great Recipe. I did have some cheddar cheese left in the refrigerator so I added it to the filling, and it was good. If you have problems rolling out the dough buy a pasta machine. Even the best chefs have one it was one of my best investments.
I don't understand why you bake the raviolis, it just made them hard. I found the dough really difficult to work with. When eating the raviolis I felt like I was chewing on half cooked pasta. I will say that the cheese mixture was VERY good and tasty. Any retrogradations on what to use the left overs with? The recipe called for way more than I was able to use and I don't want to throw it away.
Wow, are these ever good. The pasta dough is so easy to work with, it just rolled out beautifully in my old pasta maker. The cheese filling is excellent and serves as a good base for varying the kinds of cheeses you would like to use. I didn't have cream cheese so instead I used more ricotta and added a cup of freshly shredded parmesan. I think that made the cheese filling a little sharper and more flavorful. Also, I added a bit of minced shallot. I blended it in the food processor so it was an evenly smooth consistency and then added the parsley. I used fresh minced parsley. The ravioli looked so perfect and I was so happy to find that it even tasted better than perfect!
The pasta recipe is a good one...but if I hadn't had a pasta press this would have been so tedious.
it was great!! i had a difficult time with the dough but ive never made dough before. it was too dry (even though i followed the recipe) and then i couldnt get if rolled thin enough. i left it about 2x thick as the recipe said and the dough didnt cook well, it tasted doughy but everything else was fantastic!! i know that if the dough had turned out better (my fault) then it would have been one of the best recipes ever! :) im on a hunt now for premade ravioli dough that i can stuff myself!!
this was my first attempt at making pasta dough, that being said, my dough turned out TERRIBLE, but i will try that again. i didn't make the pesto sauce i made a regular red sauce. i DID make the filling however and since the dough was a pretty sad excuse for pasta, i decided that instead of giving up on the whole process i would make a lasagna instead since i already made the red sauce and a ricotta cheese filling. it turned out AMAZING the filling in this recipe is a great layer in a lasagna so next time i try too make raviloi noodles i will make sure to have my back up lasagna noodles in the pantry because it was awesome
I just used the Ravioli dought Recipe. It was pretty good.
My family really liked this ravioli, the dough was great, more of what we think pasta hould taste like. When I try semolina recipes they come out a little to grainy. I think Americans are use to flour pastas so this ones a keeper. I have left over feeling so I am going to make more pasta dough today and fill and freeze. We didn't try the sauce, it sounds good but I had left over marinara thats what lead me to finding a good cheese ravioli. I will try it with the Alfredo though and update my review when I do. TY Callie!
I used this recipe just to make the raviolis with out the baking and sauce, it was amazing! Next time full recipe!
Totally amazing! I used pre-made ravioli dough. I would make it again even though its pretty time consuming!
I'm guessing my main problem was that I tripled the recipe, because of this, I presume, it took me 7 hours. But I had more cheese filling (and also used another recipe for a meet filling) than I needed, so I was then able to make a whole lasagna and a whole batch of stuffed shells, so I guess it all worked out in the end, I had meals for two weeks! I also added atrichokes and a few other ingredients to part of this for a little more deliciousness! :) either way, the recipe was good, but the dough was a pain in my behind! I would make it again, but less portions!!
I made these to freeze and then pull out in individual servings for future lunches, but I boiled a few just to see how they tasted-they were AMAZING. Another person said that making them in circles worked well, and that was the shape that worked best for me. I also substituted the provolone for 1/4 cup of Parmesan and 1/4 cup of tomato basil feta (just because that was what I had in my fridge). I will definitely make this many more times!
I followed the dough recipe pretty much exactly but I had to add more water. Thats the part I was most worried about. I added motzerella cheese, ramano and feta bc thats all I had and made a spinach alfredo sauce and chicken to go on top. Make sure you roll out the dough to be pretty thin. I am giving 5 stars for the dough and directions for it. My husband said that it was better than going to olive garden. :)
I really want to give this a five, as I was really excited about this recipe and I think it probably is good when done right. I hope a second attempt will do better, so a four will suffice for now. I had a lot of trouble with this, and it was my first time making ravioli. My dough was really difficult to roll out thin enough, so the pasta wound up being too thick when I cut it and didn't cook all the way through. I couldn't taste the filling either (probably because of too much pasta). I did skip the oven part (simply because I was so tired from rolling everything out), so that could've made a difference. The sauce was my favorite part, and it actually turned out beautifully with great flavor. Any advice on pasta making would be great. Good luck to y'all on this one!
This recipe is a great base! We followed it pretty closely for the dough prep and used the Four Cheese ravioli recipe for the filling. It gave wonderful results! Thanks Callie!
What a nice and easy, delicious meal. I would use a homemade basil pesto sauce. The best part, even the picky kids loved it and had seconds.
I was so excited for this recipe because I've really been into cooking homemade pasta lately. I was a little nervous because half the reviews said that the dough was hard to roll, but I did it anyway. Now I wish I wouldn't have :( I only used the dough recipe and it was too hard to mess with. I did it by hand and that may have an effect on it but I still won't try it again.
The cheese filling is good. The dough didn't work for me. Not a recipe I would make again.
i tried this recipe for ravoli for the first time and it turned out GREAT! for those who need advice on the things that went wrong - IF its too dry, add some MORE water to the dough and i also added a half of a stick of softened butter, it should roll into a smooth ball and when refridgerating it, drizzle oil ontop and cover with plastic wrap. roll out SECTIONS by pinching it off and leaving the rest into the refrigerator if your having difficulty rolling it out, its easier to roll out when its cold. Thats all the advice i can give when doing it by hand not a pasta machine. BTW i only used the pasta recipe, the rest i didnt follow. i used cream cheese and two other shredded cheeses for the filling. VERY time consuming, (i had made 4x the recipe and ended up with a very big pot full of ravioli, more then enough to feed 4 pple) yes, but well worth it! the most time consuming recipes i have ever done turned out great and this counts as one AS LONG as you can revise the recipe a little.
Flavor wise this was very tasty. The ravioli was too difficult to make with out a pasta maker. I may have to try the wrappers that were suggested
Yummy! I have had the dish that this recipe is based on and it is just as good. My pasta was a little tender but I still enjoyed it.
This was really good, even my picky boyfriend liked it. My first time making it I had trouble with making the pasta, but I used won-ton wrappers my second time.
I was super satisfied with this recipe. I was worried because I'd never made ravioli before, but my friends asked me to teach them, so I pretended like I knew what I was doing. Turned out fantastic. My pasta dough was a bit dry so I had to add more water to get it right, but that was the only problem. Love it. I will definitely make this many more times.
Great recipe. Used low-fat, non-fat or "light" versions of everything (including the cheeses) and it tasted great.
It seemed simple but the dough came out impossible to roll thin enough, the raviolis came open in the boiling water and once done boiling and being baked they still weren't cooked through. My husband couldn't eat it and he's eaten 2 years worth of my cooking.
This recipe was not to my liking.
great recipe! my only issue is i had way too much left over filling and way to little dough when i halved the recipe. i had a huge headache on my hands trying to stuff the ravioli. i had used strained cottage cheese instead of ricotta and feta with grated parm for the filling cheeses. the finished pasta may have looked horrible but tasted fantastic! will definitely try again.
This is the basic pasta recipe that I have been looking for. The oil makes all the difference in the texture versusnjust using flour, egg, salt, and water. This is much closer to real pasta you get in the store in the fresh pasta cooled section.
Yum-o Thank you for sharing!
This is a review only for the ravioli filling!!!!!: I used my usual dough for pasta: 500 g of flour (mix of AP and whole grain) 5 eggs and a dash of water. For the filling I subbed gouda for the provalone and it was still pretty awesome great combination of cheeses. I made a ricotta cream sauce with garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes, and fresh parsley.
I made a mistake and didn't leave enough room to pinch the ends and the cheese sort of squished out, but they were still amazing - even without the sauce!
Fantastic.
This was my first time ever making homemade pasta, so lookswise it wasn't the greatest, but my lack of skill in that area is hardly the fault of the recipe. Tastewise, it turned out great. Since I was rolling by hand without benefit of a pasta maker, it did take rather longer than expected. I will make this again when I get my hands on a decent machine.
The ravioli was delicious, although I think we need some more practice on putting it all together. We did have a lot of filling left over - our pasta may have been too thick. Served with a marinara sauce instead of the pesto.
First, I did not use this recipe for the sauce. Second, I followed the advice of other reviewers with the pasat -- used 1 large egg, 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup real butter. I also used fresh parsley. Also, I doubled the pasta recipe as someone suggested. My results were delicious, but I would like to comment on yield. I used a 2" biscuit cutter to make rounds of pasta. Brushed one with egg wash, added approximately one measuring teaspoon of filling and crimped on a top round. I re-rolled the 'scraps' so no pasta was wasted. YIELD: Using this method, I made 52 individual raviolis and had about 1/4 - 1/3 of the filling left. Definitely double or treble the pasta part if you want to use up all of the filling. I made this recipe for my adult daughter's birthday dinner plus my own recipe for a marinara sauce. Everyone at the table was impressed with the homemade ravioli and exclaimed how good they were. I will make this again.
These were very good. The family loved them. I only made the ravioli and used a homemade meat sauce to go with them. The prep was very time consuming so I'm not sure if I will make them again but they were very good!
I could only do 4 because I changed some stuff around (like using wheat flour and no olive oil) and I didn't make the sauce. But the cheese filling I did exactly and it turned out super yummy!
This was delicious. I will use my own pasta recipe next time because this one wasn't particularly my favorite. Although there was nothing wrong with it and it did taste good. That being said, this is the BEST recipe for cheese filling I have ever tasted! So, a great big THANK YOU, Callie! My family loved this. And the two sauces paired together was just wonderful! I loved this and it will quickly become a regular dish at my house!
Very upsetting. This recipe called for twice as much mixture as dough. I followed the instructions and measurements exactly and there was more than half a bowl of filling mixture left over that went to waste. It was really disappointing that there was not enough dough. It did NOT yield enough raviolis to feed even two people. Had to make extra side dishes to compensate. Don't waste your time with this, unless you use a different dough recipe!
This recipe is AMAZING! It tastes just like Maggianos. I made it for a party and it was absolutly delicious. I have never made pasta before. I made 4x the ravioli and froze them. The only problem that I had was that some of them fell apart when I cooked them. I am not sure if it was because I froze them, didn't seal them properly or cooked too many at a time. Not only were the ravioli fantastic but the sauce was unbelievable. I will be making these again and again!
Everyone in my family loves this.
i would probably not use this dough again as it seemed very thick and tasteless. but the filling and the sauce were delicious! you can use the sauce and filling in other pasta dishes as well. :)
I am giving this recipe one star only because I have to or else I would give it none. I don't know what went wrong, but I cannot get this recipe to come out right. I have tried twice today. The first time I doubled the recipe for the dough since I have family of 6. The dough was just crumbles. Plus I made it in a bowl instead of on the counter. I had to add more oil and more water just to get it to remotely resemble a ball of dough. I wrapped it and put it in the fridge to rest. When I took it out to roll it, it was like rubber. I could literally pull on it and it would snap back. I decided to give it one more try as I have only made pasta from scratch once or twice. I decided to follow directions to a tee. I did not double the recipe and I made it right on my counter. I made the well and I poured half the egg mixture in the well and tried to mix w/ the flour and the egg just ooozed out on my counter. It was gross! I kept mixing and added the remaining egg and it of course ooozed all over my counter as well which made a huge mess and never incorporated into the dough. I needed and needed and no matter what I did it was just a dry crumbly mess!!! I am no expert, but I do make a lot of things from scratch and unless someone can tell me what I did wrong,
This was a great recipe! The dough was amazing and I followed the recipe exactly as written but added spinach to the cheese filling! I sautéed up some mushrooms, onions, peppers and Italian chicken sausage to serve with it and my whole family raved over it! Definitely a new favorite in my house, thank you!
I've made this twice and it came out spectacular each time! I haven't made the sauces... just the ravioli and filling. Fantastic! I Sauteed some mushrooms and made a little butter garlic sauce to drizzle over the top of the dish... delicious!
The dough was so dry we had to add additional water. It was a labor of strength to roll. Boiled for 8 minutes, baked for 4 and the ravioli were tough.
Loved this recipe and will be making it again. I have an automatic pasta machine so that cut down a ton of time in making the actual pasta. We made the raviolis a bit on the larger side, about 2"x2", and came out with 30 raviolis using this recipe, definitely enough for 4 people. Since there were only two of us eating we went ahead and froze half of the uncooked raviolis and saved for another time. The white sauce in this recipe was the best! My husband who prefers alfredo over marinara couldn't get enough and it was easy to make! The filling recipe was on point as well. 5 all day!
Very good dough recipe. Next time I will roll the dough thinner and also leave the ravioli in the water a bit longer than they suggest. I changed the filling and used cotija (a dry strong Mexican cheese that I like) instead of ricotta. I liked the flavor I ended up with very much. Will continue experimenting with this recipe for sure.
For my first time making pasta, this went remarkably well! I didn't have cream cheese or provolone, so used more ricotta and mozzarella, plus a little swiss. I also added about 1/3 cup chopped, sautéed baby bella mushrooms to the filling. I was worried about being able to roll out the dough, based on other reviews, but had no problems with that (make sure to lightly flour the counter, though). Because I used fairly large cookie cutters to shape them, I only got 18 ravioli, but still had dough (and about half the filling) left over. I might try to re-roll the dough and cook it as regular noodles. Also, after I shaped the ravioli, I placed them on a plate until they were all finished, but when I went to move them to the pot, several of them stuck and had to be re-sealed. So, either spray your plate first or use waxed paper. I skipped the baking and just served them after boiling. No longer afraid of making pasta!
My review is of only the filling since I have a pasta maker. Filling was easy to make but I found the cream cheese seemed to dominate the flavor of the filling. I think next time I’ll cut down the amount or omit it all together. Otherwise it was good.
I made the entire recipe and we loved it! However, the pasta dough was difficult to work with; I added more water and oil to make it come together. Ended up with a great dough but for those new to pasta making, this recipe wouldn't be the one I'd choose. The ravioli filling is delicious. I used dried oregano (was out of parsley) and a packaged 4-cheese Italian mix (total of 1 cup shredded cheese). I added a pinch of salt and white pepper. For me the star of this recipe is the Pesto-Alfredo Cream Sauce. I made it as directed, but found I needed another 1/2 cup or so Parmesan to make the sauce as thick as I wanted. I've never had a sauce quite like it; we all loved it and I will be making again. I served it as described, along with homemade Italian meatballs in the red sauce. I bit labor-intensive, but well worth it!
Just the filling. Added some pressed garlic and used fresh instead of dry parsley.
I really liked the sauces but the filling needs more flavor. I added dried basil, oregano, italian herbs, and some more cheese which really helped. I used my own pasta dough recipe and that really made the difference. P.S. If you seal the ravioli well, I would boil it if I was you.
First time ever making Ravioli and this pasta recipe was PERFECT! I used white spelt flour as I am gluten intolerant and did not change the amounts, just the kneed time. Spelt flour does not hold up to too much kneeding. I used my Pasta attachment from the Kitchenaid, a small cookie scoop for the filling and these were great. I had left over ricotta, dry curd cottege, parm and mozerella cheeses sprinkled some Italiam seasoning to the cheese mixture! Awesome recipe a keeper... thank you
Horrible dough recipe. I had my own filling, used the recipe to make the dough and ended up having to throw it out. It was way too dry and after adding another egg and some water, it ended up being too tough to use. Literally too tough to roll out. What a waste.
I made my own spicy spaghetti sauce to go with these and after I boiled them i put them in a casserole dish and lightly covered in sauce and a small amount of fresh parmesan cheese and baked on 375 for 45 minutes, really great. I also had no provolone cheese and substituted for fresh parmesan and I doubled the recipe and got 84 ravioli from it.
So... first time making ravioli. Don't let my low rating fool you, this ravioli was delicious. The problem was, making it by hand, it was terribly time consuming for what little food you get. We used our own sauce and added sausage to the filling, which was amazing. I recommend having confidence in making dough and having the right equipment for the job. Baking the ravioli after boiling it made all the difference too!
Can use wonton wrappers for the pasta but making your own is so much fun! Taste is fantastic. Cheese ravioli is delicate and yummy. Fantastic recipe but takes time. Shortcut can be the wonton wrappers.
Did not make the sauce - only made the dough and filling. We doubled the oil and water, and the dough rolls out easily! No need for a pasta press! After kneading for 5-10 minutes, leaving it on the counter for about 15 was enough. Boiled for 7 minutes (I like my pasta pretty well-done), and skipped the baking.
FABULOUS! Tasted like olive garden in our home. We did use wonton wrappers as well since I was busy and didnt have time to actually make the pasta part. Still thought it was amazing! Thanks!
I had a hard time with the dough... the flour is too much for the wet ingredients so I had to keep adding water to it so it was more moist, or else I would've been left with a "dough"falling apart due to its dryness. also I was having trouble sticking the bottom sheet to the top sheet, and the dough was not enough for all. the filling, so I would recommend either adding 1 cup of flour extra to your dough recipe(and obviously more liquids ) or making less filling, with this recipe I made exactly 20 small raviolis, im currently waiting for them to come out the oven, have not taste it yet, will update on the flavor when I get them out. :)
Made it exactly as recommended and it was so DELICIOUS! My Husband isn't a real pasta fan -- so imagine my surprise when liked it too!! I must add this, it's even better the next day, after the Marinara and Cheese Sauce sort of soak in to the Ravioli :)
I used my own recipe for pasta dough, but the filling was GREAT!
Delicious! This is certainly time consuming (a double batch took me about 2 hours to make) but worth every minute. I made the pasta dough as suggested but did need more water than the recipe indicated. Having a hand cranky pasta machine made it easy to get paper thin pasta and I doubt you could really achieve that by hand rolling. I also made the cheese filling exactly as indicated and loved it. But then I got creative and made some varieties using the basic cheese filling. In one batch I added cooled ground chicken and chopped spinach. In another batch I added cooked lobster. Both were amazing! The lobster with the white pesto cream sauce was restaurant quality for sure! I completely missed the egg wash step and the raviolis still held together well and tasted great so not really sure how vital that step is. Highly recommend if you have the time to spare. My double batch gave me about 40 extra ravioli to freeze for later use so it was well worth my time.
Used the filling for stuffed shells, following the recipe exactly. Creamy, gooey perfection!
This recipe is a household favorite. It came out perfectly. The sauce is one of my favorite recipes ever. On a lazy day I use store bought ravioli with the delicious pesto sauce and marinara and grilled chicken.
My first time making home made pasta and it was delicious!
Okay I have made pasta before and this recipe tells me to boil, bake, then serve!? I don’t fully agree with this. If you are wanting to get a brown color I would bake my ravioli first to acquire the color you are looking for then boil and serve ( obviously drain).
I use the cheese filling from this recipe to layer in my lasagna. Same flavor but less labor intensive than making ravioli if you don’t have the time (or patience).
This is my me and my wife's favorite pasta dish! Excellent!
Very good filling.
I use the pesto alfredo sauce alone to make chicken pesto alfredo...Very good
This recipe for dough is absolutely terrible, we made it two times exactly according to instructions and it was unusable. Couldn’t even proceed. Do not use this recipe.
Used this filler in both homemade ravioli and manicotti it was awesome. My wife made her homemade marina sauce to go with it. I used fresh mozzarella. My daughter asked if I would make it everyday!
I liked the filling, good dough. Very straight forward. If you want to make some great relatively basic Cheese Ravioli this a good recipe. I am sure the sauce is solid but I use some different ones I am very fond of making, so four stars!
The key to any recipe is to always taste before using as far as filling is concerned. Recipes are guidelines especially for the filling. Everyones tastebuds are different so season to your taste.
I was very happy with the way this turned out. It was my first time making ravioli, and it's not as easy as I thought. I learned that you cant pile them up after making them and air is bad. Can't wait to become a pro. Thanks.
This was so elegant and yummy! It took me a long time to make because I was trying out a new pasta maker, but en the end I just hand cut them. This was better because I could make the ravioli's bigger! I used my own homemade sauce, which was spicer than store bought - and I liked the kick - so I would recommend a sauce that has a LOT of flavor!
Added an extra egg
For my first time making homemade ravioli it took very long to make everything. I added cooked shrimp to the filling and it was delicious. It will be along time before I make this again. I say leave it to the professionals.
Surprisingly good! Only thing I changed was to use won ton wrappers. So yummy even my 15 y/o daughter went back for thirds!
The basic recipe was good but I added a bit of lemon zest and some lemon juice to the cheese filling. I make my dough gluten-free so I have to add xanthum gum for the elasticity. I also use the egg white wash to help seal my dough together. This is the same recipe for the dough that I use when I make crab Rangoon, fettuccine noodles and oriental dumplings.
The filling was absolutely delicious! I ended up using smoked mozzarella instead of regular and you could really taste it after it cooked. Unfortunately I had to find another dough recipe it was just too though to handle and it only made a handful on ravioli, mind you I did make large pieces. But after I was done rolling and cutting it was difficult to put it back together and roll to make more.
Dough- Turned out perfect, easy to work with.
Filling- Very good. Next time I might add some ground nutmeg.
Cream sauce- Very good also.
My execution was a bit different. When I googled pics of Maggiano's, it looked like the dish was placed in a salamander to brown up a bit. So I did not put the bare ravioli in the oven. Instead a spread a small amount of the cream sauce of the bottom of an oven proof dish. Then added the raviolli, poured cream sauce over the top, added a ribbon of red sauce, sprinkled some parm on top. Placed on top rack in a 450 degree oven until it was bubbling and just starting to brown. Yum! The proportions were also very good. Everything came together nicely. Thank you for this recipe.
Loved the recipe - great detail and easy to use.
