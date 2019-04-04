Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli

Great homemade Italian ravioli recipe that I have recreated to taste like the ravioli at Maggiano's restaurant. Don't be intimidated by the large list of ingredients, it is well worth it!

By Callie1025

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
prep:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
20 ravioli
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Ravioli Dough:
Ravioli Filling:
Pesto-Alfredo Cream Sauce:
Egg Wash:

Directions

  • Mound the flour and salt together on a work surface and form a well. Beat eggs, water, and olive oil in a bowl. Pour 1/2 of the egg mixture into the well. Begin mixing egg and flour with one hand; use your other hand to keep the flour mound steady. Add the remaining egg mixture and knead to form a dough.

  • Knead the dough until smooth, 8 to 10 minutes; add more flour if the dough is too sticky. Form dough into a ball and wrap tightly with plastic. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • While the dough is resting, prepare the ravioli filling. Mix ricotta cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, egg, and parsley until well combined. Set the filling aside.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add crushed garlic and pesto sauce and cook for one minute. Stir in heavy cream, increase the heat to high, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in Parmesan cheese until melted. Remove the pan from the heat and keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, warm marinara sauce over medium-low heat in a separate saucepan.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat the egg with the tablespoon of water to make the egg wash.

  • Roll out the pasta dough into thin sheets no thicker than a nickel. To assemble the ravioli, brush the egg wash over a sheet of pasta. Drop cheese filling in 1-teaspoon portions onto the dough, 1-inch apart.

  • Cover the filling with the top sheet of pasta; use your fingers to press around each portion of filling, making the seal as airtight as possible. Cut out individual ravioli with a knife or pizza cutter. Use your fingers to seal the edges.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the ravioli and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the ravioli float to the top and the filling is hot, 4 to 8 minutes. Drain well.

  • Grease a baking sheet. Place the cooked ravioli on the baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven until brown, about 4 minutes.

  • To serve, divide ravioli between four warmed serving bowls. Drizzle marinara sauce on top, followed by cream sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1270 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 80.4g; fat 89.2g; cholesterol 406.5mg; sodium 1358.9mg. Full Nutrition
