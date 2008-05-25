Banana Pudding III

4.7
251 Ratings
  • 5 207
  • 4 31
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 7

We like this version better than the cooked ones and it is so easy to prepare.

Recipe by Barbara Milam

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together condensed milk and water. Beat in pudding mix until smooth. Chill in refrigerator 5 minutes.

  • In a separate bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into chilled pudding mixture.

  • Dip sliced bananas in lemon juice. Shake off excess.

  • In a 2 1/2 quart serving bowl, spoon 1 cup pudding mixture. Top with one-third each of the wafers, bananas and remaining pudding. Repeat layers twice. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 227.2mg. Full Nutrition
