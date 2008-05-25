Banana Pudding III

HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: My extremely picky never satisfied husband loved this as well as my toddlers, so what more could I want! I wanted to note for those making this for the 1st time that this calls for heavy cream aka heavy whipping cream which is not whipping cream (cool whip) in the freezer section. I believe THIS is why people complain about this being too sweet b/c quite frankly I CHOSE THIS RECIPE because it was the least sweetest of ALL the recipes on here which I DID try. Heavy Whipping Cream doesn't have that nice sugary taste as the frozen whipped creams you put on top of desserts nor is it something people can eat right out of the carton w/o adding something else. Outside of that, I just eyeball the amount of nilla wafers or Pepperidge Farm Chessmen cookies (try it!), and set it in the fridge for a few hours (necessary) to allow them to soften up. THIS ALSO allows the lemon taste of bananas to go away! It also helps delay browning. 3 THINLY sliced Bananas with 1/4C lemon (used my measuring cup to place juice&dunked the slices as I put it on the layer) was the perfect amount w/o letting anything go to waste. I chose this recipe b/c unlike others, I didn't have to wait for my cream cheese & frozen whipped cream to soften at room temp. UPDATE: To cut down even more on the sweetness, this works better with just ONE CUP of heavy whipped cream. Tastes more like pudding instead of "whipped" and I use fat-free condensed milk

