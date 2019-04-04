Ann's Dirty Rice

For all of those of us who live in terror, wondering what to feed the next wave of marauding hordes who come to lay waste to the kitchen contents, this is a life-saving recipe. I make it in triple batches and freeze it for brown bag lunches, quick snacks or on the go dinners. I add lots of things: Diced jalapenos, spinach, peas, corn, scrambled eggs, cilantro... whatever I have, need to use up and which I intuitively determine will taste good. The point is I gotta feed the boys and I gotta do it on a budget and I gotta do it so they're well-nourished and, many times, have to take care of it themselves. This fits the bill in all those categories. If you're going to build up the volume of the meal, be sure you adjust the seasonings, which is why I made note about the jalapenos and cilantro. I usually add more onions and some garlic and only a little bouillon, only because of the salt content. Very tasty, very easy, and freezes well.