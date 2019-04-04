Ann's Dirty Rice

Quick and easy dinner. A family favorite. This was my mother's recipe. In my humble opinion she was the best cook ever. This recipe is very versatile and can be seasoned so many different ways. Please feel free to try your own favorite seasoning combinations. My two boys who are now 27 and 31 and my husband request this simple dinner frequently and I have taught the boys to make it but they say mine tastes different. I love to cook and they love to eat. This is such a simple recipe and I usually double so they have plenty to take home with them. It heats up well.
This is a good base recipe, easy to work with and make the way you want. I added a can of red beans, some garlic powder, Adobo seasoning and a couple of dashes of cayenne. I also used brown rice instead of white. Very easy and inexpensive! Thanks for sharing.
My mom makes something like this as well. She started out making it in college since the base is rice so it is very cheap and you can make a lot to keep in the fridge for the week. Try switching the veggies up (carrots, celery, and corn taste great in it!) and adding some shredded cheese (I use cheddar).
We really enjoyed this one skillet meal! It's a great versatile recipe! I only had 1/2 a red bell pepper, so I added chopped carrots and some frozen kernel corn to make up for it. I added spices like cayenne pepper, oregano, & paprika for additional flavor. I also substituted beef broth for the bouillon granules & water. I used 1/2 cup of the beef broth to simmer with the browned beef & veggies while I cooked the rice separately in 1 1/2 cups of the beef broth, then added the rice to the skillet at the end so that I didn't end up with overcooked rice. It worked out well! We like to sprinkle some tobasco on top for an extra kick!
If you like a tiny bit of bite, substitute diced Andouille sausage for ground beef. It becomes a medium-mild and inexpensive "poor man's jambalaya," missing the obvious seasonings, blackened chicken and shrimp/crawdads, of course.
This is a great recipe that my mother used to make also. It was one of those family favorites and a staple in our home. The only difference was that she didn't put in the bell peppers but did add some garlic. Also she sometimes added chopped tomatoes too. Great recipe.
Great recipe!!! What a quick, easy and budget friendly dish! I didn't have any green or red peppers so I used a can of drained zesty jalapeño diced tomatoes and added water to the liquid to measure just over 2 cups and didn't add any salt since my tomatoes were seasoned. I will make with peppers this summer when I can pick them fresh out of my garden. I am definitely adding this to my normal dinner rotation! Thanks Ann!
For all of those of us who live in terror, wondering what to feed the next wave of marauding hordes who come to lay waste to the kitchen contents, this is a life-saving recipe. I make it in triple batches and freeze it for brown bag lunches, quick snacks or on the go dinners. I add lots of things: Diced jalapenos, spinach, peas, corn, scrambled eggs, cilantro... whatever I have, need to use up and which I intuitively determine will taste good. The point is I gotta feed the boys and I gotta do it on a budget and I gotta do it so they're well-nourished and, many times, have to take care of it themselves. This fits the bill in all those categories. If you're going to build up the volume of the meal, be sure you adjust the seasonings, which is why I made note about the jalapenos and cilantro. I usually add more onions and some garlic and only a little bouillon, only because of the salt content. Very tasty, very easy, and freezes well.
I made this recipe for the first time tonight with excellent results. The changes I made were to use ground turkey breast instead of beef and I also added ketchup for a finishing touch that made it a very good meal that will keep me going throughout the week
I think that your concept, and the way you presented your recipe is fool-proof! Most of us are pretty seasoned home cooks, and know that ANY recipe can be modified, so I won't bother insulting you...because you already mentioned that iy can be changed up. My family calls any recipe like this a "goulash". (Rice goulash, potato goulash, noodle goulash) Thanks for sharing!
This was fairly quick and very very easy. Great flavor too. I used onion powder and didn't have any red pepper and only a little frozen green pepper so I added a half tsp of cajun seasoning and a pinch of cayenne instead of salt. I used ground round and didn't drain the grease as there wasn't much and added the rice in and let it cook dry for a couple of minutes before adding the water. This was really good and handy for a weeknight meal without much fuss.
A new family FAV. I made it exactly as written and it turned out great. I think maybe I could even skip the uncooked rice and just add some leftover cooked rice when its handy. Loved how quickly this served up
Leave out the green bellpeppers and use as a stuffing for bellpeppers ... yummy ... simply make ... stuff bellpeppers ... and bake with a little water/wine in the bottom of the pan ... add grated cheese on top ... or perhaps little pieces of bacon ... serve with a substantial salad ...
Really quick and good weekday meal! I added a bit of garlic to the beef before cooking and took out the red bell pepper as I didn't have any on hand. The meat mix looked a little plain so when I added in the rice I also added in a can of corn (drained) and a cal of Rotelle tomatoes for a bit of a kick...It was fantastic with a bit if ketchup on top! It even reheated well for lunch the next day! This one is a keeper!!!
This was a really great recipe. As suggested by the other reviews here which I took into consideration, this is a great little recipe to have on hand. I am sure that the leftovers (if you're fortunate to have any) will be as tasty the next day. One thing I did add to it was Club House "Cajun" seasoning to spice it up a bit. I also added about 1 TBS of Worchester Sauce to the meat and used Basamati rice instead of white rice. This is a keeper recipe for me. Thanks.
This was a very easy, tasty last minute meal to throw together. I didn't use the peppers as I didn't have any on hand. I added a can of Rotel at the advice of others, which added a nice kick. The seasoning was very good. I added a little ketchup to my 2 year old's plate and he gobbled it up. Will def make again. Thanks!
Hallalujah! Somebody that knows how to make dirty rice from scratch without using a dirty rice mix!!! Thank you! I'd add Garlic Powder and Parsley flakes to this recipe to make it a 5 star dish, though.
Made some modifications: 4 cups long grain white rice, 8 cups chicken stock, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1lb ground kobe beef, sliced beef kielbasa, 2 cloves minced garlic, 1 large diced red onion, 2 stalk celery diced, 1 diced yellow bell pepper, 1 diced red bell pepper, cayenne pepper to taste, 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Delish!!!
This is a wonderful basic recipe! I did it pretty much exactly as stated, only added some Worcester sauce later and a bit of grated cheese and the man loved it. :) I will definitely be making this again, and also experiment with the ingredients.
We love this one for a quick meal on a busy night. I also love that all of the ingredients are items that I keep on hand and it's e.a.s.y on the budget. I add a couple of chopped cloves of garlic when I'm browning the hamburger. I also use 2 cups of beef broth instead of the bullion and water. For some kick I add a little cayenne pepper and about a teaspoon of cajun seasoning. Tasty!
Recently fixed the rice dish for dinner, prepared it exactly as stated in recipe. We enjoyed it and we had enough for leftovers the next night. Think it was even better the second night, spices had really had a chance to do their thing. I will use the recipe again, thanks for sharing!
This is a great recipe, I was raised on a recipe similar to this one...Only in spanish we called it "aroz con carne", which is ground beef and rice. A few more spices, our spices, garlic powder, cumin, oregano,just enough salt and pepper to taste. instead of 2 c water, 1 can chicken broth, and enough water just to cover the rice.bring to a boil then simmer until rice is fluffy and tendeand is not soupy. serve with a side of refried beans, Delicious.
I only rated this 3 stars out of kindness....where is the spice? and the salt level was too high. why no use low sodium beef broth instead? Next issue...where is the heat? this is a cajan recipe...no fire no sizzle, and lastly dirty rice is made with ground chicken livers, they give it a unique flavor. On the upside this makes a pretty good one pot ground beef recipe. Please change to low sodium granules or beef broth.
This was delicious but I have to say, I omitted the 1/2 tsp. of salt because I felt the bouillon and seasoning salt would be sufficient, and I'm glad I did - it would have been WAY too salty if I'd added the salt. Otherwise added my own things as others suggested - I only had 1/2 lb. of ground beef so I added pork sausage meat (took pork sausages out of their casing) to make 1 lb, then added chopped celery, carrot, dash of worcestershire - hubby and daughter loved it!
Pretty good. The only issue I had was it was slightly bland and like another reviewer stated a little soupy. I used instant rice which requires 1 cup of water per 1 cup of rice but I followed the recipe for 2 cups of water. Will definitely make again adding more spices and with less water since it was a quick and overall good meal.
I've made this before I went vegetarian and it was a great base recipe. You can pretty much add anything you want to it. I plan on making a chicken version (replacing beef with chicken, and beef broth with chicken broth) of this tonight for the family and vegan version for myself (just leaving out the chicken and using veggie broth and cream of celery soup).
This was super quick and easy to make. I have 3 extremely picky children and it is rare to cook something that they ALL 3 like. They all not only cleaned their plates but two of them even requested seconds! My husband also gave it five stars. This is a new family favorite for sure!! Thanks Ann.
This was a good simple meal and I needed to use up a bunch of peppers. I used Yellow pepper along with the green and red. I Only gave it four stars becuase I made it as written and I think It would have been much better if I made the rice seperate and then added it to the cooked meat and peppers. I think it lost alot of its natural flavor and made it too soupy to do it all in one dish.
I am leader of 4-H gourmet club in New Jersey and all the kids just loved it. The best part was it was gluten free and so everyone was able to eat it. We followed the directions and it was a nice side dish with the gumbo.
My family thought this recipe was great, only thing I did differently was I substituted 2 large carrots (shredded) for the red pepper. I only used 1 teaspoon of better than bouillon and left out the rest of the salts and I used 2 cups of beef broth and 2 cups of rice.
I haven't had dirty rice since I was a kid. This didn't taste exactly how I remember it, but it was good. Even my picky Aussie boyfriend liked it. I'll make it for my sister next week and see what she thinks. :-)
Very yummy. I used brown rice instead of white and had to add three cups of water instead of one. I cooked the rice for 10 min before adding to the meat. Then mixed with ground turkey and cooked for 30-35 min until rice was tender. I also used 1 beef cube per each cup of water added. Substituted ground turkey for beef and added one chopped chicken/bell pepper sausage link from Costco and a half cup of powdered parmesan to the ground turkey. My two year old daughter and family loved it!
We loved this! The only change I made, was that I used garlic salt instead of plain table salt because we love garlic. I used to make Zatarains's dirty rice all the time but I never will again! This is way better and home made! YUM!
I have made a version of this for many years, but I add a can of whole tomatoes, chopped. My boys grew up loving it, too! One of our favorite dishes. I also used garlic powder, and limited the salt because we were trying not to eat too much sodium. Many great ways to fix this versatile dish!
This was really tasty given that the only seasonings are salt and pepper! It's so very simple, incredibly easy to make, and unbelievably good. I think the next time I make it I will experiment with some Cajun seasoning but otherwise, it's perfect the way it is.
Good base recipe. Made this using brown rice and homemade biscuits. I could have use a little more seasoning, but it was still good. I could see myself adding some more veggies, like corn and adding more protein like shrimp and maybe some yellow rice.
My husband and I didn't care for this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, and we both thought that it was very bland. We added Old Bay (after tasting it with just the ingredients that were called for) to make it a little more flavorful, but that didn't seem to help a lot. We won't be making this recipe again.
Mmmm! This recipe is now added to our permanent menu! I don't know why I haven't made it before...easy and tasty. I've recently switched to grass fed beef, so I used less meat ( @ .7 lb) and added pinto beans, a little corn and a can of Rotel. We ate this for 3 days (two dinners, one lunch) and it was great at each meal.
I didn't have any peppers left but added carrots,celery, corn and a can of diced tomatoes. It was a little on the bland side but the fam liked it--one described it as comfort food. I will make it again and will try to spice it up a little. Super easy!
This is like my favourite dish that I've made from allrecipes.com! So easy to make. My brother and dad really liked it. I thought it was very tasty. I didn't have beef bouillon granules, next time I'm sure that would add flavour. Nice to have a healthy and tasty dish!
This was really good and really easy to make. I love the fact it is a one pot dish. It could have used just a bit more kick. I might add something for that next time. Will probably be making this again soon.
This recipe was a huge success at my house. The hubby loved it!! I made a few changes based on the reviews that I read: I added a some garlic to the hambuger, replaced the peppers with a can of rotel tomatos and a can of corn, and replaced the bouillon and water with 2 cups of beef broth. All in all, a very simple recipe that makes a satisfying meal.
Very Good, I didn't have green or red peppers so I used roasted red peppers and tomatoes w/ green chilies. I also added cumin and Italain seasonings. I also added some cheese. Next time I make sure to have peppers. I great recipe to use whaever you have on hand. Thanks for the recipe.
Loved this dish! Really easy to taylor to our specific desires. I didn't have green nor red pepper, so I just added some corn and green beans, let simmer a few moments, then added about 1 cup cheddar cheese on top. Winner! So good, the KIDS asked me to make it again!
Super simple and very tasty. The peppers added flavor but didn't give it any kick (which is good--I usually can't eat peppers and didn't have problems at all with this dish). There was a nice creaminess to it as well. Rather than bouillon granules, I used 3 cubes and crumbled them a bit before adding. This is a fast, tasty recipe I'll make again!
