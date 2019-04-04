Ann's Dirty Rice

Quick and easy dinner. A family favorite. This was my mother's recipe. In my humble opinion she was the best cook ever. This recipe is very versatile and can be seasoned so many different ways. Please feel free to try your own favorite seasoning combinations. My two boys who are now 27 and 31 and my husband request this simple dinner frequently and I have taught the boys to make it but they say mine tastes different. I love to cook and they love to eat. This is such a simple recipe and I usually double so they have plenty to take home with them. It heats up well.

Recipe by Ann Bray

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and stir in the ground beef, onion, green and red peppers, beef bullion, salt, seasoned salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until the beef is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink. Drain and discard any excess grease. Stir in the water and rice. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender, and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

