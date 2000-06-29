Aunt Betty's Banana Pudding

This is a rich banana pudding recipe that my great aunt Betty created. It is very delicious. Great for cookouts or when company comes over.

Recipe by Genia Vincent

prep:

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine pudding mix and milk and stir until mix is dissolved. Refrigerate 15 minutes, until partially set.

  • Stir condensed milk into pudding mixture until smooth. Fold in sour cream and whipped topping. Fold in bananas.

  • Make a single layer of vanilla wafers in the bottom of a 9x13-inch dish. Spread pudding evenly over wafers. Crush remaining wafers and sprinkle on top. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 74.2g; fat 16g; cholesterol 25.3mg; sodium 398.3mg. Full Nutrition
