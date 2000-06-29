Aunt Betty's Banana Pudding
This is a rich banana pudding recipe that my great aunt Betty created. It is very delicious. Great for cookouts or when company comes over.
This is a rich banana pudding recipe that my great aunt Betty created. It is very delicious. Great for cookouts or when company comes over.
I've made this recipe so many times now and have made a few changes here and there. I mostly us banana creme and french vanilla pudding, I do not let it set as the recipe calls for. I buy one extra creamy whip cream and one regular. I mix the regular one in with my pudding mixture and use the extra creamy one for the top layer. Also, I started using mini wafers instead of the larger ones because the mixture preads easier. So, I lay down a thick layer of mini wafers. Pile on half the pudding mixture, spread out bananas, pile on the rest of mixture and spread a thin layer of extra creamy whip cream over the top. Sprinkle with left over crushed wafers. I find that this way calls for more bananas and a slighlty deeper pan than the regular 8x11. Not sure if my way is better or worse, everyone devours it either way I make it. Thanks again for a great recipe! ~TamaraRead More
Nice and creamy. I halved the recipe and put in an 8x8 pan. I used a half a 14oz. can of sweetened condensed milk, next time I plan on using more like 3/4 a can. The filling was a little too thick for my tastes. All in all very yummy. I put a thin layer of cool whip on the top and covered with a few crushed wafers. Also, to keep the bananas from turning brown so quickly, toss in lemon juice before putting them in.Read More
I've made this recipe so many times now and have made a few changes here and there. I mostly us banana creme and french vanilla pudding, I do not let it set as the recipe calls for. I buy one extra creamy whip cream and one regular. I mix the regular one in with my pudding mixture and use the extra creamy one for the top layer. Also, I started using mini wafers instead of the larger ones because the mixture preads easier. So, I lay down a thick layer of mini wafers. Pile on half the pudding mixture, spread out bananas, pile on the rest of mixture and spread a thin layer of extra creamy whip cream over the top. Sprinkle with left over crushed wafers. I find that this way calls for more bananas and a slighlty deeper pan than the regular 8x11. Not sure if my way is better or worse, everyone devours it either way I make it. Thanks again for a great recipe! ~Tamara
This recipe is divine. For the user that didn't like the bananas browning....I rinsed my bananas in a little lemon juice and drained them in a colander before folding them in. Also, the pudding got a little thick in the 15 min. chilling, I will not wait for it to get that thick again. Bellisimo!
This is AWESOME.. I used 1 box of vanilla & 1 box of banana cream pudding. This is rich, you might want to scale the condensed milk to 1/2 or 3/4. I didn't. My best friend rushed to the store after tasting mine & made some herself... Really, really goooooooooood!
This banana pudding is FANTASTIC. I made it exactly by the recipe the first time. After that I have used light sour cream, reduced fat condensed milk, and cool whip free, all to cut down on calories/fat. It still tastes GREAT! Highly recommend for dessert at home or any social function!!! Thanks for the recipe!
I have become known for making this recipe. It is the biggest hit! It's very rich, but very good. I do 2 layers of vanilla wafers instead of just the one. Then crumble the remaining on top. I end up using almost a whole box of vanilla wafers. I also use 8-10 bananas because it is so creamy. I highly recommend this. It takes about 15 minutes and everyone will love it!
I've made this recipe about 25 times now because people beg me to bring it to every function! Hands down the best banana pudding recipe out there.
I scaled this recipe to 5 servings and divided between 4 dessert glasses. I did not use the whipped topping (didn't have) so I used additional sour cream and milk. I used one large sliced banana. Personally, the condensed milk makes this too sweet, but the kids LOVED them. Next time I make these, I will prepare pudding mix according to the package with 2% milk and not add the condensed milk or whipped cream to the pudding mixture. Will top each serving with a small amount of whipped cream.
I made this for a church dinner along with about 5 other desserts and this one was completly gone when the night was over. It was the hit of the night. This was the best banana pudding I have ever had. I layered it in a trifle dish instead of putting it in a 9x13 and it was beautiful. This one will knock your socks off!!!
This is sooo good and so easy. You have to let it set overnight though so the consistancy is better.
HEAVEN! This has become a fast family favorite of ours. My husband begs me to make it. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe! It gets rave reviews from all!!
This is an awesome banana pudding recipe! The only changes I made to the recipe was making the pudding as directed on the box, ignoring the 1 cup of milk in the ingredient list (bc I used the directions on the pudding box) and using homemade whipped cream instead of a frozen whipped topping. Believe me when I tell you that using homemade whipped cream is definitely worth the extra 2 minutes of work. I used the "Sweetened Whipped Cream" recipe from this site and I've found that 2 cups of whipping cream will make the same amount of whipped cream as an 8oz container of frozen whipped topping aka Cool Whip. The only issue I had with this recipe was with the sour cream. I couldn't really fold it in very well and I ended up scooping most of it out bc of that. So next time I think I am going to try just mixing it in with the condensed milk. Then the only thing that I will need to fold into the pudding is the whipped cream.
Nice and creamy. I halved the recipe and put in an 8x8 pan. I used a half a 14oz. can of sweetened condensed milk, next time I plan on using more like 3/4 a can. The filling was a little too thick for my tastes. All in all very yummy. I put a thin layer of cool whip on the top and covered with a few crushed wafers. Also, to keep the bananas from turning brown so quickly, toss in lemon juice before putting them in.
Quick, simple, and really delicious. I substituted instant coconut cream pudding for the vanilla, and sprinkled shredded coconut on top. Yum!!!
Before I tried this recipe, I showed it to a few of the Southern chefs at our church (they are known for the banana pudding at events). When I was told that this is the same recipe as theirs, I tried it. It was wonderful! I have made it several times according to this recipe and have always received rave comment.s
The 1st time I made this it was fantastic! I couldnt even believe how great it tasted.... however I made it again last night & it turned out very runny, NO idea what I did wrong, I made it exactly the same by the recipe. Any ideas on how to thicken this up?, I hate to put it down the disposal!
This was good, but EXTREMELY rich! If rich is what you're looking for this is a good recipe. If you don't like super rich desserts, I would skip this one.
I made this for my husband and he went nuts for it. He said it was the best banana pudding I've made. I didn't have the frozen whipped topping and it still came out great. I'm excited to try it with the topping next. Also, I'd like to try french vanilla pudding instead of just vanilla.
yummy!!! My husband and I just loved this! I made it exactly as the recipe calls for except one thing...i doubled the cookies on the bottom as some suggested and i also added a layer of bananas on top of the cookies because I couldn't fit everything in the bowl I was mixing the stuff in!!! Anyway, other than that...omg...this was awesome! Thanks! This is definitely going into the rotation!
Great! It is so rich and creamy that i opted for fat-free milk and low-fat sour cream, and it still tasted totally full-fat. (Not to say it was healthy by any stretch of the imagination.)
First time I've made homemade pudding...worth the little trouble. Very easy. Family really enjoyed it. Turned out a little runny, maybe bc didn't have enough banana or cookies.
OMG, This is the first time I have ever written anything about a recipe, but I followed the directions to a T and it was PERFECT! I know others would have thought so, if I shared.
Made this for Easter...several folks said it was the best banana pudding they'd ever had. Mmm Mmm good!
I don't know what I did wrong, but I had to add a total of 3 cups of milk to the pudding mixes to get this to work. Very thick. I'm not fussing, because this is the best Banana Pudding I have ever eaten. Served it for Mother's Day lunch and there wasn't any left. I made the night before and let it marinate. I used sugar free vanilla pudding, sugar free Cool Whip, sugar free Vanilla Wafers and Fat Free milk. A big hit. Thanks for the recipe.
Good, quick and easy recipe. Thank you.
This recipe is great. Every time I make it I get rave reviews!!!!
super easy. Everybody loved it.
As many others have written, I've made this many times before (from MY Aunt Betty, LOL!). It is VERY rich and is always a big hit with everyone. My recipe calls for 2 sm boxes of vanilla instant pudding and 4 cups of milk however, I use only 3 cups of milk and it turns out great along with using freshly whipped topping instead of the "frozen" type (although mixing some vanilla with it helps the flavor). Anyway, I mix 2 cups of heavy whipping cream with 1 1/2 tsps of pure vanilla extract and at least 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar (to taste). I also sprikle some crushed up vanilla wafers on top for added garnish...Delish!!!!
Ok, this is very good, BUT the next time I make it I will not let the pudding sit 15 minutes in the fridge (it was too thick and I had to add a little more milk in order to get it smoothe.) I will also put cool whip on top of the pudding mixture and then add the crushed cookies. I will say that the other people who ate this absolutely loved it...I will make this again. Thanks for the great recipe
This is the best banana pudding I've ever eaten. It beats the old fashion cooked method by a mile and it is sooooo easy!
This was absolutely the biggest hit for banana pudding I have ever had. It is very very rich though so you can not eat a lot in one sitting! It was creamy and full of flavor and hit the sweet spot to the max!!!! My entire family agrees!! And my husband is not a pudding eater! lol
I was pretty disappointed with this one. It was very easy to make, but the consistancy was not what I expected and the bananas turned brown quickly. I definately did not serve this one. Tasted good though.
This recipe was WAY too sweet. It was also extremely thick. I did the recipe exactly as written. I won't be making this one again.
I made this for Easter dinner and I didn't even get to eat any!!! It was the ONLY thing that we didn't have any leftovers of. All I have to say is MAKE THIS and you will love it!! Great recipe.
i've made this recipe too many times to count. it's easy to also improvise to one's liking. in order to prevent the bananas from browning (which is inevitable any time they're unpeeled and exposed to air), it is worth the extra minute to wet the slices on both sides in a dish of lemon juice as soon as they are peeled. it not only keeps the color (thereby making the pudding look more appetizing) but the touch of lemon flavor enhances the taste of the whole dessert. this recipe can also be made w/o sour cream for a milder taste. to save space make this in a bowl.
This is the best banana pudding I have ever eaten in my life. I am always being asked to bring ths to family gatherings.
Tastes great. Will make again.
This has to be the best banana recipe I have tasted in quite some time. Its easy and quick to make but tastes like it took hours to make. I made it for Easter dinner and everyone raved about it! I will definately be making it again and will add more cookies to the edge of the dish.
I don't understand why this has an average of 4 stars....it's the best banana pudding I've ever tasted.....I used 1 package of instant vanilla pudding and one package of banana cream pudding.....and I used french vanilla flavored cool whip....it came out soooooooo good......disappears with company......everytime!!
Delicious! My dad has always loved Banana Pudding and even he was wowed by this one! Also, easy to make.
I could have wallowed in this when I was pregnant - the perfect blend of bananas and wafers - my favorite part of banana pudding! I crush my wafers so I get the full flavor in every bite!
So I call this my SECRET family recipe for almost 7 years!! Last year I decided that change is good and made what I thought were amazing pies instead of my this pudding. My brothers reminded me all this year that I messed Christmas up last year with pies and they keep hoping I will get my priorities straight this year and forget pies and get back top this pudding! My only change is slicing the bananas with lemon juice on cutting board to postpone browning!
So Light and fluffy!!! This was wonderful. I figured that because it was so thick it would be heavier. But no it was light and fluffy. Never had a better Banana pudding recipe. I tripled and took to our Birthday friday at work. Everyone who tried it wanted the recipe. IOt was easy to make too. Thanks for the great recipe. A definite keeper!!!
My husband is a big banana lover and he liked this, but said it was just ok.
So rich and good. Would recommend to anyone.
First time making banana pudding and my picky daughter loved it! This is so rich and decadent it taste like it took more work than it did, I to was skeptical about the sour cream but I think that's the secret ingredient that makes it so yummy. Trust me people will want to know how you made it. I followed the recipe exactly except used one pack of banana flavored mix and one vanilla. This is now my go to dessert recipe.
This recipe is wonderful!However ,my daughter in law wanted me to make her a banana cream pie tonite for her birthday.So I made graham cracker crusts for the bottom & I did use 2 cups milk & did not mix whipped topping in .& I saved the whipped topping for the top.I tasted the mixture & it is great !! I can't wait until tonite .I know it will be teriffic !!
I made this recipe for the first time and served it to 6 friends and they embarrassed me with so many compliments. More than one said it was better than their mother's. That's pretty good, usually!
I thought this was pretty good. I used a vanilla puddding and a chocolate pudding mix. I made them seperatly using the mix and half of the amount of the ingrediants listed for each one. I did use more milk though as it was very thick. I made a layer of wafers then a layer of the chocolate pudding then a layer of the vanilla I also put a thin layer of cool whip and repeated this again and to top it off I put a layer of cool whip and a few sliced bananas with some crushed cookies to make it look nice. Let it sit in the fridge overnight and it was good to go! It is pretty sweet with all of the condensed milk and cool whip I used,(I love cool whip) you may not want to use the condensed milk.
Super yummy! I even forgot the sour cream, didn't realize it until the next day when I saw the sour cream in the fridge. I also used about 3/4 of the condensed milk and 1 box of french vanilla and 1 box of just vanilla pudding. My family said do away with our traditional banana pudding b/c this is by far the best! Next time maybe I'll remember the sour cream, lol!
This was the best banana pudding I have eaten. Even beat my Grandmother's that she made for me 50 years ago!
This recipe was very good and I was happy to discover that the leftovers keep very well in the refridgerator for close to a week.
I followed the instructions exactly and it turned out great! It was a hit at the party.
This is a little too heavy and rich for an every-day dessert, which is what banana pudding is in my mind. Making it like this would be good for a pot-luck, but I think at home I'll stick to the kind with cook and serve pudding.
This was a very rich delicious banana pudding. I found it to be just a tad bit too sweet for my taste though. I will just cut down the sweetness next time.
Instead of getting thirds, my sister-in-law and I found ourselves just eating it straight from the pan. This is great banana pudding. It's rich, sweet, and just...well...bananaee. My bananas didn't go black for a few hours, maybe because I used pretty un-ripe bananas. I think a few mini marshmallows added in would make it even more scrumptious. (If you are a serious dessert and sugar freak like me). Well, that said... I need to go do about 1000 sit-ups.
This was delicious...so smooth and creamy. I made it the day before and used only 5 bananas..it refrigerates well and keeps well after serving, if you are lucky enough to have any left. This serves a large group....much easier than banana cream pie and just as good!
I've made this twice now. Both times I used one package vanilla and one package banana pudding. I've also omitted the condensed milk. This tastes EXACTLY like the banana cream pudding at Golden Corral, which is my FAV!!! Thank you for this AWESOME recipe!!
I thought this was wonderful but my boyfriend who LOVES banana desert couldnt eat much because of how rich it was.
This is good but a little too sweet. I only put 5 banana's in the mix and sliced one on top for extra garnish. The pudding also doesn't need to sit for 15 minutes, it is too thick to mix.
very good! cant wait to make it agin, Didn't change a thing
I thought this recipe was the BOMB! My fiancée thought it should be more creamy. He likes his real creamy with lots of bananas. I am the type who does not like gravies, sauces or the like. I am not too fond of banana pudding. I thought it was really good!. I surprisingly ate a whole bowl! I call it Gourmet Banana Pudding. I was real proud of it.
Banana Pudding! Mom gave up her cooked version when I started making this one. A variation is not adding the condensed milk & sour cream, but use Vanilla flavored whipped topping , buy a larger tub and reserve a whopping amount for the top and sprinkle w/crushed cookies. It's still lower in calories than the condensed milk/sour cream and still very good. I also zest the sliced bananas w/lemon on a plate before layering into the dessert. Delicious when including the condensed milk version.Njoy!
THE BEST! My family likes lots of cookies so I coarsly crumbled extra cookies into the pudding mixture. It goes fast!
I didn't read very carefully before I made this, so I just made the pudding as it says on the pudding box. I was worried that the recipe wouldn't work, but it was really good anyway! It's pretty hard to ruin this, which makes it a great recipe!
This has to be the absolute BEST banana pudding recipe EVER!! You don't have to drag the double boiler out to make the custard and no mixers or beaters to make meringue! Two quick changes I made, however. I used a box of French Vanilla and a box of Banana Cream pudding (instead of 2 vanilla) and a whole 12 oz. box of mini vanilla wafers. Dessert at Easter Sunday dinner this year was a fantabulous hit! Even my picky sister (that loves banana pudding made the "other" way, was very pleased)! You can't go wrong with this one! It's the one I'll be making when requested to create a banana pudding again! :-D
Lots of cookie, not so much pudding.
I was so glad I found this recipe. I was given this recipe from a friend many years ago and had written it in my cookbook. However, several of the pages have been ripped out and lost...and this was one of the pages. I've made this for years and it's the best. Always requested at family gatherings. However, I have never used the condensed milk, but will try it. Also, we always used a whole box of wafers and a large cool whip, topping it with about half the container. Then we sprinkle the crumbs over the cool whip. Gives a good looking finished product. Thanks for sharing this recipe. By the way, this is a good recipe WITHOUT the condensed milk, if this turns out too rich for you. We have never used it, but again, I am going to try it this time. Thanks again! Jill
This was almost too rich, but very tasty.
I cut down on the condensed milk, and added strawberries along with the bananas and topped it with a thick layer of whip cream and garnished with the strawberries also so yummy!!!!
This was a very good recipe. My husband loved it. I was kinda of scared to serve it to my husband at first because he is so used to the down home southern banana pudding, but he loved it. I will be using this recipe from now on. The texture was just right not too sweet, and the sourcream added a nice little zing. He wouldnt have even noticed it if i didnt tell him! try this recipe, you'll love it!
Really good.
The "BEST"
Delicious and very easy!
This was excellent! The kids (ages 10 and 5) loved it, the husband loved it, the relatives loved it. My only suggestion, serve in a small helping. It is very rich and I found it hard to eat too much of it! It was good, though!!
THIS WAS BEST IF YOU LET IT SET OVERNIGHT. THE ENTIRE DISH WENT AT ONE MEAL.
I used this recipe to make 36 miniature banana cream pies for a catering order last weekend. It got raves! In fact they placed another order for this past weekend they liked it so much. Thanks, Genia. Great recipe!!!
Wonderful, my five year old daughter help me to make this and as we were putting it together it just lok so good to eat, that my daughter couldn't wait until I was finished so she could have some
I had been looking for a banana pudding recipe that tasted like the one my aunt used to make. This is it and the one I will make over and over again for family gatherings. It is wonderful! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This is OOOH SO GOOD!!! I used 1 box of Vanilla pudding and 1 box of White chocolate. This is a must for any Holiday, Reunion, or anytime of the week!!! Thanks a bunch for the GREAT recipe!!!
This is the best banana pudding I have ever put in my mouth. I have made a 50 serving recipe for my husband's July 4th company cookout for the past two years. His clients love it!
This dessert was super easy to make and it tasted wonderful. I used fat-free milk, coolwhip and sweetened condensed milk along with red fat sour cream and sugar-free, fat-free pudding mix. You couldn't tell a difference. Will definitely make again.
Very easy recipe with great flavor. I love the rich, super sweet desserts and this one fits that description.
It was too sweet for me and my family i think it was the condensed milk.
I often double or triple the recipe for our parties (often with 100+ people) and serve this along with several other desserts. This is always the first to disappear. And, when I don't make it, folks ask where it's at. It is truly a crowd pleaser.
Very good--a big part of what makes it such is how FAST/EASY it is to make!
UM UM UM good!!!!!!!!!
Loved it ! Absolutely easy and delicious banana pudding !!
Made this for Easter dinner and it was HUGE hit. Very easy to make.
I have made this many tines. Always at our family Christmas. Just put Christmas sprinkles on top.
Full of flavor and absolutely delicious. My picky family loved this one! I'd definitely bring it to a pot luck.
This is a very good pudding - and extremely easy to make. My only modification was to use one box of banana pudding and one box of vanilla. The reviewer below that said the consistency was soupy did something wrong. (perhaps fixed the pudding according to the directions on the box?)
delicious. used more cookies though
No changes necessary for this crowd pleaser! Absolutely no leftovers, ever!
This was very good. I also added a can of crushed pineapple to it but, I think I will leave it out. Everyone ejoyed it at Easter dinner.
This is by far the best banana pudding recipe ever! It is very simple and oh so yummy.A sure hit with the whole family and friends.
I recently discovered this scrumptious dessert at a church social event. It’s a crowd favorite so I made it for the first time today. The recipe is great made with low fat condensed milk and low fat sour cream. I think it will be a family favorite for many years to come! Thank you Aunt Betty.
Dessert had great flavor and everyone enjoyed. I made it the day before my event and was a bit disappointed with the cookies on the bottom of the dish. They we soggy and chewie. Not sure Id make this again
Definitely a keeper!
Made this a few days ago, and I love it. Very simple to make.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections