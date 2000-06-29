Aunt Betty's Banana Pudding

This is an awesome banana pudding recipe! The only changes I made to the recipe was making the pudding as directed on the box, ignoring the 1 cup of milk in the ingredient list (bc I used the directions on the pudding box) and using homemade whipped cream instead of a frozen whipped topping. Believe me when I tell you that using homemade whipped cream is definitely worth the extra 2 minutes of work. I used the "Sweetened Whipped Cream" recipe from this site and I've found that 2 cups of whipping cream will make the same amount of whipped cream as an 8oz container of frozen whipped topping aka Cool Whip. The only issue I had with this recipe was with the sour cream. I couldn't really fold it in very well and I ended up scooping most of it out bc of that. So next time I think I am going to try just mixing it in with the condensed milk. Then the only thing that I will need to fold into the pudding is the whipped cream.