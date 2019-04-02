Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

Rating: 4.49 stars
244 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 169
  • 4 star values: 49
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 8

These addictive little appetizers are so easy to make, and great for potlucks as well. This recipe could easily be changed up to suit your taste.

By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine grape jelly and barbeque sauce in a slow cooker. Stir in the miniature smoked sausage links. Cook on High, until heated through, 2 to 3 hours.

Cook's Note

You might want to first line your slow cooker with a slow cooker liner bag. Those make it so much easier to clean up.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 1278.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (243)

Most helpful positive review

John Kelley
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2010
Great and simple. A word of warning: Do NOT use a smokey BBQ sauce with lil smokeys. Use a sweet bbq sauce. Read More
Helpful
(381)

Most helpful critical review

motherhoodgroove
Rating: 1 stars
01/03/2011
These did NOT taste good. I used Famous Dave's Sweet N Sassy with grape jelly over miniature buffalo sausages. I wasted a bunch of sausages and had to come up with a "plan B" for my party. Will use a recipe with ingredients that aren't so bizarre. The grape jelly was just too much. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Reviews:
John Kelley
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2010
Great and simple. A word of warning: Do NOT use a smokey BBQ sauce with lil smokeys. Use a sweet bbq sauce. Read More
Helpful
(381)
catlover1952
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2010
I have been making these for years. The only thing I do differently is mix equal parts grape jelly, BBQ sauce and ketchup. This also works just as well with cut up beef hot dogs. Adults and kids alike love these. I love them especially because they're fast, easy and can be prepared in advance. Read More
Helpful
(310)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2010
I have been making these for parties for years! People can't seem to get enough of these. I always use apricot jelly but I'm sure grape works just fine too. These little things seem to be addictive no matter how you make them. Read More
Helpful
(253)
Pitchfork
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2010
I have been making this for 15 years. My x-wife had this recipe. Funny to see it again here. Nobody believs me when I say I used grape jelly in it. I take it to pot lucks all the time and it is one of the first dishes to go. Just took it to a b day party last month and when my girlfriend saw me putting grape jelly in with the links a sause, she grosed out and said no way she would eat it, and that I ruined the links she spent all that money on. After hearing all the great revievs from party goers she decided to give it a shot. She loved it! Read More
Helpful
(125)
Monica Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2010
u can also make this with a jar of chili sauce and a can of thanksgiving cranberry jelly. both are also good with little cocktail sized meatballs. i too agree how addictive this recipe is! Read More
Helpful
(93)
tinaat1013
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2010
A household hit for any occaision! I use equal parts of grape jelly and BBQ sauce. I also make this with prepared meatballs from the grociery store. This is also good using both meatballs and lil smokies. Just make sure the sauce covers the meat. This gives a little more variety when making for a party. Read More
Helpful
(82)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2010
This is in the crockpot as we speak. It's not a holiday without these wonderful little gems. I did saute a little onion and garlic in butter, then added the grape jelly and my own homemade barbeque sauce and peppered it up a bit before pouring over the Lil' Smokies. OMNOM. Read More
Helpful
(49)
yaright
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2010
I was very skeptical about this recipe so I tested it first. Funny how the taste changes as it cooks. After an hour the smoky flavor from the bbq sauce was so overwhelming I thought this was a big mistake but after 2 hours the smokiness was slight and balanced and delicious. I couldn’t believe it. I reheated them the next day in the microwave oven and they were still perfect. Strange but this works ! Read More
Helpful
(44)
MSippigrl
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2013
I love these little yummy appetizers and have eaten many sauce variations but my favorite is a combination of grape jelly catsup pineapple a little sugar and......diced jalapenos! Read More
Helpful
(40)
motherhoodgroove
Rating: 1 stars
01/03/2011
These did NOT taste good. I used Famous Dave's Sweet N Sassy with grape jelly over miniature buffalo sausages. I wasted a bunch of sausages and had to come up with a "plan B" for my party. Will use a recipe with ingredients that aren't so bizarre. The grape jelly was just too much. Read More
Helpful
(32)
