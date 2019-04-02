Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

1 of 243

Rating: 5 stars Great and simple. A word of warning: Do NOT use a smokey BBQ sauce with lil smokeys. Use a sweet bbq sauce. Helpful (381)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making these for years. The only thing I do differently is mix equal parts grape jelly, BBQ sauce and ketchup. This also works just as well with cut up beef hot dogs. Adults and kids alike love these. I love them especially because they're fast, easy and can be prepared in advance. Helpful (310)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making these for parties for years! People can't seem to get enough of these. I always use apricot jelly but I'm sure grape works just fine too. These little things seem to be addictive no matter how you make them. Helpful (253)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this for 15 years. My x-wife had this recipe. Funny to see it again here. Nobody believs me when I say I used grape jelly in it. I take it to pot lucks all the time and it is one of the first dishes to go. Just took it to a b day party last month and when my girlfriend saw me putting grape jelly in with the links a sause, she grosed out and said no way she would eat it, and that I ruined the links she spent all that money on. After hearing all the great revievs from party goers she decided to give it a shot. She loved it! Helpful (125)

Rating: 5 stars u can also make this with a jar of chili sauce and a can of thanksgiving cranberry jelly. both are also good with little cocktail sized meatballs. i too agree how addictive this recipe is! Helpful (93)

Rating: 5 stars A household hit for any occaision! I use equal parts of grape jelly and BBQ sauce. I also make this with prepared meatballs from the grociery store. This is also good using both meatballs and lil smokies. Just make sure the sauce covers the meat. This gives a little more variety when making for a party. Helpful (82)

Rating: 4 stars This is in the crockpot as we speak. It's not a holiday without these wonderful little gems. I did saute a little onion and garlic in butter, then added the grape jelly and my own homemade barbeque sauce and peppered it up a bit before pouring over the Lil' Smokies. OMNOM. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars I was very skeptical about this recipe so I tested it first. Funny how the taste changes as it cooks. After an hour the smoky flavor from the bbq sauce was so overwhelming I thought this was a big mistake but after 2 hours the smokiness was slight and balanced and delicious. I couldn’t believe it. I reheated them the next day in the microwave oven and they were still perfect. Strange but this works ! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars I love these little yummy appetizers and have eaten many sauce variations but my favorite is a combination of grape jelly catsup pineapple a little sugar and......diced jalapenos! Helpful (40)