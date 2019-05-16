Magic Pickle Dip

Rating: 4.43 stars
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

An easier version of my family's favorite snack. I used to make them as a wrap but I find this so much easier! Serve with whole wheat crackers.

By Futurechef6912

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the softened cream cheese, diced pickle, and chopped beef until well combined. Chill until ready to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 5g; cholesterol 18.5mg; sodium 295.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (59)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Monica
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2010
I made this for an xmas app and it was a big hit! I only rated it a 4 because i did make a couple minor changes. I added a few Tbsp of the pickle juice and a couple large dallops of sourcream to make it creamier! Will be making it again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(66)

Most helpful critical review

HomeschoolMom78
Rating: 3 stars
01/21/2010
I did not care for this. It lacked in flavor. The pickles overwhelmed the beef and cream cheese so much that all you can taste is the pickles. I let it sit overnight in the fridge and tried it again and it wasn't any better. Read More
Helpful
(11)
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Monica
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2010
I made this for an xmas app and it was a big hit! I only rated it a 4 because i did make a couple minor changes. I added a few Tbsp of the pickle juice and a couple large dallops of sourcream to make it creamier! Will be making it again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(66)
valerie
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2010
Love pickle wraps and I love this recipe!! It is requested at every meeting for work!! I use dill pickle relish instead of chopping up spears. It's faster to whip together and the juice of the relish makes it a little less thick. AMAZING!!! Read More
Helpful
(56)
squirrel
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2010
I use 1/2 cream cheese 1/2 sour cream so its not so thick. Delicious! Everyone always asks me to bring it! Read More
Helpful
(44)
Advertisement
ANNMA65834
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2010
One of my girlfriends brought this recipe to a girls weekend. It didn't look the most appetizing but she raved that we had to try it! All of us went home with the recipe we loved it! Made it at home and my 8 year old pickle lover couldn't get enough! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Jog Dish
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2012
Wow, sooo much easier than making the wraps! Used dill pickle relish as suggested by others and also added some sour cream to make this a little creamier. We will definetly be making this one again! Update 5/31/12, I make this dip often and it was once requested that I bring some spicy pickle dip. I chopped up some jalapeno's and added with everything else (maybe 2 tbsp of sliced jalapenos chopped)...amazing, but the longer it sits the hotter it gets! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Lori Engebretson
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2013
Being asked to bring pickle wraps for a family event this weekend, I was looking for an alternative that would pass for pickle wraps, but wouldn't need pickles. The one ingredient I didn't have on hand. I really didn't want to run out for pickles, and really didn't have time, so I found the review by Valerie, where she used dill pickle relish for this recipe. I had that on hand, so make this Magic Pickle Dip. It was a hit beyond belief. My family liked these even better than pickle wraps. The dill pickle flavor really comes through and by using the dill pickle relish is adds just enough pickle juice to keep the cream cheese spreadable. It was gone in no time, everyone wanted the recipe and I was told, I didn't have to mess with pickles again, if I promised to bring this dip in place of them. Loved the recipe, super easy, and I would recommend using dill pickle relish rather than dicing up pickles, unless you have pickles and no relish, then go with the dicing, as I think it would be just as great either way. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
HomeschoolMom78
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2010
I did not care for this. It lacked in flavor. The pickles overwhelmed the beef and cream cheese so much that all you can taste is the pickles. I let it sit overnight in the fridge and tried it again and it wasn't any better. Read More
Helpful
(11)
JML045
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2010
My family loves wrapped pickles. We have them at every family get together for as long as i can remember. Cant wait to try this. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(10)
mpainter
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2010
This is surprisingly good. I didn't have dill spears or relish, so I chopped a few hamburger slices. Will make with better quality pickles next time, but will make again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022