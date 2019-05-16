1 of 59

Rating: 4 stars I made this for an xmas app and it was a big hit! I only rated it a 4 because i did make a couple minor changes. I added a few Tbsp of the pickle juice and a couple large dallops of sourcream to make it creamier! Will be making it again for sure! Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars Love pickle wraps and I love this recipe!! It is requested at every meeting for work!! I use dill pickle relish instead of chopping up spears. It's faster to whip together and the juice of the relish makes it a little less thick. AMAZING!!! Helpful (56)

Rating: 4 stars I use 1/2 cream cheese 1/2 sour cream so its not so thick. Delicious! Everyone always asks me to bring it! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars One of my girlfriends brought this recipe to a girls weekend. It didn't look the most appetizing but she raved that we had to try it! All of us went home with the recipe we loved it! Made it at home and my 8 year old pickle lover couldn't get enough! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, sooo much easier than making the wraps! Used dill pickle relish as suggested by others and also added some sour cream to make this a little creamier. We will definetly be making this one again! Update 5/31/12, I make this dip often and it was once requested that I bring some spicy pickle dip. I chopped up some jalapeno's and added with everything else (maybe 2 tbsp of sliced jalapenos chopped)...amazing, but the longer it sits the hotter it gets! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Being asked to bring pickle wraps for a family event this weekend, I was looking for an alternative that would pass for pickle wraps, but wouldn't need pickles. The one ingredient I didn't have on hand. I really didn't want to run out for pickles, and really didn't have time, so I found the review by Valerie, where she used dill pickle relish for this recipe. I had that on hand, so make this Magic Pickle Dip. It was a hit beyond belief. My family liked these even better than pickle wraps. The dill pickle flavor really comes through and by using the dill pickle relish is adds just enough pickle juice to keep the cream cheese spreadable. It was gone in no time, everyone wanted the recipe and I was told, I didn't have to mess with pickles again, if I promised to bring this dip in place of them. Loved the recipe, super easy, and I would recommend using dill pickle relish rather than dicing up pickles, unless you have pickles and no relish, then go with the dicing, as I think it would be just as great either way. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars I did not care for this. It lacked in flavor. The pickles overwhelmed the beef and cream cheese so much that all you can taste is the pickles. I let it sit overnight in the fridge and tried it again and it wasn't any better. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves wrapped pickles. We have them at every family get together for as long as i can remember. Cant wait to try this. Thank you for sharing. Helpful (10)