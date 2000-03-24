I attempted to make this recipe tonight, as I have for many years. But when I went to grab the pork chops, I realized that they had been left out of the fridge. My son was supposed to move the from basement deep freeze to the fridge, but he set them down to rearrange stuff in freezer and left them sitting in basement. So, cabbage was already cut, everything else ready - what to do? Well, no more pork in freezer, but I had boneless country-style beef ribs. So I fried them in a skillet and got them nice and brown. Then, so they wouldn’t be tough, I popped them over into the pressure cooker and let them cook there while the cabbage cooked in the pot with the beef drippings and water. Noodles in another pot with chicken broth. Then when cabbage was done, I mixed everything together. The ribs just shredded apart. Y’ALL! It was delicious! We have eaten this dish for years, my 9- and 12-year-old boys beg for it. But we liked this beef version so much! I know this isn’t so much a review, but think of it as a reminder to work with what you have, experiment occasionally, and enjoy the happy accidents!