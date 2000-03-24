Halushki
This is a traditional Polish recipe handed down from my grandma. Its quick, simple, inexpensive, tasty and makes enough to feed an army.
I was surprised that although simple, this dish was also very delicious, haertwarming and satisfying. I live in Nova Scotia, and we are having the worst winter in years here, and I havn't been making it to the grocery store as regularly as usual on account of all the snow storms. Therefor I've been on the hunt for recipes that have ingredients in them that I have on hand. I halved this recipe and added quite a bit of onion and garlic powder and s&p. I also added a few dashes of vinegar when I deglazed the pan. I cooked this according to taste as the recipe indicates, and the finished product was very delicious. This type of dish is very different from my usual style of cooking, but my husband devoured two heaping platefuls, and my 4 year old ate her portion too (no small miracle!)My husband said to give this 5 stars, and I heartily second that! Thanks Kris for a nice change.Read More
This is not the "Czech" version of Huluski. This is cabbage noodles. And if done correctly it is very flavorful. The cabbage should be sauteed in the pan until lightly browned along with chopped onion and garlic. Sprinkle salt and pepper and paprika on it. When cabbage is soft mix in with egg noodles and serve. Haluski is totally different dishRead More
Terrific recipe! I've made this, or variations thereof, many times since first finding the recipe. It's best with pork chops and egg noodles but I've also used leftover pork loin, chicken breast, bacon; angel hair or any other pasta I've had on hand. Good quick meal-in-a-pot and my young kids love it.
A suggestion is to use browned butter, it gives a better taste and more eye appealing. Wayyyy too much noodles for the other ingredients make this a dry dish and I hesitate to call it a Polish dish. This isn't a real Polish heritage recipe, as my Polish parents' cooking and authentic cookbooks NEVER use garlic, garlic salt, in their cooking. I think Kris may have doctored this herself, it's a tasty dish the way she makes it but there are better out there. Two stars only for the effort.
What a wonderful recipe! My husband is from eastern Europe and his mother grows, preserves and cooks nearly all of the food his family eats. When he came to the US and lived with me, I knew he missed his country and the home cooking he got there. When I prepared this dish for him he gobbled it up and actually requested it again. Thanks for this recipe! I like to serve it with a little sour cream, it balances the dish nicely.
This was an interesting change from our usual fare. I used pre-shredded coleslaw mix instead of chopping up a head of cabbage. It needs just a bit more flavor... some chopped bacon with the chops and onion maybe? More (real) garlic?
I have eaten a variation of this dish once a month for 47 years. It is ok as is but will be bland. Fresh or Smoked Kielbasi is a cheaper more flavorful choice or small cubes of Pork butt. Garlic powder is a last resort, fresh is best. Slice the cabbage the same width as the noodles being used for faster cooking and easier eating, Bowties work well too. Increase butter to 1 stick, don't worry you are not eating this every day!, and IF really big flavor is desired, add 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of CARAWAY SEED, very traditional. Cook all until golden brown for depth of flavor and Enjoy!
Fantastic! I have always been a fan of cabbage & noodles and this version is now my favorite. This dish is great for those cooking on a budget. The next time I make this, I think I'll add a little vinegar as the cabbage cooks down. Thanks for sharing Kris. Will make this again and again.
Tried this recipe and was very impressed - family loved it. I added some finely chopped onion and a little bit more fresh garlic, I also used chicken and pork combination (cut in bit size pieces. Great for a quick meal so Thanks very much.
Used pork loin and creamettes as this what I had on hand. Added more onions, which I carmelized. As the cabbage was cooking, added a few splashes of balsamic vinegar and garlic powder. Absolutely fabulous. Husband had two servings and thought it was great. A fresh breather from all the heavy gravies and cream sauces. Will make again soon. A fun recipe; you can use a lot of different ingredients. Thanks for sharing.
My family loved this! It did take me longer to make this than I anticipated, but it was worth the extra time.
Authentic, inauthentic, cabbage noodles, halushki, Russian, Czech, Polish - good grief, who cares? I departed just a bit from this recipe, but the results were tasty, and that's what *I* care about. I didn't use the pork chops, but did use a pan in which I'd just pan-fried some turkey kielbasa for another dish. Added roughly 4 tbsps butter, a chopped onion, and a bag of coleslaw mix. (By the way, there is absolutely no reason you can't use coleslaw mix for this. It's cabbage. Grated. With a very very tiny amount of grated carrot that you won't even notice.) Sprinkled the whole thing generously with garlic powder and cooked, covered, low and slow, stirring more or less regularly, until it was all a deep golden brown; then added salt, pepper, and scant pinches of sugar to taste. Mixed with 6 oz of big fat egg noodles, cooked in salted water, added a bit more butter (yeah, I know), and adjusted the salt and pepper. Highly delicious, and basically the same as Kris's recipe, although I'm giving hers four stars because I prefer my proportions to hers. Make it, eat it, enjoy it - don't worry about what it's called!
This is good, but a bit different than we make it at home. Instead of porkchops we brown up a package of bacon in the bottom of a large pot, then add the onions and get them carmelized. After they are combined and cooked down we add the cabbage a layer at a time, seasoning with salt pepper onion powder and garlic powder individually on each layer. You put a lid on it and the cabbage will sweat, when they are all broken down add 1 bag of egg noodles (uncooked) right into the same pot and let them cook in the water from the cabbage. It takes a little bit extra time but it is well worth it. Serve with a tiny bit of balsamic vinegar on top to cut the grease and VOILA...a one pot wonder everyone will love!
Very, very good! I did have to make a few adjustments, thus 4 stars. I added salt, pepper, seasoned salt for more flavor. Cooked the cabbage with 1 red onion and garlic in lots of butter. Cubed a pork shoulder roast instead of chops. This was a good base recipe. Thank you!
This was just great. It was simple to make and really tasty and satisfying. Great comfort food.
This was OK - I ended up making it because I had a half of cabbage sitting around and an opened bag of egg noodles. I used boneless pork chops to make the cutting up easier.
Waaaaaay too much cabbage. This dish really lacks flavor too and it was a disappointment. I won't make it again.
It was ok. It was alittle to dry for me. Needs alittle more sause with all that egg noodles.
I remember eating this at street fairs when I lived in Western PA and it being a spicy/hot dish. This recipe was not heavily spiced, but a great foundation to add your own touches. Next time I will add fresh garlic, cut the cabbage (as another reviewer recommended) to the size of the noodles, use hot sausage and include more spices such as cayenne and paprika. Thank you Kris for posting this recipe, brought back alot of good memories.
I substituted pork chops with Ham bits and bacan and It was great, Thanks
It was okay. I like Guy Fieri's Halushki better. His has bacon and peas. I dont know if that is traditional Polish food or not but its dang good.
Saw this on Food Network one night and it peaked my curiosity. I was pleasantly surprised. My kids even liked it! Great for a quick and healthy weeknight meal.
This was pretty good. I followed the recipe pretty closely except I only added about 8 oz of egg noodles. Also, a dollop of sour cream is very nice with this.
This dish was good but a little on the bland side for my tastes.
I had high hopes for this recipe, but must say it was very bland and we ended up throwing it out. Because I like the combination of foods, I'm going to try it again with a lot more spices, onion and garlic, and maybe use coleslaw mix instead of cabbage.
Not what I expected. It wasn't terrible, but I expected more flavor.
Could use a *little* more flavoring (might try mushrooms & using fresh minced garlic next time) but otherwise a simple, good Polish meal.
This was a bit bland, but it was good. I would strongly recommend using stewing pork or pork shoulder, not expensive pork chops, for this recipe. 1 1/2 lb of pork chops costs $15.00 here - the same amount of shoulder costs $2.50.
This was so yummy!!! It cost only $4.50 (up in Alaska) for my whole family to eat AND have leftovers. Make sure you keep the pepper and garlic powder handy to give this dish it's flavor while cooking. I used a head of cabbage (I shred it) as the recipe states and can't imagine it turning out as good with coleslaw mix. Really make sure you get a lot of your pork chop grease left in the pan. Not healthy - but SO FRICKIN' GOOD! Oh yah- top with a dollap of sour cream....
i love this recipe!! i make it w/ smoked pork chops and it comes out GREAT!
This was a delicious surprise! My family hates cabbage, but rated it tops. I used real garlic and added a bit of bacon and some balsamic vinegar, as suggested by other reviewers.
Really great. Some people were complaining about the dish being bland, so I used McCormick's Pork Rub on the chops and used 4 cloves of minced garlic added in with the onion. I agree that a dollop of sour cream makes the dish.
Very good! A keeper!!
My husband is from Poland so thats all my in-laws cook is polish dishes. So I decided to try to make one myself. It was very easy and my husband said it was almost as good as mom's. I'll take that as a compliment. The only thing that I would change is not adding pork to it try smoked sausage it has more of a flavor.
This was okay, but a bit too bland for us. I was generous with the garlic powder and we added balsamic vinegar at the table, but it just didn't do it for us.
I could eat this stuff every day! Yummy.
My great aunt make Halushki with Keilbassa instead of the pork and added tiny little homemade dumplings in with the noodles. This really is a great family meal.
This is a fantastic dish. It requires only 2 small changes to make it a 5-star recipe: halve the noodles--16 oz is way too much pasta, and add a dallop of sour cream at the table. It really makes the dish.
I have made this recipe for years - try shredding the cabbage and then place in frying pan with 1 stick of butter or margarine - gives the dish more flavor - I also you Salad Supreme seasoning to give the dish more color and taste. It is a great meal for the budget conscience
I made this recipe while my mom and dad were visiting, my mom usually won't eat anything new or different. She really liked this. I did add fresh garlic cloves cut up instead of the powder. It was a fantastic dish. The recipe was very easy to follow! Thanks for a great recipe.
Delicious! I make this frequently.
I used garlic instead of garlic powder. I would eat this in Poland, but it wasn't called Haluski, i think that is the Czech version. It's pretty surprising that something so simple can taste so good, I love this dish.
Also tastes great when made with bacon
This recipe was tasty, but here's the Russian version. Melt butter (lots), add garlic and lots of onions. When lightly browned, add the grated cabbage. When cabbage is down to taste, add the cooked noodles. Mix all to blend and serve. Half the noodles in this recipe are plenty. Too many noodles spoils the taste. Enjoy!
This was surprisingly delicious. The only changes I made was I added a stick of butter and I added paprika and crushed red pepper.
I've prepared this recipe numerous times now and everyone LOVES it. I think the origional version is the best, but the alternate meats are pretty tasty also!
I used bacon instead of pork chops and roughly chopped the cabbage instead of quarters.
Recipe was good. I doubled it and there was enough left over to eat the next day.
I would give this a 5 cuz I thought it was awsome. The rest of the family was not as excited about it, so that was why I gave it a 4. I really upped the garlic cuz I LOVE garlic- so maybe that is why, The sour cream was an awesome touch. I would not leave it out.
For some reason my hubby liked this one so I will make again otherwise I found it bland. Will try again but will experiment more with different seasoning.
Loved this! I cut back on the noodles and used chicken broth insted of water. Was even better left over for lunch. The flavors married so good the next day!
Simple, affordable, satisfying.
So! I thought I'd surprise my girlfriend and make a recipe from her childhood. I made this recipe, which is quite good, and then found out that what she remembers is Halupki, not Halushki. I guess I should listen better. One thing about this recipe that's a mystery to me is the "Ready in 50 minutes" statement. It took me two hours to cook. Perhaps I approached the recipe too cautiously by cooking with low temperatures... By that, I mean medium low with the cabbage and medium high with the onions and pork. Regarding the pork, I cut it up before cooking it. For those of you who say the recipe is bland, well, maybe that's the way it's supposed to be? I added some cumin (about a teaspoonful) and was liberal with the pepper. I was going to add green chiles but was warned not to. I still believe they would taste good in this. Of course, then it might not be Halushki. Two hours later and no one is hungry anymore because they've all been snacking. Dinner is ready for tomorrow though!
Great comfort food. I did use smoked turkey Kielbasa instead of the pork chops. This was so easy and quick to put together. We always have leftovers for the next day and it seems to taste even better. Thanks for a great recipe Kris.
All and all pretty bland. I'd make it a whole stick of butter and also maybe use kielbasa as the base meat.
i make one similar to this but instead of pork chops i use bacon it is delicous havent tried the pork though but i think ill stick to my bacon pork just dont sound good
bland, wish had more flavor
I attempted to make this recipe tonight, as I have for many years. But when I went to grab the pork chops, I realized that they had been left out of the fridge. My son was supposed to move the from basement deep freeze to the fridge, but he set them down to rearrange stuff in freezer and left them sitting in basement. So, cabbage was already cut, everything else ready - what to do? Well, no more pork in freezer, but I had boneless country-style beef ribs. So I fried them in a skillet and got them nice and brown. Then, so they wouldn’t be tough, I popped them over into the pressure cooker and let them cook there while the cabbage cooked in the pot with the beef drippings and water. Noodles in another pot with chicken broth. Then when cabbage was done, I mixed everything together. The ribs just shredded apart. Y’ALL! It was delicious! We have eaten this dish for years, my 9- and 12-year-old boys beg for it. But we liked this beef version so much! I know this isn’t so much a review, but think of it as a reminder to work with what you have, experiment occasionally, and enjoy the happy accidents!
