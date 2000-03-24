Halushki

This is a traditional Polish recipe handed down from my grandma. Its quick, simple, inexpensive, tasty and makes enough to feed an army.

Recipe by Kris

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle pork chops with garlic powder, salt and pepper and place in a large greased sauce pan or deep skillet with chopped onion and fry until very brown and well cooked. It is ok if they stick a little, as the drippings are essential in this dish. When done, remove chops and set aside.

  • Add a little water to the saucepan or skillet and mix up the drippings a bit. Place cabbage into the pot, and allow to cook down completely.

  • In a separate large saucepan, boil the egg noodles in water until cooked. Drain noodles and mix in butter.

  • Cut up the pork chops to bite size pieces and set aside. When the cabbage has cooked down, add pork and cooked noodles and mix completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 72.9mg; sodium 44.6mg. Full Nutrition
