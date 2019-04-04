New Year Black Eyed Peas

1. The pepperocinis are those (very mild) yellow peppers that you often get whole on top of Greek salads... they will not make this dish spicy, but add a very special flavor to it. I would not reccommend leaving them out. You can find them at any grocery store - they are in jar near where you find the olives. If you would like the peas to be spicy, by all means add some other peppers or even some cajun seasoning. 2. The ham hocks that are called for do not offer any meat to be eaten - they serve the purpose of flavoring the peas. If you would like chunks of meat in the peas, use another type of ham as well as the hocks (as the flavor that the bones and skin impart are the signature flavor of traditional southern black-eyed peas) 3. If you would like less liquid in the peas, or a thicker sauce, reduce the water by half and/or add a tablespoon of flour to the sauteed onion to make a sort of paste before adding the liquids.

