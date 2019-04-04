New Year Black Eyed Peas

A delicious New Year's Eve recipe to bring you luck in the new year! I sometimes just use the ham bone and some of the surrounding meat from the traditional Christmas ham that I make each year, but the ham hocks also add a nice, smokey, rustic flavor of their own.
1. The pepperocinis are those (very mild) yellow peppers that you often get whole on top of Greek salads... they will not make this dish spicy, but add a very special flavor to it. I would not reccommend leaving them out. You can find them at any grocery store - they are in jar near where you find the olives. If you would like the peas to be spicy, by all means add some other peppers or even some cajun seasoning. 2. The ham hocks that are called for do not offer any meat to be eaten - they serve the purpose of flavoring the peas. If you would like chunks of meat in the peas, use another type of ham as well as the hocks (as the flavor that the bones and skin impart are the signature flavor of traditional southern black-eyed peas) 3. If you would like less liquid in the peas, or a thicker sauce, reduce the water by half and/or add a tablespoon of flour to the sauteed onion to make a sort of paste before adding the liquids.
There is no need to soak the peas overnight as they aren't thick skinned like most dried beans. If you do so, they just get mushy while cooking. Instead, just sort them, and give them a good rinse in water before cooking. The pepperoncini added no flavor.
I cut the water back to 2 cups and the chicken stock back to 4 cups. 10 cups less liquid than the recipe calls for! But it is delicious and my 10 year old even likes it. I also added a ham steak all cubed up, and some Cajun seasoning. Two extra pepperoncini. Will definitely be making this one again.
My first attempt at Black eyed peas and hamhocks. I followed closely, but did not have the peppers or bay leaf. I baked overnight in the crockpot on Low. These were soooo good. Great Flavor!!! Will make again!
Sweet stuff!! I made with just a few revisions...so good I downed the first bowl in minutes!!! Great with a sweet cornbread! I used: white onion..had no yellow....extra fresh garlic (omitted the garlic powder)..omitted the water..used all the liquid from the canned tomatoes PLUS a can of stewed tomatoes...added extra ham (big chunks)...used three small ham hocks...cause thats what came in the package =). I did not have bay leaf..and I only used salt and pepper when cooking the onions and garlic in the oil...this is so good..I just cannot believe it! // side note..I'm not sure what size pot the original recipe used...but my biggest stock pot was FULL without the addition of water...and I had plenty of "juice" .
Enjoyed this recipe. It seemed like way too much liquid so I only added 3 of the 8 cups of water and there was still too much "pot liquor" at the end. Also, the ham meat never fell off the bone and I cooked it quite a bit longer than recommended (about 4 hours total). I didn't have any pepperoncinis so I had to leave that out, but I think they would definitely have added something to it. Thought about substituting jalapeños but didn't want to make it to spicy for the kids.
I'm not sure whether I should review this as I just used it as a guide to throw together a last minute whim. I used canned black eyed peas, bacon and far less liquids to keep it fast - but tried to keep true to the mix of other ingredients/seasonings. The whole family loved it - and they are not bean lovers - there's nothing left!
STUPENDOUS FLAVOR! Do NOT leave out the pepperoncini, but adjust amount up or down according to your 'spice' preference - the flavor is superb! Believe me, I almost passed this one by when I saw pepperoncini as an ingredient - so VERY glad I did not!! DE-LI-CI-OUS!!!!
Great recipe - I didn't have the peppers so I swapped out the plain tomatoes for a can of rotel. it still had a nice kick. I also used 2 cloves of real garlic. My boyfriend and his boss ate 3 bowls each and his boss took the leftovers home!
Amazing flavor! The only change I made was to not cover the pot. 16 cups of liquid is a tremendous amount and I knew if I covered the pot, I'd have soup when it was done cooking. But that's the ONLY change I made, which is rather remarkable for me. Amazing flavor. Absolutely amazing. Sadly, I used fresh peas, and, as such, supposedly did not have to pre-soak. I think it would have been perfect if I'd used dried peas. Whoever woulda thunk that. So sad that the packaging for my much more expensive fresh peas said explicitly, 'do not pre-soak, ready to cook'. But that certainly isn't the recipes fault and I certainly won't do it again. I will definitely make this recipe again, though!
This was great! I adjusted the recipe quite a bit, thanks to many of the reviews here. :) I omitted the water and made this a vegetarian dish by using vegetable broth instead of chicken stock and omitted the ham hock. I did not drain the tomatoes, and the liquid from the broth & tomatoes was more than enough for this recipe. I had to cook it longer than 3 hours to reduce the liquid, I'd say around 4 hours, and it was a perfect consistency. I paired it with Italian-Style Swiss Chard & Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread (both also found on allrecipes). Great complements to the beans. The chard helped add some additional spice to compensate for the lack of meat in the beans. A great New Years Day meal! Thank you for sharing this!!!!
This was amazingly easy to prepare, and delicious! I did substitute smoked turkey for the ham hocks, but otherwise followed the recipe. On the advice from others I did include the pepperoncini peppers and it was not at all spicy. My family loved it so I will definitely make again.
This is a good recipe, but like other reviewers, I only added half the water it called for and I think it was still too much. Not sure you need to add any water at all... I didn't add the pepperonicinis because I didn't want it to be too hot for my son. The flavors are great, just serve over rice with corn bread and collard greens!
Got this cooking right now. Hmmm. Hmmm. If I were going to yes these beans as a serving of vegetables, I might cut back on the water. However, I plan to serve it over rice in a bowl. So the extra liquid will be good.
A winner that will become a New Years Day tradition! Followed original recipe with the following exceptions: did not add extra water, only used the chicken broth and juice from diced tomatoes. Subbed 4 oz chopped bacon instead of ham hock. Did not need extra salt or pepper. A little hot sauce on individual servings if you like more heat.
I love this recipe! I agree with others that cutting the liquid back is essential. I do the recommended 4 cups of chicken broth and add 3-4 cups of water. Then I simmer it UNcovered for 3 or so hours (and I sometimes add bacon and forego the olive oil). The flavor scone together really, really well. Absolutely delicious, what a great way to ring in the New Year!!
Outstanding! The only changes I made was using a single small container of Knorr concentrated chicken stock with 5 cups of water and a red bell pepper instead of diced tomato. There is plenty of tender ham on the ham hocks, but you have to cut through the fat to get it out. This dish was absolutely delicious and I will make it often!
It has always been a family tradition to cook black-eyed peas on New Years and this year was my turn to cook. I tried this recipe by using some of the modifications that the others suggested and this dish turned out great. I did a total of 9 peperoncinis, used 2 cups of water instead of 8 cups, and used 4 cups of chicken broth instead of 8 cups. I did not have Cajun seasoning nor garlic powder. Instead I used maybe a half of a teaspoon of Tony's creole seasoning and it was awesome. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will definitely make this again. Has anyone tried this with vegetable broth instead of chicken broth?
Great taste. I see from original recipe that it is a black eyed pea soup which is not what I'm used to. So I opted to leave out all the water just used 2 32 oz broth.It cooked down some the first day used bowls 2nd day it was plate worthy.
This was a hit,no one but my family had eaten black eyed peas before they are not a local food.I served them for a Christmas party,every man at the party asked for the recipe. I cooked the ham hocks for 3 hours and soaked the beans over night. Mixed them together and followed the spicing exactly.I have made them for years, but these were the best.
I liked it but like others here I didn't use as much liquid. I used only 1/2 the broth and water and it still had a lot of juice. The pepperoncinis were good idea. I also added a little bit more ham. Overall it was a good recipe I'll use it again.
This was the best black-eyed pea recipe we've tried thus far. We used butter instead of olive oil to saute the onions and garlic, and added a diced stalk of celery. Didn't have any ham to add, unfortunately, so made 'meatless'. For liquid, used 4C of chicken stock and about 2C of water (just eyeballed so didn't look too dry/wet), plus whatever with the tomatos. Didn't have pepperoncini's, so diced up a small jalepeno (sauteed with the other veggies). Left out the garlic powder too. So very, very good.
We LOVED this dish. I made New Year's dinner for my wife & thought I'd give this one a try (even though I never really cared for peas. I used 2 cans of black eyed peas (probably could've added another) since I saw recipe in the morning & wanted to try it that night! Also I threw in a couple slices of chopped ham from the Christmas leftovers. Ok, as many reviewers have stated- there is a lot of liquid. I used the called for amount of chicken broth & only 2 cups of water. STILL too much liquid. For us, the dish turned out spicy. I used REGULAR pepperocinis- and yes they DO create a spicy after taste in the back of your throat. Since my wife doesn't like spicy food, she (being a great cook) "rescued" my dish by extracting 2 cups of the cooked broth from the pot, adding 1-2 tbl spoons of sugar, a 6 oz can of tomato paste, and another cup of chicken broth - all to "knock down" the spicy kick. We LOVED it!! I will definitely make this again. VERY flavorful & hearty. I was sad when we ate the last of it! Perhaps I will just use one pepperocini next time ;)
My husband loved this. I didn't have pepperonicin peppers...I put in half a jar of medium salsa and a pound of fried bacon. DIdn't have a ham hock. Tasted great....better the next day. Definately we will make this again.
Needed a little more kick for us so I added minced jalapeno to the vegetable saute. Also some Cajun seasoning. I used my leftover Christmas hambone and broth, and added more chopped ham too. I still had to put more hot pepper sauce and salt on finished dish, but we like our food very spicy!
I used slow cookers. 1 hour on high and 7 on low. Did 2 pounds. Required 2 slow cookers. I baked 3 pans of cornbread. My husband thought it was very good and spicy enough. He didn’t even put Tabasco on them. We delivered peas and cornbread to my parents.
This was really really good. The only change I made was to substitute the pepperoncini peppers for jarred banana peppers. That is what I had on hand and with it being NYr Day a trip to the store wasn't in the cards.
Absolutely amazingly delicious. Made it exactly as written but did add a little juice from the peperoncini peppers. So very good. Will be making it again on a regular rotation. Thank you so much for the recipe
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars even though I ended up burning them. If you double the recipe, don't put as much liquid as the recipe tells you. It's way too much! I also added a whole jar of jalapenos that I diced. It tasted very good before I turned up the heat too much to boil off some of the excess water. Oh, well. I will be making again. I'll just be keeping a closer eye on my pot next time!
Nancy Schiesl
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2017
This was good and different but soupy and needed some extra zip as it was kind of bland. Maybe because I used a slow cooker.
These black-eyed peas are the best I've ever tasted! I used a left over ham bone and they turned out exceptional. The recipe made a whole bunch so I am freezing them for another meal but truthfully I could of kept eating them night after night they were so good!
wonderful recipe - the peppericini made it; juts a slight amount of heat - I had a spiral sliced ham bone which provided diced ham as well as some ham off the bone - peas, onions and ham were delicious - the broth is luxurious - just make sure to not over cook the peas
I've eaten and cooked Black Eyed Peas for the last 45 years. This recipe goes to the top of my list of Black Eyed Pea recipes. I don't believe I will ever use any other recipe for Black Eyed Peas other than this one. Deborah. Atlanta, Ga.
I did not use as much water/liquid as it called for. I also increased peppers. We love them, served over rice. Best black eyed pea recipe ever. I make it every year.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2019
My family raved about this recipe. In fact, my niece, who doesn't like beans or peas, ate a whole bowl of it. My changes were minute: added a little chopped celery, which I sautéed with onion and garlic. No ham hock in my refrigerator so chopped up Christmas' leftover ham (about 1-1/2 cups). I did follow another reviewer's advice and added flour to the vegetables before adding liquids and peas. If my year is half as good as this recipe, it will be a great year.
I never liked black eyed peas until I found this recipe! I replaced the diced tomatoes with a can of Rotel. I did not add 8 cups of water but used the 64 oz of chicken broth and they were delicious! Everyone went back for more!
Wow!! What great flavor!! I made this for New Year's Day and was very happy with the results. Followed the recipe closely except only added about half the amount of water and added about 1/4 cup of the brine from the peppers, and a couple of shakes of red pepper flakes. Used leftover ham and ham bone instead of ham hocks. I think what makes this over the top for me is the peperoncinis and the chicken broth base. This is one of the most delicious soups I have made and my family really enjoyed it too! Thanks for a great recipe to use for New Year's tradition and throughout the year.
I used 2 cups less water and added 1 jalapeño (seeded & diced), 2 stalks celery (chopped), 1 extra can of diced tomatoes, 2 cubes dried cilantro, 1.5 tsp Garm Marsala, garlic pepper, & diced ham. I also used canned black eyed peas (drained & rinsed) instead of dried peas. Turned out just as I love .. with wonderful spice & enough tasty broth.
I halved the liquid. I think the liquid ingredients must be a typo - this recipe literally calls for a gallon of liquid (broth and water) to one pound of peas. That's crazy! I used half that and still had plenty of liquid left over. In fact, the broth never really got very thick and this recipe basically makes black-eyed pea soup. It was pretty tasty at half the liquid, but I'd go even less next time. The peppers add a nice flavor, but your guests may want a bit more heat at serving time. I recommend a few drops of tabasco or sriracha to spice it up a bit.
I cut the recipe down to serve 4. To make it more hearty, I diced a small ham slice rather than the ham hock and added sauteed kielbasa at the end. Otherwise, proportionately, everything was the same. The broth is rich and delicious. A bowl of very yummy soup and will make again!
