Down-Home Black-Eyed Peas

This recipe combines black-eyed peas and okra for a down-home country taste. We like to make this recipe in the winter with fried chicken and mashed potatoes.

By Karinne Rooksberry Culley

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pick over peas, rinse, and place in a large Dutch oven or soup pot with water; bring to a boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 1 hour.

  • Stir in ham hocks, onion, celery, salt, cayenne pepper, and bay leaf; bring to a boil, cover the pot, and simmer until ham hocks are tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Stir in okra and simmer until tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
435 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 277.1mg. Full Nutrition
