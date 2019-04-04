Down-Home Black-Eyed Peas
This recipe combines black-eyed peas and okra for a down-home country taste. We like to make this recipe in the winter with fried chicken and mashed potatoes.
This recipe combines black-eyed peas and okra for a down-home country taste. We like to make this recipe in the winter with fried chicken and mashed potatoes.
this recipe is almost the one my Grandmother made the only changes I make is half cup brown suger and mustard power garlic. No okra 5 stars for Grandma's versionRead More
good. no okra thoughRead More
this recipe is almost the one my Grandmother made the only changes I make is half cup brown suger and mustard power garlic. No okra 5 stars for Grandma's version
This is what I did: I used one of those frozen bags of season blend with onions, peppers, and celery because they're so easy and that's what I had on hand. Then I used bacon instead of hamhocks because I had bacon on hand. I also used a box of chicken stock and some water with chicken bouillon instead of just plain water for extra flavor. And then towards the end I added a tablespoon of butter for a savory flavor. I also omitted the okra because that's not what I had on hand. However note that if you use okra it will thicken the mixture up a lot as okra is a natural thickening agent.
Very good, I don't usually like black eyed peas and I made these for new years and they were great, Tons of flavor!
good. no okra though
This was awesome-- so delicious and perfect for New Year's Day. I did read the comments and added 2 cans of stewed tomatoes, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 1/4 tsp of powdered garlic, 1/4 tsp of dry mustard. I used ham steaks cut up instead of a ham hock, and cut the salt in half. I also used two cans of blackeyed peas instead of dry. I recommend the frozen okra-- great touch. I put it all in the crock pot for 4 hours on high. It came out perfect.
The bomb. I used smoked pork instead and added a can of stewed tomatoes and a stalk of green onions. My family and I loved it. We ate it up in 2 days. I give it 5 stars!!
This is one that will stay. We love blackeyed peas. It taste good and its good for you
excellent i never liked black eyed-peas as a child but wanted my kids to try them out i used this recipie without the okra and to say the least me and my kids loved this!!!!!!!!!
Really good. I added 2 tbsp crushed garlic and also a half pound of cooked ground meat. This recipe makes a bunch and is affordable, too!
I followed this recipe to the tee with the exception of not adding celery and replacing the onions with shallots since I had no onions on hand and it was still just very bland. nothing really made it pop out enough for me.
The water at the beginning for the peas I lightly salted. Used one large smoked turkey drumstick cut the meat off and added it and the bones to the stew (fished the bones out later). Couldnt find the okra. Used 1 carrot, 3 celery stalked plus 2 cups of veggies I cooked with a turkey for thanksgiving. Followed cooking instructions. Turned out great :) Makes a lot of soup, I may halve it next time.
The whole family loved it. I used broth not water.
Great recipe. Used turkey stock insteas of water. 5-6 dashes of hot sauce instead of cayene. Added some fresh green beans, snapped and halfed. Also added a can of diced tomatoes with green chili's, plus a half red bell pepper diced. just soaked peas for an hour in hot tap water before cooking. Drained and rinsed. sauted veggies in some olive oil, then added the soaked peas. This will be my go to for blacked eyes peas. The okra is a grear addition. Thanks for sharing!
I made this with a couple of additions. I had ham to use so I chopped it up and added it. I'm a fan of molasses so I added a tablespoon... This was the first time using okra in a dish; I will definitely look for other uses. Lastly, it needed more salt for my taste .
I can't stress enough how much my family and I enjoyed this recipe! Instead of water, I added chicken broth and instead of ham hocks, I used sausage. Two years ago, my mother-in-law gave me a bag of frozen black-eyed peas and suggested to put okra in it. I decided to fix them for Thanksgiving. I went online to find a recipe and came across this one. So glad I did! Oh my goodness.....the aroma! I was ready to eat the whole pot myself...lol! It ended up being a holiday favorite! I plan to make it again this Thanksgiving. Makes a great side dish or even as a meal with hot water cornbread! My family and I love it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections