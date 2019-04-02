Mom's Black-Eyed Peas
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 578.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 40.2g 80 %
carbohydrates: 28.8g 9 %
dietary fiber: 6.6g 26 %
sugars: 2.4g
fat: 33.7g 52 %
saturated fat: 18.5g 93 %
cholesterol: 150.9mg 50 %
vitamin a iu: 732.4IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 10.1mg 78 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 9mg 15 %
folate: 106.8mcg 27 %
calcium: 63.6mg 6 %
iron: 4.9mg 27 %
magnesium: 81.3mg 29 %
potassium: 756.5mg 21 %
sodium: 743.9mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 25 %
calories from fat: 303.4
