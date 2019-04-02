Mom's Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.38 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a family variation of a Lebanese green bean and meat stew. I grew up eating this every New Year's, and it is the only way my family will eat their peas! I try to include 1 bag of frozen field peas with snaps in my recipe.

By Milliettu

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir the onions in the melted butter until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the beef and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender and the juices have cooked away, about 30 minutes.

  • Stir in the garlic and peas; pour in enough water to cover. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, and simmer over low heat until the peas change color and are tender and hot, and almost all of the liquid has been absorbed, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 150.9mg; sodium 743.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Judy G
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2010
We did not have any stew meat but did have a ham bone left over so used that instead. Because we didn't need to cook the ham it did not take as long to cook as the original recipe. We think the butter is really the secret ingredient here. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

bakermd
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2011
It was OK. I have come to the conclusion that I am not a big fan of black-eyed-peas in general. I don't really like the "earthy" flavor...kind of reminds me of eating dirt! This recipe is sooooo not healthy. While butter based anything is sure to be delicious healthy it is not! So while it tasted OK I would not make this again because of too many calories. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Reviews:
Judy G
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
We did not have any stew meat but did have a ham bone left over so used that instead. Because we didn't need to cook the ham it did not take as long to cook as the original recipe. We think the butter is really the secret ingredient here. Read More
Helpful
(18)
KIMAR
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2011
This is delicious and filling. However it had a lot of meat in comparison to the black-eyed peas even though I decreased the meat down to 2 lbs. I think an extra package of black-eyed peas could be added since this is called Mom's Black-Eyed Peas" and not "Mom's Beef with Black-Eyed Peas". The butter is the key to this tasty dish! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Janette
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
Hey this is really good! The beef is a nice change from the same old ham or pork. I will make this again and it will be before next new years! Thank you L. Milfon for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Kayla
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2010
Awesome. My version had 1 1/2 T butter handfull of shallots from the garden I had leftover roast and basmati rice and rosemary too held the garlic (just didn't feel like it today)...mmmmm yummy. THANKS!!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
CUZINCUZIN
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
Everybody loved and very Tasty..I added 1 beef bouillion cube Read More
Helpful
(5)
Amy Gantt Davis
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2010
This was a good recipe but very high in fat cholesterol sodium and carbs. Read More
Helpful
(3)
bakermd
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2011
It was OK. I have come to the conclusion that I am not a big fan of black-eyed-peas in general. I don't really like the "earthy" flavor...kind of reminds me of eating dirt! This recipe is sooooo not healthy. While butter based anything is sure to be delicious healthy it is not! So while it tasted OK I would not make this again because of too many calories. Read More
Helpful
(3)
JillWD
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2012
The second time I have made this for New Year's Day. My family loves it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Stephanie Speight
Rating: 2 stars
09/03/2012
This recipe was extremely bland! I wanted to try something different with the peas but I should've stuck with the 'Southern way' pork pork and more pork. There wasn't any flavor to these at all! Read More
Helpful
(1)
