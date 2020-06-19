Banana Butterscotch Bread

60 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 14
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Warning! Addictive! This is such a delicious version of traditional banana bread and is extremely popular whenever I make it that I had to share it on Allrecipes! I got it from an old Bed and Breakfast recipe from a place in Maryland and make it every year around the holidays! I don't use the walnuts, but I hear that it is really good for those that like them. This recipe has definitely become a new tradition!

By KWARREN

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 9x5-inch loaf pans. Set aside. Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Beat in the egg, then stir in the mashed bananas. Pour in the flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated. Fold in the butterscotch chips and walnuts; mixing just enough to evenly combine. Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 28 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 131.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022