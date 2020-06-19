Banana Butterscotch Bread

Wow! Really good, but I love using butterscotch chips in breads. Don't know why it never occurred to me to put them in banana bread since it is my favorite. This may be too sweet for some people but I think the bread would still be delicious without the chips if you're worried about that. Oh, and I just baked it all in one large loaf pan for about 60 min, no idea why the recipe calls for two. And I always use brown sugar in sweet breads instead of white. UPDATE: I used all whole wheat flour (in pictures posted) and it was just as good & helps balance the sweetness. UPDATE: Made this into muffins and baked for around 18 min. They were great, & much easier to freeze for individual servings. It made about 20 muffins I think. I also don't mash the banana too much, I break it up & throw it in my mixer after creaming the butter & sugar and the mixer does the work. These are sooo easy when using my mixer, just make sure to only mix the flour in until just combined & not over-mix.

