Banana Butterscotch Bread

Warning! Addictive! This is such a delicious version of traditional banana bread and is extremely popular whenever I make it that I had to share it on Allrecipes! I got it from an old Bed and Breakfast recipe from a place in Maryland and make it every year around the holidays! I don't use the walnuts, but I hear that it is really good for those that like them. This recipe has definitely become a new tradition!
Wow! Really good, but I love using butterscotch chips in breads. Don't know why it never occurred to me to put them in banana bread since it is my favorite. This may be too sweet for some people but I think the bread would still be delicious without the chips if you're worried about that. Oh, and I just baked it all in one large loaf pan for about 60 min, no idea why the recipe calls for two. And I always use brown sugar in sweet breads instead of white. UPDATE: I used all whole wheat flour (in pictures posted) and it was just as good & helps balance the sweetness. UPDATE: Made this into muffins and baked for around 18 min. They were great, & much easier to freeze for individual servings. It made about 20 muffins I think. I also don't mash the banana too much, I break it up & throw it in my mixer after creaming the butter & sugar and the mixer does the work. These are sooo easy when using my mixer, just make sure to only mix the flour in until just combined & not over-mix.
Wow! Really good, but I love using butterscotch chips in breads. Don't know why it never occurred to me to put them in banana bread since it is my favorite. This may be too sweet for some people but I think the bread would still be delicious without the chips if you're worried about that. Oh, and I just baked it all in one large loaf pan for about 60 min, no idea why the recipe calls for two. And I always use brown sugar in sweet breads instead of white. UPDATE: I used all whole wheat flour (in pictures posted) and it was just as good & helps balance the sweetness. UPDATE: Made this into muffins and baked for around 18 min. They were great, & much easier to freeze for individual servings. It made about 20 muffins I think. I also don't mash the banana too much, I break it up & throw it in my mixer after creaming the butter & sugar and the mixer does the work. These are sooo easy when using my mixer, just make sure to only mix the flour in until just combined & not over-mix.
My son & I loved this, came out great. I swapped 1/2c of the flour with 1/2c whole wheat flour to make it a little healthier and it was just terrific! I loved making something different from the same old banana bread. The loaves weren't tall but they weren't "heavy" either. I did have to cook it 20min longer than the recipe states though.
Amazing! I took it to a BBQ and it disappeared immediately! I put all the batter into a bundt pan instead of 2 loaf pans and I cooked it for 30 min at 350. When it cooled I put a glaze over it (1/2 cup confectioners sugar & 2.5 tbsp milk).
Excellent recipe! Very tasty ! I followed others suggestions and used less sugar. I think it was still very sweet. The only other change I made was to put the batter into 1 9 X 5 pan. It took about 6 minutes more to cook. I will make this again!
This was amazing! I used half whole wheat and half white flour. To make it more of a dessert, I put a topping on it, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon ginger, and 2 teaspoons melted butter, mixed together and then sprinkled on before baking. Wonderful! I had to bake it a few minutes longer than the recipe calls for.
I have been making my own version of butterscotch banana bread for years as a friend of mine is addicted to butterscotch. so i make her a few loaves of my bread every christmas. i tried this version and it is so yummy. I and my family absoluetely love it!!
This has a really good flavor. Different from traditional banana bread. Only thing I did differently was I used less sugar since the butterscotch chips are so sweet. Also, I'm not sure if they are supposed to be this way, but my loaves turned out only about an inch high, which makes for really small slices. Next time I will try putting all the batter in one loaf pan and cook longer, 50 - 60 minutes. You are right, it is addicting, my daughter can't stop eating it!
I used all whole wheat flour, 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon and nutmeg, cut the sugar back to a scant 1/4 of a cup and I used 1/3 cup butterscotch chips. I snuck one right out of the oven and it was wonderful. I'm really glad I cut the sugar back and the butterscotch chips back otherwise I think along with my too-ripe bananas, it would have been way too sweet. Really, REALLY good. NOTE: I made mini-muffins out of this recipe and I got 36 mini muffins, three tins worth.
Soooo good! I made it healthier by using 1/2 whole wheat flour, egg sub, and applesauce instead of butter. I also used slightly less (brown) sugar. Halved the recipe, but used 2 whole bananas. You have to try it fresh from the oven!
I prepared the batter as directed, but I increased the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon and I made 12 jumbo muffins instead of loaves. I baked them 20 minutes, and they came out great. I love the combination of banana and butterscotch. Excellent recipe!
This banana bread came out just perfect! Very tasty and a great twist on standard banana bread. The butterscotch is prefect with the bananas; I have made it with choc.chips and they overpower the bread a bit much. I followed the recipe exactly, only used on bread pan instead of two, and baked for 60 min. It came out just the right size as a loaf bread - 2-3 inches tall. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Um, YUM! There were 4 bananas on the counter that were very ripe, just begging to be baked and I had a half bag of butterscotch chips that I wanted to use up. When I came across this recipe, I knew that my problems were solved! The only variations that I made were to use whole wheat flour (Bob's Red Mill), butter substitute and cut the sugar down to a 1/3rd cup since I was using one more banana than called for. It turned out deliciously! I made two loaves yesterday, took some of one across the street to my cousins and my roomies and I have managed to consume all but 3 slices of the rest. I can't wait to make it again! Oh, and it's even better after sitting for a day or two. The flavors really have a chance to meld together and the butterscotch chips do this cool melting into the bread thing. Mmmm :-)
Made it exactly as instructed and came out fantastic. The 2 loaves are small - they don't puff up like traditional bread, but so delicious. The kitchen smelled absolutely heavenly with the butterscotch and the bananas. Can't wait to make this again.
It just didn't do it for me. And to use 3 bowls (mixing bowl, flour mixture bowl, and bowl to mash bananas) was more cumbersome than the taste gave way to. I've made too many easier banana bread recipes only using one bowl and a masher versus a mixer. Do note however, I used the Nestle butterscotch morsels which is their new recipe and noticeably HORRIBLE. Too sweet and lacks the old rich butterscotch taste. I called Nestle and they have had many complaints and in August will bring back the old recipe for a limited time only. So find another butterscotch morsel other than Nestle if you make this.
It was alright. It wasn't too sweet at all. I think next time I'll add more cinnamon. Was disappointed that the butterscotch chips oozed out of the top and some even stuck to the pan and burned. Those chips that were towards he bottom burned to the bottom of the pan.
Absolutely delicious and moist! I substituted unsweetened applesauce for the butter, used only a 1/4 cup of coconut sugar, and pecans instead of walnuts. Baked in 5 mini loaves for about 25 minutes. Came out perfect and not too sweet.
WONDERFUL! I've made Banana bread w/ butterscotch chips before but couldn't find my recipe. I'm like others and the chips have always ended up on the bottom. I followed advice from another user, Hartsellem, and used brown sugar, threw my bananas in the mixer without mashing them, and then sprinkled my chips on the top. It was perfect - a nice thick batter and a wonderfully moist, yummy bread. I couldn't find my loaf pans and my muffin tins were too hard to get to, so I made 2 8x8 pans. My mother loves the crust so I figured she would like that. Just a really fabulous recipe!
Batter was too thick to pour. The creamed butter, sugar and egg created a thick paste so I added some buttermilk to get it to a pourable consistency. The final result divided between two loaf pans is scant and made very thin and small loaves. I prefer a thicker loaf that fills the pan. Overall a good idea, but next time I'll stick with my standby banana bread recipe and just add the butterscotch chips.
I just finished making it. Although I'm sure it's yummy, I had to drastically increase the baking time. I used one loaf pan instead of two, so I'm not sure if that made a difference in baking time. In the end, I added at least another 20 minutes until the middle was more fully cooked through.
this wasn't bad. i downgraded the sugar to 1/4 cup.. i'd suggest not doing that. or if you do, add more butterscotch chips. i ended up making this in a mini muffin pan and then drizzling ghirardelli dark cocoa over them.
Good flavor but if I ever used this recipe again I would put in more cinnamon and butterscotch chips. The recipe did not fill up two bread pans so the bread was very thin and I had to leave it in the oven for about 7 min longer so it got done.
Really enjoyed this! Super easy to make. I added splash of vanilla when I added the egg, and I split the 3/4 cup sugar to be 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Loaves turned out VERY light. Baked for an extra 10 minutes or so. Delicious use of ripe bananas and leftover butterscotch chips!
Very good banana bread. The butterscotch is nice with the bananas. And my son (surprisingly) did not complain about the walnuts. I’m not sure how to slice each loaf into twelve slices, though. I only got each loaf into eight slices. They’d be too thin otherwise. Two thumbs up!
I used honey instead of sugar, which should be a 1-1 ratio and skipped the nuts. All 4 kids liked it, but we agreed to make it sweeter next time. I’m going to try adding some brown sugar plus the honey and extra butterscotch chips. Also I used a glass pan and the recipe didn’t indicate whether that would require different oven temp or cook time. Meaning I had to recheck it numerous times to avoid drying it out. Overall great recipe and very moist! I’ll add another review what we try the modified version. ;)
This bread does not cook in 25 minutes as stated, it needs about 50 or sixty minutes. I am not sure of the exact time as I opened my oven so many times to check it after 25 minutes that I am sure I lost a lot of heat. So be aware of that and give it a try.
I halved the recipe and got 8 muffins out of it. I also added the optional walnuts which I think helped cut some of the sweetness. It was very good and I will probably make it again when I have butterscotch chips around.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.