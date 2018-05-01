Filipino Patola Soup with Misua

This is a great-tasting Filipino noodle soup especially on a cold, rainy day. Serve immediately with rice or bread.

By lola

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion and garlic until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add prawns; cook and stir until starting to turn color, about 2 minutes. Add fish sauce and pepper; cover and cook until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour chicken broth into the skillet with prawns. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer until flavors begin to combine, about 2 minutes. Add patola; re-cover and cook until mostly softened, about 5 minutes. Add misua noodles; let simmer until tender yet firm to the bite, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 2097.8mg. Full Nutrition
