5-Ingredient Mango Relish

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This mango relish is a refreshing side dish to serve with fried fish.

By lola

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the mango, tomato, cilantro, and onion together in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.9g; sodium 8.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mstlp
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2011
this was a recipe i tweeked myself by adding some jalapeno pepper(to taste) and some balsamic vinegar. about 1 Tbsp. and i served it over fried steak.... Very good recipe.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022