Filipino Fish Escabeche

Tilapia, cod, or halibut can be used for making this Filipino fish escabeche, which comes with a sweet and sour sauce.

Recipe by lola

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pat tilapia dry with a paper towel. Cut 2 to 3 slits on either side of fish; sprinkle salt on top. Fry in hot oil until browned, about 2 minutes per side.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onion and garlic until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add red bell pepper and ginger; sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

  • Mix water, vinegar, and sugar together in a bowl. Pour into onion mixture in the skillet. Cover and bring to a boil. Cook until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add cornstarch. Boil, stirring often, until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes. Pour sauce over fish.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 95.2mg. Full Nutrition
