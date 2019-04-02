Fried Rice (Sinangag)

19 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Sinangag is a Filipino version of fried rice with garlic, ham, and eggs. This dish is usually served for breakfast and a great way to use leftover rice.

By lola

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a skillet; cook the eggs in the hot oil until set, 3 to 5 minutes. Cool and slice into thin ribbons; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 2 more teaspoons oil in a large skillet; fry the garlic in the oil, mashing it while frying until light brown and almost crispy, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and mix thoroughly until it is well blended with the garlic. Add the soy sauce and mix again; cook for 2 minutes. Stir the ham into the mixture; cook and stir another 5 minutes. Fold the sliced egg into the mixture and cook until hot, about 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
838 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 148.9g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 116.1mg; sodium 649.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/11/2022