Fried Rice (Sinangag)
Sinangag is a Filipino version of fried rice with garlic, ham, and eggs. This dish is usually served for breakfast and a great way to use leftover rice.
this recipe was great but i add onion, sweet paper and some sweet peas and carrots and i add some extra seasoning but it was very great my family loved it
This was really easy and fairly quick too. I added in a handful of frozen peas/carrots and this made a meal in one pan. I thought it needed a little more flavor like some chicken boullion , onion or maybe sesame oil and a bit more soy sauce. Overall this was a good dish and my family enjoyed this.
Really good. Simple yet very flavorful with the garlic. Would make again. Thanks for the recipe!
Adding bacon (instead of the ham) and mushrooms also made this dish quite amazing.
I made as directed & it was very good. Next time I will add some carrots & maybe peas for more color & taste.
i love this!!!
Even better with frozen peas and carrots added and garlic salt! Quick and easy dinner with a side of spring rolls or potstickers for the whole family!
I was looking for a recipe for leftover rice and ham and this fit the bill exactly. I did add green onion and I have to say that this was a very flavorful dish. I'll definitely make it again when I have an abundance of ham which usually happens right after New Year's Day.
Very good and a definite improvement on what we used to make. My wife made the comment "Hey! This tastes like the stuff we get from take out!" and I had to agree. The garlic makes the difference. This recipe is a keeper! I've made it several times now to go with oriental dishes and it is a favorite of the entire family. Thank you!
a good basic fried rice recipe. could use more seasoning.
I add sesame oil, onion, peas and carrots. Everything else is the same as I make. Occasionally I add some ginger for a twist.
This is now my go-to fried rice recipe when making an asian flavored main dish. It was flavorful without being overpowering. I cut the recipe in half except for the soy sauce and ham and it was a big hit!