Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)

It's a great recipe! I actually used arborio rice and added more than a cup which made it turn into a risotto! Which still tasted great although I will definitely stick to 1 cup of rice next time! To make this recipe as healthy as possible, I used home made chicken broth with organic chicken frames. I also used organic chicken thighs. For the salt, the best type to use is celtic sea salt or pink Himalayan salt as it contains essential minerals for bodily functions which isn't found in table salt. In fact, table salt is the worse type of salt to use as it is synthetically made and contains no health benefits. It actually harms your body overtime. (Do some research if you want to know more) For the fish sauce, you can find the healthiest ones at the health food store which doesn't contain added preservatives but it does cost a little more than the cheaper one. Although being healthy isn't cheap! Overall, it's a great recipe and definitely satisfied my filo food cravings.