Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)

This is a soupy dish that is served mainly for a snack.

By lola

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat; cook and stir the onion, garlic, and ginger in the hot oil until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken wings; cook and stir together for 1 minute. Stir the fish sauce into the pot, cover, and cook another 2 minutes.

  • Pour the chicken broth into the pot. Add the sweet rice and stir. Bring the mixture to a boil; cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to assure the rice is not sticking to the bottom of the pot. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the green onion, and serve with lemon slices and additional fish sauce, if desired.

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 42.1mg; sodium 1586.1mg. Full Nutrition
