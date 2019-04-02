Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)

Absolutely awesome Arroz Caldo! When I visit the Phillipines, one of my favorite Filipino dishes is Arroz Caldo and this is even better than what I'm used to getting there! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out superb! My Filipino wife LOVED it and wants me to make more. I want to make more! I did not find it to be overly salty as some reviewers complained of. If, however, you do not normally use much salt you may want to use unsalted chicken broth. Also, instead of lemon, I was able to procure some calamansi lime which is served in the Phillipines with this dish and made it very authentic for me. Happily, and without reservation, I give this a 5-star, two thumbs up rating.