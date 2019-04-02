Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)
This is a soupy dish that is served mainly for a snack.
Very simple ingredients, BUT for those watching their sodium intake I found that you can use water instead of chicken broth because the fish sauce already adds salt plus I added a touch of Kosher salt. The bone-in chicken wings plus all the other ingredients adds lots of flavor. But if you're like me and hate rubbery, gummy chicken skins, I used skinless boneless chicken breast because the chicken broth adds lots of flavor. Thanks for posting this recipe.
I have also made arroz caldo with whole chicken pieces. My family asks for this especially during flu season with increased (may double or triple) amounts of garlic & ginger for their medicinal benefits -- antibacterial, antiviral, breaks fevers, clears head congestion, opens airways. More effective than chicken noodle soup.
i never had this in our home growing up. i heard about it and tried to make this now that i own my own pots and pans. really simple and good!!! please post more filipino dishes coz i wanna learn... :)
Absolutely awesome Arroz Caldo! When I visit the Phillipines, one of my favorite Filipino dishes is Arroz Caldo and this is even better than what I'm used to getting there! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out superb! My Filipino wife LOVED it and wants me to make more. I want to make more! I did not find it to be overly salty as some reviewers complained of. If, however, you do not normally use much salt you may want to use unsalted chicken broth. Also, instead of lemon, I was able to procure some calamansi lime which is served in the Phillipines with this dish and made it very authentic for me. Happily, and without reservation, I give this a 5-star, two thumbs up rating.
This is so tasty! I didn't have fresh ginger on hand, so I used powdered ginger. I also used brown rice instead of white rice, which was still very yummy, I just had to let it simmer for much longer. VERY good! Thank you!
My dad used to make this all the time, and it's such a great comfort food, especially in the Fall/Winter. I always thought it was hard to make, but it's really very easy! I pretty much make it as directed in the recipe but with a few changes: 1. I use chicken thighs, skin off 2. I use water with a bit of liquid chicken stock concentrate 3. I only use the fish sauce to taste 4. I use Jasmine rice because it's what I usually have on hand 5. I squeeze lemon juice over the pot while it's cooking to really incorporate the lemon flavour. I really love this dish and it'll be a staple in our house from now on!
Easy to follow recipe and it tasted great. I purchased the glutinous rice at the local Oriental store.
Arroz Caldo is my favorite filipino dish, hands down! My mother in law makes it, but she was recently out of town and I had a taste for it. So I found this recipe and it's even better than my mother in law's! I made another batch when she was on her way home and she and my father in law said it was better. The recipe is easy to follow. I have to add, I *hate* the smell of fish sauce. However, once you add the broth it's fine, and I can't argue with the excellent end result. :) So those of you who add it and think they ruined it, you didn't, and it'll be fine. I'm sure it'd be great without it, too.
i miss this dish its great in winter
Easy to follow directions, easy to make and tastes awesome!
Needs chicken Bouillon! Too salty!
This was absolutely wonderful!! I had it for the first time at a church function and have been craving it ever since. The chicken just falls off the bone. I tried just throwing everything in a crock pot, and it come out great!
This was wonderful! I used brown rice and chicken breasts because that's what I had on hand. Also I added some celery when it was close to being done cooking. We garnished it with cilantro, avocado, and green onions which complemented the dish nicely. This was such a great meal for a cold snowy day. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
This is just as delicious as my moms! I only made a few small changes which I remember from my mom's soup. I used chicken thighs instead of wings and seared the skin to make it crispy before I added it to the pot. I also added small diced carrots to the soup. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This was a very simple recipe to assemble and made for a delightful result. This was my first time cooking with glutinous sweet rice and I loved the way it thickened the soup just perfectly. Very lovely and easy chicken porridge recipe, thanks for sharing lola.
It tastes just like the arroz caldo my parents make.
My husband was feeling ill and I thought it would be nice to make him this dish. My Mom used to make it for me when I was feeling under the weather. Reminded me of my childhood! I didn't add the extra salt for taste. I felt the fish sauce gave it enough salt. I also used boneless chicken thighs cut up. It's just easier to eat, but I do feel the chicken with bones adds more flavor. Thanks for the recipe! I am usually not a strong cook but feel like this came out perfect!
I'm Filipino and grew up eating this dish. My parents don't measure their ingredients so it is nice to find this recipe. Followed the directions accordingly and tasted like my parents' dish. My parents enjoyed my cooking as well.
Turned out so good! My mom always made it with more rice to make it less soupy so I added an extra cup and a half of rice. Takes me back to my childhood!
our auntie made this for us every time we were sick. She passed away last month and the whole family got sick just in time for Christmas. I found this recipe and gave it a shot. I followed the recipe, but added extra garlic and ginger - used 1/2 the fish sauce. My family loved it! Next time, I would also add toasted garlic as an additional garnish.
I use a quartered chicken and make it in a crockpot. Delicious and tasted like my mom's. I was out of fish sauce, so I added hondashi which gave it the perfect fish flavor.
I love this recipe! I haven't had this dish since I was kid & my mother made this whenever I was sick. It brought a lot of memories. Instead of wings I used skinless chicken thighs, sliced, & bones removed but not thrown away. I wanted flavor from the bones so I cooked them with the dish & after cooking threw them away. I used sushi rice because that was what was available at my grocery and it worked great. I followed what others noted about using low sodium chicken broth. For the ginger I cheated and used a pureed product my grocery had (Gourmet Garden Stir-in Paste Ginger). Its so much easier than peeling, slicing/grating, & squeezing ginger. I used 2 tablespoons.
This is excellent. The only changes I made were to pull the chicken off the bones before the step of adding the broth and rice; and adding a drizzle of sesame oil at the end.
Loved it! Used chicken thighs instead of wings. It even passed the native Filipino test - my boss tasted it and pronounced it good.
I have made this 3 times within a week now. I took one serving to a friend whom just had a baby. We love the fresh ginger and yummy consistency. I made it with leftover chicken the first time. Dark meat seemed to be the yummiest. I also made it with uncooked chicken thighs and just cooked a bit longer. Every way was super yummy. I will be making this often because it's something my two littles love and my husband says it's just as good as his mom's.
I followed the recipe as instructed...added turmeric powder for color and extra flavor. Would make it over and over! Thank you for easy and great comfort Filipino food recipe! It was a hit! No leftovers
I make my own version, it's awesome if you serve it with lemon juice or Calamansi juice (Philippine lemon, available in freezer packs at the oriental supermarkets) and topped it with chopped spring onions and boiled egg. i also use chicken breast (cut in bite size) for this and my husband would devour it like there's no tomorrow. as for the saltiness, you don't have to follow the ingredients, but make sure you do have either chicken broth or bouillon. FISH SAUCE IS OPTIONAL. keep tasting the soup if the saltiness is just right. also, if you hate munching on ginger root (like me lol) use ginger powder. again, use it gradually then taste it if you want it to be a bit spicy. I guarantee you, you'll have a second bowl after this.
Very good in a very cold weather in queensland right now:)
Pretty tasty! I used Jasmine rice instead of glutinous rice but other than that I followed the recipe exactly and it came out great. Love to eat this when it's cold or there is someone in the house with the flu. I didn't need to add any salt in the end, just some pepper.
Yummy! Skip the extra salt. The salt from the broth and fish sauce should be enough. Add spinach for veggies.
Loved this recipe! The only thing I changed was instead of the chicken wings, I substituted about a pound of chopped up chicken thighs. It turned out SO good!!!
I’m Filipino and this tastes just like my Lola’s arroz caldo! I use 1lb browned skinless boneless chicken thighs and low sodium chicken broth. I don’t like small ginger pieces in my soup, and so I chopped the 2 inches of ginger into 6 larger pieces and fished them out before serving. I’ve even made this dish with left over rotisserie chicken meat and it’s still perfect.
Authentic taste! I only had rotisserie chicken on hand, so I followed the recipe except added shredded chicken and drumstick (with bones) last half of cooking time. I also used half low sodium broth and half water to control saltiness after. Perfect for our entire family who was feeling under the weather--Our Filipino chicken soup remedy :) . I'm sure it would have tasted even better had I browned chicken wings and thighs!
The recipe is perfect! I just added some fried garlic, crispy chicken skin and tofu in soy vinegar sauce.
Easy to make. The amount of garlic, onions and ginger that I used was based on taste. I did not measure the amount. But I definitely used a lot of ginger and garlic :-). I used chicken bouillon instead of fish sauce and I used 1/2 glutinous white rice and 1/2 regular rice so it's not as thick (tip from my mom). I used fried garlic from a jar for convenience. I used chicken breasts instead of chicken wings.
Tastes just as good as my husband's family makes it! I used chicken breasts because that's what I had on hand, just cut them into pieces. I added slices of hard boiled egg on top like my family does. I've seen some people add safflower, I'll try that next time. I'm freezing half which I read online works for this dish.
easy to make, simple ingredients, tasty comfort food. Love it! thank you for sharing.
Like my mom made for us...yum! Garnished with fried chicken skin, toasted garlic, safflower and green onion. Always use fresh garlic and ginger- it makes all the difference and smells & tastes amazing.
It's a great recipe! I actually used arborio rice and added more than a cup which made it turn into a risotto! Which still tasted great although I will definitely stick to 1 cup of rice next time! To make this recipe as healthy as possible, I used home made chicken broth with organic chicken frames. I also used organic chicken thighs. For the salt, the best type to use is celtic sea salt or pink Himalayan salt as it contains essential minerals for bodily functions which isn't found in table salt. In fact, table salt is the worse type of salt to use as it is synthetically made and contains no health benefits. It actually harms your body overtime. (Do some research if you want to know more) For the fish sauce, you can find the healthiest ones at the health food store which doesn't contain added preservatives but it does cost a little more than the cheaper one. Although being healthy isn't cheap! Overall, it's a great recipe and definitely satisfied my filo food cravings.
Loved it! Perfect comfort food for a cold day
Delicious!
My wife is a bit squeamish so I simmered a leftover rotisserie chicken, after dinner, for 2 hours and used the broth the next day with deboned breast meat to make the dish. Next time I’ll throw in a few wings for daddy;{)
I used jasmine rice, and it was perfect.
just made this with chicken bouillon cubes, ground up chicken breast and jasmine rice . its good but next time i would add less fish sauce, half a teaspoon and less fresh ginger.
This is the BEST Arroz Caldo recipe! It has become a staple in our house. I do use regular white rice (with a little extra boil time) and whatever chicken I have on hand and it always comes out perfectly. It's quick, easy, and my kids practically eat the whole pot (they aren't usually big eaters and they do not like garlic or ginger ????)
What an easy and flavorful porridge. I made a batch for a family party and the easy adjustments helps a lot on AR. This is not a pretty dish but it is super yummy and kids love it but be careful of the bones. I use white pepper and bullion.
I doubled the amount of ginger and garlic for the health benefits (as someone else mentioned) and used Arborio rice because that’s what I had. It was SOOOO good! Thank you for this recipe.