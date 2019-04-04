Adobong Pusit (Squid Adobo)
Adobong pusit is a Filipino squid recipe that tastes best if you use fresh, smaller squid. Squid is simmered with onion, garlic, tomato, vinegar, and soy sauce for a tasty meal.
Well done! A nice Filipino dish. We use a bay leaf as well and don't overcook or the squid will be chewy!Read More
This recipe worked the way it was supposed to, but to be honest neither one of us liked it at all. We like octopus and squid. So, apparently we didn't like the sauce.Read More
Excellent recipe! To create a sweeter flavor use teriyaki sauce in place of the soy sauce and a mango/peach salsa in place of the tomato and onions.
A very delicious filipino cuisine! More to come from myself...
This was fantastic! I have never cooked squid before, and have only eaten it fried or in Thai soup. I was convinced by the reviews to try it, and I am so glad I did. Absolutely wonderful, thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
we don't use water in adobong pusit because as the squid cooked there will be enough liquid coming out from the squid.
Will definitely make again, really good recipe for squid.
This was delicious. I love squid and adobo was recommended to me. I did no substitutions but added an additional 1/2tbsp of soy sauce, only 1 small tomato, 4 cloves of garlic, and 3/4 of the liquid from boiling it first. I added in parts as it cooked to prevent it being soupy. It was a good balance of sweet and salty and I will definitely make this again.
It's good but it lacks in depth of flavor. Something was missing. I tried to improve its flavor by adding more teriyaki sauce but still it didn't work. It only improved when I added some red grape pomegranate juice and simmered it longer.
