Adobong Pusit (Squid Adobo)

Adobong pusit is a Filipino squid recipe that tastes best if you use fresh, smaller squid. Squid is simmered with onion, garlic, tomato, vinegar, and soy sauce for a tasty meal.

Recipe by lola

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine squid, vinegar, and water in a small pot over medium heat; season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir onion and garlic in hot oil until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in tomato and soy sauce.

  • Pour squid mixture into tomato mixture and bring to a simmer; cook for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 7.4g; sodium 214.5mg. Full Nutrition
