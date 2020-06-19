Filipino Beef Steak
This is a very easy recipe to make. A tender cut of beef is sliced thin and marinated with lemon juice and soya sauce for at least an hour or longer.
This is a very easy recipe to make. A tender cut of beef is sliced thin and marinated with lemon juice and soya sauce for at least an hour or longer.
This was very good! It was very easy to prepare, and all of the engredients I had on hand.. made it even better. I sliced my steaks paper thin while they are partially frozen so it's easier to slice.Read More
This was just okay. Kind of discouraging because it was alot of prep work and dirty dishes. Not sure if i'll make again...Read More
This was very good! It was very easy to prepare, and all of the engredients I had on hand.. made it even better. I sliced my steaks paper thin while they are partially frozen so it's easier to slice.
Great recipe, but found that calamansi juice works best to achieve that true Filipino taste. You can find it frozen in packets at most Asian stores. Taste the marinade beforehand, add juice if it's too salty, and soy sauce if it's too sour. Cook marinade for a few minutes afterward if u want sauce to pour over some garlic rice..the perfect complement to this classic dish.
Always a favorite dish my step mother would make. Didn't make any changes to this recipe.
Very easy and tasted so good!!!
This was incredibly easy to make and for such a simple dish it was surprisingly flavorful. Served with a salad on the side it made for a quick meal that satisfied both me and my husband. Just don't forget that it needs to marinate for at least an hour before cooking! I made the marinade and got the marinated meat into the fridge and chopped up my onions. Then when it was time to cook all I had to do was throw everything into the two skillets and dinner was ready in five minutes. As written you'll end up with too little marinade. I made it with just one pound of meat but forgot to scale back the onions. It was still really tasty, but I'll adjust the meat-to-onion ratio a bit better next time.
My mother always added a bit of vinegar as well. Very good!
Used much more soysauce and 2 lemons. Thank you for posting!
For a first timer cook like me, I'd say this was pretty easy to prepare. Had all the ingredients in our kitchen. Glad I impressed my mom who came home tired from work. :) Thanks for this simple yet yummy recipe. Truly a Pinoy taste! :) -Ivy from California
You need a lot more marinade than is called for considering it also calls for 4 lbs of meat but it is a great recipe. This also works really well with sliced up pork butt.
This is really good but i used calamansi juice instead of lemon juice, slice the onions instead of chopping them and double the garlic. This is the true filipino way to make this delicious beef steak and of course serve over rice
Even though I didn't use the NY strips as in the recipe and used sirloin tip instead, it still turned out wonderful. Great recipe. Thanks for posting this, the family loved it. : )
This was just okay. Kind of discouraging because it was alot of prep work and dirty dishes. Not sure if i'll make again...
I made the marinade for the beef but instead of using only onions I used 2 bags of Kroger frozen noddles and vegetable stir fry. If was awesome. My husband and I and our 1 yr old loved it!!
Great flavour. I was looking for something different to do with these strips and found this recipe. My dish turned out not perfect, as I overdid the cornstarch, but was still delicious. I will try it again as my family loved it. Served with brown rice and steamed veggies.
Very good dish! I did grill the onions and garlic and threw in the marinated steak and cooked it all together so the flavors were infused. Will definitely make again!
This recipe was good, but strangely kind of bland. Personally, one of the things I'd like to try next time is to add a chili or two to it. I've also considered using orange instead of lemon juice and maybe adding a mango to the marinade as well. Thank you, Iola, for sharing it anyway! It will make a fine take-off point for further experimentation :)
Tastes just like the way my dad made it. It's one of those dishes I introduced to my partner, who's white and hasn't really been exposed to any Filipino foods. It has been given two thumbs up!
very simple recipe to follow, I always wanted to make it, tastes just like my lola. -thank you
Tastes just like the way my dad made it. It's one of those dishes I introduced to my partner, who's white and hasn't really been exposed to any Filipino foods. It has been given two thumbs up!
Good recipe, but you need more marinade. After I made more marinade it tasted a little too tangy, so I kept having to adjust the lemon and soy sauce mixture. My fault though... I put the marinade and onions (after they were cooked) in another pot and thickened the sauce with corn starch. My hubby likes to add it on top of his rice. My dad makes this but doesn't add sugar to it at all. Still tasted much like his though.
So juicy and delicious
It was easy to make - and really tasty. Served with rice and french beans. The only suggestion I can make is I would cut back a tiny bit on the lemon juice (I had a pretty large lemon - maybe a smaller one would work better) Definitely will make it again.
I baked this instead of putting it in oil. It was good but the meat was rally tough.
It was so good
I made this today and the whole family loved it. Easy to make yet very delicious!
The dish was too salty, and I love salt. I would probably not make again, although I appreciated the ingredients were all items found in the typical kitchen. It just wasn't for me.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections