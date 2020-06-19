Filipino Beef Steak

This was incredibly easy to make and for such a simple dish it was surprisingly flavorful. Served with a salad on the side it made for a quick meal that satisfied both me and my husband. Just don't forget that it needs to marinate for at least an hour before cooking! I made the marinade and got the marinated meat into the fridge and chopped up my onions. Then when it was time to cook all I had to do was throw everything into the two skillets and dinner was ready in five minutes. As written you'll end up with too little marinade. I made it with just one pound of meat but forgot to scale back the onions. It was still really tasty, but I'll adjust the meat-to-onion ratio a bit better next time.