Filipino Beef Stir-Fry

This is an easy Pinoy recipe if you don't have much time. The beef can be sliced and marinated ahead of time making the meat even tastier. Eat the dish alone or serve with rice. Use a tender cut such as New York steak or prime rib.
Sooo good. I think ive discovered my new favorite asian condiment... Oyster sauce! I think i added more than a table spoon cause it was a bit salty (my fault) I loved the combination of veggies, specially the peas. Looks very authentic and tastes authentic too. A keeper!!
This was a tasty meal. I did not have oyster sauce or cornstarch, but I improvised. Used flour instead of cornstarch and sprinkled in a few honey roasted nuts to give more flavor. Used the veges I had on hand and we ate great. Best part was I didn't have to go to the grocery.
This was great! I used a combo of fresh veggies (celery, red pepper, carrots) and frozen (green peas, sugar snap peas) added in a little later. I also used a top sirloin round steak in place of the NY strip and turned out great!
Delicious! My husband is Filipino, so I wanted to try this for him. He loved it! We didn't have any oyster sauce, but it tasted great without it. The steak marinade was also very flavorful. Two hours marinading really worked out great. You could just make the marinade without the rest of the stir fry and still have a delicious meat dish.
T.Davis
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2010
I have no idea why more people have not reviewed this recipe because it is excellent! We use blade steak and it comes out very tender and is delicious with the snow peas and carrots. I do not usually have oyster sauce and omit it without any problem. I also cut down a little on the olive oil and throw in some mushrooms and water chesnuts, but it's all to taste. Thank you for an easy great meal my family loves!
Made a few changes to this when we omitted the celery, onions & peppers. We also used more oyster sauce because let's be honest...IT IS SO GOOD. Oh My Stars...who knew it was this freaking good. My household prefers the recipe without meat which makes it all the more tastier. The vegetables always come out nice, tender yet still crisp. It's already on repeat here.
This was actually really good! This is definitely a good recipe for a "busy housewife" andit was super easy to substitute food items for the ones listed. We used green bell pepper instead of red and for the carrots and peas we used frozen, since that is all we had on hand that night. I did add a little more Oyster sauce and soy sauce to the end product for a little extra taste. But overall this is a great recipe that I would recommend to everyone.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2010
very easy to fix. very good. made without oyster sauce first time. used frozen vegetables and came out fine. this is definately a keeper
Excellent for a busy week night dinner. Favors blended well. I made my rice in my electric pressured cooker in 6 minutes to serve along side this. For a very thin slice on your meat I left mine partially frozen. This was easier to slice very thin for a quick fry. I had all the ingredients on hand. But is easy enough to use any vegetable thank you.
This was good. I used sirloin steak and marinated it about 20 hours. The meat was very tender. The only thing I would do differently next time is not to coat the meat with corn starch. All that did was create a slime around the beef. Other than that it was a great recipe.
This meal is delish! The only thing I altered was I doubled the recipe for the marinade bc it seemed like there wasn't much of anything in the bowl. I didn't add the peas and celery because my family aren't fans. Everything else was followed as described and it was a hit! This meal will be in our rotation for sure!
I doubled the meat since I have young boys who have a hearty appetite. I increased the veggies as well. I used snap peas instead of snow peas which worked fine. I adjusted the spices accordingly. It was very good.
Left out the celery & carrots but added baby corn & bamboo shoots. Marinated the meat for 2 days and it was delicious! I didn’t measure anything so it’s very forgiving ??. My husband wished there was a sauce so I may try to figure that out next time! Added some chili paste for spice too
i tweeked this recipe so much, it's not even close to original so i don't feel right calling this a review. it was fantastic! but, what seperats it from stir-fry is i laid out the beef strips( like bacon) in 1/8" deep hot oil and fried it until it just began to get a nice crispy "finish". note: the cornstarch sticks to the pan almost immediately, so gently turn the meat and stay on your toes. a bit time consuming, but worth it! i added 2 more Tblsp oyster sauce and sweetened it with 2T hoisin sauce.
LOVED LOVED LOVED this. The key is the oyster sauce...tastes nothing like oysters btw. It is the secret to making a dish at home that tasted like you ordered takeout from an authentic Asian restaurant.
