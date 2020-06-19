Filipino Beef Stir-Fry

54 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This is an easy Pinoy recipe if you don't have much time. The beef can be sliced and marinated ahead of time making the meat even tastier. Eat the dish alone or serve with rice. Use a tender cut such as New York steak or prime rib.

By lola

Gallery

Credit: Allrecipes
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sliced steak in a large bowl; sprinkle cornstarch over top and toss to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk soy sauce and sugar together in a small bowl until sugar dissolves; pour over the steak. Mix and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic to the hot oil; cook and stir until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in oyster sauce and season with salt and pepper.

  • Add snow peas, green peas, carrot, celery, and bell pepper; cook and stir until vegetables are crisp-tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove vegetables from the skillet.

  • Remove steak from the marinade, shaking off any excess moisture; discard the marinade.

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in the same skillet. Fry steak in the hot skillet to your desired degree of doneness, 3 to 5 minutes per side for medium. Add the vegetables back to the skillet; mix well and cook until just heated through. Serve hot.

Editor's Note:

The magazine version of this recipe (called Beef Stir-Fry with Snow Peas) may be slightly different than the online version. Please follow directions carefully for whichever version you are using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 66.9mg; sodium 611mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/18/2022