Cola Pork Chops

4.1
980 Ratings
  • 5 429
  • 4 349
  • 3 122
  • 2 51
  • 1 29

This is a tried and true recipe for pork chops, but it works great using chicken too. With chicken, cooking time is more like 40 minutes for thick breasts.

Recipe by Kim

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together the ketchup, cola and brown sugar.

  • Place pork chops into a baking pan and pour cola mixture over, coating well. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

  • Bake for about one hour depending on the thickness of the pork chop.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 357.2mg. Full Nutrition
