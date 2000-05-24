Cola Pork Chops
This is a tried and true recipe for pork chops, but it works great using chicken too. With chicken, cooking time is more like 40 minutes for thick breasts.
This recipe was great. I modified it a little, but it turned out amazingly well. I rubbed the pork chops with garlic powder, onion powder and pepper then browned them. I also added 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1 teaspoon corn starch to the ketchup mixture. I put the pork chops in the oven for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. They were moist and the sauce turned out to be the perfect thickness.Read More
This is pretty tasty and very easy to make with just a few readily available items! I also recommend covering chops in flour and some seasonings (salt pepper garlic powder..whatever you like) and browning then putting in oven. Also when you are mixing the ketchup/soda mixture..let it sit in the bowl after mixing for a few minutes, it thickens and makes a thicker overall sauce when cooked.
This recipe was absolutely wonderful! I was skeptical b/c of the simplistic ingredients but it was wonderful. I did use a few of the suggestions from other reviewers. I floured and fried up the chops before putting them in the sauce to thicken the sauce, it also reduced the cooking time to about 40 minutes. I also used 1/2 ketchup and 1/2 barbecue sauce. I added onions and 2 cloves of garlic minced up. This was great, my husband and kid's loved it! I will definitely be making this soon:) Thanks for such a great recipe!
I can't believe this was so good! I would normally have passed this up, but after reading the reviews, I just had to try it. I used 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and equal amounts of the Coke and ketchup (a little more than a cup)and added a few slices of onion on top of the chops. I took the chops out at the end and thickened the sauce with some cornstarch and water. It was not too ketchupy for us and tasted great over rice. This was so quick to throw together and then fix the side dishes while it cooked. How simple! Thanks for sharing this recipe - I will definitely make it again...and again..
Don't worry about those reviews who said this wasn't good. It was awsome. I cooked this for my hubby his friend and myself and we all thought it was great. I spiced it up with garlic powder, seasoning salt, pepper, lemon juice (will ommit next time), a dash of tabasco and 2 tbsp of bbq sauce. I served it up with roasted potatoes (put in the oven at the same time and ready at the same time) and peas and corn. I'll definately make this again. I marinated mine for 2 hours first, not sure if it made a difference or not. TRY THIS
I covered my baking pan, and as a consequence had a lot of sauce, that was very thin. Will definately make this again, but will bake without a cover to thicken the sauce up. Hubby says this is actually a seven star recipe. I did add sliced onions and some garlic powder.
Very good! I followed a few of the tips of other reviewers, using half ketchup, half BBQ sauce, and I also added in some tabasco and garlic powder. Before putting them in the oven, I dredged the chops in lightly seasoned flour and fried them in olive oil to get a little caramelization and so the flour could thicken the sauce a little. They were very good. I used the extra sauce with added oregano on some pasta and served it as a side dish.
My daughter is taking a cooking class in school and chose this recipe to try. She read the reviews and decided to sear the chops first and change the catsup to half catsup/ half BBQ sauce from the reviews. We also added some garlic powder and onions to the mix. She baked it for 45 minutes at 350. It was good. We all liked it.
I was hesitant about this because my husband HATES ketchup... but I LOVE it! So I made it with half ketchup and half barbeque sauce, and I used Coke with Lime... which i found was really good because through the sweetness you could taste the lime! Needless to say there was NO leftovers!!!
So easy and so delicious! I doubled the ketchup, Coke and brown sugar and used boneless pork chops. I put it all in the crock pot and cooked it low and slow all day. So tender you could cut the chops with a fork. Even my kids liked this! I will definitely be making this again.
Try this recipe with diet cola, no brown sugar and a cup of your favorite salsa. If you are wacthing your weight or counting points you only have to count the meat.
The flavor was good, but I give it three stars because 1 hour is too long to cook most pork chops and they gave off a lot of liquid and made the good tasting sauce too thin and runny. I might try searing the porkchops first and browning them before baking them with the sauce next time.
Excellent way to make chops. They come out so tender. I did 1/2 cup ketchup and 1/2 barbeque sauce instead of just ketchup. And, like other reviewers, I coated them in flour (seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder, & garlic powder) and browned them first. I did find that most of the sauce burned off in the pan. I would definitely recommend coating the chops with only 1/2 of the cola mixture for the first half hour of baking. That's plenty to coat the top of the chops. Let it go about 30 minutes, take the pan out of the oven, flip the chops, then add the rest of the mixture. You'll end up with "saucier" chops in the end. Other than that though, no complaints. The sauce gave them a really good barbequed flavor. It was almost like eating some good ribs.
I have used this method since the sixties and it is an awesome and easy way to fix dinner. there are no rules you can spice it as much as little as you want to. chicken, hamb, pork chops steak whatever.
I made this tonite and the only thing i did differently was added 2 cups of cola instead of 1 cup and i also added chopped onions and garlic powder. This was so tender and juicy and delishious! We were very pleased with this recipe, Thank you for sharing.
This was surprisingly awesome! I used pork sirloin and Coke Cherry Zero. For such simple ingredients, this was outstanding!
This works great with Diet Coke! This is simple and makes delicious and tender chops and chicken! Cut calories and sugar, but don't sacrifice the taste by using Diet.
It smelled great while it was cooking, but....Sauce was way too watery,chops tasted boiled. I even added onion as suggested by other users, & sprinkled garlic powder, paprika, etc on the chops before putting the sauce on them. Not something I would make again.
This is by far the best pork chops I have ever had. I followed others suggestions and added 1/2 cup honey mesquite bbq sauce and 1/2 cup ketchup. I also seasoned them with garlic,onion,salt and pepper. I also added 1 1/2 cups soda instead of one. Please understand I do not like pork but I will eat it if its made this way. It is soft,flavorful, moist meat. To thicken the sauce I removed the chops and strained the sauce into a sauce pan and added flour to thicken. About 2 tbs of flour. Make sure to stir or it will clump up. Just pour sauce over chops and serve. I like to serve these with either rice or potatoes any style. Do not let the weird ingredients fool you. They are out of this world. Thanks to the author of the recipe for contributing. This is going in my permanent family recipe book. Yummy.
this is the same recipe we use for those premade meatballs in the crockpot for Christmas or Showers. It works perfectly, and people love it.Just dump the ingredients over top a bagful of premade meatballs in the crockpot and leave on all day. Yummm.
Love love love this recipe. I browned my chops and onion in skillet then used 1/2 bar-b-q sauce and 1/2 catsup with cola and brown sugar poured over chops then right in the oven in the same skillet. I also used garlic salt on my chops with flour. had ove set at 375 for 30 minutes. So tender no knife needed. Family loved it. Will serve again.
Yum! There were so many good suggestions from all the reviews. I chose to make the following changes. I seasoned and browned the pork first. I didn't have enought katchup, so I substituted Banana Katchup (from the Asian market, and a staple in Filipino kitchens). I mixed the sauce ingredients together before pouring over chops. I added 2 tablespoon of onion soup mix to the cola mixture. It was SOOO flavorful! I will make this again, but next time I will try it in the slow cooker.
This is a very versatile recipe. I used a gourmet tomato soup with the cola and the results were two thumbs up! I also browned the pork and added onions. Great recipe - very tender pork chops.
I thought this was delicious but I did have to modify it a good bit. I am not a fan of pork chops and wanted to try them a new way. Since I was not going to be home long enough to bake this, I put it in the slow cooker. I used 3 cans of Coke and about 3/4 cup of ketchup. I added 4 pork chops and 2 sliced bell peppers and sprinkled all of it with brown sugar. I cooked it on high for about 4.5 hours and served it over rice. I thought it was delicious. The pork chops were so tender.
We love these pork chops! I don't change a single ingredient and they always come out moist and tasty. I do keep them covered for 90% of their baking time though.
Had 2 thick cut chops marinating to go onto grill for tonights dinner. Big boomers and a lot of rain ended that idea and I went looking for recipes. Found this one I had saved and decided it was a little late in the game for anything fancy and I had all the ingredients at my fingertips. I have to tell you, the chops were juicy, tender and delicious! The sauce of cola, ketchup and brown sugar was a touch of genius. I have no idea why I was saving this recipe instead of using it, which I will do often. Big raves from DH, my favorite critic. Loved it. Thank you for sharing!!
I love recipes that involve cola as it adds that caramel/sweetness to the food. I used this once in awhile and did so this weekend. The children were skeptical but the middle child actually ate ALL of his vegetables to get 2nds of the chops! :^)
Gotta love cola. We enjoyed this, but not our favorite flavors.
Tender, tasty chops with this easy recipe.
YUM :-) BE SURE TO GIVE THIS ONE A TRY I made 3 pork chops with the sauce ratio for 6 pork chops for extra sauce. I also followed everyone's advise and added garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. Then I coated each side with flower and browned them in peanut oil and followed the rest of the recipe. 35 minutes was perfect for these chops.... and the boyz LOVED them.
Followed suggestions: half ketchup half BBQ sauce, seasoned some flour, coated the chops, and seared on each side before baking in oven. This will definitely be in our regular rotation!
very good chops. I did not brown mine like others had done. I only made half a recipe. the sauce came out a little to thick for me but other than that they turned out fine. will be making these again.
This was very tasty!
I added pepper, salt, garlic powder (because my fresh garlic was old), onion flakes and a dash of paprika prior to adding the "sauce". The recipe turned out very tasty. I can imagine that without the added spices it would have been very bland. My boyfriend, ironically, said "it's a keeper!"
Is so good my mom made this for years but she add it some mustard.
My husband and 2 year old and 3 year old really liked these. I dredged in flour that I seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper and seared in a pan in garlic infused olive oil before baking. I baked my about 1 inch thick chops for 30 minutes.
I agree, it works great with chicken, too!
This is really good if you season flour with salt, pepper and garlic powder, dredge chops, and brown in olive oil before putting in baking dish.
i and my hubby love this reciepe
Very simple to make. Dredged the chops in flour, garlic, salt and pepper. Added the left over flour mixture to the sauce. Cooked uncovered for 45 minutes. Served over rice.
Sounds very weird but looked so easy I thought I would try. Porkchops came out very tender and moist with a great flavour. Kids loved them and pork is a difficult one to get them to eat.
I was looking for a quick recipe for chops and this is so easy and great everyone loved it! I used 4 tablespoons of brown sugar and baked them inside a reynolds cooking bag. This has been added to our favorites.
Great flavor. Made the recipe as stated, using diet Pepsi. I did dredge the chops in seasoned flour and then browned them in a fry pan with olive oil before placing in baking pan. Hubby who doesn't particularly care for pork chops, really liked the flavor.
Good recipe but made a few changes. I needed a lower sugar content so I used half regular ketchup and half low-sugar ketchup, half Coke & half Coke Zero and added about 1-2 tsp Lee & Perrins. My husband loved it & couldn't tell the difference which was what I was after. Definitely a keeper.
My husband and I thought these were delicious. I followed a few other suggestions posted in the reviews - seasoned the chops with salt and pepper and garlic salt, rolled in flour and browned then put in the oven to bake with the sauce. They were a good blend of sweet and spicy --- I also added a little bbq sauce to the mix. Will definitely use this recipe again!
We grilled these instead of baking them. Next time I will bake them as per the recipe. It's a good flavor sauce though! *I tried these again and I LOVED them baked. I'm not a huge pork chop fan, but these are really good!
This one was so easy and tasty.
Cola pork chops is a recipe you think won't work because it's nothing but sugar and sugar... but boy do these things turn out great! Love them!
This has become a favorite in our house!
Not good at all. No one ate it :( I'll stick to my usual way of making pork chops!
Wow, was this good and so easy! I made this with diet cola and brown sugar splenda. I read some of the other reviews and decided to brown the chops in a cast iron fry pan then add the sauce and pop it in the oven. I made twice baked potatoes and the sauce was excellent on them as well....wonderful recipe!
Yummy. SO EASY! I read in a few of the reviews that the ketchup was overpowering. I halved the ketchup which I think helped. I also follows the suggestion of another reviewer and added lots of sliced onions on top of the pork. It came out delicious.
AWESOME! even the 4 year old loved it. The only thing I did different was to add about a teaspoon of garlic. :)
This recipe was great. So easy and tasty. My husband loved it, and he doesn't like trying new things. I did roll my pork chops in flour, pinch of salt, pepper and garlic powder. Then I browned them before putting them in the oven. Also, 15 min. before the chops were done I added some french fried onions to the top. Tasted great, thanks for the recipe. Will be using this recipe again for sure.
Excellent! I browned mine a few minutes on each side prior to putting them in the oven. I also added a teaspon of worchestershire sauce to the sauce. My family loved it! Ate them all up!
Surprisingly yummy. I increased the sauce by half and used root beer instead of cola flavored. Next time I prepare this, I will make it the same way.
Ahhhh no.... not making it again!
I fixed this for my family last night and everyone loved it. It was put on the "Fix Again" list. I did follow other reviewer's suggestions and did 1/2 ketchup and 1/2 BBQ sauce. I also floured and browned the pork chops before I cooked them. I ended up baking at 350 for 40 minutes.
This was a hit, with a few changes, with my family. I did 1/2 and 1/2 ketchup and BBQ sauce, added chopped garlic, and sliced onions. I also took the suggestion of seasoning/flouring the chops and browning prior to putting them in with the sauce.
Easy and very good. I seasoned my pork chops with season salt and dry onion soup mix and cut up some thinly sliced onions to place on top on them, prior to pouring the cola sauce on the chops. These were good, easy to prepare and moist.
This was very good, much better than I expected. The cola sort of threw me, wasn't sure how that would turn out but it was great. I also made a few changes based on other reviewer's tips; i browned the chops after dipping in a mixture of flour, seasoned salt and minced onion, and added about 1/2 cup chopped onion to the skillet while browning. I also mixed in an additional 1 TBSP of brown sugar with the sauce mix, and after pouring over the chicken, i sprinkled additional minced onion over top. I only baked 30 minutes and they turned out great! This one is worth repeating; even my husband thought so!
This recipe is pretty basic, but after making these numerous times I've found a way to make these have more depth. I rub the chops on both sides with black pepper, garlic powder, oregano and Worcestershire sauce. Lightly brown them on both sides for increased flavour. I use half ketchup and half bbq sauce, also a sachet of onion soup mix and additional garlic powder. I use cornstarch to thicken the sauce. Doubling the sauce amount makes way too much, so I would recommend making enough to coat the chops with a little bit extra for serving over mashed potatoes or some other mashed vegetable. These are a keeper made this way!
I used this on chicken and it was great! Super quick and easy w/most ingredients everyone has. Served w/rice and a veg and the child even loved it.
I just made this tonight and I have to say it was delish! Not hard to make and my whole family loved it! I WILL be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Considering I had never cooked pork chops before these were amazing!
I made this for my family. My husband and 8-year-old thought it was pretty good. I was reluctant about the recipe at first...to me, obviously, Pepsi is something you drink, not eat. The sauce almost tasted like a really mild BBQ. I will make this again although I am always looking for new ways to cook pork chops!
This is really great shredded for burritos too! I cook the pork (I have also used chicken) first in the crock, drain and shred, then put the ketchup, cola, salt, pepper, and brown sugar in. I also add a bit of either red pepper or tobasco to taste just to give it a little kick. Cook for about another hour. Slap it in a flour tortilla and top it w/tomatoes, black beans, cilantro, cheese, salsa ranch dressing, green onions, and just a little squeeze of lime. Very tasty! :0)
I have made this several times, and it tastes great! I use half ketchup/half BBQ sauce. :)
Terrible. I have made these twice-once before using original recipe and again following others advice of using 1/2 ketchup, 1/2 BBQ sauce. Sauce was thin but worse than that was the taste. Very sweet and tasted like ketchup. Will not try again.
These were perfect just as the recipe is listed. The only thing I did differently was salt and pepper the pork chops, lightly coating them with flour and browning them in the pan before covering with the sauce and baking. I think the sauce would have turned out thick anyway, though, because it was thick in the bowl after I mixed it together. I used regular Coke for the cola, and these were delicious!
It was good...used some of the variations with garlic, etc. The chops are very moist, but unless you like ketchup, I wouldn't bother. My husband is a ketchup junkie, so he loved it. I thought it was fine...something you'd find in a buffet restaurant.
Good. I think I made of over cooked the chops, even with the flaw they were very good.
Didn't have Coke so we used Dr. Pepper! Was a hit in my house.
I was looking for something new to try and this was a Big Hit with my family. I also have picky eaters but you couldn't tell by the way they left their plates (completely empty). Thank You!! I also gave this recipe to my sister-in-law to use and she loved it.
I used half ketchup & half bbq sauce as suggested by other reveiwers. They were no more tender than usual. I will stick to using all bbq sauce. This recipie was not bad, but, rather bland, and the sauce was not sauce, it was watery liquid. Will not be using this again.
The taste was very good. It was easy to make and my family really enjoyed this. I too added garlic powder, onion powder and pepper to the floured chops while browning them. I baked them uncovered and they came out tender and juicy.
Add a tablespoon of mustard to the sauce. Brown a round steak like you would use for swiss steak.Cover it with thinly sliced onions and pour sauce over. Bake as directed and you will have a treat!
I have read many reviews on this recipe that say the meat came out dry. One way I avoid this is to freeze the chops and then bake them without thawing. This keeps them VERY moist. This is a great recipe. I made a double batch and had the leftovers the next day - they were even better than the first day!!
Pork chops are usually pretty boring at my house. My family rolls their eyes when they know I've got some thawing. NO MORE! This was great! Browned them first with pepper, garlic and onion powders and baked for 30 minutes instead. YUM:) Thank you!!!!
I made this for a family gathering. Everyone loved it even the kids!!!
I love this recipes but my sauce never comes out thick enough
I will most definetely NOT be making this again. I would not even let my family eat this. I followed the recipe to the "T" and it is horrid.
good flavor but needed a bit of salt or soy sauce. i also brined my boneless pork chops so they would be more tender. will try again and add some garlic, onions and soy. thx for sharing!
This was an easy recipe with lots of flavor, but since I modified it to have bar-b-q sauce instead of ketchup, it changed the dynamic enough to not be fantastic. I marinated the boneless chops for about 2 hours before baking. I will try this again but use it exactly as written to see if that makes a difference. They were very tender and the boyfriend ate every last bite, however he didn't say I had to make this again (usually his way to say its wonderful).
A keeper! I did flour/season the chops then brown lightly before baking. Stayed exactly with the recipe after that. I cannot imagine this recipe without the added texture and thickness of them being floured & browned beforehand. That said, excellent sauce--really tender chops, and they re-heat beautifully in the microwave next day. A definite keeper!
Very good and very simple....I took the advise of many others and split the ketchup and BBQ to 1/2 cup of each and it was perfect....also floured and pan fried the chops before baking....also perfect...thanks again
I have been using this recipe for years. This sauce works well with diet coke/pepsi also. It works well on any kinds of meat. Works well in the oven or grilling. I suggest using it as a marinade if planning to grill. Let marinate for at least and hour.
I was looking for a new pork recipe and thought I'd give this one a try. It was wonderful! I followed many of the suggested changes - I first dipped the pork chops in flour, added some garlic salt and ground black peper and browned them on each side. For the sauce, I used a 1/2 cup of ketchup and a 1/2 cup of BBQ sauce instead the 1 cup of ketchup. I had very thin pork chops so I only cooked them for about 35 minutes, covered. They were perfect - and my husband loved them and he is very picky about things like this! Thanks for sharing!
This was a very simple, yet delicious meal. Being Filipina, I usually prepare white rice instead of potatoes with my meats. Therefore, the sauce being too thin, which some reviewers have mentioned, was perfect for me as I used it to drizzle over the rice. Thank you, Kim, for a great recipe! Next time, I'll try this with chicken!
These are SO EASY and SO GOOD! My husband thought that they were GREAT! I am going to try it on chicken one day as well!
It was pretty good, everyone ate it and all said they liked it. Will probably make again. I just wasn't expecting it to be quite so much like BBQ sauce.
Wowsers! This is hometown eatin'.
Everyone raved at how tender the meat was and how tasty. We used lime diet cola, for the more sugar sensitive in our family. Easy to prepare in a pinch.
This recipe was great! I did tweak it a little. I did what some of the others did and did half ketchup and half bbq sauce. Also, instead of using brown sugar I used a little bit of honey. I also put crushed red pepper and garlic powder in mine. My family loved it! I will definately make this again soon! Thanks for the great recipe!
My entire family of picky eaters love this recipe. I brown it first and let the sauce sit and thicken up like other reviewers have suggested but don't add any extra ingredients and it is delicious!
I made this according to the recipe. My husband & I enjoyed it. I agree with the suggestion to adjust the cooking time according to the thickness of the pork chops. Quick, easy meal when served with baked beans and cole slaw.
I make this with chicken strips and my family loves it.
Loved this with a few minor changes. Like many others, I salted and dusted my chops with flour and browned them a few minutes first. I used Pepsi since it is what I had on hand. Instead of getting another dish dirty, I added the sauce to my skillet on the stove. I covered it up and turned it down to a low simmer and cooked half an hour or so. Served with white rice. This really reminded me of sweet and sour pork. I am making this again soon and I am going to try cutting the pork into smaller pieces before cooking to see how that works. It was just slightly messy to be trying to cut up the pork chop while it was sliding around on the rice in all that sauce.
I need another * for this recipe. Suberb on pork chops, super good on chicken and going to try it on steak next. No fuss, easy to prepare and outstanding to eat. Husband asked for a straw for the left over sauce - needless to say - he didn't get it - lol.
