Cola Pork Chops

Loved this with a few minor changes. Like many others, I salted and dusted my chops with flour and browned them a few minutes first. I used Pepsi since it is what I had on hand. Instead of getting another dish dirty, I added the sauce to my skillet on the stove. I covered it up and turned it down to a low simmer and cooked half an hour or so. Served with white rice. This really reminded me of sweet and sour pork. I am making this again soon and I am going to try cutting the pork into smaller pieces before cooking to see how that works. It was just slightly messy to be trying to cut up the pork chop while it was sliding around on the rice in all that sauce.