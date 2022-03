Scandinavian Snowflake Cookies

I loved the idea of these - I love making paper snowflakes and thought they'd make awesome cookies for a gift basket. They're a bit too delicate for gifting and no kidding do they take a long time. The taste by itself is like a fried wonton wrapper but sprinkled with the powdered sugar and drizzled with honey they're crunchy and sweet. The dough was good to work with and folded/unfolded easily when cool and dusted w/flour. I won't make this again unless I make it a family event with lots of hands to help. You'll probably have better luck with a good heavy rolling pin and practice with deep frying to golden perfection.

