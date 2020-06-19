Scandinavian Snowflake Cookies

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Fried snowflake cookies, Scandinavian-type. My kids love these, especially at Christmas time.

By RMEG58

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
50 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 snowflake cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line baking sheets with waxed paper or parchment paper, and sprinkle with flour.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the milk just to the boiling point in a saucepan. Stir together the flour, baking powder, and sugar in a bowl until well combined, then mix in the butter and gradually pour in the hot milk, mixing between each addition, until the mixture forms a stiff dough.

  • Turn the dough out onto an oiled work surface, and knead until the dough is cool and smooth, about 5 minutes. Cut the dough into 4 equal-sized pieces, then cut those pieces into 4 pieces, making 16 pieces. Divide each of the 16 pieces in half to make 32 equal-sized pieces of dough. Cover the pieces with a cloth, and let the dough rest for about 20 minutes.

  • Working on a floured surface, roll each piece of dough out into a thin circle about 8 inches in diameter. Place the circles onto the prepared baking sheets, cover with a cloth, and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

  • Fold each circle in half, then in half again. With a sharp knife or small cookie cutters, snip and cut shapes out of the folded dough the way you make a paper snowflake. Carefully open the circle back up, revealing the pattern. Stack the cut snowflakes between sheets of waxed paper on a flat surface.

  • Heat oil in a deep skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). The oil should be about 2 inches deep.

  • Carefully lay a snowflake into the hot oil, keeping it flat. Allow it to fry until golden brown and crisp, about 1 minute per side. Gently flip the snowflakes over with a tongs to prevent breakage. Drain the fried snowflakes on paper towels, and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Note:

You can double or triple recipe. They can be stored in airtight container or frozen until ready to serve. Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 24.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022