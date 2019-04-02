New Mom Broccoli Kugel

40 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This quick dairy-free broccoli kugel is a must at every event I host or attend. Based on the Jewish version of a crustless quiche (kugel), the casserole utilizes basic ingredients and is easy to put together before popping it into the oven. So easy, I could do it with a new baby in the house.

By JerusaleMom

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 8x8-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Set aside.

  • Beat eggs with mayonnaise, flour, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir in broccoli and onion. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until broccoli is tender, about 90 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 194.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022