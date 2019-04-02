New Mom Broccoli Kugel

This quick dairy-free broccoli kugel is a must at every event I host or attend. Based on the Jewish version of a crustless quiche (kugel), the casserole utilizes basic ingredients and is easy to put together before popping it into the oven. So easy, I could do it with a new baby in the house.
So I looked at what other people were saying about this "new mom kugel". First off, the reason this kugel does not have cheese is because often times when we have "kugel" is when we are having a meal with meat. If you are Jewish, many people choose not to mix milk with meat. So I thought that the other adaptions and reviews were right on. First off, add the spice. I usually do a few shakes of black pepper, salt, garlic powder, onion powder and sweet paprika. I also added a 1/2 tsp on chicken soup mix powder. I also mixed 3 cloves fresh garlic to the onion saute. If you are making it dairy the parm cheese is a perfect addition or I would say cheddar would also work. Thank you for a great side dish!
I think the recipe as-is would only be a 3 1/2 stars. I rated this with 5 stars with my changes because the recipe was so easy and used a minimal amount of ingredients. I couldn't imagine cooking eggs/quiche without cheese, so I added about 3/4 cup feta cheese, 1/2 cup parm cheese and garlic powder. also decreased to 1/2 onion since I was making more of a breakfast quiche. I also used 2 - 10 oz packages of chopped broccoli. SO Easy and the ingredients readily available in the kitchen. Will definitely make again! Only cooked for @60 minutes until golden brown.
We tried this recipe last night because we happen to have these ingredients on hand along with a big bag of frozen broccoli. I made some changes to this recipe which made it a 5 star for me. I took the suggestions from StephD and added 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and added 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder because I didn't have any cheddar cheese on hand and the parm cheese was the perfect flavor. It didn't need to bake for 90 min. but one hour was sufficient and I would recommend coating the baking dish heavily because the egg mixture will stick to the pan. I enjoyed this very much and so did my husband.
Even though I changed this recipe a bit, I still give it a 5 star because it is such a great base recipe. I made this for my gluten/casein sensitive son so I did not add cheese like the other reviewers. I added 3 T of almond flour instead of the all-purpose flour. I also added 1/2 to 3/4 of a can of artichokes that I chopped up. I did not have time to cook the onion so I just used onion and garlic powder. I also used fresh chopped broccoli. My son said it was great! Thanks for the recipe. :)
Excellent! Thanx JerusaleMom! I call my version: Fresh Broccoli/Cheese Kugel: After seeing a good buy on 4 crowns of broccoli, I chopped finely, put it in large bowl, and set aside. In other large bowl, beat together: 6 eggs, 2 T chicken powder, 2 cups ricotta (500g), 1 stick grated sharp cheddar, 1/2 cup mayo, dash of pepper, and previously sauteed & chopped onion & 5 cloves garlic. Pour this mix over broccoli, mix again, pour into well-buttered deep baking pan. Baked 55 min at 375. Enjoy!
i have made this one a bunch of times.... recently i increased the amount of onions and it was amazing as well.. can also be put on a pie shell.
This is a great recipe and so versatile! I've tried it with fresh broccoli and it was delicious. Today I substituted red bell peppers for the broccoli and it was even better. I've also made it with asparagus. As other reviewers, I think it really benefits from a dash of garlic powder and tiny sprinkle of nutmeg. I've made it without the flour for gluten-free guests and it worked out just as well that way. I've also made it in a muffin tin for appetizers, and they turned out delicious and beautiful. Thanks!
Not only am I a new mom, I'm also always looking for non-dairy (parve) kugels/casseroles. Not only is this truly do-able for a new mom, it's also delicious!! I followed the recipe almost exactly - only change is I felt it was lacking some kind of spice, so I mixed in... was it paprika? There's a new mom memory for you... Anyway, if you want a green+cheese dish, make Spinach Brownies from AR; if you want a great non-dairy green baked dish, this kugel is excellent (just throw in your own spice preference for a bit of flavor)! ~ UPDATE ~ I'm giving this a fifth star because I make it all of the time - my kids love it, my guests love it, my husband loves it. I season it with a heaping teaspoon of chicken consomme powder.
SO good! I love that this uses so much broccoli. I made the mistake of buying a 5 pound bag of frozen broccoli at Costco then realizing I don't like frozen broccoli as a side dish. I made this and it was so awesome. I will probably buy more frozen broccoli just to make this. I did add 1/2c pecorino romano cheese (as others suggested) but this is very, very good. And it doesn't use any "cream of" soup (which I didn't have on hand).
Nice, kind of a quiche without the crust but not nearly as much flavor. I would not have made it dairy free (I'm guessing that was a dietary choice.) Swiss or guyere would be a nice addition. We were okay with it, but not a repeat.
This was delicious! I added 1/3 cup cheddar cheese (I halved the recipe) and 1/4 tablespoon garlic powder. I didn't brown the onions as long as directed, only about 15 min total. I cooked it for about 40 min. I will definitely make it again!
This was goooood! I added some minced fresh garlic to the sauteed onion, used Herbamare instead of regular salt, and added about a half cup of parmesan to the mix, plus a little sprinkle on top. Aged cheddar would be good too. Will make again. Cooked in 60 minutes. **Updated on Aug 10th! Just made this again with 3 crowns of fresh broccoli and crumbled feta mixed in, grated cheddar on top, and we baked it in the 8" cast iron frying pan that we sauteed the onions in, it cooked in 45 minutes and was most excellent.
I did make several adjustments based off the reviews of others. I added a pinch of fresh ground nutmeg, pinch cayenne, large pinch granulated garlic. I cooked up some turkey bacon then sautéed the onions in the residue. I like the smoky flair the turkey added, I did not mix in the bacon itself. I also added 1/4 parmesan cheese. Oh, and I used fresh broccoli that had been slightly steamed. I only cooked it for 40 minutes. The result was fabulous; I have my second batch for the week baking right now. The first one went to a book club dinner with a Jewish theme. Which inspired me to find the recipe to begin with. It was a big hit.
Had 60 minutes to make a "veggie" hot dish for a pot luck. Made this added a bag of frozen portabella mushrooms and bacon bits - had to microwave for 20 minutes to speed up cook time. Turned out great!!!!
Didn't think this was very good. Also didn't think it was particularly fast/easy to make. You have to remember to thaw the broccoli, grease the pan, saute the onions, get another bowl dirty to mix the ingredients, then bake for 90 mins...makes a mess and takes forever.
I couldn't find 16 ounce bags of broc so I bought 3 10 ounce boxes. I think next time I might use a slightly less mayo but everyone loved it! I only cooked it for 60 min - I think it would've burned if I cooked it for 90 min
My husband and I really liked this, especially eliminating processed ingredients and being able to control salt. I threw in some mushrooms and garlic with the onions and some salt substitute. A great way to serve broccoli to a crowd. Thanks for sharing.
This is a great recipe! Since we are on Keto i substituted regular flour with almond flour - ended up adding 6t tablespoons. Also added 1 teaspoon of baking soda since almond flour is heavier. Salt, pepper. My broccoli was fresh, not frozen. Very happy with the result. Great recipe all around - looks and tastes awesome.
OMG this is sooooo good!!! I've made it three times now and although it makes a massive pan full, I've wound up with ZERO leftovers every single time. It comes out very much like a broccoli quiche. Good as a side dish, but it would also be awesome for breakfast because of this. Quick, easy, DELICIOUS. I highly recommend!
