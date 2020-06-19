Blintz Souffle II

1 of 24

Rating: 5 stars I have made this for years. It's a very tasty dish and can be made either with cheese blintzes as written or with frozen fruit filled blintzes or with a combination of cheese and fruit filled. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Very simple, delicious recipe! Based on previous reviewers, I, too, cut back on the sugar. I added a splash extra orange juice and also folded a pint of fresh blueberries into the batter before pourind it over the frozen blintzes, then sprinkled cinnamon to the top. The blueberries were a pretty and delicious addition. Guests enjoyed it very much. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This was very easy and delicious. However I did find it way sweeter than necessary. I reduced the sugar by a little bit because it sounded like so much but it was still too sweet for my taste. Will make it again but reduce the sugar. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this for different celebration brunches for years and it is a family favorite. I use 3 boxes different flavor blintz (18) 1 stick butter 4 eggs 3/4 c oj 8oz sour cream 1/2 c sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. It has always gotten rave reviews. Helpful (16)

Rating: 3 stars This was the first time having this for me and my family and we all agreed that it was pretty good. I used a combo of cheese and blueberry blintzes but otherwise followed the recipe to the T with the exception of an added Tsp of cinnamon. I think next time I make it I will probably use 1 less egg a little more OJ and will definitely sear the blintzes in a frying pan for a minute or two to give the pastry covering a bit more consistency. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone of my family members & friends loved this recipe. It was like the ultimate comfort food plus it was so easy to make! I've been asked to bring this to an upcoming Hanukkah party because it was such a success. thanks for this super recipe. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I halved this recipe for a small brunch. I could only find "tofutti" blintzes but they still came out great. I rolled them in the melted butter before pouring on the batter. I used a little extra orange juice and much less sugar. It's really sweet as it is. I used lowfat sour cream. I grew up with blintz souffles on special brunch occasions. We always served them with thawed frozen strawberries and lowfat sour cream. This time I forgot to serve the sour cream but the strawberries really hit the spot. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars great recipe but a little too sweet. i would make again but add less sugar. Helpful (6)