Blintz Souffle II

Rating: 4.62 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A great twist on blintzes, very kid-friendly and easy to make using pre-packaged blintzes.

By Lisa Altmiller

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt the butter in a 2-quart casserole, and place the frozen blintzes on top of the butter in a single layer. Mix the eggs, sour cream, sugar, salt, vanilla extract, and orange juice in a bowl until thoroughly combined, and pour the mixture over the blintzes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is lightly browned, and a toothpick inserted into the center of the casserole comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 53.1g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 146mg; sodium 437.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

andee
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2009
I have made this for years. It's a very tasty dish and can be made either with cheese blintzes as written or with frozen fruit filled blintzes or with a combination of cheese and fruit filled. Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

Sass
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2009
This was the first time having this for me and my family and we all agreed that it was pretty good. I used a combo of cheese and blueberry blintzes but otherwise followed the recipe to the T with the exception of an added Tsp of cinnamon. I think next time I make it I will probably use 1 less egg a little more OJ and will definitely sear the blintzes in a frying pan for a minute or two to give the pastry covering a bit more consistency. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
andee
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
I have made this for years. It's a very tasty dish and can be made either with cheese blintzes as written or with frozen fruit filled blintzes or with a combination of cheese and fruit filled. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Bkramer947
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
Very simple, delicious recipe! Based on previous reviewers, I, too, cut back on the sugar. I added a splash extra orange juice and also folded a pint of fresh blueberries into the batter before pourind it over the frozen blintzes, then sprinkled cinnamon to the top. The blueberries were a pretty and delicious addition. Guests enjoyed it very much. Read More
Helpful
(25)
wonder
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2009
This was very easy and delicious. However I did find it way sweeter than necessary. I reduced the sugar by a little bit because it sounded like so much but it was still too sweet for my taste. Will make it again but reduce the sugar. Read More
Helpful
(22)
STJKRL
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2014
I have made this for different celebration brunches for years and it is a family favorite. I use 3 boxes different flavor blintz (18) 1 stick butter 4 eggs 3/4 c oj 8oz sour cream 1/2 c sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. It has always gotten rave reviews. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Sass
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2009
This was the first time having this for me and my family and we all agreed that it was pretty good. I used a combo of cheese and blueberry blintzes but otherwise followed the recipe to the T with the exception of an added Tsp of cinnamon. I think next time I make it I will probably use 1 less egg a little more OJ and will definitely sear the blintzes in a frying pan for a minute or two to give the pastry covering a bit more consistency. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Judye Louder
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2009
Everyone of my family members & friends loved this recipe. It was like the ultimate comfort food plus it was so easy to make! I've been asked to bring this to an upcoming Hanukkah party because it was such a success. thanks for this super recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
jillalex
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2011
I halved this recipe for a small brunch. I could only find "tofutti" blintzes but they still came out great. I rolled them in the melted butter before pouring on the batter. I used a little extra orange juice and much less sugar. It's really sweet as it is. I used lowfat sour cream. I grew up with blintz souffles on special brunch occasions. We always served them with thawed frozen strawberries and lowfat sour cream. This time I forgot to serve the sour cream but the strawberries really hit the spot. Read More
Helpful
(8)
sharon
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2009
great recipe but a little too sweet. i would make again but add less sugar. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Joy
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2012
Delicious! It took more than 45 minutes to cook - closer to 1 hour. All of my brunch guests loved it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
