Shahi Paneer (Royal Cheese)

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this Shahi Paneer that my family loves with pulao rice or chappati.

By jsashton2000

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the paneer cubes in a deep bowl. Pour enough hot water over the paneer to cover; sprinkle the turmeric into the water. Set aside to allow the hot water to soften the paneer. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Fry the onions in the oil until they begin to change color. Add the ginger and garlic and fry together another 5 minutes. Sprinkle the garam masala into the mixture; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Pour the tomatoes into the mixture; season with salt and stir. Continue cooking until the oil begins to separate, another 5 to 7 minutes. Stir the sugar into the mixture and remove from heat. Set aside to cool.

  • Blend the tomato mixture in a blender until you have a smooth sauce; return the sauce to the pot and heat over medium heat until warm, about 5 minutes. Stir the cream into the sauce. Gently fold the paneer into the sauce to coat. Garnish with cilantro to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 414.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022