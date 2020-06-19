Rugelach with Cream Cheese Filling
I took a rugelach recipe and invented my own filling with cream cheese instead of fruit spread. It came out so tasty I had to share it!
I followed this recipe exactly like it was written just today and after tasting one, I'll say it deserves 5 starts. They were easy to make and well worth trying. The only thing I did extra was to sprinkle some powdered sugar over them. Thanks for a new Christmas cookie.Read More
these were pretty dry and they tasted like flower. i used 1tbsp of vanilla extract instead of the 2teaspoon in the recipe. i also used 3/4 c sugar (in the dough). these were pretty easy to make and are fun and easy to bring to a party.Read More
Just finished baking a batch. They turned out so good I had to post a pic. We changed the way they were rolled after first round of dough. Top in pick is half of the cresent shape, they were to large. The last 3 I rolled in a rectangle and made a log,which I sliced (much easier for my 4 yr old). We then baked some slices standing up & some flat. The filling is delicious.
These were very good. Easy to make. I used mini chocolate chips and cut the circle into 12 triangles to make enough for my cookie exchange. Very tasty. I almost didn't put all of the cinnamon in because I thought it might be too much but it wasn't.
I've never made Rugelach before. This recipe was easy but, time consuming. The dough was a dream to work with since I am not very good w/cookie dough and rolling out. In fact, I don't really enjoy making cookies but, this recipe was fun. Only gave it 4 **** because I was missing a buttery taste. Next time I will use butter or a 50/50 mix of butter and margarine. Also, my cookies do not look like the picture. Mine were longer since it said to roll the dough to a 10-12" circle. None the less, they are very good.
I had a hard time with the soft dough. Next time I will leave out the chocolate chips and sprinkle them on top instead of trying to spread them in the filling. This is a very good not too sweet dessert. I suspect my family will love them. Thank you for something different!
tried both using triangles of dough and rolling the cookies up and just having a giant rectangle of dough, covered with filling and rolled up and cut into 1 inch rounds using the sewing thread garotte method. second method was way easier and produced tastier, better looking cookies. cookies overall seemed like they were missing something though and after making them twice still haven't figured out what.
I actually cut the recipe in half. But since I was shy 2 oz on the cream cheese, I substituted that with sour cream. Putting 3 oz of cream cheese and 1 oz of sour cream in the crust and then again into the filling. Also, I only use butter. So, when making the crust, because it didn't seem to want to hold together and didn't taste very sweet, I added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar and another 1/4 cup of butter. For the filling, instead of chocolate chips, I put in a half teaspoon of ground coffee. Just the filling and dough was so good, it almost didn't make it into the oven. :)
This recipe is amazing! I thought it would be complicated to roll out the dough but it was really easy to work with. I ran out of filling but I think that is because I spread it pretty thick but they tasted amazing! I brought some to work and everyone loves them! The flavour was almost as good as the ones I had in Israel, so I'll be keeping this recipe for sure!
Recommend cutting the wedges before putting on the filling. Less messy. I used mini-chocolate chips rather than the regular size.
