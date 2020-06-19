Rugelach with Cream Cheese Filling

I took a rugelach recipe and invented my own filling with cream cheese instead of fruit spread. It came out so tasty I had to share it!

By Kasey

30 mins
25 mins
1 hr
1 hr 55 mins
32
32 rugelach
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat the margarine and 1 package of cream cheese with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Mix in the flour, 1/2 cup of sugar, and vanilla. Cover dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Mix 1 package of cream cheese with the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar, cinnamon, hot chocolate mix, and chocolate chips. Set aside.

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Divide dough into four equal portions. Roll each portion of dough into a 10 to 12-inch circle on a lightly floured surface. Spread a thin layer of the chocolate filling on each circle. Cut each circle into 8 wedges. Roll each wedge, starting with the wide end. Place the cookie point-side down on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

179 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 112.5mg. Full Nutrition
