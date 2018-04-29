Crab Stuff

A yummy, healthy delight. Multiply ingredients for number of servings desired.

Recipe by Mary Jay

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and frozen peas then stir. Bring the water back to a boil then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • In a medium skillet, melt butter and add the diced onion and minced garlic. Saute until onions are transparent. Add crab to mixture and saute briefly. Stir in bell peppers chicken broth, milk, and parmesan.

  • Bring to a boil then turn off the heat Serve over rice when done

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
965 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 165.3g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 75.7mg; sodium 612mg. Full Nutrition
