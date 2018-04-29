Crab Stuff

This was pretty good. I used fresh jalapeno instead of the green bell pepper to give it some kick. The one thing I did not like is how watery it was. Crab is expensive and although this was okay, it didn't stand out to me as crab should.
This was pretty good. I used fresh jalapeno instead of the green bell pepper to give it some kick. The one thing I did not like is how watery it was. Crab is expensive and although this was okay, it didn't stand out to me as crab should.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.