Smoked Fish Pate
Servings Per Recipe: 28
Calories: 37.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.9g 4 %
carbohydrates: 0.1g
fat: 3.3g 5 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 7 %
cholesterol: 7.8mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 71.6IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
folate: 0.8mcg
calcium: 2.2mg
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 1.9mg 1 %
potassium: 35.8mg 1 %
sodium: 94.9mg 4 %
calories from fat: 29.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
