Smoked Fish Pate

Any smoked fish may be used: carp, whitefish, bluefish, mackerel, etc. Serve with an assortment of crackers and/or cocktail size sliced bread.

By Lillian Julow

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
1 3/4 cups
Ingredients

28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the whitefish, mayonnaise, butter, and Worcestershire sauce into a food processor. Pulse until the mixture is smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 94.9mg. Full Nutrition
