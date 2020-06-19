Pudina (Mint) Chutney

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very versatile chutney and can be used in many ways. I love mixing this chutney with butter and spreading it on bread for sandwiches. I also add some to my omelets.

By SUSMITA

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the mint leaves, green chile peppers, lime juice, sugar, and salt in a food processor and grind into a fine paste. You might need to add some water to help grind all the leaves. Taste test and adjust amounts of salt and sugar to your liking.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lauli
Rating: 3 stars
09/20/2010
I added garlic cloves (2) sm pc/ginger and dollop of yogurt to smooth it out Read More
Helpful
(2)
DiamondGirl amanecer
Rating: 3 stars
06/14/2010
I was a little disappointed with this recipe. At first I didn't like a brownish color of this chutney. At second I had a difficulty to blend this chutney to a paste I had just small dry mint pieces. This recipe in my opinion consists too less liquid so I had to add oil to grind. If you add just water it doesn't help or you need too much water. The taste was a little bland. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022