Kielbasa with Brussels Sprouts in Mustard Cream Sauce

I have no clue what the origin of this dish is. It might just possibly be a classic ethnic dish as the recipe for this is everywhere! I like kielbasa and Brussels sprouts but I wouldn’t have thought to put the two together. I didn’t have high expectations for this – after all, it was just a humble mix of a few simple ingredients. I even went to the market just to buy the coarse ground Dijon it called for. Well, Hubs and I were both surprised and impressed. This was just excellent and we marveled at how much it exceeded our expectations. I skipped the step of roasting the shallots and garlic as I couldn’t see heating up the oven for it. Sautéing those before I added the mustard and cream obviously worked just fine, as this was one, delicious sauce! It got a little thick, so rather than adding more cream I thinned it out with half and half, which worked well. I’m wondering if half and half would have worked well in the first place – and then I wouldn’t have had to open a carton of cream for this. The combination of the kielbasa, the Brussels sprouts, the beans (which I almost skipped and I’m SO glad I didn’t!) and the mustard cream sauce produced a flavor, a dish, unlike anything either Hubs or I ever had before. And we enjoyed it thoroughly. I served this alongside parsley buttered noodles with a tossed green salad. Maybe it was BECAUSE of the few and simple ingredients that this was so good.