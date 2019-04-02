Kielbasa with Brussels Sprouts in Mustard Cream Sauce

Any German can tell you that wurst and cabbage go hand in hand. Any Spaniard will say the same of chorizo and beans. But it takes a special, international inclination to make the case for kielbasa with Brussels sprouts, white beans, and mustard. I'll tell you that it works wonderfully! The saltiness of the pork combined with the bitter, gentle crunch of the Brussels sprouts and mildness of the beans is well-balanced perfection. Plus, it's cheap, easy, and looks good on a plate!
For me this was a solid three stars as is. For 5 stars I reconstituted dried white kidney beans, rather than the canned. This cut down on some of that sticky white ick that even thoroughly rinsing doesn't remove from canned beans. Reconstituting dried beans also makes for firmer beans so the dish is not as mushy. Secondly, it was just a bit on the bland side for my taste so I added about a tablespoon of red wine vinegar to the sauce and it gave it that little extra kick I was looking for. Also, try this with Thai sweet and sour sausage instead of the kielbasa for a different taste.
This is now officially my favorite brussel sprouts recipe. I love it!! I didn't do the garlic and shallot in the oven part. That would take too long. I just sauteed them in olive oil in a skillet, added the sausage, steamed the sprouts, then mixed that all together with the beans and the creamy mustard sauce. What a delicious combination!
I tried this last night and thought it was delicious. My husband doesn't like brussel sprouts, but he ate this and liked it. What a great recipe when you want something different!
I have no clue what the origin of this dish is. It might just possibly be a classic ethnic dish as the recipe for this is everywhere! I like kielbasa and Brussels sprouts but I wouldn’t have thought to put the two together. I didn’t have high expectations for this – after all, it was just a humble mix of a few simple ingredients. I even went to the market just to buy the coarse ground Dijon it called for. Well, Hubs and I were both surprised and impressed. This was just excellent and we marveled at how much it exceeded our expectations. I skipped the step of roasting the shallots and garlic as I couldn’t see heating up the oven for it. Sautéing those before I added the mustard and cream obviously worked just fine, as this was one, delicious sauce! It got a little thick, so rather than adding more cream I thinned it out with half and half, which worked well. I’m wondering if half and half would have worked well in the first place – and then I wouldn’t have had to open a carton of cream for this. The combination of the kielbasa, the Brussels sprouts, the beans (which I almost skipped and I’m SO glad I didn’t!) and the mustard cream sauce produced a flavor, a dish, unlike anything either Hubs or I ever had before. And we enjoyed it thoroughly. I served this alongside parsley buttered noodles with a tossed green salad. Maybe it was BECAUSE of the few and simple ingredients that this was so good.
I made this last night and thought it was very good. I did follow other reviewers suggestion to increase the cream to 1/2 cup and found that to be the right amount. Also, I served the meal over egg noodles which I thought worked out well. The only thing I'd do differently next time is to skip the white beans. They were ok, I just didn't feel like they added much.
Great recipe! I follwed the recipe exactly and served it with bread freshand warm from the machine. Next time I will double the sauce so we can sop more up with the bread. As a mom of two young kids I may have an hour to spend cooking dinner but never all at once. I prepped the reciped over the course of the day (roasting garlic, slicing, etc) as I found time. Then, right before dinner time, it took me about ten minutes to throw it all together. This recipe is a keeper!
Everyone liked this recipe when I tried it. I made it exactly as written except I didn't measure the cream, so definitely put more in than was called for. The only thing I would change is that I would maybe add even a little more sauce, and I would definitely cut the brussels sprouts in half before adding to the sauce. The sauce would then seep more inside the sprouts and would give a more even flavor. I can't understand why reviewers are reviewing the recipe based on the picture, not the taste. Really, my dish turned out looking edible, and besides, that's not the point anyway! I always look at reviews before deciding to try a dish. People who give bad review based on a picture are dragging down the average score of a dish they didn't even try, unfairly. I think the site should remove those reviews and ban those reviewers. This is not a photography site. In short, the recipe is good and worth trying for a unique dinner.
This is the second recipe I've made by SFG and I'm very impressed. This is delicious! Only change was to increase the amount of cream (used 1/2 cup) as many reviewers recommended. This would be great served over roasted potatoes. Definite keeper!
Just made this tonight - I loved it, my family not so much, but they don't really enjoy Brussels sprouts anyway so too bad for them! ;) I was very surprised by the actual sweetness of the dish - I thought it would be overly pungent with the coarse-grain dijon, but it was just delicious.
I didn't heat up the oven to do the shallot/garlic mix. I just cooked them in the frypan with the EVOO. I took others' advice and increased the cream to 1/2 cup. I also increased the Dijon mustard to 3 T. I used Cannelini beans instead of the smaller white kidney beans because it's what I had on hand. The final product was not pleasing to the eye but, WOW, it tasted fantastic. I've been reheating it in the microwave for the last 3 days. I live alone so I can serve the same thing for several days without seeing scowls on the faces of other family members. I'll be making it again. I never would have thought to put Brussels sprouts and Kielbasa together. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Really good stuff and easy to prepare. I was hesitant on the kidney beans so I used Great Northern Beans. They were great and they blended nicely with the dijon to make it stand out more. It even tasted great with turkey kielbasa. I'll make again for sure.
I rated 5 stars but admit I did not exactly "follow directions". I just sauteed a chopped onion and about a Tbsp of refrigerated garlic (no time for this roasting garlic stuff....). Then I added diced kielbasa and sauteed until crispy (I used turkey kielbasa). Then I added the cream (fat free half and half, lol) mixed with dijon mustard and brought to a simmer, scraping the pan crispies off. I had steamed the brussels sprouts, so then I added them. At that point I thought we needed something to serve it over so I boiled a half box of fettucini...which ultimately we ended up mixing into the sauce and serving the whole thing in bowls. Added some more salt and pepper and viola! Excellent. Same ingredients...different execution! oh, p.s. I did not use the beans!
Really enjoyed this for dinner last night, looking forward to a few leftovers for lunch! Used chicken sausages (apple) and also added chopped onion vs shallot. Pre-roasted the brussels sprouts vs steaming. Used Greek yogurt vs heavy cream. Very tasty with spicy herb bread!
I loved this recipe,, and as much as I sometimes hate to see people post their changes, I did change something the first time I made it.. I roasted the brussels sprouts.. tin foil on a cookie sheet drizzled with EVOO, brussels sprouts cut in half w/ EVOO S&P till just turning brown.. the garlic and shallot were in there too..Thanks for sharing I will definately make this again
This was superb! I did make a couple of changes. Roasted the Brussels sprouts and some diced potatoes along with the garlic. Used 1/2 c soy milk in place of the cream. The sauce added a really nice subtle flavor. Yum!
Made this for the first time and its great! Currently on the KETO diet and made this work well. First I didnt use any beans and used linguica and smoked andouille sausage for the lower carbs. I used 24 Oz. of sausage and a 16 Oz. package of brusselsprouts halved, I used 8 Oz. of Dijon (grey poupon) by accident but turned out to be a good mistake, 1/2 pint of creamer and about 7 cloves garlic. I sauteed the shallots and garlic in the sausage drippings instead of baking. this turned out amazing!!! everyone in the house loved it!!!
This recipe is excellent! The sauce makes the dish. I followed the sauce recipe exactly but had to tinker with a few other things because of diets in the household. We used fresh Polish kielbasa from the Polish market near our home. I didn't have shallots, but steamed an onion with fresh chopped garlic then ran the mix through my food processor. Then I halved and roasted the brussels sprouts in olive oil. I had to leave out the beans because of my diet, but added a chopped artichoke. I made double sauce and served everything over organic spinach fettucini for my husband and dry scrambled eggs for me since I'm on the Atkins diet. I urge everyone who even remotely likes brussels sprouts to try this recipe. It's going to be a keeper in our household. I'm so thrilled with the way the sauce turned out! I wish I could give more stars.
Followed the recipe, but used half and half and turkey kielbasa to cut the calories. But, everyone loved it with the little calorie cutting! This is a surprising group of ingredients, that end up to be quite tasty, and very filling. We used mashed cauliflower rather than potatoes, again to cut calories/carbs and everyone said it was delicious. A keeper!
Excellent combination! I might make just a bit more sauce next time as it does soak in rather quickly. Nonetheless, it was even very yummy the next day and I was home alone with the leftovers! A rare event with an 18 year old son in the house.
This is my new favorite brussel sprouts recipe. I can't wait to make it again! I served it with egg noodles on the side. I skipped steps 1-2 (roasting the shallot and garlic). Instead, I just sautéed them in step 5. It worked out very well. I will definitely be adding this to my weeknight meal rotation.
I really liked this, but my husband really didn't care for it. I added roasted potatoes and roasted the brussel sprouts rather than broiling. I tripled the sauce too. I definitely liked it, but won't make again.
A wonderful combination of flavors and textures made this a hit even with my kids! I have made this several times and love it every time! It keeps me coming back for seconds:) Thank you for this awesome recipe.
I’ve made this recipe several times. My husband and I love it. I follow the recipe except that I sauté the shallot and garlic. It’s wonderful on mashed potatoes and when I go lower carb, on top of a bed of spinach. This recipe is a keeper in our house! Thank you!!
Type 1 diabetic checking in. This recipe was perfect for me, flavourful, simple, and reheats nicely for lunch. Filled me up, I wasn't hungry soon after, and needed very little insulin to cover the meal. Sadly the family was more interest in the meat, the greens and beans not so much, but I just threw a little bit of ham on it for my lunch, still delicious.
Couple of things that I didn't do that might have made my dish a little better. Forgot the shallot, so I'm sure if I did the roasting technique this would have had more flavor. Also, CUT UP your brussel sprouts! I left them whole and that wasn't a good idea.
This was delicious! I wasn't too concerned about the picture (after all, we aren't eating the photo)...it's the food that counts. The kielbasa and brussel sprouts got my attention, but the white beans were a great added touch. Those with narrow minds are missing a great meal. We'll definitely make this again.
I would not have thought to put these ingredients together, but this was super good. I've never eaten so many brussel sprouts in one sitting. The only thing I changed in this recipe is that I just sauteed the shallot and garlic when starting the sauce (I'm in a vacation home and don't have an oven), but it was still fantastic so I think I will still do that next time just because it's easier.
Very tasty dish. I was not sure how this would turn out, because it is a different mix of foods, but I took the adice of other reviewers and doubled the sauce. I also coated the brussels sprouts in oil, salt and pepper and roasted them at 500 degrees for about 15 minutes before adding them in. This meal tasted even better the next day for leftovers!
I tried this as written and it's ok. It would be better with brats and bacon. The beans are a nice touch with the mustard sauce. And we all know beans and bacon are a winning combo. After being in Germany (Duetchland), I probably won't make this again. Something off about it.
I used frozen Brussels sprouts that I thawed, since there wasn't much cooking time when they were added with the beans. I would try to locate low sodium canellini beans next time. I did add 2tsp of dried tarragon in the cream and let that marinate for a little bit. Everyone enjoyed it, it was a nice different thing to have for dinner. I served with roasted butternut squash and beets.
Had to use onion instead of shallots and used 1/2 cup of cream and thought this was absolutely delicious! Fast, tasty, and looked good - what more can you ask for?! I did roast the onion and garlic in the oven while my potatoes were cooking, and served over mashed potatoes - yum! Will be making this over and over, I’m sure.
This was an unusual way to prepare brussels sprouts, and I enjoyed it. The mustard imparts a nice mellow flavor; I thought it would be overwhelming, but it isn't. I had a 16-oz bag of small brussels sprouts that I steamed for 5 min in the microwave. I used non-dairy creamer, the full can of cannellini beans and dried shallots. I added more creamer and mustard because I wanted it saucier. The combination of sprouts (like mini cabbage), mustard and kielbasa remind me of Octoberfest! The beans are great here too. Thanks for the recipe for this delicious dish!
Me & my family enjoyed this! i increased the cream to 1/2 cup as many reviewers suggested. We like more sauce so I made double that. I served it over mashed potatoes. I substituted veggie kielbasa for regular & it was great!
I thought this dish was fantastic! Comes together quickly. Onions and garlic in toaster oven, brussel sprouts in microwave steaming at the same time as I brown the meat. Hearty meal. Will make again. Served with egg noodles. Use guldens mustard and Dijon as I did not have stone ground and used Vidalia onions in place of shallots.
My nine year old girl said it should get ten stars! I had two pounds of sprouts so I doubled the sauce. I might make the sauce a little thinner next time so we can sop it up with the rolls I served it with.
made this for dinner with changes, instead of brussel sprouts i made with a bunch of asparagus, turkey kielbasa, and northern beans instead of kidneys. Turned out great - with raving reviews. Thought the beans really added to the dish. Will be making again, next time with broccoli.
This was great!! Even my 9 and 7 year old liked it. Didn't have course Dijon, so substituted raspberry wasabi dipping mustard. Make sure you look for the small, tender brussel sprouts. Thanks for the recipe!
This is excellent. We love regular roasted Brussels sprouts and this is just a great variation; all the flavors go so well together. Have made it a couple of times now. I use FF half&half. Thanks for the recipe!
This is delicious! I followed the recipe, except for roasting the Brussels instead of steaming them and using a whole can of beans. The mustard cream sauce is outstanding, the roasted shallot and garlic make the sauce for sure. I would enjoy this dish better with a ratio of less kielbasa and more veggies. Next time I make this I'll use half the amount of sausage and more Brussels. But man, this combination of flavors is wonderful. I served with a marinated cucumber salad and rye bread. Worked very well together.
I added the step of sautéing the brussels sprouts right after the sausage, just get a little brown crisp on them. Also, I omitted the beans, because I didn't think the combo would work. It would work, but I don't think it's necessary. Served with side of garlic buttered eggs noodles. The current profile pic gave me that idea. It is very an inexpensive dinner and does look good on the plate.
Always a hit in my household! I omit the beans, add more cream and serve it with penne. I also skip the shallot/garlic oven routine. Instead I add them to the pan after cooking the kielbasa. Very flavorful and easy! Thanks!
Very good! I will make it again. Working with what I had on hand, I used yellow onion in place of shallots and just sautéed on top of the stove. I doubled the sauce using half and half in place of cream. Great new way to make brussel sprouts that hubby loves.
This dish was very to make and was full of flavor. The roasted garlic and scallion added a lot to the sauce and the brussels sprouts were the perfect texture. It was a nice hearty meal that allowed all the main ingredients to play their part in the flavor profile.
I absolutely love this recipe. I am in love with Brussel Sprouts.... who knew they could be so delicious. The blend of ingredients in this recipe go very well together. I used shallots and garlic that are packed in small jars in the produce section of the grocery. So I did skip the first step, but I am sure that would add a lot to the recipe. And in the end I added the kielbasa back into the skillet. But again recipe is perfect as is... thanks for sharing it
This was very easy and very tasty. I did sauté the garlic and shallot in the pan instead of roasting in the oven. I used frozen Brussels sprouts instead of the fresh as fresh didn’t look too good that day in the store. I defrosted them in the microwave before putting them in the pan. This dish would also be very good with broccoli if you really can’t get your people to eat Brussel sprouts.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! I browned the sausage and then sauteed the shallot and garlic in the same pan. I followed other reviewers advice and added 1/2c cream (actually half and half). The only change I would make for next time is to maybe double the sauce because it is so delicious! I will definitely make again.
Excellent! I made a few substitutions based on what was in my pantry/fridge: Cracked black pepper beef sausage in place of kielbasa, stone-ground mustard instead of Dijon, white beans in place of white kidney beans, half & half in place of cream (0.5 cup). After tasting, I added a splash of cider vinegar to help cut through the richness and let the flavors shine. Simply delicious!!
This is an excellent dish. I was looking for something to do with Kielbasa that did not involve sauerkraut. This fit the bill nicely. I didn't have enough Brussels sprouts so I added 2 carrots diced small.
I followed the recipe as written except for the roasted garlic. I thought the taste had a disconnected theme of flavors that did not really seem to come together for me. I really like all of the individual ingredients so I expected more from this.
Following the recipe exactly as written it’s worth every single star! I have made this many times and it’s become my favorite way to have Brussels sprouts! I serve it over it over mashed potatoes. Perfect on a cold night!
This was excellent! I followed the recipe exactly except that I forgot to 1/4 the shallots before putting them in the oven. I doubled the recipe as we are a kielbasa and Brussel sprout loving family of 5. The kids went back for seconds. My daughter said that it reminded her of corned beef and cabbage ( I think the smoked meat and Brussels along with the mustard sauce). I will definitely be making this again only next time I think I will make a little more sauce because I think that the leftovers are going to be amazing but I will need more sauce for the noodles.This goes into the "stick to your ribs" dinner category for a cold new england night.
This was great. I didn't do the mashed shallot and garlic; instead, I just sautéed them to make it easier and faster. I also put olive oil, salt and pepper on the Brussels sprouts and broiled them instead of steaming them.
I made this tonight and it was very good, definitely a keeper recipe. I made some changes based on what supplies I had available: I used cannellini beans because that's what I had in the cupboard, and 1.5 pounds of sliced and chopped cabbage (my local grocery store was out of brussel sprouts), I used 1% milk because I didn't want to buy a whole container for 1/4 c of heavy cream) but then I added a tablespoon of butter to make up the fat content. This tasted so good, I would probably make it again with all the same changes.
It was good, but the flavor of the brussels sprouts was not well tamed in this dish. We love our sprouts roasted in olive oil because it changes the flavor and consistency of the sprouts. I plan to roast my sprouts rather than boil them next time. I also used milk instead of whipping cream and it was still quite creamy. We also sprinkled Parmesan cheese on top and served it with buttered egg noodles also from this site. Loved the Kielbasa and white kidney beans together. Thanks for submitting such a unique recipe!
I went on an ingredient search because I had Brussels sprouts and leftover white beans from another recipe in the fridge. I found this recipe and as I also had turkey kielbasa in the fridge I decided to give this recipe a try. Wow! It has big flavor! I tasted it before I served it and decided to thin out the sauce a bit with some chicken broth. I added rosemary but only because I am crazy for rosemary with white beans. I served it with broad egg noodles and a salad. This is a dish of delish! Thank you for posting it!
Kielbasa with Brussels Sprouts in Mustard Cream Sauce
