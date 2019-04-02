Passover Lasagna
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 239.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.9g 28 %
carbohydrates: 26.4g 9 %
dietary fiber: 1.2g 5 %
sugars: 4.6g
fat: 8.9g 14 %
saturated fat: 5.6g 28 %
cholesterol: 30.9mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 547.8IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 4.2mg 32 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 5.8mg 10 %
folate: 12.3mcg 3 %
calcium: 328mg 33 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 25.6mg 9 %
potassium: 342.9mg 10 %
sodium: 606.3mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 80
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved