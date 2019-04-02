Passover Lasagna

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe uses matzah sheets instead of lasagna noodles. Delicious, and it's easy to take the leftovers for lunch the next day (unlike dry matzah for sandwiches!) As an option, add cooked spinach, mushrooms, onions, or peppers.

By Beck943

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch lasagna
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Break matzo sheets in half and run under warm water to soften. Pour tomato sauce into bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Coat the bottom of the prepared pan with some of the tomato sauce, then begin layering with the softened matzo sheet, Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce. Continue layering until the cheeses are used up, finishing with a layer of matzo. Top with the remaining tomato sauce, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and oregano.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cheese is melted, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 606.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Abigail Einstoss de Trajtember
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2012
Very tasteful. I've put lots of tomato sauce and use the cheese I've found regularly here in Argentina and it turn out delicious! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Velochicdunord
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2010
Made this using homemade marinara sauce (a tomato sauce with seasonings and red wine) and ricotta instead of the Swiss cheese. I cooked the lasagne covered removing the foil during the last ten minutes of cooking and then browning the top under the broiler in order to develop a few crispy bits for texture contrast. Flavour was bland and the matzoh mushy although an acceptable lasagna substitute for use during Passover. When I it make again I want to try including caramellized onion for a richer flavour and mushrooms to give one's teeth something to bite into. Garlic and a layer of fresh leaf basil wouldn't hurt either. I'd also consider adding pine nuts for texture. I think this recipe has potential but needs further refinement in order to make it something really special. Read More
Helpful
(16)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Velochicdunord
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2010
Made this using homemade marinara sauce (a tomato sauce with seasonings and red wine) and ricotta instead of the Swiss cheese. I cooked the lasagne covered removing the foil during the last ten minutes of cooking and then browning the top under the broiler in order to develop a few crispy bits for texture contrast. Flavour was bland and the matzoh mushy although an acceptable lasagna substitute for use during Passover. When I it make again I want to try including caramellized onion for a richer flavour and mushrooms to give one's teeth something to bite into. Garlic and a layer of fresh leaf basil wouldn't hurt either. I'd also consider adding pine nuts for texture. I think this recipe has potential but needs further refinement in order to make it something really special. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Abigail Einstoss de Trajtember
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2012
Very tasteful. I've put lots of tomato sauce and use the cheese I've found regularly here in Argentina and it turn out delicious! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Joy Berger
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2019
I made it like regular lasagna. I skipped the swiss and used ricotta egg and parsley. Then mozzarella and barilla tomato sauce. I added sauted mushrooms and spinach. Everyone had seconds and asked for the leftovers. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022