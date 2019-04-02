Passover Matzo Lasagna

Rating: 4.44 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

You won't miss the lasagna noodles in this quick to assemble dairy passover dish. Whole Matzo boards are used in place of the noodles.

By Chef4Six

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Soak matzo sheets in a large bowl of hot water until tender, about 30 seconds. Drain. Combine eggs, cottage cheese, and 1/2 of the mozzarella cheese in a bowl. Pour 1/2 of a cup of marinara sauce on the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking pan. Place 2 matzo sheets over the sauce, then pour another layer of sauce over the sheets. Spread 1/2 of the cheese mixture on top, then another layer of sauce. Continue layering until all the matzo sheets are used, finishing with a layer of sauce. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 636.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (31)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Rachel Kahn Abrahams
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2011
This was a very good Passover lasagna with some minor modifications:) I browned and seasoned a 1 lb. of turkey meat and added that to two jars of sauce. I also seasoned the cheese mixture with basil oregano salt and pepper. It came out more beautiful than a traditional lasagna. I will definitely be making this for future. Thank you for providing a base recipe! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

jesse
Rating: 1 stars
04/05/2010
your directions are not very specific???? Read More
Helpful
(9)
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rachel Kahn Abrahams
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2011
This was a very good Passover lasagna with some minor modifications:) I browned and seasoned a 1 lb. of turkey meat and added that to two jars of sauce. I also seasoned the cheese mixture with basil oregano salt and pepper. It came out more beautiful than a traditional lasagna. I will definitely be making this for future. Thank you for providing a base recipe! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Sue Vire
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2010
Love this recipe. The result was a cheesy vegetarian dish which everyone enjoyed. I did not have 4 eggs in the house so I used 3/4 cup of egg replacement. Also had only a 16 oz. carton of cottage cheese into which I mixed the leftover ricotta cheese (about 1/2 cup or 4 oz) I had on hand. I also used 7 Matzo sheets instead of 6 to make sure I covered all the layers. I wish I had taken a picture because it looked so good when it came out of the oven. Tasted even better after sitting for a bit. Read More
Helpful
(20)
skycaptainshell
Rating: 4 stars
04/10/2012
Terrific! My girlfriend was confounded and asked me if it was actual lasagna and I was slipping her chametz. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
doreneskidsfavs
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2011
Made this recipe for my chavurah (friends group). I hadn't tried it before, and was wary of how much cottage cheese vs shredded mozzarella. It was fantastic, and everyone loved it!! I need to use 1 1/2 pieced of matzah each level to fit a large casserole dish; this worked perfectly. Also need more marinara sauce, about 1/2 more jar. I will use this recipe forever!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
jesse
Rating: 1 stars
04/05/2010
your directions are not very specific???? Read More
Helpful
(9)
Adam B. Shapiro
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2013
This turned out great! I loved the cottage cheese and mozzarella combo and was thrilled (and a bit surprised) by how tender the matzo got. As a little bonus, I sauteed some spinach and garlic and added it on top of the cheese layers just to add a little vegetable. It was a hit, not only with my vegetarian seder guest, but with the whole crowd. I will definitely do it again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
cardmakinmama
Rating: 3 stars
04/23/2012
Has a mild flavor needs punching up with basil oregano & garlic to taste. I thought was okay hubby disliked it. Did look like the real thing after baking. Read More
Helpful
(4)
LRM
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2012
Perfect for vegetarians at Seder! Not very traditional but it was excellent. I scaled down the recipe and served it last Passover and everyone enjoyed. Read More
Helpful
(3)
lenush
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2014
I made this recipe today. I did add some sauteed mushrooms. Also, I added garlic, oregano,and pepper to the cheese/eggs mixture. Overall great recipe. All of my family loved it..could not believe that it is made out of Matzo. Thanks so much and Happy Passover !!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022