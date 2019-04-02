Passover Matzo Lasagna

This was a very good Passover lasagna with some minor modifications:) I browned and seasoned a 1 lb. of turkey meat and added that to two jars of sauce. I also seasoned the cheese mixture with basil oregano salt and pepper. It came out more beautiful than a traditional lasagna. I will definitely be making this for future. Thank you for providing a base recipe!
Love this recipe. The result was a cheesy vegetarian dish which everyone enjoyed. I did not have 4 eggs in the house so I used 3/4 cup of egg replacement. Also had only a 16 oz. carton of cottage cheese into which I mixed the leftover ricotta cheese (about 1/2 cup or 4 oz) I had on hand. I also used 7 Matzo sheets instead of 6 to make sure I covered all the layers. I wish I had taken a picture because it looked so good when it came out of the oven. Tasted even better after sitting for a bit.
Terrific! My girlfriend was confounded and asked me if it was actual lasagna and I was slipping her chametz.
Made this recipe for my chavurah (friends group). I hadn't tried it before, and was wary of how much cottage cheese vs shredded mozzarella. It was fantastic, and everyone loved it!! I need to use 1 1/2 pieced of matzah each level to fit a large casserole dish; this worked perfectly. Also need more marinara sauce, about 1/2 more jar. I will use this recipe forever!!
your directions are not very specific????
This turned out great! I loved the cottage cheese and mozzarella combo and was thrilled (and a bit surprised) by how tender the matzo got. As a little bonus, I sauteed some spinach and garlic and added it on top of the cheese layers just to add a little vegetable. It was a hit, not only with my vegetarian seder guest, but with the whole crowd. I will definitely do it again.
Has a mild flavor needs punching up with basil oregano & garlic to taste. I thought was okay hubby disliked it. Did look like the real thing after baking.
Perfect for vegetarians at Seder! Not very traditional but it was excellent. I scaled down the recipe and served it last Passover and everyone enjoyed.
I made this recipe today. I did add some sauteed mushrooms. Also, I added garlic, oregano,and pepper to the cheese/eggs mixture. Overall great recipe. All of my family loved it..could not believe that it is made out of Matzo. Thanks so much and Happy Passover !!!