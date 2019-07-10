Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!

By Ayshren

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle the chicken breasts with 2 teaspoons salt.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat; partially cook the chicken in the hot oil in batches until completely browned on all sides. Transfer browned chicken breasts to a plate and set aside.

  • Reduce the heat to medium and add onion, garlic, and ginger to the oil remaining in the skillet. Cook and stir until onion turns soft and translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir curry powder, cumin, turmeric, coriander, cayenne, and 1 tablespoon of water into the onion mixture; allow to heat together for about 1 minute while stirring. Add tomatoes, yogurt, 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro, and 1 teaspoon salt to the mixture; stir to combine.

  • Return chicken breast to the skillet along with any juices on the plate. Pour in 1/2 cup water and bring to a boil, turning the chicken to coat with the sauce. Sprinkle garam masala and 1 tablespoon cilantro over the chicken.

  • Cover the skillet and simmer until chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Drizzle with lemon juice to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 94.7mg; sodium 1370.4mg. Full Nutrition
