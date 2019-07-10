Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)
This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!
If I'm going to review a recipe it will only be if I stayed true to the instructions. I can't justify giving a bad review after writing about all the changes I made. Well guess what? This recipe is freakin great! Every bite was like a party in my mouth. Young and old, everyone enjoyed it. The leftovers were even better the next day. DON'T CHANGE A THING.Read More
Absolutely delicious. We cut the chicken breasts into large cubes, which worked very well. Reduced salt by 1 tsp overall. Highly recommend this recipe.
Great recipe. I made one big change, though. Because my husband is from southern India, I cook up a TON of Indian dishes. To this recipe, I added 11 fresh small green chiles (chopped). The chiles make it much more authentic and tasteful, especially if you love genuinely spicy food! Hope this helps!
This always turns out great and gives me a wonderful feeling of satisfaction throughout the experience...be warned though, lay out and measure all the ingredients before turning on the burner!
Outstanding- I no longer need to order out for Indian! I could not get my hands on garam masala on short notice, but the meal was phenomenal even without it. Had to use thigh meat because this was a last minute choice and I had no time to run to the store- it was just perfect!
I made this last night and it came out really good. The one main change I made was that I used boneless chicken breast and thigh meat. I also cut the meat up prior to cooking. Other than that, I used 1/2 coconut milk and 1/2 yogurt.
Great recipe! It was my first time making curry and turned out great! I had to tweak the ingredients a bit due to not having everything available, but still turned out delicious! Fiance went back for seconds, so it was a sure hit. For my version, I used ground ginger instead of fresh (maybe 1/8 tsp or so) and put it in with the rest of the spices right before simmering. I used dried cilantro flakes instead of fresh. I increased the curry to 1 1/2 Tbsp since we like the curry flavor. I couldn't find any plain yogurt, so I used a mixture of 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup coconut milk (with a bit of sugar added). I also used 1/2 cup coconut milk instead of water. For the garam masala I used the 'Easy Garam Masala' recipe found at this website. It makes enough for multiple batches of curry. I also added two potatoes cut into bite-size pieces. This increased the cooking time by about 20-30 minutes, although next time I will add the potato in with the onion to save time. Next time I would also like to try some mushrooms in the curry. Overall a great recipe, and would make it again and again! Next time will be with shrimp. 5 stars.
This dish was really delicious. I made it for my girlfriend tonight and we both loved it. The gravy was incredibly flavorful, and the dish tasted like something that you would get at a good Indian restaurant.
Very very good and authentic tasting. I put everything, except the lemon and yogurt, in the slow cooker on high for about 4 hours. I even threw the chicken in there frozen! After the first 4 hours, I added the yogurt and cooked about another hour. I forgot to add the lemon juice, but next time would do so just before serving. I used greek yogurt and did not add water or use oil but used twice the amount of crushed tomatoes. I also used only 1 teaspoon of salt, which was plenty. I think the slow cooker method made it very flavorful, moist, healthier and easy.
I am an Indian. I followed this recipe and turn out to be the Authentic taste I used get from chicken curry in restaurants in India. Love it. ! I added 1 cup extra water, because I wanted more gravy to eat with nan and rice. Thanks for posting the recipe :)
This was really easy and really tasty. This was my first attempt at a creamy curry and I was very happy. Only change I made was to mix a tablespoon of flour into the yogurt to keep it from curdling (a tip I read several other places).
This was fabulous! I added extra a sprinkle of garam masala to the chicken with the salt before cooking it, added a bit of heavy cream with the yogurt and about 1/4 cup of powdered cashews to thicken the curry up. I also added 1/2 cup of peas when I added the chicken back into the liquid. It turned out phenomenal!! I will be making this regularly!!
I found this to be incredibly hot and strangely bitter.
great recipe. I have read a few reviews, and to all those who stayed with the recipe well done. To those that didn't, you have made a different curry you idiots!!!!!!!!!!!!
This was excellent! The changes I made were minimal and, although good, not necessary to create a wonderful dish- used 1/2 cup of yogurt and 1 cup of light coconut milk in place of the 1 cup of yogurt and 1/2 cup of water; one 15 oz can of diced tomatoes in juice in place of the crushed tomatoes, letting them cook with the onion mixture for a couple of minutes prior to adding the yogurt and coconut milk; used 1/2 the amount of cayenne called for to accommodate my kids; and cut the chicken into chunks after browning (in ghee rather than oil). I served it with brown rice and roasted, curried cauliflower.
This is the way I like to make curried chicken...leaving the breasts whole and braising slowly in a spicy sauce. I then thinly slice against the grain for the tenderest chicken ever! Great recipe!!!
My hubby and I loved this but my son who's 33 thought it was too spicy! Maybe he'll move out! Lol. I will make again.
I did not change a thing and this was terrific! This recipe is a keeper!
I totally made this in the slow-cooker and it turned out great! And that made it a little healthier because I didn't use any oil. I just put the chicken in the slow cooker, added the water, then all the ingredients except the oil. I substituted fresh ginger (used powdered) and a garam masala substitute I found online, cause I was out. We are big Indian food fans (we lived there for several years), and this recipe is definitely a keeper. :)
My dad's side of the family is from India, so I have tried many different curries throughout my life. This was absolutely wonderful. I followed the recipe as it was written, with the exception of adding potatoes, hard boiled eggs (something we frequently use in curries in my family) and slight amount more yogurt (since I was adding a couple extra bulky ingredients). I noticed that some reviewers commented that this wasn't as authentic as they'd hoped, but who's to say what's authentic anymore?? Curries vary from any area you're in in India, and in the world!!
Really delicious Indian dish. Here are the small changes I made: 1. One pound chicken breast cut into bite size pieces. 2. Added 1 teaspoon powdered ginger (instead of fresh), fenugreek and cardamon to the spice mix. Used only 1/4 tsp. turmeric due to the strong taste. Sauteed all the spices in the oil together (including garam masala) along with 1 TBS. vindaloo paste. 2. Used only 1/2 teaspoon of salt in entire recipe to reduce sodium. 3. Did not add the 1/2 cup of water. 4. Used 1/2 cup yogurt and 1/2 cup half-n-half. 5. Did not use cilantro because I didn't have it. 6. Added 3 TBS of honey to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. 7. Added one cup of frozen peas. 8. Simmered uncovered to make the sauce thicker. Served this fragrant dish with basmati rice, California medley and naan. We enjoyed this so much - thanks for the recipe!
I like to try a recipe just the way it is posted before I start making changes or suggestions. This is one of the best recipes I have ever tried anywhere!! I didn't change a thing and it was wonderful. I have not found anything this fresh tasting or as good in any Indian Food Restaurant yet, and I love Indian food! One of the other comments was that this dish was like "A Party in your Mouth" and I have to agree…truely a party in my mouth! My kitchen still has the wonderful smell of this dish. I made it last night, which was very good, and we had left overs tonight, which I have to say was even better. I will make this dish for guests but will make it up the day before and do the sides the day of, just before I serve my guests. I made batsomi rice and green beans sauted in coconut oil & sea salt for the sides…..yummm. Party time! The only thing I will do next time is cut the chicken in smaller pieces so that you don't have to cut up the chicken while eating this tasty dish. Thank you for sumitting this recipe, any more in your recipe box you want to share???? Cheers
So many, in my opinion over do it with a spice or something. This one was perfect.
Such an amazing recipe! We made our own garam masala per a recipe in the comments. This recipe has great flavor and our 6 year old and 3 year old daughters both LOVE it. Thanks for such a great recipe.
Tastes just like a restaurant dish! I cut the chicken in cubes, instead of leaving the breast halves in one piece. Used 1/4 c. oil, no more. I didn't have crushed tomatoes, so I used diced and the juice. Couldn't find an 8 oz. cup of plain yogurt in the store, they are all 6 oz. now, so I added some sour cream to balance it out. Used dried cilantro.......1 and 1/2 tsp. total. Also added some cut up cooked potatoes and green pepper. This recipe is a keeper!!!!
AMAZING! will cut back the cayenne by about half next time, I like spicy but its really spicy! Be careful not to over cook the chicken and would be good with chicken cut into bite sized pieces and then serve over rice, and maybe side of stir fry veggies.
Very good, however, do not bring to a boil as the recipe states, as it breaks the yoghurt. I should have known better... The chicken will still cook at a medium heat.
I have made this recipe many times and in finalizing it for our family here are the changes i made. I replaced the 1 cup yogurt with 1/2 cup coconut milk, replaced the diced tomato's with 2 cans of 8oz tomato sauce. I squeeze in 2 tablespoons of lemon. Then final adjustment is 1 1/2 tablespoon of shan curry powder.
Seemed a little bland to me... I put in less cayenne since this was for a dinner party with people that have varying tolerances to spice. It worked really well to satisfy alot of differnt people but I don't think I would make it for myself at home.
This is an excellent recipe! My only complaint is that the instructions should be separated out so that there are about 15 steps instead of 4. The long paragraphs made it easy to get lost. I solved this by retyping it into a Microsoft Word document for next time. I'll definitely be making this one again! Thanks for sharing it!
I have a friend in college who grew up in India. His mom made this dish often. I learned from her the order of ingredients is important. I heated the oil, added the spices and brought it to a simmer. Then I added the onions (and some more oil as needed) When the onions were almost done, I added the garlic. Then I added the water and tomatoes and brought it to another simmer. Finally I added purred ricotta cheese (which I substituted for the sour cream) and topped the whole thing off with the chicken. I put it in the oven for about 25 minutes, checked the temp of the inside of the thickest piece and then put it on top of fresh cooked rice. It was AMAZING.
followed the directions to the T. Just as is..it was awesome! Kids (8 & 7) enjoyed and we served with sticky rice. Adding it to my recipes :)
this is just like the chicken curry my friend Margaret from Sri Lanka used to make! I have been looking for a similar recipe for years; this is easy & delicious. It tastes better the next day, reheated. Serve over rice. I was out of plain yogurt today and used sour cream, couldn't tell any difference! I also leave out the cilantro, because I don't like it. Wonderful comfort food!
Tasty! Easy to make. It could use some tweaking. In the future we will substitute chicken for lamb (our favorite); and use 1.5 lbs. instead of 2 lbs. of meat. This will give us more sauce. The way the recipe was designed makes the dish rather dry when served on a bed of basmati rice. Still very tasty. We might also add a few potatoes (just b/c we love them). Worthy of a special occassion. You won't regret making it. Also, I would add more cayenne pepper; we like our food spicier.
This recipe was fantastic. I've been looking for a decent curry for ages and finally found it. I would recommend two things with this to make it even better. First, skip the salt, people use it too much as it is. Second, uncover it near the end and let it cook out some of the liquid. It ended up being a bit soupy, even on rice.
Awesome!!!
Good recipe-lots of flavor and easy to make.
This was very good and we will make again. The only thing I would change next time is to make the sauce thicker. I would skip the added water. And I would not cover the dish so that the sauce thickens up.
This turned out very tasty! I didn't use 1/2 cup oil and instead used only a few tablespoons which was all that was needed. I loved the flavor that the yogurt lended to the dish. Thanks for an easy Indian recipe!
This was excellent. The only this I changed was that I cut up the chicken prior to browning and and added a pinch of black pepper. It didn't need anything else--it was outstanding. I will definitely make this again.
It was divine! I had to adapt my spices to what was available where I live, so I skipped the turmeric, used grated ginger instead of fresh, dried cilantro instead of fresh and made my own garam masala mixture. The house smelled amazing while making it, and everyone loved the final product! Thanks for sharing!
I followed this recipe almost exactly (only change I made was coconut milk instead of yogurt, worked great), and it is fabulous! It tastes very authentic, as least in terms of what I usually get in Indian restaurants, and it was not difficult at all. I will definitely be making this again, maybe adding some veggies or using a different protein, but this is definitely one of the better curry recipes I have made.
Unbelievably delicious and, I thought, pretty. I didn't have cayenne pepper, so at the last minute I substituted chipotle pepper, and it was wonderful. Also did not have garam masala, but the dish was absolutely amazing even without it. This is definitely joining my regular repertoire of dishes.
Love this recipe!!! It is full of flavor and has a great authentic taste. Thanks for sharing!!!
This was my first try at making and my first taste of Indian food! I thought is was very tasty. My kids thought it was a little too spicy so next time I'll reduce the cayenne. I cut my chicken breasts into small pieces and browned them instead of using the whole breasts. My only problem was that my yogurt separated. I had only 0% fat Greek yogurt on hand so maybe the fat free thing did it. Maybe next time I'll stir the yogurt in at the last minute just letting it heat through but not simmer. Thanks for helping me try Indian food. I liked that I was able to buy just the small amounts of the spices at our local healthy market and didn't have to buy jars of it.
Absolutely fantastic! I had a dinner party and I was praying this recipe would live up to the reviews. It went above and beyond my expectations. We have no good Indian restaurants in town so I will be making this again! It went fabulously with the Naan recipe by Mic.
As is this recipes is ok but with a little tweaking this recipe has become my baby. Use about 7 chicken breast and instead of leaving the chicken breast whole, cut them into 1 inch cubed pieces and only use 1 teaspoon to season the chicken. Puree the ginger, onion and garlic (you can use 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder if you don't have it fresh) so that you can make a sauce. If you don't like the recipe too spicy cut down the cayenne to 1/2 teaspoon and instead of using canned crushed tomatoes, use 1 can 8oz of tomato sauce and 3-4 tomatoes and chop them into 1 inch pieces. Substitute the yogurt for sour cream and serve with white rice. I assure you this will become a staple at your home.
Easy, delicious and aromatic. Might be a little spicy for some palates, but that's easily adjusted. Thanks for sharing.
SO good!!! Just like the restaurants
This was delicious! Me and my three friends all loved it. So flavorful! The only thing I changed was to add a bit less cayenne pepper since I don't like spicy foods. Even then it had a hint of spice but enough that I could handle it. Will make again!
Excellent dinner. My wife does not like spicy foods so I reduced the cayenne pepper to 1/2 tsp and it turned out perfect. I also cubed the chicken breast before cooking. This made it much easier to serve over rice. We have made this recipe many times. It feeds about 4-5 people. Very good!
Very tasty!! I cut up the chicken into bite sized pieces and sautéed them in coconut oil and they ended up tender and juicy. I used plain Greek yogurt. I added more curry later than when it called, I'm not sure but because of this it made the curry a little powdery. Only down side. I also added Sriracha (who doesn't put Sriracha on everything). I forgot the lemon juice but I added a cilantro mango salsa (fresh mango, fresh cilantro, a little cinnamon, fresh ginger, and a few other spices) and it was perfect! Every bite was different! Served it over rice and sautéed kale. Very yummy and healthy!
My mouth is watering just thinking about making this again. The taste is so authentic. I impressed my ex sister in law who is from India. she was blown away. The only thing i did not like was that the yogurt became kinda grainy. Im not sure how to fix that. If anyone has any suggestions on how to make it smooth, id like to hear it. But im still giving it a 5 ++++ because the taste was amazing.
this is a great recipe for curry, and i liked the fact that the ingredients were listed by the order of use throughout the cooking. I made a few adjustments- to the dry spices, i added yellow curry paste, i used vegetable stick instead of water (simply because i had some from yesterday), and used coconut milk and not yogurt. Loved the final result as well as the fact that it can be easily tweaked, to what you have in your pantry
Lovely flavor and easy to control the amount of spice just with how much cayenne you add. This recipe has a lot of ingredients, so it's not something you just whip up, but it is easy and worth the time. I will make it again. My tweaks: subbed out half of the yogurt for coconut milk, less cayenne (I have very low spice tolerance), less salt ('cause you can always add more later), halved the tomato amount and I added peas.
I prepared this with lamb instead of chicken. 5 stars without a doubt. A must try for anyone who is familiar with, or after, authentic Indian curry. Thanks for posting.
made this recipe 3x and tuned down the spices. while curry is the main spice, i calmed down the cumin, tumeric and coriander and used onion powder instead of onions. was too spicy the first 2x, but when i tweeked the spices.....was WONDERFUL. thanks for sharing this recipe. My family loved it.
Seems like it was missing something but I omited the salt for health reasons. But this was still tasty.
I tried two different versions of this recipe and this one is stars above the other recipe. Excellent!! Thanks for the amazing recipe. I will be deleting the other recipe.
Yummy rich, flavorful sauce. I am so so happy to find this delicious dish. This is my new favorite!
This is one of my families favorites. We leave out the tomatoes and use greek yogurt .
Great recipe! I have been making it for a long time now and it always goes great. I decreased the cayenne pepper to 1/4 of a teaspoon. I also made my own garam masala and it tastes great.You can also substitute the yogurt for sour cream which I find tastes better.
Love this! Thank you
This was awesome! I made it exactly as stated but left out the cayenne because I was not feeling well and didn't want all the spice. Without the cayenne it was still great and had a nice amount of spice! Tasted very authentic and was one of the best Indian dishes I have made thus far. It got rave reviews from everyone! Served over quinoa for me and brown rice for everyone else, with a side of sauted spinach. This hit the spot for my Indian craving! :)
Holy cow! This was the best dinner I have ever made. My mouth was full of flavor and every bite was wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly.
This was easy and tasty! I added mushrooms and stewed tomatos for added flavor!
Very good! So simple and easy. My thought though is to make sure you don't over add the tomato, other wise that's all you'll taste.
I have made this several times and my family loves it! I put in 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper and use 4 fresh chopped garlic cloves instead of what is listed. Also, I reduce oil to 1/4 of a cup using grapeseed oil. Love it!
This was very good. I made a few minor changes based on other curries I have made. 1) I "bloomed" the spices in a little hot oil before adding the onions, garlic, and ginger. 2) I cubed the chicken before adding it back to the rest of the recipe. 3) Because I love lemon grass and grow it, I added that with the onions 4) I also added about a teaspoon of sugar to balance the tart flavors, 5) and lastly because i have an abundance of zucchinni in my garden, i added that just before the onions were done - they were a great addition.
I made this exactly as written and it was not good. I'm not sure what happened, but I definitely wouldn't make it again.
I made this for my mom and sister on mother's day, a group with very different taste preferences. Each of them loved it! Success!
This recipe was fantastic! I followed the directions exactly, except I did not use any cilantro. I let the chicken continue to simmer in the curry until it was tender enough to fork shread. I served with Naan bread and toasted pine nut cous cous. It was better than any curry I have ever had at a restaurant. I ver highly recommend!
delicious
This is amazing. Even better the next day! And once you have all of the spices it is pretty cheap to make. Great with rice and homemade naam. Will be making this again tonight.
This was really good, but it was more bitter than I expected. Im not sure if thats how its supposed to be or if I did something wrong.
I've tried this recipe many times now. We love it! First few times I added the yoghurt when the recipe said. DON'T DO THAT! It curdles and doesn't look nice at all. Add the yoghurt at the very end and stir it in when you've taken the curry off the heat. It tastes better and looks better! Don't need lemon either.
This is an absolutely fantastic dish. Full of flavor. Your whole family will love it, at least the spicy side!!
Great recipe! I used coconut milk instead of yogurt and it was fabulous! Will definitely be making this again!
Pretty good - tastes like Indian food. It wasn't five-star good, but it did hit the spot.
My husband loved this! Very spicy - both of us were drinking water like it was going out of style. I forgot to buy the coriander, but did have the garam masala - still delicious without the coriander!
So good! This is the best curry recipe I've tried. I didn't have a can of crushed tomatoes, so I added tomatoe sauce & it was fine. Served with rice, & naan - completely delish!
yummo, made it just the way it is!
I really enjoyed this recipes. I am constantly trying out different curry recipes and this one was easy to make and tastes great. I did add quite a bit more cayenne pepper, but that is just to suit our taste. I definitely agree with the reviewer who suggested measuring out everything before you start. It comes together very quickly!
VERY SPICY! I cut the cayenne in half and it was still very hot. Tasty overall, but would benefit from some coconut milk or more yogurt.
Okay. Liked the sound of the ingredients, so decided to give it a go. Cut the chicken into one-inch pieces. Used much less oil, maybe 1 tb., and added garlic after the onions, so as not to burn. We like sauce, so used a bit more of the spices called for, big can of diced tomatoes instead of crushed, and some tomato paste to make it less watery. Also added cauliflower flowerettes. Lovely. Sorry to not adhere to recipe posted, but I kinda do my own thing.
I loved this recipe. I'm a huge Indian food fan and I thought this was very authentic. The only change I would make next time (I followed the recipe exactly) is to cut the cayenne pepper by 1/2. Right after I added the amount I thought "wow this is too much" and it was. I want to taste the flavor of the food and this was just slightly over the top. Imagine how hot it was the next day! But you won't be sorry - this is a GREAT recipe!
I've eaten curry... I mean like real curry from India. This was great! I would scale back the ginger a *tiny* bit, but this was perfect. I chickened out, and put a little less cayenne in... Don't. This recipe, besides lowering the ginger by just a hair, is what I would say is a great Indian curry. Don't change it. I can't say enough about it...
Love this! I put all the spices in at the same time after the onion/garlic/ginger has cooked for while. I think cooking the spices this way really brings out the flavor. I just put the chicken in towards the end and let it poach in the sauce then add the yogurt at the very end to warm through. Sometimes it needs some thickening with a cornstarch/water paste. YUMMY!
Absolutely excellent. I'm an amateur cook at best and this still turned out restaurant quality. Every bit a match to what I get for $20 from Indian food places. Next time I might use chili powder instead of cayenne, and maybe double the amount just because I like my mouth on fire. But delicious regardless.
so tasty, i didn't mind my small apartment smelling like this for days! :) i made no changes to this and it is great.
Yummie !
Made this recipe exactly as written. I used full-fat yogurt. It had just the right amount of spice but it was very tomato-y. I will be cutting the tomato by half next time I make it. There was more sauce than we could eat so I don't expect to add anything extra to make up for less tomato.
Easy and good.
Does not taste like murph Kari
I was more into this than John.
This curry seemed like a winner. I'm looking for that sumptuous to-die-for curry that you can only get in really good indian restaurants. As itnwas cooking, I thought I finally had it. The first few bites were good then that tomato tang took over and I felt like I was eating spicy Italian food. I don't know what the secret to Indian food is but some day I hope to find it.
To say the lease this recipe is amazing! I just joined allrecipes.com just so i can leave a review for this recipe...yeah its that great! The only "problem" was that it was very very spicy. Next time i make it i will definately use less cayenne pepper :)
We had indian food for the first time on vacation at an all inclusive resort, we were blown away by how good it was and as soon as we got back searched for a recipe for what we had. This was it and it was just as good as the restauarant we ate at. We didn't have garam masala but used extra curry instead after a short google search. I like things a little hotter so I added 1/2 tbsp crushed red pepper and it was the perfect amount for me.
This is a great tasting curry dish. I made it with only a couple of substitutions for ingredients I didn't have, will make again and again. I substituted light sour cream for yogurt, added some fresh cauliflower florets because I had them in the refrigerator, also added a few frozen peas for color. I used bottled garlic chili sauce for cayenne pepper. I also let it cook for almost an hour on low simmer to let the flavors blend. I will also try sambal oleck for heat next time. A great recipe, will make just as written and also great to improvise. Served with brown basmati rice. Great!
