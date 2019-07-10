Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

I like to try a recipe just the way it is posted before I start making changes or suggestions. This is one of the best recipes I have ever tried anywhere!! I didn't change a thing and it was wonderful. I have not found anything this fresh tasting or as good in any Indian Food Restaurant yet, and I love Indian food! One of the other comments was that this dish was like "A Party in your Mouth" and I have to agree…truely a party in my mouth! My kitchen still has the wonderful smell of this dish. I made it last night, which was very good, and we had left overs tonight, which I have to say was even better. I will make this dish for guests but will make it up the day before and do the sides the day of, just before I serve my guests. I made batsomi rice and green beans sauted in coconut oil & sea salt for the sides…..yummm. Party time! The only thing I will do next time is cut the chicken in smaller pieces so that you don't have to cut up the chicken while eating this tasty dish. Thank you for sumitting this recipe, any more in your recipe box you want to share???? Cheers