Jo's Mountain Mush

A jumbled, filling breakfast created when I was camping in Montana. Originally the hot dogs were roasted over a fire while the potato pieces were foil wrapped and roasted in the embers and then added into a pan of beans. However, it works equally well when cooked in a kitchen! Serve with crusty bread on the side and fresh shredded cheese on top.
There was nothing wrong with this, but we all agreed we would have rather just had beans and weiners with the crispy fried potatoes on the side. The name says it all...after frying my potatoes to a beautiful crispy brown, by adding them to the beans, they simply became mush!
Loved it! And it was so easy to do while camping! We used marshmallow roasting sticks to roast the hot dogs, and cooked the potatoes in foil. Then mixed it all together in a new foil pack and heated everything together. Very easy and no clean up! I'll add some chopped onions next time for flavor
Didn't think this would work as well as it did. However, since I don't like canned baked beans, I added pinto beans and mixed it all with a brown gravy.
TRAVELIN GAL
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2003
My boyfriend and his old college buddy who was staying with us loved this. Instead of frankfurters, I used half kielbasa, half polish sausage (sliced). Followed the recipe from there. It didn't seem "breakfasty" to me but the boys devoured this. Thank you Jo.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2001
My kids liked this!! I seasoned the potatoes heavily with onion powder and garlic powder. I omitted the salt, as the hot dogs and beans have alot of salt in them already. I served it with corn bread and fruit. A delicious, hearty meal for cold nights.
This was great, and very easy to make. My family really liked it and I found it to be a very hearty, filling and warm, especially in the cold mountain air where we were camping. I think next time, I'm going to use kielbasa instead of the wieners, like someone else on here suggested.
