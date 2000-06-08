Jo's Mountain Mush

4.2
11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A jumbled, filling breakfast created when I was camping in Montana. Originally the hot dogs were roasted over a fire while the potato pieces were foil wrapped and roasted in the embers and then added into a pan of beans. However, it works equally well when cooked in a kitchen! Serve with crusty bread on the side and fresh shredded cheese on top.

Recipe by Jo Rayner

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Coat a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Cut each frankfurter into 5 or 6 pieces and cook in the skillet on a medium-high heat until browned. Remove and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Spray the skillet again, return to heat and add the potatoes. Cover and cook on medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • When the potatoes are tender and slightly browned, add the beans and cooked frankfurters to the skillet. Season with salt, pepper and hot sauce. Heat until warmed through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 40.3mg; sodium 1374.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022