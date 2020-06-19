Insanely Easy Cranberry Sauce

1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I am not normally into cranberries but this is yummy. I tweaked it just a little used fresh ginger frozen sweetened cherries(who can find fresh cherries during Thanksgiving?) less sugar and a little honey. Can't wait until dinner! Helpful (11)

Rating: 2 stars I am not sure if the recipe is printed wrong or not but the cinnamon was way too overwhelming. It was to the point that it was all you can taste. I loved the idea of the wine and cherries (which I also had to buy the frozen). Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Thanksgiving this year. Its "insanely easy" and tasted great. I did reduce the amount of cinnamon from 2 T to 2 tsp after reading other reviews on this recipe and it was perfect! Next I want to try and add a can of mandarin oranges possibly trying in some crepes for our Friendsgiving brunch. It was liquidy when I finished the 45 minutes on the stove top which scared me but it gelled perfectly after refrigeration. I was actually requested to make this again for next Thanksgiving. Def 5 Stars! Helpful (3)