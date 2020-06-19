Insanely Easy Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Whipped this up for Thanksgiving this year and even people who weren't nuts about cranberries couldn't put it down.

By Jacqueline P Slattery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the wine, sugar, cinnamon, and ginger in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Add the cranberries and cherries. Return to a simmer; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 45 minutes stirring occasionally. Refrigerate until cold before serving.

Tip

Aluminum foil helps keep food moist, ensures it cooks evenly, keeps leftovers fresh, and makes clean-up easy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 61g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

skinnyminnie
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2009
Delicious! I am not normally into cranberries but this is yummy. I tweaked it just a little used fresh ginger frozen sweetened cherries(who can find fresh cherries during Thanksgiving?) less sugar and a little honey. Can't wait until dinner! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

JODIDELF
Rating: 2 stars
12/02/2010
I am not sure if the recipe is printed wrong or not but the cinnamon was way too overwhelming. It was to the point that it was all you can taste. I loved the idea of the wine and cherries (which I also had to buy the frozen). Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Sara Jane DelMonte Harkey
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2011
I made this for Thanksgiving this year. Its "insanely easy" and tasted great. I did reduce the amount of cinnamon from 2 T to 2 tsp after reading other reviews on this recipe and it was perfect! Next I want to try and add a can of mandarin oranges possibly trying in some crepes for our Friendsgiving brunch. It was liquidy when I finished the 45 minutes on the stove top which scared me but it gelled perfectly after refrigeration. I was actually requested to make this again for next Thanksgiving. Def 5 Stars! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Leeanna
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2010
This is very good cranberry sauce. It was a bit high on cinnamon for me but my family did like it. This recipes make a large quantity - so there were a lot of leftovers - a little too many left overs. The wine is a nice tough though. I also used dried cherries as fresh cherries are tough to come by in Pennsylvania in the winter. Read More
Helpful
(3)
