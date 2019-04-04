Quick and Simple Korean Doenjang Chigae (Bean Paste/Tofu Soup)

3.8
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This Korean soybean soup is one of the most simple, quick dishes I learned to make while in Korea. Doenjang is a fermented soybean paste that can be found in Asian grocers.

Recipe by Chicken_Livers_Stink

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring vegetable stock and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Stir in garlic and soybean paste, stirring until the paste dissolves.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in tofu, green onion, zucchini, and jalapeño. Allow soup to return to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 2.7g; sodium 377.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/14/2022