Horchata de Arroz (Rice Drink)

40 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Refreshing rice drink with a hint of cinnamon. This version does not need to be boiled. Make a slush,if desired, by adding crushed ice. Enjoy!

By LatinaCook

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the rice in a bowl with enough water to cover it and let it soak overnight.n

    Advertisement

  • Strain the rice and discard the water. Stir the cold water and evaporated milk together. Place the drained rice into a blender along with half of the diluted milk. Blend until the rice is finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla; blend well. Pour in the remaining diluted milk; blend.n

  • Line a strainer with two layers of cheesecloth. Place the strainer over another bowl to catch the liquid. Strain the rice milk through the cheesecloth, discard the solids. Repeat the process if necessary. Serve over ice.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 71.8g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 27.4mg; sodium 108.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/13/2022