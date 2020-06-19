Horchata de Arroz (Rice Drink)
Refreshing rice drink with a hint of cinnamon. This version does not need to be boiled. Make a slush,if desired, by adding crushed ice. Enjoy!
Hola a todos!! I submitted this recipe. Yes, Horchata is originally a Mexican drink. I'm PuertoRican, not the drink. I can't find where it says otherwise but apparently someone must have made a mistake. Talking about mistakes, Allrecipes edited the recipe I submitted and it doesn't quite makes sense the way it is written now. The amounts listed in the ingredients are right but they are wrong under the directions. Dilute the evaporated milk with the water and follow the idea... Sorry about that. I'll try to contact them about it. Anyways, enjoy the drink!!Read More
Why do you all think this is good? The recipe doesn't even make sense. Pour 2 cups of evaporated milk in the blender when the ingredients only calls for a cup and a half (two cups is 16 ounces). What's up with that. I started it out and had to stop. If someone can explain what is up with this, I would love to make it, but this is really stupid as far as I can tell. I feel stupid starting this before reading all the directions. Man, and I really want horchata. I love it!Read More
this is a good recipe I make this all the time, we love horchata it goes well with spicy Mexican food. I boil water with cinnamon sticks, and use that to give it a stronger cinnamon taste.
I love Horchata, but it is not a Puerto-Rican drink. It derived from Mexico and Central America. If you want an authentic Puerto-Rican drink try Coquito. There are some pretty good recipes for it on this site. Cheers!
This tastes exactly like the version served at a favorite Mexican restaurant. I consider this to be "authentic" and love it. Thanks!
It was great! It tasted the way it used to when My mom made it, and much better than any restaurant horchata. However, I have a question: is it necessary to use long-grain rice, or can short-grain be substituted? Please answer as quickly as possible!
Yumm!! I made this and it's so good!! Thanks for sharing!
Horchata came from Mexico.... its mexican!
This is one of my favorite drinks! I added a stick of cinnamon, and some nutmeg on top! Very good, thanks latina cook~
I don't usually comment on these recipes but its been bugging me everyone laying claim to a recipe that has been made every where in some form from nearly the beginning of time but Originally from Valencia, the making of horchata from tigernuts (chufa) comes from the period of Muslim presence in Valencia between the 8th to 13th century. Back on topic great recipe only thing I changed was substituting the evaporated milk and sugar for condensed milk.
It was really good but not the best horchata I've had. I didn't have evaporated milk so used 2% milk and accidently a teaspoon of cinnamon instead of half. Next time I will do as instructed to see if there was a diffrence. But still very good
My daughter and I made this for her Spanish class, and her entire class LOVED it! She got rave reviews, and even her teacher said this was the best horchata she had ever had. My grandma was Mexican, and used to make this for my dad when he was young. He loved it as well. I tried this and the "Lola's" version, and while the other one has slightly higher reviews, this one was actually better. They were pretty close, though.
really good recipe. I used 1 1/3 cups rice and let sit for 2 days and it was very flavorful. Next time I'll use condensed milk instead of sugar and evaporated milk instead of regular
YUMMY!!!!
Tasty but not as good as the Salvadorian version my husband has got me addicted to. He says difference is that they don't use rice in their recipe, they use something called the morro seed, not sure where I can find this.
its sooo yummy n sweet very easy to make
Awesome. I scaled up to 1 gallon and then had troubles mixing, but the recipe was great. I would go with slightly less than the stated amount of sugar, but aside from that this was extremely easy and tasted perfect.
This was great. Better than the fast food horchata. This is a must have with latino meals.
Its very good ! exactly like the one served in my hometown in Mexico ! I switched the Evaporated milk with Soy milk, since I'm lactose intolerant, I also didnt use the cheese fabric, since I like to taste the small grain of rice. I just have to shake it before to take a sip.... Thanks for sharing!
If you can read and follow directions properly this is a great recipe! I’ve never made horchata until today and let me tell you I was impressed. I see some low rated reviews and what people don’t understand is that you mix the water and evaporated milk and use some of that liquid to blend with the rice and then combine it all together. Super easy and delicious, you must try this. I recommend using cinnamon sticks but whatever you have will work!
I loved the recipe no complaints here I used the uncooked rice for another recipe of horchata on allrecipe and waited over night then added the milk cinnamon vanilla and sugar blended with all the ingredients added ice came out great my children loved it as well as his friends.
I loved it! Like liquid Rice pudding.... and I LOVE rice pudding!
This was also my first time making it. I'm not a huge fan of horchata (my bf loves it -- I like Jamaica), but I think it tastes very good! I was at the dollar store thinking they may have cheesecloth. They didn't, but had a strainer that had super small holes. Worked perfectly! The recipe was easy for me to follow. (I'm guessing allrecipes fixed it?) I love this site!
Horchata is from Mexico. Period, someone claiming that is comes from Spain is just laughable.
I put all the diluted milk in my vitamix blednded once then added sugar, vanilla and ground cinnamon, than blended again. Tried it not too sweet and yummy! Followed the measurements exactly but I didn't need to strain it because all the rice was blended thanks to my vitamix, I did add more water so I could serve more people didn't dilute the flavour
This is so good. I did make a few changes. First I boiled about 4 cups of water with a cinnamon stick. I mixed this with my rice in the container I planned on putting it in. I let this sit overnightI used Hispanic condensed milk instead of evaporated milk and sugar. (Made sense to save a step.)
so i dont add any milk just evaporated milk? i dont like ot watery i like it to be filing.
I loved this recipe better than the one with eagle brand. its lighter and more refreshing.
I think this is the best recipe listed. I made a few changes but not because this recipe is lacking. I put only 3 cups of water in the blender because it wasn't big enough for another 1/2 cup! :) I used just over 1 cup of rice after it had soaked all night (I soaked 2 1/2 cups and tried different recipes.) This was the best recipe I tried. Thank you!
This was soooooo good! I made it for a tamale lunch at church and it was a big hit. A friend who grew up in Mexico City said it was perfect.
good not as creamy as other recipe i found and the horchata taste was not very strong to me.
nice recipe. I like making horchata from scratch as the store bought mix stuff is basically just sugar, or who knows what. this is pretty simple and taste is excellent. i toyed with making condensed milk from scratch but i think the store bought condensed milk is just as good. not worth the trouble to do that. I would recommend this recipe. Or at least try it because it is very inexpensive and easy to make. i added a little extra cinnamon because i like that.
since I'm allergic to cinnamon I added more vanilla and a little more sugar! it is amazing!
