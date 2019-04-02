Turkey and Tortellini Alfredo

1 of 22

Rating: 4 stars Great way to use leftover turkey or roasted chicken. To lower calorie count I used equal parts fat free half and half and 1% milk. To make it creamier I increased the fluid to equal 1/2 cup. Also used light Alfredo sauce. I used 6 cloves of crushed garlic to heighten the flavor. With the extra fluid it can be made ahead of time refrigerated and cooked later without drying out. Next time I will try spinach tortellini for a different flavor. This will definitely be a recipe called upon when leftovers are abundant. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I didn't have tortellini but I did have a box of bow tie pasta. I also added a bag of frozen peas and carrots. We all loved it including my 3 year old grand daughter! This one is a keeper! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone in the house loved this recipe. It's quick and easy. The packaging of the tortellini I bought was bigger than the recipe called for but the sauce mixture covered it just fine. I used Parmesan cheese only on top and skipped the mozzarella and it tasted great! I followed the recipe otherwise and it turned out fantastic. I'm sure I will use chicken and other pasta in the future if the need arises. I'm kind of looking forward to that! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe! I typically double the recipe and have used either leftover turkey or chicken. I also add an onion cooked prior in butter. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Kids loved it! I used cooked chicken. Made my own white sauce with butter garlic flour milk salt and Parmesan. Topped with grated mozza Havarti and more Parmesan petals. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great meal. I subbed chicken since turkey is more expensive outside of the holiday season. Would definitely make again. The kids loved it too.

Rating: 5 stars Will make again.

Rating: 3 stars I made this per recipe. There was way to much butter. I also had to add more pasta because a 9 oz package would not have been enough to feed my family. The sauce was a tad to bland for me so i increase the herbs and spices to our liking I didn't add anything extra just increased the amounts. I also thought there should have been more sauce but only bought what the recipe called for. In the end my family loved it and said to keep it on the favorite list. I gave it three stars because of the butter and because the pasta and pasta sauce portion should have been higher as well as more spices.