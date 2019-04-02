Turkey and Tortellini Alfredo
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 735
% Daily Value *
protein: 39.5g 79 %
carbohydrates: 36.3g 12 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 7 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 49g 75 %
saturated fat: 21.7g 108 %
cholesterol: 152mg 51 %
vitamin a iu: 285.3IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 8.7mg 67 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 22 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 7.4mcg 2 %
calcium: 176.5mg 18 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 24.4mg 9 %
potassium: 251mg 7 %
sodium: 1493.3mg 60 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 441.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved