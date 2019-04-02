Turkey and Tortellini Alfredo

Rating: 4.38 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Turkey leftovers turn into a quick and creamy Italian meal with a rich Alfredo sauce and tortellini. Great with crusty Italian bread and a salad.

By ZENNYONE

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil, stir in the tortellini, bring back to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer the tortellini until they're cooked but not completely tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the tortellini in a colander set in the sink.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 1 1/2-quart oval baking dish.

  • Heat the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir the garlic until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the Alfredo sauce and milk; season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat. Stir in the the tortellini and turkey, mixing just enough to coat the pasta and turkey with the sauce. Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle the top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is hot and bubbling and the cheese topping has melted and begun to brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
735 calories; protein 39.5g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 49g; cholesterol 152mg; sodium 1493.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Geri V.
Rating: 4 stars
12/02/2009
Great way to use leftover turkey or roasted chicken. To lower calorie count I used equal parts fat free half and half and 1% milk. To make it creamier I increased the fluid to equal 1/2 cup. Also used light Alfredo sauce. I used 6 cloves of crushed garlic to heighten the flavor. With the extra fluid it can be made ahead of time refrigerated and cooked later without drying out. Next time I will try spinach tortellini for a different flavor. This will definitely be a recipe called upon when leftovers are abundant. Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

danee4tyler
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2017
I made this per recipe. There was way to much butter. I also had to add more pasta because a 9 oz package would not have been enough to feed my family. The sauce was a tad to bland for me so i increase the herbs and spices to our liking I didn't add anything extra just increased the amounts. I also thought there should have been more sauce but only bought what the recipe called for. In the end my family loved it and said to keep it on the favorite list. I gave it three stars because of the butter and because the pasta and pasta sauce portion should have been higher as well as more spices. Read More
newmexjags
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2013
Great recipe! I didn't have tortellini but I did have a box of bow tie pasta. I also added a bag of frozen peas and carrots. We all loved it including my 3 year old grand daughter! This one is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Steve Dugan
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2014
Everyone in the house loved this recipe. It's quick and easy. The packaging of the tortellini I bought was bigger than the recipe called for but the sauce mixture covered it just fine. I used Parmesan cheese only on top and skipped the mozzarella and it tasted great! I followed the recipe otherwise and it turned out fantastic. I'm sure I will use chicken and other pasta in the future if the need arises. I'm kind of looking forward to that! Read More
Helpful
(3)
KellyL
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2013
Love this recipe! I typically double the recipe and have used either leftover turkey or chicken. I also add an onion cooked prior in butter. Read More
Helpful
(1)
maestro_mommy
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2016
Kids loved it! I used cooked chicken. Made my own white sauce with butter garlic flour milk salt and Parmesan. Topped with grated mozza Havarti and more Parmesan petals. Read More
Helpful
(1)
jdcarr
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2016
Great meal. I subbed chicken since turkey is more expensive outside of the holiday season. Would definitely make again. The kids loved it too. Read More
Terry Paarlberg
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2016
Will make again. Read More
danee4tyler
Rating: 3 stars
01/06/2017
I made this per recipe. There was way to much butter. I also had to add more pasta because a 9 oz package would not have been enough to feed my family. The sauce was a tad to bland for me so i increase the herbs and spices to our liking I didn't add anything extra just increased the amounts. I also thought there should have been more sauce but only bought what the recipe called for. In the end my family loved it and said to keep it on the favorite list. I gave it three stars because of the butter and because the pasta and pasta sauce portion should have been higher as well as more spices. Read More
jo
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2020
We really enjoyed. No changes made. I think I would like to sneak some mushrooms and diced red pepper into the dish. Great as is though. Read More
