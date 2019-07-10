Turkey Wild Rice Soup

This soup is amazing! I have made it twice now - the first time we made it exactly as written. Since we smoked our turkey this year, I made some adjustments. Of course, I like my own version better, but I had to give it five stars anyway because it is a great soup without any adjustments. My alterations were simple - I sliced the carrots instead of shredding them (we like the texture better), doubled all the veggies, and added the smoked turkey after the broth is added. I also added fresh thyme and let it simmer for about twenty minutes. Those were the only changes I made. I noticed that a lot of reviewers skipped the almonds. I LOVE this addition. If you've never tried it, try stirring them into your serving at the table. It adds such a wonderful and unique texture. You might be hooked after you've tried it once! I was! I also really enjoy the lemon. This soup has a complex taste and is not too rich. If you think it's a little bland, add more pepper. It really enhances the other flavors. Because I used smoked turkey (I would HIGHLY recommend using smoked turkey, by the way), I did not add any additional salt and we didn't need it. This one is a keeper.