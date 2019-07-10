Turkey Wild Rice Soup
This turkey wild rice soup with a creamy broth, tender rice, and chunks of turkey will warm your home and your heart. Save your Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey leftovers and make this soup anytime you're in need of a true comfort food. I created this easy recipe using leftover turkey and homemade turkey broth that I had frozen.
Recipe Summary
Looking to put your leftovers to good use? Try this turkey wild rice soup — it's easy to make, filling, and full of satisfying flavor.
Turkey Wild Rice Soup Ingredients
These are the ingredients you'll need to make crowd-pleasing turkey wild rice soup at home:
· Butter: This recipe starts with vegetables cooked in butter.
· Vegetables: You'll need diced onions, diced celery, and shredded carrots.
· Flour: All-purpose flour thickens the stock.
· Broth: You can use chicken or turkey broth in this recipe.
· Turkey: This soup recipe is a great way to use leftover roasted turkey.
· Rice: Cook the wild rice before adding it to the soup so it doesn't soak up all the liquid.
· Almonds: Slivered almonds add crunch and nutty flavor — but you can leave them out if you don't have any on hand.
· Seasonings: This turkey wild rice soup is simply seasoned with just salt and pepper. For more flavor, try adding garlic, thyme, or cayenne pepper.
· Lemon juice: A tiny bit of lemon juice adds welcome brightness.
· Half-and-half: A dose of half-and-half makes this soup deliciously creamy. You can use milk if you prefer.
How to Make Turkey Wild Rice Soup
You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this top-rated turkey wild rice soup:
Cook the vegetables in butter, stir in the flour, and whisk in the broth. Add the carrots and bring to a simmer, then add the turkey, rice, almonds, and seasonings. When the turkey is heated through, stir in the remaining ingredients.
How to Store Turkey Wild Rice Soup
Store your leftover turkey wild rice soup in an airtight container in the refrigerator for three to five days. Reheat on the stove or in the microwave until the soup is piping hot.
Can You Freeze Turkey Wild Rice Soup?
Yes! Reviewers say they love freezing this turkey wild rice soup. You can freeze it for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat on the stove.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"Our favorite turkey soup for holiday leftovers," says Kathy Shurtz Steele. I really enjoy the wild rice instead of noodles. I like to add frozen peas for a little more veggies and have substituted evaporated milk for the half and half when I didn't have that on hand."
"Wonderful recipe," raves susan. "I omitted almonds, but added sliced mushrooms. Delicious."
"We really enjoyed this soup and found it to be a good way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers," according to Marilyn Troyer. "I had gravy leftover from Thanksgiving, so I used it instead of making the roux with flour and butter. Then I added enough broth until the soup was the right consistency."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams