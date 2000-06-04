Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

This is a cake that I have made many times under various names, such as Mexican Chocolate Cake or Texas Sheet Cake, and most are made in an 11 X 15 pan. However I had not seen one with the buttermilk in the icing. I halved the recipe for our family of 3 and baked it in an 11 X 7 pan. The cake itself is a moist cake, and the cinnamon is just enough to perk up the chocolate; but it is the icing that makes the cake. I love the addition of buttermilk--it gives the chocolate a real depth and just adds to the richness. I did not have buttermilk so mixed a little cidar vinegar in some half & half, and it worked just fine. I also used toasted walnuts, because I can't find good fresh pecans right now. To reviewer SUSIEQ2005, my Mom says it's the best chocolate cake she's ever had too! Although I would give the cake itself a 3, the icing is a 5. However my husband and Mom rate it a 5, so that is what I'm giving it.