Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
This is a wonderful chocolate cake that was made in the olden days. It is absolutely delicious, yet simple.
Best cake ever! I omitted the pecans from the icing, because I didn't have any at the time, and I omitted the cinnamon. I also added a tsp. of baking powder, it gives the cake a little more lift. I'll never buy another box cake again, this one is so easy to make.Read More
Best cake ever! I omitted the pecans from the icing, because I didn't have any at the time, and I omitted the cinnamon. I also added a tsp. of baking powder, it gives the cake a little more lift. I'll never buy another box cake again, this one is so easy to make.
Excellent chocolate cake, I've been looking for a good recipe like this for a LOOOONG time. I didn't change anything about it. I made it the first time with the icing as suggested, it was great, but I found the icing a bit too heavy and the cake on its own without the icing speaks for itself. I've made it about 5 times, and have taken it to parties, and everyone gets at least 3rds!
WOW!!! This turned out GREAT! I live at 5K feet, so usually cakes flop and turn out so gross, but I made this just the way the recipe says. I omitted the cinnamon, used whole milk instead of buttermilk, and substituted a "yogurt spread" for the butter. And baked in two 9" rounds for 28 minutes. Turned out GREAT! I added a bit more cocoa powder and it tastes great! I didn't use the frosting, sicne this is for the child I babysit, and his mom is going to decorate the cake for his birthday. Thank you! It's yummy!
Excellent cake! Love the cinnamon! I have made this well over 10 times, and it never ceases to please. During these baking sessions I have slightly modified the recipe: Now I only use 1/2 cup of butter in the cake (I swear, you won't notice), omit the pecans (not a fan of nuts in cake), and I half the icing. I'm a sugar freak, but even I thought the icing was too much originally. I've also been using baking POWDER instead of baking SODA. I noticed in some of the lower starred reviews that their cakes came out flat & dense. This could be due to using baking powder. You have to double or triple the amount of powder to equal soda. I use 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder, and the cake comes out extremely pillowy & moist. One last thing; 30 mins is not enough. 40-45 mins typically.
I made this recipe (cake only) with Splenda granular instead of sugar (and, as the Splenda site suggests for all cakes with Splenda, added 1/2 C of nonfat dry milk powder and 1/2 t baking soda for each C of Splenda used). This is the first chocolate cake that I have tried with Splenda that turned out well. If you substitute Splenda, reduce the cooking time by quite a bit and keep a check on it - Splenda cakes cook much faster than sugar cakes.
This is a cake that I have made many times under various names, such as Mexican Chocolate Cake or Texas Sheet Cake, and most are made in an 11 X 15 pan. However I had not seen one with the buttermilk in the icing. I halved the recipe for our family of 3 and baked it in an 11 X 7 pan. The cake itself is a moist cake, and the cinnamon is just enough to perk up the chocolate; but it is the icing that makes the cake. I love the addition of buttermilk--it gives the chocolate a real depth and just adds to the richness. I did not have buttermilk so mixed a little cidar vinegar in some half & half, and it worked just fine. I also used toasted walnuts, because I can't find good fresh pecans right now. To reviewer SUSIEQ2005, my Mom says it's the best chocolate cake she's ever had too! Although I would give the cake itself a 3, the icing is a 5. However my husband and Mom rate it a 5, so that is what I'm giving it.
Wow. "The best thing ever," according to one of my guests. The cake is very moist and good, but the icing is truly amazing! I put the extra icing in the fridge... I'm eating it with a spoon. I will definitely be making this again. Small changes I made: added 1 extra tablespoon of cocoa powder to both the cake and the icing, and I added about 1/3 cup of chocolate chips to the cake (because, really, the more chocolate, the better.)
7 14 10 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/21266/old-fashioned-chocolate-cake/ ... This is the best MEDIUM CHOCOLATE cake. Second best is Chocolate Sheet Cake. They are almost the same recipe except for all butter vs half butter, half shortening. Use the easier directions. It tastes the same. They both are thin batter so don't roundup very much - like you'd want for cupcakes. E's FAVORITE! Note4Me: IT of two! ERIC'S FAVORITE. Chocolate sheet cake I is second. Follow the easier directions. Of Fudge Layer Cake, Chocolate Sheet Cake, Chocolate Town Special Cake, & Mom's Chocolate Cake, this is the best. Chocolate Sheet Cake is second. They are medium chocolate. ............................Try adding cherry pie filling like in cherry spice cake For darker, My Mom's Chocolate Cake is the best. Between Kim's & this one, Dodi's, Dodi's is more moist & better tasting; but both are very good.
In all my years of baking, this is the WORST chocolate cake I've EVER made. No one would eat it, it tasted like paper.
This cake is delicious! My mom keeps telling me it's the best cake she's ever had. Definitely a keeper!
Absolutely delicious cake and very easy to prepare! My family love it and just can't get enough! The only difficulty I've had is getting it out of the pan in one piece as it is so moist that it tends to stick in a couple of places even when the pan is liberally greased and floured. I'm thinking I'll try lining the pan with greaseproof paper next time and see if that works better. I've baked this a few times but most recently for my son's birthday party last weekend where it was a big hit. I omitted the cocoa and pecans from the icing for a slight variation in colour and flavours and it worked equally well. One of my son's friends enjoyed the cake so much he has requested the recipe so his own mum can make it for him! :)))
Delicious cake! and not that complicated. I didn't add the cinamon and I made cupcakes instead of one cake. With this recipe you can make 26 cupcakes in total. Fill the cups almost entirely till the rim, because the dough doesn't rise that much. You need only half of the ingredients for the icing if you're decorating cupcakes.
Excellent, easy cake. I didn't use the frosting portion (served it with vanilla ice cream). In the cake I used half brown sugar for a bit more flavor, and the cinammon is a great addition. Overall a slightly lighter chocolate taste due to the use of cocoa, but stays moist and delicious for days. This is going in the permanent recipe file! I have also made cupcakes with this recipe--use the foil cups, put them on a baking sheet (no muffin tins), fill 1/2 - 3/4 full, and bake at 350 for approximately 15-20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean. Frost with whatever frosting you prefer.
I made one small cake and 12 cupcakes from this recipe. Cup/Cake did turn out dense, even though I followed others' suggestions for the baking powder to flour ratio. We tried the cupcakes without frosting at first, and it was good, but just dense, and sort of dry. I made a frosting, 3/4 stick butter to enough powdered sugar, until the thickness was what I wanted. And that made the cup/cake much better. The cinnamon was AMAZING. :)
Made this at the last minute for my brother's birthday, and it got rave reviews. Turned out wonderful. Everyone should try it at least once.
This cake is awesome. Next time I think I'll use 9 inch pans. The icing is thick enough to support a three layer cake. The recipe was also very precise. No guessing required. Make sure to turn cake out of pan before icing. Great recipe and divine cake!!
The cake was very moist and delicious, but I think the frosting calls for far to much confectioners sugar. I added coconut shavings and cinnamon to the frosting, it went over well in m house. My boyfriend thought it was delicious and woke me up at 3am just to tell me.
Unfortunately this didn't work - firstly the most important ingredient 'baking powder' isn't listed, which didn't help a new cook such as myself, I only realized this after the cake was in the oven for 30 minutes. Secondly my oven was also to blame, there was something wrong with it and it totally flopped. But I blame the recipe since it's more convenient that way :)
I've tried this recipe twice so far with excellent results--the first time, I omitted the cinnamon and used walnuts in the frosting instead of pecans. My family loved it! The second time, I included the cinnamon with mixed results. It's really great without the cinnamon, and the pecans are really optional, too.
Super amazing, my kids loved it. It tasted like I bought it from a high end bakery. I'll be making it for every occasion!
Very good, extremely moist cake. I made it exactly like the recipe and everyone enjoyed it.
Delicious. After reading reviews that the cake may not be chocolate-y enough, I added an additional tablespoon of cocoa powder to both the cake mix and the frosting. Both came out very tasty, but I think the recipe exactly as it was published would have been just as good.
I followed the recipe exactly. The cake was okay however my husband didn't think it tasted like choc. but more like gingerbread. The frosting was way too sweet! I don't think I'll do this one again.
I used this cake for birthday cakes that I had to make one weekend. The first one that I made was very good and I followed the directions exactly. The second that I made was for a marble cake, I made it exactly how it was supposed to be made but left out the cocoa until the end. I, then, took some of the batter and added cocoa to it to make the marble. Everyone loved it. The only complaint that I had was the cinnamon, everyone said it tasted more like a spice cake than chocolate or marble. So I would suggest omitting the cinnamon or use less, but overall this was a wonderful cake.
This needed to bake for almost DOUBLE the amount of time listed. Edges were done, while the middle was still soup when I inserted the toothpick after 30 minutes. I added chocolate chips, which all fell to the bottom of the pan. I did not make the icing, I chose to use my own. Sorry, but I won't be making this one again.
what is the definition of cake? I was expecting a sponge. My cake came out flat with cracks all over it. There was way too much frosting for my flat cake, but as I poured it onto my cake it filled the cracks, now here is the twist everyone loved it and it was described a self saucing chocolate pudding as I warmed it up before serving with ice cream. Whilst I was dsappointed the rest of my family and guests want me too make it again.
Rated a 5. Very good & tasty. I had no buttermilk so what I did was take milk & add a bit of vinegar. This is a saver for my binder. Thank you Dodi.
This cake is amazing, seriously. Was a breeze to put together, so simple but the flavor was awesome. I loved the cinnamon!! It had a very tender moist crumb that was light but dense at the same time. I topped mine with a chocolate cream cheese frosting that complimented the buttermilk and the chocolate in the recipe. Will make again with maybe some melted semi sweet chocolate thrown in to enhance the chocolate flavor.
Absolutely delicious!! I made it the second time tonight except I didn't use the cinnamon and I didn't make the icing because I was out of confectioners sugar. The icing was super sweet. Way too sweet. Next time I won't use as much confectioners sugar for the icing.
Cake was very yummy. I liked the cinnamon with the cocoa, gave it a unique flavor. I didn't make the icing to go with it as I was baking it for my daughter's birthday but definitely will next time as the cake tasted better before I frosted it with a premade frosting.
I have made hundreds of cakes of the years. It took almost an hour to cook and even when it was cooked it was far too soggy to use as the birthday cake I had planned it for. It tasted okay (a bit bland though) but I smothered it with home made mousse and chocolate ganache and it was ok for a pudding but I had to make a different birthday cake for the occasion. Shame, as I was looking forward to trying it as I like to try out american cake recipes (i'm welsh) as I like the moistness of them as a rule but won't be making this again.
What a great recipe! I was looking for a recipe for a chocolate cake that would use buttermilk since I had it in the house and I'm so glad I picked this one. It is so moist and flavorful (the cinnamon makes it). I did not make the icing and the cake works wonderfully on its own. I also baked the batter in an old-fashioned muffin tin to make individual cakes and they came out great (I baked them for the normal muffin baking time: 15-20 min). I drizzled store bought hot chocolate sauce on top since it was what I had on hand and it was a great chocolaty dessert!
the cake turned out pretty good. Next time I make it, I will put less cinnamon in and more chocolate since you really could not taste much chocolate. Instead of buttermilk, I used regular milk even though I doubted it would turn out well. After all, it actually turned out good. It was a little too crumby, but the taste was great and the cake was soft.
I gave it 4 stars because I did not like the cinnamon in the cake. The cake itself is wonderful. I have used this recipe many times with various frostings and plain. I believe it is moist and no problem baking up. I dont know why the bad luck with the cake mishaps but have to say it is not the recipe. Its the same recipe in the Pastry Queen's Tuxedo cake it just does not have the cinnamon and she doubles the cocoa.
After reading other reviews I tripled the chocolate, and the cake was still not very chocolate-y. The texture was absolutely terrible, it was as dense as a brownie. I baked the cake in layer pans... big mistake... this is not a layer cake. I was disappointed in the cake
OH MY! Just divine! I brought this to a dinner party and it was a hit! Next time I'm going to make the frosting with just a tad less sugar. I'd like to get more of a melting affect. Thanks so much! The best!
I left out the cinnamon, as recommended by others, and used regular milk in place of the buttermilk. I also had to half this recipe because I only had one egg. No big deal, the recipe turned out way better than I had expected. It was very moist and tasted great! I also threw in a handful of the mini chocolate chips for some extra chocolatey flavor. I didn't make the icing, because my family prefers cakes without icing. Awesome cake! I will make again!
I made this for my husband's birthday, and he ADORED it. I'm not a big chocolate cake lover, normally, but I loved it, too. The cake was very moist and delicious, and the frosting was just fantastic! (We did leave out the pecans, because he doesn't care for them, but otherwise made the recipe exactly as written.)
This was by far the best Chocolate cake and frosting recipe I've ever made. It was a total winner with my family. This is the only Chocolate cake recipe I'll ever use........yummy
Absolutely delicious! This does have a unique flavor from the cinnamon, but I wouldn't suggest omitting it. Also, the icing is a perfect match for the cake. The pecans add some texture and I find it really balances nicely.
I would give this recipe a 5 but the directions are not complete. As soon as the cake comes out of the oven you must take a chopstick and poke lots of holes! This is why there is so much icing. I use less pwdered sugar (2 to 3cups), and pour over HOT cake. The icing will soak in. This is super important. My grandma has been making this cake for over 50years and I have been making for 20+ and it is hard to mess up. 4 HEAPING tablespoons of cocoa would be better. Thats what I do. I heat the water and butter until butter is melted then add the the cocoa and mix well. I combine ALL dry ingredients in a large bowl. I add cocoa mixture, stir, then buttermilk and beaten eggs and vanilla. Then immediately pour in 9x13 glass pan. It takes extactly 30min in my oven, toothpick comes out clean. I have never had anyone complain about the cinnimon...Maybe I dont add as much?
This cake is amazing.. Very moist... I have a cake business and have been looking for a good moist chocolate cake recipe... I did double the amount of cocoa I used and it made it really fudgy tasting almost like a brownie... Everybody loved this cake
This really was an amazing cake to make! I just started cooking and I also found it easy. At first I thought maybe I shouldn't use salted butter, and that the batter seemed too thin but everything worked out perfectly. The frosting, was delicious and I found myself eating while making it. I made this for Thanksgiving and it was gone that same day! Everyone asked for the recipie and asked me when I learned to cook! I added semi-sweet chocolate chips.
I used this cake mix and a different frosting on this website, it is delicious!!!!
This tasted even better the second day. The cinnamon was a nice touch. There was more frosting than needed.
This cake is absolutely fabulous! My family loved it. I did too because it's so easy to make.
Excellent, moist cake. I baked mine in a 10 x 15 inch pan and shortened the baking time. I also used a scant cup of butter and heaping tablespoons of cocoa. Will definitely make again!
I can't remember the last time I actually baked a cake from scratch. It was a special day, a good friends birthday, so I searched the website for a good chocolate cake. Based on the reviews, I chose this one! What a great choice! I baked the cake in a 9x13 pan and cut it into three and used the frosting in between the layers and on top, everybody just loved the cake, it was moist, and very very tasty! Especially with the cinnamon! I would certainly bake it again! Actually, now I am not going to buy cakes anymore, but bake them instead! Thanks
Fabulous, A Great dark chocolate cake. Very moist. This will now be the chocolate cake recipe for me to use.
So many of the reviews were by cooks who had changed the recipe - I didn't know what to expect. But I didn't change anything and this is a great cake. Texture is super - moist and slightly dense. Frosting - fudgy; it started to harden in the pan when I took it off the heat so I put it on the HOT (not warm) cake and I'd do that again. My only other "directions" tip would be to sift the dry ingredients REALLY well - after mixing the batter I still had flour lumps and had to hand-squeeze them. You can definitely taste the cinnamon. YUM!
This cake was wonderful!!
wonderful cake! easy and tastes amazing! love the cinnamon in it--everyone wants it again
The texture of the cake is nice although I wish the buttermilk taste came through a bit better. also the cinnamon did not work for me all (I like cinnamon very much just not in chocolate cake as I have discovered now). must leave the cinnamon out the next time if I want to not ruin the cake!
Turned out great.
My dad isn't a chocolate fan, and he asked for more! Just awesome!
Easy to make without the artificial stuff in cake mix. Family loved it. I did add 1/2 cup of sour cream for a little more moisture. Think it would have been fine without it.
this was good. i put 3 cups of sugar in the frosting and it came out too sweet.
Oh my!!! This was so good! Moist and chocolaty! The frosting tasted like a layer of chocolate fudge! Yummy, yummy, yummy! Thanks a bunch for sharing!
Totally loved this cake. If you are craving chocolate cake this is definitely the recipe for you. YUM!!!!!!!!!
Loved every bit of it! Moist and not too sweet. My husband said it was the best cake I made so far
The frosting on this cake is amazing. I really, really like it. Like some other reviewers mentioned, the cake part is good, almost just ok. But the frosting really makes the cake (ha ha). So five stars for the frosting, 3 for the cake.... an average of 4 stars. I think I will use this frosting recipe for other things.
Best chocolate cake we've ever had! We used 2% milk instead of buttermilk and excluded the cinnamon and pecans. Super moist!!! Frosting is amazing.
I've made this cake a bunch of times now for my kids and everyone has loved it everytime. This is the cake that they ask for for their birthdays.
I reduced butter to 1/2 c. and substituted 1/2 c. Vanilla Yogurt. With sugar, I used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white. Was deliciously dense, not light and crumbly like Betty Crocker's.
Perfect cake! No alterations needed.
So yummy! I make the cake but use chocolate coffee buttercream icing. It makes it taste really nice! I don't know why anyone could not like it unless THEY completely botched the recipe.
Absolutely the best chocolate cake recipe.
This really was the best. I was looking for a good, fast, inexpensive cake to make for my husband's birthday and found this recipe. To say that it was a hit is an understatement. Even my I-don't-like-anything-chocolate father and brother liked it! Will definitely use again!
Great tasting cake, made it for a Birthday at work, but I changed the cocoa powder to Ghiradelli cocoa squares (6 squares for the cake and 4 squares for the frosting) (this chocolate really makes a difference!) Everyone loved it. The next time I make it, I am going to put Ice Cream between two layers. The texture of this cake would be perfect as an Ice Cream Cake.
Turned out great.
I am not an expert at baking, and this recipe was easy to do. However, I did modify the amount of sugar the recipe required. Instead of using two cups of white sugar for the batter, I used 1.5, and for the icing I used 225 ml (a bit less than 1 cup). I'd suggest to add a little bit of sugar at a time to the icing and to taste it before adding more. You might not need all four cups of sugar as indicated, but you might prefer more than 225 ml.
My family ate this cake for thanksgiving. It was a matter of a hour that it had been ate. I added sour cream about half cup to the icying. I like the taste better. Other than adding sour cream to the icying it was delicous!
We loved this cake! It is very similar to the chocolate sheet cake my grandmother used to make. Dense, but very moist, with a thin, soft icing. I followed the recipe exactly except added nuts on top instead of mixed in with the icing so that I could put them on only part of the cake, I added sprinkles in the other part for the kiddos. I was a bit worried about the cinnamon, but it added a nice little boost of flavor.
this came out a little fudgy for me which was commented on and raved about by all my friends. i skipped the cinnamon, used cream instead of buttermilk and used a different frosting though I am sure the pecans would have been delish. i think i want to have a few different awesome choco cake recipes and i will rename this one Fudgy to remind me:)
I had very mixed reviews on this cake. 2 people thought it was not great, and 2 really enjoyed it. I personally loved the cinnamon in the cake, but the 2 people who did not like it hated the cinnamon, as it almost takes away some of the chocolate flavor. So if you love chocolate, consider leaving it out. Another guest thought the name "old fashioned cake" was deceiving as they were expecting a chocolate cake without the cinnamon. Otherwise, I thought it had a good texture. I poked holes in the top of the cake, which make the cake more moist and rich in flavor. I am not a huge chocolate fan, so maybe that is why I would have rated this higher.
This was AWESOME. Really hit the spot. I didn't put in the cinnamin or the pecans, it was just a delicious chocolate cake. I didn't get the icing put on while the cake was hot but the next morning I poked holes into the cake and poured the warm icing over it and it was great!!!! Will definiately use this recipe again.
Wow! Great Cake! I had to bake it longer than suggested. In Texas, we call this a Mexican Chocolate Cake. I skipped the suggested topping, and used chocolate cream cheese frosting (recipe from this sight), and it was dreamy.
It was easy and very good but I ran out of sugar when I got to the dry ingredients. I substituted Brown sugar and from a tip online, I added that to the wet ingredients instead of the dry. it worked great.
This was an excellent, perfectly chocolately cake recipe! I didn't change anything. The only problem I had was I didn't grease the pan enough on one of the round cake pans and it didn't come out very well! It all tastes the same :)
The recipe was true to its word. The icing was work but in the end it was delicious!
My husband made this cake for my birthday. Unfortunately I accidentally reversed the amounts of water and buttermilk while giving him the instructions; nevertheless the cake turned out great, with a fine, tender crumb. I did get my husband to make two other changes: we used coffee instead of cinnamon and halved the sugar.
It turned out amazing! Loved everything about it! I added a 1/2 cup of cocoa to the cake! I love chocolate!
This was really good and moist and simple. I'm only giving it 4-stars, however, because I thought the cinnamon in the cake added a strange flavor. I didn't care for it. Would skip it next time.
FABULOUS!!!! I substituted the butter for Olive Oil and used Wheat Pastry flour and Raw Sugar instead of the all purpose flour and white sugar. Also, I omitted the the ground cinnamon. After baking and cooling, I topped it with a raspberry fruit spread (sweetened with apple juice) and topped it off with chocolate ganache The cake was very moist, very light, not too sweet and full of chocolate flavor. Simple and AMAZING....mmmmm...
I made this for my son's birthday and it is AMAZING!!! I didn't have butter milk so I used leftever whipping cream but I am sure regular milk would work also. It is SO moist!! My baking time was 35 minutes, not 30 but each oven is unique so just make sure you use a toothpick to check doneness! I didn't make the frosting as I had leftover buttercream frosting from the holidays. Next time I will try that recipe too.
This is a great old fashioned chocolate cake! There are many chocolate cakes on this site with the exact same ingredients or very, very similar. I followed this one exactly except I used my own chocolate mousse recipe instead of the icing called for. I also used 4 Heaping Tablespoons of cocoa powder! It was moist, rich, and chocolately! I used 2 round cake pans to make a layer cake, and it cooked in 25 minutes. I made this for my daughters birthday and topped it with the chocolate mousse and strawberries! My son already asked for this same cake on his b-day! This is so easy and simple to make, no need to ever buy a box mix!
FANTASTIC! My new go-to chocolate cake. Also it sounds like Ralwatter needs a cooking lesson.
Strange. Not bad, but a different kind of cake. The batter looked bubbly, even when finished baking. The cake was moist and had good flavor, but a different texture than we are used to.
i made this yesterday as we were having people over and i made them as cupcakes. everyone loved them and there is none left now! and asked for the recipe! i will definitly make this again..maybe tomorow!thanks!
I signed up just to comment on this recipe. It has become a family go-to recipe. I love, love that you don't have to get out the mixer and that the frosting is pour-over, because I hate frosting cakes. Also, bonus points for not having to soften butter (it gets melted). People RAVE about this every.single.time. It's definitely a splurge, calorie wise, but soooo yummy and moist. I've made this so many times I feel confident that the low rating testers must have flubbed/left out something. I never use the pecans and last time I made it I didn't have any buttermilk (or vinegar to make buttermilk sub) so I used regular and it was fine.
love it so much! made it for my beau and he loves it :)
We LOVE this cake! So moist, simple...it is so good to find a good replacement for cake mixes.
It's the cake version of sheet cake brownies.
This reminds me if my Texas Sheet Cake recipe. It came out very chocolately and moist.
I made this for a birthday party. I didn’t change anything except I poked holes in the cake before I dumped the frosting on top. The cake was very moist & flavorful. The frosting set up to a soft fudge like consistency. It’s very sugary. I used walnuts instead of pecans. Everyone said it was really good but less than half was eaten.
This reminds me of Texas Sheet Cake that is a family favorite. I didn't have buttermilk so I made my own using vinegar and whole milk. I sifted my powdered sugar and was shy about 1/2-3/4 cup but it still worked perfectly. I also omitted the cinnamon, personal preference. For presentation and taste I decided to toast my pecans and sprinkle on top instead of adding to the frosting. Very good cake.
