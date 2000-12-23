Cranberry Chutney III
A sweet chutney, perfect for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's delicious on meats.
I used this recipe as an appetizer. I poured it over cream cheese and served ot with wheat crackers. It was a big hit, and the flavor got better with age.Read More
I used the peel of one whole orange chopped, I used a navel orange, and it was so bitter the sauce wasn't even edible. Then I made a second batch without the orange and combined it and it was still horrible, I think a much smaller portion of perhaps just a tablespoon or 2 of fresh grated orange peel would have been better. I ended up serving it at my family Thanksgiving dinner with 16 people, total flop, no one liked it.Read More
This recipie is fabulous. My kids loved it!!! I used less sugar about 1 1/2 cups I could not believe how good it is I used pineapple rum instead of orange liqueour. Soooo good! this is the perfect recipe to begin. It is something that I can easily add to or change as needed. Thanks.
Shouldn't it be orange zest instead of orange peel? Especially with navel oranges, since they have really thick peels. I can't even imagine how awful an entire orange peel could make ANY recipe. I will try this; it sounds good.
Easy to make. Very tasty not too sweet. I did not add any orange peel or zest. I used 2/3 cup orange juice and 2/3 cup water for water and orange liqueur. Recipe makes 2 pints. I hope you don't mind I added my photos when cooking your recipe.
This was a nice alternative to the normal cranberry sauce. Even my mother enjoyed it and she is not a fan of cranberry sauce.
I just made some of this chutney III and put it in little mason jars to give out as gifts...I got 6.5 jars (half pint). I just tested it out, and it tastes great! Of course, cranberries are a little tart/bitter, but if it had been on turkey instead of my fork, and hot, it would be great!! I'm excited to try it. 2 tips: Grate the orange peel...I did about 1tbsp, and that's really all I thought it needed. 2. For the orange liquer, I used half of the orange I grated, and a drop of vodka. Great recipe, super easy to make. Thanks!
Very nice recipe. I skipped the alcohol, and substituted 1 cup fresh squeezed oj for the water. Not too sweet, slightly tart.
I've been used this very same recipe for years... The only recent change I've made is using granulated Stevia (cup for cup) instead of white sugar. Still just as amazing & no one misses the insulin spikes or any of those bad carbs. Actually no one has noticed a difference in taste
Didn't use the orange peel. Used the zest and some orange juice. We enjoyed it.
