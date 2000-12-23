Cranberry Chutney III

A sweet chutney, perfect for Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's delicious on meats.

Recipe by Elaine

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
7.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, mix the cranberries, apples, orange peel, sugar and water. Bring to a boil. Boil 5 minutes, or until the berries are soft. Remove from heat and stir in the liqueur. Transfer to sterile jars and refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; carbohydrates 8.3g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
