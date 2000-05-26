Crab Imperial II

A tangy, rich crab dish that will be enjoyed by the family or by guest. Incorporate scallops and tiny shrimp to dress up the dish.

Recipe by Al Peacock

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine crab meat, mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Old Bay Seasoning, salt, cayenne pepper, dry mustard, and beaten egg.. Mix thoroughly.

  • In an 8" pie dish, spread mixture and lightly coat the entire dish with bread crumbs. Then sprinkle the top with paprika. Dot the dish with the butter.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 166.1mg; sodium 1086.5mg. Full Nutrition
