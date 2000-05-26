Crab Imperial II

I am not sure how other people are saying this is a dry dish. Mine was very moist when finished cooking. I had some issues with this dish but it did turn out that I liked it. This may just be MY tastebuds here, but to me, it tasted more like sardines then crab and I even used premium claw crab meat. here is where I said I liked it, I happen to enjoy sardines to so it wasn't that big a deal to me. Now, I don't know why I got that type of taste but honestly, it was not what I expected yet I still liked it. One other thing to note, people need to realize when it comes to spices like cayenne, that you need to ignore the recipe amount and put in what your heat level is. I saw lots of complaints about the heat level yet using the recipe, I could tell there was cayenne in it but it was not hot. Now I am a hot freak so my tolerance for spicy foods are much greater than normal folks. I just wanted to mention that so that people keep that in mind when they are cooking recipes. To me, this also goes along with salt and pepper. What is salty to one person can be bland to another, so keep that in mind to, when you are rating these recipes.