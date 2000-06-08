Hurricane I
Super tropical drink that needs to be served in a hurricane glass!
Yes, it's yummy and authentic. But watch out, especially when serving to guests. It doesn't taste as boozy as it is. It looks like a big Shirley Temple, goes down very easily, and tastes like a delicious fruit punch with a nice splash of rum. NOT! I had to take a nap. But I do recommend it as a sipper! LOLRead More
Blech!!! Not the way I remember it from the beach. Too much dark rum.Read More
Made for a very tasty, fruity, not so knock-you-on-your-butt with one little change... we replaced the amaretto with Malibu for a little more of a tropical flavor that all participants at our "hurricane tasting" really preferred.
Very good! I like my fruit driks blended and it tasted great. Others enjoyed theirs on the rocks. Thanks for a great drink!
THANK YOU, Kim, for a FABULOUS Hurricane!! It's just what we needed here in Minnesota to help combat "Cabin Fever" in February!!!
Aha! Amaretto was what I was missing all this time...Almost perfect! I say almost & rated this 4 stars instead of 5 only because to be perfect, I'd have to be drinking this in New Orleans! Also, i added a splash more dark rum cuz i love it so.
This is my new signature drink. I make it differently every time depending what I have on hand. I usually use a orange/mango mixed juice. I have used both lemonade and pineapple juice. I add all the alcohol listed, but instead of grenadine, I use Raspberry Liqueur. It is always a hit and gone fast.
Fantastic drink. I make Yellow Birds the same way except I substitute Galliano for Amaretto. It's a nice way to enjoy the sunset from your sunroom.
I stuck to the recipe but added a splash of Malibu, very yummy, just like ones we had in Aruba!
This drink is really what has been known previously as a "Yellow Bird". The only difference was the addition of the grenedine which changed the color. Be sure to only serve one drink to a person as this drink can make you tipsy very easily.
Very good cocktail!
I had coconut rum instead of light rum and spiced rum instead of plain dark rum..... made a fantastic drink.... thanks for sharing :)
Super-Awesome! I used coconut rum with spiced rum and thought it turned out great! The almond, pineapple, coconut combo was really nice. So refreshing, it went down almost too smoothly!
Excellent. Tastes just like restaurant quality. My roommate and I just made these to celebrate the passing of Hurricane Earl.
this drink is awesome. Like something that I drink in a bar that they won't tell the recipe!
Great taste and be prepared this will sneak up on you!! What a Fat Tuesday I had. LOL
Yummy! Just what my spirit needed on a cold windy day. Great combo!
This is an excellent concoction. My only complaint was that it was a little strong on the rum but I am a lightweight! I made it with Malibu coconut rum to cut down on the alcohol and add to the taste. Next time I'd use less regular rum but all you pirates out there, enjoy the rum!
Really enjoyed this drink! It packs a wallop, so make sure that you've finished up everything that really needs concentration before you drink one yourself! LOL Very very tasty!
Being a Brit I had only heard of this lethal weapon in that song. Then I encountered it last summer whilst on a cruise. I spent the rest of the day asleep. It is wonderful, but should carry a government health warning. This recipe is pretty much identical to the one I experienced.... Thank you for sharing.
Yum
These are VERY good!
Loved it! I followed the recipe to the letter except I added a little more grenadine than it called for. Can't wait to make these again for my next party!
Deadly Goodness!
Delicious and 100% authentic!!
Followed the recipe exactly and it was great!
Also added Malibu Rum and it was great.
Great drink and a big hit!
Is a super drink not only for summer I will make all year round
awesome recipe
Shared this with friends during a belated Mardi Gras celebration on a Friday night-perfectly delicious! Special occasion libation: Multiple ingredients, garnished with sliced oranges, lemons, limes & cherries~also beautiful presentation :D
Very tasty! Perfect compliment to a big dish of gumbo and bread pudding! I used Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum for the "dark rum." Wasn't as red as I remember them being on our trip to New Orleans, but still tasted good.
Not bad a little strongbe careful.
Very Rich! There was definitely enough to split with another person if you wanted to be a cautious drinker!
just made this - it is very good! really brightening up a grey Detroit March afternoon Thanks, Kim!
Very tasty i used mango rum instead of the light rum. It didn't turn out as pretty as the picture, but everyone loved it.
Perfect! Just like I remember from New Orleans.
This would have been awesome even if we drank it out of an old shoe...hurricane glasses are definitely optional! Delish.
Very yummmy!! I used lime juice instead of lemon as that's just what I had. My sister asked if I had put the rum in yet when she tasted it, it's that smooth!!
Delicious! Reminds me of the drinks served on my last cruise!
Can I rate this recipe 6 stars??? It was incredible and the crowd went wild for it! It's delicious and refreshing. It doesn't get you very intoxicated, but I imagine if I added more liquor it would. Highly recommend!
Very good recipe.....will make again.
DELICIOUS! Thats all I have to say. A very good fruity tasting drink. It has a good amount of alcohol but you cant taste it from all the sweetness in it.
My glasses weren't big enough to hold everything, and we like our drinks strong anyways, so I halved the juices. Tastes just like I remember them from NoLa. ...or should I say, don't remember...!
loved them.
The color of this made me nervous at first, because it looks a little muddy until you add the grenadine, but the flavor was outstanding.
Very good! Everyone loved them! Made as recipe said.
This was perfect! I made this for my Mardi Gras party, and my guests loved it!
I made this per the recipe and I thought it was very yummy! Better than Hurricanes I've had at the bars.
This was so good but watch out it's stronger than what you think especially on an empty stomach. Will be making this over and over.
Loved our trip to NoLA back in the day; wanted to recreate the Hurricane bliss. Pros: GREAT taste. Standard ingredients, no special prep required. And, the 'Dole' brand mini pineapple juices come in the 6oz size so the proportions are easy to accomplish. Cons: Color. But that's probably a 'marketing' thing down in The Quarter. There, it's red (kinda sick red..like you might feel if you drink too many of these) and served in a plastic cup (mostly because you can legally drink in public, just not in a glass!). Either reconcile to the muddy yellow color, serve in a 'red' solo cup (Toby Keith anyone?) or add a drop or two of red food coloring. We added another shot (1 oz) of vodka and split this recipe between the two of us with our Jambalaya dinner. No need for Pat O'Who-ever's mix. Just use this one and enjoy. FAIR WARNING: Even with the extra ounce of vodka, these were not boozy at all and you might find yourself, in the morning, with a Hurricane of a Headache.
Delicious! This is the perfect Fat Tuesday drink recipe. Thanks!
This was excellent. I don't care for amaretto so I didn't use it and I used coconut rum! A great drink for a hot day!
I made this exactly as the recipe says, with one exception...I left out the lemon juice and it was an excellent drink! I can't wait to have another!
Was very yummy!
Absolutely delicious! This was my signature drink at a Mardi Gras themed dinner party. I changed the servings to 6 and mixed juices and alcohol in a glass pitcher. When ready to serve I just filled rock glasses with ice, poured over ice, added dash of Grenadine, orange and cherry. Everyone loved them and appreciated that they were smaller portions so they would be able to enjoy the evening without being smashed after their first drink!
Did a little adjusting since we didn't have Amaretto on hand while we were preparing for hurricane Florence. Our drinks were very Yummy! We replaced the Amaretto with Malibu Rum and used about 1/8 tsp or less of almond extract for the flavor.
Awesome drink. You can adjust it by adding more or less juice.
Thank you Kim. This is NOLA good!
This was a delightfully smooth and refreshing cocktail which was enjoyed by everyone at our Mardi Gras party. We did substitute Malibu Coconut rum and gave everything (garnishes withstanding) a good shake in a cocktail shaker, but otherwise made it as stated. Thank you for a great recipe that we will be putting into our drink rotation!
