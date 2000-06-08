Hurricane I

4.7
75 Ratings
  • 5 58
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Super tropical drink that needs to be served in a hurricane glass!

Recipe by Kim

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
total:
3 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a 16 ounce glass with ice. Pour in amaretto, light rum and dark rum. Pour in orange juice, pineapple juice, and lemon juice. Stir, then top with a dash of grenadine and garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 63.2g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 9.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022