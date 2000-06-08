Hurricane I

Loved our trip to NoLA back in the day; wanted to recreate the Hurricane bliss. Pros: GREAT taste. Standard ingredients, no special prep required. And, the 'Dole' brand mini pineapple juices come in the 6oz size so the proportions are easy to accomplish. Cons: Color. But that's probably a 'marketing' thing down in The Quarter. There, it's red (kinda sick red..like you might feel if you drink too many of these) and served in a plastic cup (mostly because you can legally drink in public, just not in a glass!). Either reconcile to the muddy yellow color, serve in a 'red' solo cup (Toby Keith anyone?) or add a drop or two of red food coloring. We added another shot (1 oz) of vodka and split this recipe between the two of us with our Jambalaya dinner. No need for Pat O'Who-ever's mix. Just use this one and enjoy. FAIR WARNING: Even with the extra ounce of vodka, these were not boozy at all and you might find yourself, in the morning, with a Hurricane of a Headache.