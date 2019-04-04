Sooji Upma
In Andhra they call this upma 'Bombay rava' upma. It is extremely soft and spongy in texture. When I was a kid, I loved eating this upma as balls rolled in sugar. This upma makes an excellent accompaniment to pesarattu.
Yummy. I love eating this for breakfast. I use about 3/4 teaspoon of salt and roasted rava. (You can buy roasted rava or dry roast it yourself.)Read More
Yummy. I love eating this for breakfast. I use about 3/4 teaspoon of salt and roasted rava. (You can buy roasted rava or dry roast it yourself.)
This recipe churns out the best Upma I have ever had! Thank you very much - Excellente!!
Just delicious! I omitted the tomato for breakfast, it's a bit too acid for me.
This is a delicious and unusual way to prepare semolina. I don't enjoy boiled semolina, but I liked this recipe. This makes very good breakfast. Thanks!
Great recipe. Tastes like how my mom makes it. I left out the lemon juice and ghee, but still tastes great!
I have a Indian friend and have always looked for a Upma recipe that comes close to his! I found it. Have made it without Cashews too! Just as yummy!
This is like cream of wheat on steroids! Big, savory flavors, and the heat is softened by the sooji! The leftovers were even better, as the lentils and seeds were less crunchy. Definitely a repeater.
i did some changes, roasted the semolina before , omitted tomatoes , just half green chilli, 1/2 inch ginger, less salt and i added sugar according to taste, as i like sweet and then i ate it with a touch of lemon. it was delicious. i will make it often now . love it
Easy to make, clear directions. Amazing taste! My new upma recipe!
Turned out perfect! I ended up using more water than mentioned.
