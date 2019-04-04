Sooji Upma

In Andhra they call this upma 'Bombay rava' upma. It is extremely soft and spongy in texture. When I was a kid, I loved eating this upma as balls rolled in sugar. This upma makes an excellent accompaniment to pesarattu.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the dried red chile peppers, cashews, urad dal, chana dal, and mustard seed in the hot oil until the cashews are golden brown, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle the asafoetida powder into the skillet. Add the onion, green chile peppers, and curry leaves to the mixture; cook and stir until the onions are softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour the water into the skillet along with the tomato, ginger, and salt; bring to a boil. Gradually pour the semolina into the mixture in a thin stream, stirring continually. This is very important. If you add the semolina too quickly, or do not stir quick enough, you will get lumps. Cook and stir until the mixture begins bubbling; reduce heat to low, cover, and allow to cook 10 to 15 minutes. Stir the lime juice and ghee into the mixture. Remove from heat and allow to rest 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
563 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 75g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 43.4mg. Full Nutrition
