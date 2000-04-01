Pasta Peas

This is a GREAT recipe. It reminds me of something my mom used to make. I don't normally like "simple" recipes, because I find them too bland or whatnot, but this really is a great and simple recipe. I was worried about putting in too many peas and/or onions, because I wasn't really measuring, but I think next time I will put a more generous helping in. I was also worried about it being too watery. Nope! I will definitely be making this one again, thanks! EDIT: I made this again last night and am currently eating it for lunch. You truly cannot go wrong with this recipe even if you totally screw up the portions; I barely had any onion, threw more cheese in, etc. I think pearl onions could be a good substitution for the chopped onions...could also try different kinds of sauces...lots of ideas!

Read More