Pasta Peas

28 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 7
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a great and very quick recipe that my grandmother and my mom used to make for me. I make it for my family now. Enjoy!

By JANDEE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • While pasta water is boiling, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook onions in oil until tender. Stir in salt, pepper, tomato sauce, water and peas. Reduce heat and simmer until pasta is done.

  • Stir cooked pasta into tomato mixture. Increase heat and bring to a boil briefly. Remove from heat, stir in cheese, cover and let rest 10 minutes. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 72.7g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 603.3mg. Full Nutrition
