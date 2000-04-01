Pasta Peas
This is a great and very quick recipe that my grandmother and my mom used to make for me. I make it for my family now. Enjoy!
This is a GREAT recipe. It reminds me of something my mom used to make. I don't normally like "simple" recipes, because I find them too bland or whatnot, but this really is a great and simple recipe. I was worried about putting in too many peas and/or onions, because I wasn't really measuring, but I think next time I will put a more generous helping in. I was also worried about it being too watery. Nope! I will definitely be making this one again, thanks! EDIT: I made this again last night and am currently eating it for lunch. You truly cannot go wrong with this recipe even if you totally screw up the portions; I barely had any onion, threw more cheese in, etc. I think pearl onions could be a good substitution for the chopped onions...could also try different kinds of sauces...lots of ideas!Read More
I thought this was ok. It was good, but I've definitely had better versions of it in restaurants. Mine was a little bland and soupy. I used chicken broth instead of water and added fresh garlic, oregano, Italian seasoning, and fresh parsley per some of the reviews. I also doubled the cheese to use mine up. We still ended up adding crushed red pepper and garlic bread to give it more flavor. I think diced tomatoes, ground sausage, and basil could be good additions.Read More
Simple ingredients and very easy. I always have another helping and I am not a pea lover. I do use chiken broth in place of the water.
I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw this recipe! I have been eating "pasta with the peas" since I was a little girl. I now make it for my own family, and it is a favorite in our house!! If you want it to taste even more scrumptious, add a teaspoon of sugar to the sauce. That's how us Sicilian's do it! And if you don't like the bits of onion, just use onion powder instead. It's just as delicious! Bon Appetite! :)
Awesome! Best recipe for this yet! I used 1 c water and 1/2 pea juice. (I was afraid of watering down the sauce too much.) I only needed less than half peas (kids are picky) and I threw 3/4 sauce in blender to get rid of onion chunks before adding peas and cheese. Very good!
I'm sorry, but I didn't care for this recipe. There just was nothing special about it and the taste was very flat, for lack of a better word. I followed the recipe exactly, but was disappointed with the results. I've found tons of amazing and delicious recipes on this site, but this wasn't one of them. Again, sorry.
Could have used more peas and sauce. My dish got dry.
Well, I came to review this recipe and I see that dreechrismom has already done so perfectly. Even my brother (who will eat anything) said this was not good.
My first husband used to make a similar dish and I make it all the time. However, I add fresh garlic and saute with onions. I add red pepper flakes, oregano and basil. Sometimes I use frozen peas. It's really good, I like it "soupy" with lots of parmesan cheese on top.
Simple and good!
I liked this but I also doctored it up a bit. I used chicken stock instead of water and I sauteed garlic and pepper flakes with the onions.
This is good. I did everything wrong, and it still turned out great because the flavors go together really well.
I'm glad most reviewers liked/loved this, because I'm in the minority. I thought this was just barely OK. It wasn't anything bad, just - blah. I made it exactly as written. But in my opinion it could definitely stand to be made tastier. Those "6 servings" turned out to be pretty big - it made 9 bowlfuls for me. I don't have kids, but the thought did occur to me that this might be a pretty kid-friendly recipe, for what it's worth. But for me, it didn't impress at all, and I most likely won't make this again.
I added garlic, diced whole tomato, fresh cream, mozarella cheese instead of parmesan, pepper, ground beef, and turned this to a 5-stad meal!
I been making this dish for years. It is one of my family's favorite and quick to fix especially when you don't know what to fix for dinner and people usually have all the fixings in the pantry. I use the small shell macaroni, try it, it is good.
I HAVE MADE THIS FOR A LONG TIME , I USE SMALL SHELLS OR DITALINI PASTA SAUTE ONE ONION AND 2 TABLESPOONS OF GARLIC , ADD CRUSHED TOMATOES AND ONE BAG OF FROZEN PEAS ( IF SAUCE IS THICK THEN THIN IT OUT WITH PASTA WATER ) ADD GALIC AND ONION POWDER , SALT AND PEPPER TO TASTE . MIX SAUCE WITH PASTA AND ADD PARMESAN CHEESE ~~~ DELISH !!!
Very good.
My grandmother always made pasta and peas. It's a simple, nutritious, no-frills, quick to prepare authentic Italian meal. Are use chicken broth instead of tomato sauce because that's how my family makes it. Some of the reviews said it was soupy. It's supposed to be soupy, like a pasta fagoli. Sometimes my grandmother would throw a potato in to thicken it up. another review said it was bland, not like what they've had in restaurants. I'm surprised they even serve pasta and peas in a restaurant. This is poor people food. It's not fillet mignon. I grew up with it so I like it.
Yum! Everyone in the family from 2 to adult loved this! I didn't have regular tomato sauce, but a store-bought sun dried tomato alfredo, and it turned out really well. I also added 2 cloves of garlic into the onion saute. I will be making this again.
I thought this was a really nice side and would also make a wonderful main dish. I thought the sauce was a touch thin so the next time I'll reduce the amount of water I use.
I used a twisted pasta to capture more tomato flavor and had a little left over turkey from a holiday dinner to mix in. Worked like a charm and was very delicious. I used frozen peas but after boiling them in a cup of water I just poured them into the saucepan to dilute the tomato paste and finish the cooking process.
this is a 5 star recipe for what it is. EASY, FAST, AND DELICIOUS. it's become a new staple in my house. very toddler friendly! (I have 3). also, relatively healthy! I use red lentil or chickpea pasta. thank you so much for posting ! I'm always looking for easy new recipes to add to our meal rotation.
